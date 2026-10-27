Ryan's fantasy football RB breakouts watch for Week 8, based on snap count risers/fallers in 2026. Whose usage and fantasy value is trending up or down?
Seven weeks down, 11 weeks to go in the 2026 NFL regular season. While many questions have been answered about running back usage at this point, injuries, committees, coaching decisions, disappointing performances, and unexpected breakout games from certain players tend to complicate things for fantasy managers.
At RotoBaller, we do our best in this column each week to track those at the running back position who have seen an uptick in snap counts, touches, or overall production. We also examine the players on the other side of the coin — those who are seeing a decline in their usage.
The funny thing about the NFL, though, is that things can and will completely change from one week to the next. Just look up Cam Skattebo's statistical output in Week 6 versus Week 7, for example. With that said, here is what we think is worth monitoring ahead of Week 8.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Risers: Usage Bumps to Buy
Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
The backfield for the Denver Broncos is difficult to figure out, but this rookie running back may have provided some clarity — or perhaps further complicated the committee — with his Week 7 performance in a 30-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Jonah Coleman led Denver's running backs in carries (nine), rushing yards (54), yards per carry (6.0), and offensive snaps played (30). However, quarterback Bo Nix led the team in rushing yards with 73, including a 62-yard touchdown run. Coleman added two receptions for 15 yards (7.5 yards per catch).
Coleman played significantly more snaps than fellow running backs RJ Harvey (16) and J.K. Dobbins (14), and he out-produced them both on the ground. However, Dobbins and Harvey both were able to find the end zone.
Dobbins ended his day with six rushes for 23 yards (3.83 yards per carry) and the aforementioned score. He was not targeted in the passing game. Meanwhile, Harvey amassed three carries for six yards (2.0 yards per carry), but salvaged his day with a 52-yard receiving touchdown, and he finished with two receptions for 54 yards.
The 14 offensive snaps were a season-low for Dobbins, and despite Harvey starting, the 16 snaps for him were also his lowest tally in 2026.
This was Coleman's first game since Week 2, as he missed the previous four contests due to a stint on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Notably, I also listed Coleman as a riser on breakout watch ahead of Week 3, following his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he obviously ended up on the IR list instead.
The Broncos activated Coleman from IR on Oct. 24 after he logged three full practice sessions throughout the week. While Coleman entered the weekend with a questionable tag, there was little doubt he would be playing. Coleman was able to make an immediate impact.
Coleman, a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, recorded an EPA per play of plus-0.28 and a total EPA of plus-2.5, according to rbsdm.com. According to Pro Football Focus, Coleman averaged 3.11 yards after contact per attempt.
Following the Week 7 victory, Denver head coach Sean Payton said that Coleman "looked really good" and that the Broncos "got to get him more touches" moving forward.
Dobbins and Harvey will remain involved in Denver's offense, but Coleman is carving out a role, and it would not be surprising to see his usage continue to increase.
The rookie Jonah Coleman making something out of nothing
DENvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/wjeHrq6ZEi
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams
For the second consecutive week, the Los Angeles Rams split carries fairly evenly between running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Williams played 37 out of 72 offensive snaps (51.4%), while Corum played 32 snaps (44.4%) in a 35-21 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.
The 32 snaps played were a season-high for Corum. He led the Rams in carries with 17 and recorded 93 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding one reception for eight yards. Corum also had two touchdowns called back due to penalties. The number of carries and rushing yards were both season-highs for Corum.
Meanwhile, Williams got one less carry, but recorded 16 rushes for 99 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He also tallied two receptions for 22 yards (11.0 yards per catch). Williams lost a fumble, however.
Of note, NFL Pro ranks Corum No. 1 for Week 7 in rush expected points added at plus-6.6. Additionally, rbsdm.com gives Corum an EPA per play of plus-0.22 and a total EPA of plus-4.2, along with a success rate of 58% for Week 7. Conversely, Williams checks in with an EPA per play of minus-0.04, a total EPA of minus-0.7, and a success rate of 44%.
