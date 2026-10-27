Joey's best fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 in 2026. NFL team defense streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 8, 9, 10, and 11 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead.
Every week of the fantasy football season, we dive into the best defenses to stream for the next several weeks. For this week, we look at four defensive streamers fantasy managers should be keying in on heading into Week 8. A couple of these defenses are only good to start for Week 8, while some of these defenses should be stashed for the weeks ahead.
These are the best defenses to stream for the next four weeks of the fantasy season (Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11). If you want our Week 8 D/ST fantasy football rankings, be sure to check out that link.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 8-11
This article covers the four best streaming defenses for the next four weeks. With defenses like the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos facing tough matchups in Week 8, some fantasy managers may want to stream a D/ST this weekend. This article will identify several streamers to target on the waiver wire.
We will break down the best defensive streamers into four categories (Temporary, Part-Time, Recruit, and Fool's Gold). You can find descriptions of each streamer type below. We will also only look at defenses that are rostered in under 50% of Yahoo! leagues.
- “Temporary” Streamer: D/ST with a good matchup in Week 8
- “Part-Time” Streamer: D/ST with multiple nice matchups in a row
- “Recruit” Streamer: D/ST with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
- “Fool’s Gold” Streamer: D/ST that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided
Week 8 D/ST Streamers
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 8 Opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Yahoo Rostership: 43%
- Over-Under: 46.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 19.5
The Jacksonville Jaguars come off their bye with a favorable defensive matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have definitely had a hard time moving the football in recent weeks. They have scored under 23 points in four of their last five games, and Daniel Jones has already thrown seven interceptions this season.
That makes this Jaguars D/ST a must-start unit in Week 8. Jacksonville has allowed the third-fewest points per game to start the season, and this unit ranks fifth in pass-rush win rate (57%). That elite pass-rush win rate should help this defense tally some sacks, as the Colts offensive line has given up 10 sacks over the last two weeks.
Travis Hunter PICKS OFF Joe Burrow 😳
Burrow was looking for Tee Higgins, and Hunter jumps it… then puts Higgins ON SKATES on the return 😭 https://t.co/0HJQnsmjVm
— Aggregate (@AggregateSports) October 4, 2026
After using this defense in Week 8 against the Colts, fantasy managers can use them again in the ensuing weeks. The Jaguars will play the Titans in Week 10, the Giants in Week 11, and the Titans again in Week 12. Aside from a tough Week 9 matchup against the Ravens, this D/ST can be used in four of the next five weeks. This Jaguars D/ST is an easy part-time streamer pickup.
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 8 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Yahoo Rostership: 28%
- Over-Under: 46.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 18
The Cincinnati Bengals defense has a prime opportunity ahead in Week 8. The Bengals will go up against a Titans offense that ranks toward the bottom of the league in several categories. Tennessee ranks 31st in points per game, 29th in pass block win rate, 31st in pass yards per game, and 20th in pressure rate allowed. Cam Ward has also thrown an interception in five straight games.
Cincinnati's D/ST will easily be a top-3 play against this Titans offense this weekend. The Bengals rank tied for first in sacks with 21 and have recorded at least three sacks in five of their six contests. Considering this defense has scored in double figures in back-to-back contests, this group should be started in all formats in Week 8.
KNIGHT TIME.
#CINatBAL on CBS/Paramount+ https://t.co/TmpHwkgTDV
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 25, 2026
Unfortunately, this Bengals D/ST can only be used for one week before being dropped to waivers. Cincinnati will play the Falcons in Week 9, the Steelers in Week 10, and the Commanders in Week 11. None of those games are favorable enough to hold onto this defense past this matchup against the Titans.
Detroit Lions D/ST (Recruit Streamer)
- Week 9 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Yahoo Rostership: 14%
- Over-Under: N/A
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: N/A
The Detroit Lions are one of the best defenses to stash for Week 9. If you already have Week 8 figured out, picking up this defense a week early to get ahead of your league mates is a smart move. Although fantasy managers shouldn't be starting this Lions D/ST in most cases in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, this defense will be a must-start against the Miami Dolphins next week.
The Dolphins haven't exactly lit up the box score on offense through seven weeks. The Dolphins rank 23rd in EPA/play, 30th in passing yards per game, and 30th in points per game. Miami's offensive line has also given up multiple sacks in five of its six contests. That makes the Lions a top defensive play next week, especially since this group ranks tied for first in sacks and fourth in pass-rush win rate.
After that Week 9 matchup against the Dolphins, this Lions D/ST can be dropped in all formats. This defense will play the Patriots in Week 10, the Buccaneers in Week 11, and the Bears in Week 12. At least this group has a nice matchup next weekend against a bottom offense.
Washington Commanders D/ST (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 8 Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Yahoo Rostership: 3%
- Over-Under: 40.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 18
The Washington Commanders are one of the more interesting defensive streamers of the week. The Commanders haven't necessarily played strong defense this season and have allowed at least 27 points in four of their last five games. However, this Washington D/ST has a ton of potential in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles will likely be without several notable players on the offensive side. Tanner McKee will get his third straight start, and Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) are dealing with injuries that could keep them out of this week's game. McKee and this Eagles offense struggled to move the ball at times over the last two weeks, and the Commanders have totaled multiple sacks in three straight games.
The @Commanders defense recovers the fumble on the first drive of the game!
@INDvsWAS on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/6nezOvIvJN
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
That's enough reason to roll with this Commanders D/ST for one week. Washington has forced multiple turnovers in three of its last four contests and will have a safe fantasy floor against an offense starting a backup quarterback. The Commanders D/ST is a temporary streamer for this week and could be dropped after.
Recruit D/ST Streamers for Week 9
If you have Week 8 already figured out, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 9:
- Philadelphia Eagles (45% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 9 opponent: New York Giants
- New Orleans Saints (7% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 9 opponent: Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants (4% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 9 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
Fool’s Gold D/ST Streamers to Avoid
Dallas Cowboys D/ST vs. ARI
- Week 8 Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Yahoo Rostership: 22%
Some fantasy managers could be looking to start this Cowboys D/ST in Week 8. The Arizona Cardinals offense hasn't shown much over the last few weeks. This Jacoby Brissett-led offense has scored 21 points or fewer in three straight games, which included scoring only 16 points against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.
However, it's best to stay away from this Cowboys defense in Week 8. Dallas ranks 23rd in points allowed and 31st in pass rush win rate. This defense hasn't generated much pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season. That likely won't change this week, even though the Cardinals rank 31st in pass block win rate.
D/ST Streaming Action Plan
Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to target the best matchups every single week. Here is how I would line up my defensive streams across the next four weeks.
- Week 8: Stream the Bengals versus the Titans
- Week 9: Stream the Lions versus the Dolphins
- Week 10: Stream the Jaguars versus the Titans
- Week 11: Stream the Bills versus the Dolphins
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