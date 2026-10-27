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Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 8 (2026)

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Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 8 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 8 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

Zay Flowers isn’t just a must-start wide receiver anymore. He’s making a legitimate run at the overall WR1 spot in fantasy football, and I’m not sure any matchup or quarterback situation can slow him down. The volume is elite, the big-play ability is undeniable, and with Lamar Jackson back, the ceiling could be absolutely ridiculous.

But while Flowers climbs toward the top of the fantasy mountain, other receivers give managers plenty of reasons to pump the brakes. Tee Higgins has a juicy matchup, George Pickens has a chance to bounce back, and Jaylen Waddle keeps testing our patience. Sometimes the biggest names come with the biggest risks, and Week 8 is shaping up to be another week where matchups matter more than reputation.

Then there’s A.J. Brown. The talent is undeniable, but his return from an ankle injury could be capping his fantasy floor at the worst possible time. So, which wide receivers deserve your trust, and which ones could leave your lineup limping into Monday? Let’s break it down in RotoBaller’s Week 8 wide receiver starts and sits.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Zay Flowers - WR, Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

I’m convinced Flowers is matchup- and quarterback-proof. On Sunday, Flowers had a 32% targets share, and even with Tyler Huntley under center, we are looking at 2.18 yards per route run. With Jackson back, that yards-per-route run will nearly triple, as it was 7.84 when Jackson previously ran the offense.

Flowers has produced 608 receiving yards to date, or about 101.3 per game, and his 40 receptions have pushed his yards per reception to 15.2. Against the Bengals, Flowers casually dropped 137 receiving yards with eight receptions, with 101 of those yards coming after the catch.

Flowers has missed time due to injury, including the second half of Week 1 that turned into missing Week 2 entirely. Still, Flowers’ 122.2 fantasy points are the sixth-most among his receiver peers, and his 20.4-per-game total trails only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua, CeeDee Lamb, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

A receiver who sees a 28% target share or greater every time he steps on the field is a must-start, and that becomes even more evident when the opponent, Buffalo, allows 35.5 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which ranks inside the top three for production allowed this season.

Favorable matchup. Plenty of opportunities, plus a game that figures to be high-scoring; don’t be shocked if Flowers finished Week 1 as the overall WR1.

Tee Higgins - WR, Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans

Higgins had himself a game last week against the Ravens. In that contest, Higgins was a big play threat, hauling in six of seven targets for 148 yards and a touchdown, all in the second half. That's 24.7 yards per reception. He does that this week against the Titans, and he may break the internet.

Tennessee is allowing more than 33 fantasy points per game this season, which puts them among the friendliest six or seven teams in fantasy production. KC Concepcion Jr., who didn’t break out until last week, caught eight passes for 129 yards against this Titans defense.

After that performance against the Ravens, Higgins sits fifth in the NFL in receiving yards per game at 95.2, and with 26.8 fantasy points, he also ranks in the top ten in fantasy points per game at 17.0.

Talent has never been the question for Higgins; it’s been the opportunity alongside Ja'Marr Chase. While Higgins remains a volatile weekly option, this soft matchup will likely guarantee a top-24 finish.

George Pickens - WR, Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals

Regardless of what happened against the Eagles to close out Monday Night Football, fantasy managers need to exploit this matchup in Week 8. Per game, the Cardinals allow more than 33 fantasy points to opposing receivers, opening a clear path to production for multiple receivers in the same contest.

Technically, the Cardinals held the Broncos pass-catching trio of Waddle, Courtland Sutton, and Marvin Mims to nine receptions for 146 receiving yards, but did the Cardinals limit that production, or did Bo Nix limit it as he has all season long?

Denver and Dallas sit at opposite ends of the passing spectrum. Denver averages 175.1 passing yards per game, the seventh-fewest, while the Cowboys average more than 267 passing yards per game and rank among the top six passing teams this year.

Heading into the Eagles contest, Pickens has averaged a modest 4.5 receptions per game and will likely face coverage from Quinyn Mitchell, who has returned to shutting down opposing receivers, with just 19 catches for 172 yards in six contests. If Pickens struggles again, there will be a stronger emphasis on getting Pickens back on track against the Cardinals in Week 8.

 

Week 8 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Jaylen Waddle - WR, Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Even after his second-best game of the season, I think fantasy managers can bench Waddle for now. The matchup against the Cardinals was as good as it gets, yet the production was far from adequate. Waddle caught four of seven targets for 4.8 yards and fell shy of 10 fantasy points for the fifth time in seven contests.