The Raiders stacked the box often against the Rams. Williams (62.5% of his rushes) and Corum (47.06% of his rushes) ranked first and second in Week 7, respectively, in rate of facing eight or more defenders in the box, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Impressively, the Rams totaled 199 rushing yards and 5.2 yards per carry against Las Vegas.
In a Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Williams earned 13 total touches (10 rushes and three receptions), while Corum wasn't far behind with 11 touches (nine carries and two catches).
Earlier this year, Williams appeared to be separating himself from Corum, and it didn't look like Corum would make a big impact in 2026. Now, things are trending toward a two-headed backfield, with each tailback getting close to an equal number of opportunities each week, and there is no reason to believe that will change.
Blake Corum takes it into the end zone for 6️⃣
LARvsLV on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/p3m08vLO0K
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Bam Knight, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Running back Bam Knight led the backfield for the Arizona Cardinals in snaps played (43) and rushing yards (48) in a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 7. He rushed the ball just seven times and averaged 6.9 yards per carry. Knight also recorded three receptions for 15 yards (5.0 yards per catch).
With starter Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out once again due to an ankle injury, Knight out-produced fellow tailback Tyler Allgeier for the second week in a row. Allgeier played 38 offensive snaps on Sunday. He rushed eight times for a mere 19 yards (2.4 yards per attempt) and caught three passes for 30 yards (10.0 yards per reception).
Neither Knight nor Allgeier scored a touchdown against Denver. Knight is yet to find the end zone in 2026, while Allgeier has scored one rushing touchdown this season.
Over the past two games, Knight has played a combined 87 offensive snaps, after seeing just 12 snaps total in his three other appearances in 2026, according to Pro Football Focus. In the past two weeks combined, Knight has compiled 22 rushing attempts for 128 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and five receptions (on seven targets) for 33 yards.
According to Pro Football Focus, Knight recorded an impressive average of 5.71 yards after contact per attempt. Knight forced three missed tackles, and his elusive rating of 171.4 ranks fourth on PFF for Week 7. Additionally, Knight ranks fifth on the 2026 season overall with an elusive rating of 117.6.
Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur has recently praised Knight, saying that the team and coaching staff have a lot of confidence in him and that he runs hard. Leading up to the game against the Broncos, LaFleur mentioned that Knight would get work on early downs.
Knight seems to be emerging in Arizona's backfield as an efficient and productive ball carrier. Allgeier is going to remain involved, particularly on third down, but Love's impending return is the biggest threat to Knight's ascending fantasy football status.
Currently rostered in just 25% of Yahoo leagues, Knight is worth a look on the waiver wire, especially if Love is going to miss more time. Love is expected to practice on Wednesday, however.
Bam Knight running angry 😠
DENvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/tZJlcfQvRd
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings
After a hiatus on the injured reserve list due to a thumb injury, running back Jordan Mason returned to the lineup for the Minnesota Vikings in a 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.
Mason missed Week 2 through Week 5 while on IR after he underwent surgery to repair a small fracture in his thumb, and the Vikings had a bye week in Week 6. He was able to return this past Sunday and led the Vikings in rushing attempts (15) and rushing yards (68), while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
Mason also led Minnesota's backfield in offensive snaps played with 38. He was targeted twice in the passing game, but did not record a reception.
In a low-scoring affair, Mason was unable to find the end zone in his first game back since Week 1, after doing so against the Green Bay Packers in the first game of the 2026 season. According to NFL Pro, Mason forced four missed tackles in Week 7.
Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) got the start at running back, but only played 15 offensive snaps. While Mason was getting the bulk of reps, Jones did exit in the fourth quarter of the game against the Colts after aggravating a knee injury he was previously dealing with.
Jones recorded eight rushes for 26 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and one reception that went for no gain after Jones fumbled the ball out of bounds.
It is unclear if Jones will miss any time moving forward due to the knee injury, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Jones' injury is not considered "significant" and that he is described as "day-to-day."
If Jones remains healthy, the expectation is that Mason and Jones will continue to split the workload, with Mason likely to see early down reps and Jones mixing in and often playing on third downs. According to NFL Pro, Jones played 36.4% of third downs for the Vikings in Week 7, while Mason only played 18.2% of third downs.
However, Mason out-snapped Jones even before Jones exited the game, and in the two games that they've played together (Week 1 and Week 7), Mason has played 67 offensive snaps compared to Jones' 45, according to Pro Football Focus. Mason has out-touched Jones 30-21 and out-rushed him 127 yards to 66 yards in those two contests.
Now at 6-0, the Vikings are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. Expect Mason and Jones to both continue to make impacts for Minnesota, but Mason appears to be the preferred ball carrier.
#Vikings Week 7 RB Usage
- Jordan Mason: 63% snaps, 15 carries, 10 routes, 2 targets (68 yds)
- Aaron Jones: 29% snaps, 8 carries, 6 routes, 1 target (26 yds)
Jones exited in the 4th due to injury
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 25, 2026
Fantasy Football Fallers: Usage Downturns to Pay Attention to
MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers
Unsurprisingly, with the return of running back Josh Jacobs from the Commissioner's Exempt List, tailback MarShawn Lloyd saw a reduction in snaps played in a 20-17 Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Lloyd played 24 out of 67 possible offensive snaps (35.8%) compared to Jacobs' 35 snaps (52.2%). The 24 offensive snaps marked Lloyd's lowest total since Week 3 (15 snaps).
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. also saw a significant decline in snaps played, getting just eight reps after playing a season-high 41 offensive snaps in Week 6. Meanwhile, halfback Kaleb Johnson, who is healthy, was inactive for the game due to a coach's decision.
Lloyd recorded six rushes for 20 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and two receptions for 15 yards (7.5 yards per reception) against the Lions. Jacobs contributed 36 rushing yards on 11 carries (3.3 yards per attempt) and five receptions for 55 yards (11.0 yards per catch) and a touchdown.
Lloyd and Green Bay's running game in general have been among the most inefficient in the entire NFL. Lloyd has totaled 54 rushes for just 142 yards and two touchdowns. Lloyd has added 12 catches for 70 yards (5.8 yards per reception) and an additional score. He has fumbled twice, losing one of those fumbles.
Lloyd's 2.6 yards per carry is the lowest in the NFL among qualifying players. According to SumerSports, Lloyd's total EPA of minus-17.70 ranks 112th out of 119 running backs.
As a team, Green Bay averages 59.9 rushing yards per game, which is the worst mark in the league by a wide margin (the Las Vegas Raiders are next worst with 74.7 rushing yards per game). The Packers have relied on quarterback Jordan Love and the passing game in 2026, but hope that the return of Jacobs leads to more success on the ground.
Lloyd will likely still play a role for the Packers, especially while Jacobs acclimates himself after missing Green Bay's first six games of the campaign due to a legal situation, but Lloyd's usage will probably continue to diminish, while Jacobs is in line for more snaps and touches.
However, it is possible that Jacobs could still be suspended by the NFL, pending the league's investigation under the personal conduct policy. Jacobs pleaded no contest to charges of battery and criminal destruction of property in September.
MarShawn Lloyd is averaging 2.6 yards per carry (last among 42 qualified RBs) and is last among NFL RBs in Rushing Yards Over Expected (-78).
16 targets for 70 yards (4.4/target) in the passing game
3 drops
38.9 pass block grade at PFF https://t.co/Hsb8WuNZ2d
— Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) October 26, 2026
Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
There are no doubts about who leads the backfield for the Kansas City Chiefs, as star running back Kenneth Walker III dominates snaps and touches, but rookie tailback Emmett Johnson has shown he can step in to spell Walker and hold his own when called upon. However, the recent trend for Emmett Johnson is concerning.
Emmett Johnson played just 14 offensive snaps in a 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 7, which matched his lowest total in the 2026 season to date. He did not receive a single carry against Seattle and caught two out of three targets for 17 yards (8.5 yards per reception).
Perhaps Emmett Johnson's zero carries could be due to the game script, with Kansas City playing from behind for the entire time and Seattle proving to be the only defense that has been able to bottle up Walker on the ground so far in 2026 (14 rushes for 36 yards, 2.6 yards per carry), but the rookie has earned just three rushes for six yards (2.0 yards per carry) in the last three games combined.
Sunday marked the second time in the past three games in which Emmett Johnson did not see a single handoff. He has recorded five receptions (on seven targets) for 45 receiving yards during that span.
Through six games, Emmett Johnson has tallied 19 rushes for 62 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and nine catches for 109 yards (12.1 yards per reception). According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, the fifth-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has accumulated 26.1 fantasy points in half-PPR formats so far this season.
Meanwhile, outside of Sunday's game against Seattle, Walker is off to an incredible start in 2026. He has rushed 120 times for 701 yards (second in the NFL behind Bijan Robinson's 704 yards) and six touchdowns, while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Walker has added 18 receptions for 116 yards (6.4 yards per catch) and two additional touchdowns.
Per RotoBaller, Walker ranks second among NFL running backs in fantasy points scored with 147.7 (half-PPR). Only Jahmyr Gibbs from the Detroit Lions has scored more (171.0 fantasy points).
SumerSports shows that Emmett Johnson currently ranks 71st among 119 qualifying running backs in total EPA (minus-3.31).
Emmett Johnson is currently rostered in just 21% of Yahoo leagues. His only fantasy value at this point is as a handcuff to Walker, should Walker miss time for any reason this season.
The loss to the Seahawks was the first defeat of the campaign for the Chiefs. Emmett Johnson, Walker, quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, and the rest of Kansas City will look to bounce back with a Week 8 road matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins
Things are not going well for Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot/quadriceps) in 2026. Wright played just eight offensive snaps in a 28-25 victory over the New York Jets in Week 7. Wright, who was already dealing with a foot issue, left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an injury to his quadriceps.
Even with the late injury, it's clear where Wright stands in the pecking order in Miami's backfield. With starter De'Von Achane suffering a torn ACL injury in late September and subsequently being placed on the season-ending injured reserve list, Wright and fellow running back Ollie Gordon II were expected to step into larger offensive roles.
However, only Gordon has shown that he can be productive for the Dolphins. Wright rushed six times for a meager eight yards against the Jets this past Sunday. He was targeted once in the passing game, but did not make a catch.
In the three games Miami has played without Achane, Wright has been astoundingly inefficient. He has tallied 17 carries for just 26 yards (1.53 yards per attempt). He has recorded 20 rushes for 36 yards (1.8 yards per carry) on the 2026 season as a whole (five games). Wright is yet to record a reception or score a touchdown during the campaign.
Gordon, meanwhile, has played at least 43 offensive snaps in three of the last four games. He has accumulated at least 88 rushing yards in three straight contests and has scored a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games.
In six games in 2026, Gordon has recorded 72 rushing attempts for 339 rushing yards (4.7 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns. Gordon has added six receptions for 14 receiving yards (2.3 yards per catch). It is evident who Miami plans to give the ball to as the season progresses.
This is the second time this season that I have listed Wright as a faller in this column. He has not yet proven to be effective or efficient. Per SumerSports, Wright has a total EPA of minus-8.47 this season, which ranks 96th out of 119 qualifying running backs.
The good news for the Dolphins is that they got their first victory of the season, and they have found something in the running game with Gordon, with Achane out for the year.
Wright is currently rostered in just 3% of Yahoo leagues after being a popular waiver wire pickup following Achane's injury earlier this season. He is operating clearly behind Gordon and offers little fantasy value as of press time.
Wright's injury status will need to be monitored ahead of a Week 8 matchup with the New England Patriots, but there is no need to add him to fantasy rosters or starting lineups right now.
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