Waddle is the most perplexing wide receiver in fantasy. The metrics are not terrible. They actually point to a path to fantasy production. It just hasn't yielded the sweet nectar of fantasy fruit yet. In Week 7, Waddle saw a 28% target share, a 75% route share, and 14.2 expected points (5.4 more than he finished with).

Further complicating matters, Waddle’s participation this week is far from guaranteed. In that game against the Cardinals, Waddle reinjured his left shoulder and chest while attempting to dive on a loose ball. It appears more likely to be a labral issue or subluxation than AC joint-related, but I’m not a doctor, and you need to monitor his status.

Rome Odunze - WR, Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

I really wanted to put Luther Burden III on here, and I may still do so, considering the matchup is one of the tougher ones facing opposing receivers this season.

Seattle is the only team allowing fewer than 20 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers this season. They held the Kansas City Chiefs to three total points, with Xavier Worthy leading the Chiefs in receptions (three) and targets (six), while Cyrus Allen led the way in receiving yards with 18.

Rome Odunze is the new whipping boy among fantasy football receivers. That’s right, Marvin Harrison Jr.: a new receiver in town has officially taken your place. Odunze is getting open; he has one of the better average separation scores among receivers and one of the better route-win rates, yet Caleb Williams sees this and says, no thank you; look at his targets per route run; it’s 0.17.

It doesn’t matter if you get open; if you’re not going to get the ball, ask Josh Downs. Odunze is the WR56 averaging 8.6 fantasy points per game. Demarcus Robinson, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, and Dontayvion Wicks all average more fantasy points per game than Odunze.

The target volume has been shaky. Odunze has 38 targets through seven games, and in recent games with Williams, he has received only 10%, 11%, and 8% of the targets. That creates a low floor even when he runs a lot of routes.

A.J. Brown - WR, New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Another contentious name on the “ Sit List” last week was Garrett Wilson. Benching Wilson was the right move in fantasy, as he caught two of three targets for 26 yards. The Jets faced the Miami Dolphins last week. The same Dolphins defense will face Brown this week.

Brown has struggled since returning from the injured reserve. The targets are there, 16 in two games, but six receptions for 75 yards isn’t going to cut it as a WR2. Better days are ahead, and Brown is a buy-low candidate, but entering this game against Miami averaging 6.8 fantasy points per game doesn't get me excited.

In fact, if I were looking to “buy” Brown, I’d wait another week. Only the Seahawks and the Chiefs are allowing less fantasy production at the position than the Dolphins this season, and the Dolphins are allowing fewer than 25 fantasy points per contest. If Brown has another off game, the price tag will hit clearance as frustrations continue to mount.

Start Brown only if your alternatives are clearly worse. If choosing between Brown and Odunze: I’d still prefer Brown’s talent and target expectation, but the gap is much smaller than I previously suggested.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Zay Flowers, Rome Odunze, A.J. Brown. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Zay Flowers, Rome Odunze, A.J. Brown. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Zay Flowers, Rome Odunze, A.J. Brown compared to others:

Zay Flowers
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Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
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Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
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Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
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James Cook III
Zay Flowers
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CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
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Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
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Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
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Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
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Kenneth Walker III
Zay Flowers
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Chuba Hubbard
Zay Flowers
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Zay Flowers
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Jaylen Warren
Zay Flowers
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
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Bhayshul Tuten
Zay Flowers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Bucky Irving
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
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Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
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Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
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George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
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Jordan Mason
Zay Flowers
vs
Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
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Rachaad White
Zay Flowers
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Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
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Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
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DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Zay Flowers
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Carnell Tate
Zay Flowers
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Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Zay Flowers
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Stefon Diggs
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
Tony Pollard
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Zay Flowers
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Zay Flowers
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Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
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Quinshon Judkins
Zay Flowers
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Tre Tucker
Zay Flowers
vs
Jonah Coleman
Zay Flowers
vs
Denzel Boston
Zay Flowers
vs
Sam Laporta
Zay Flowers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Zay Flowers
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Zay Flowers
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Blake Corum
Zay Flowers
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Colston Loveland
Zay Flowers
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Tyler Warren
Zay Flowers
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Dallas Goedert
Zay Flowers
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T.J. Hockenson
Zay Flowers
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Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
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Rome Odunze
Zay Flowers
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Dalton Kincaid
Zay Flowers
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Germie Bernard
Zay Flowers
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KC Concepcion
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Kelce
Zay Flowers
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Hunter Henry
Zay Flowers
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Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
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Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
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Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Zay Flowers
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Antonio Williams
Zay Flowers
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Caleb Douglas
Zay Flowers
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Brenton Strange
Zay Flowers
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Keenan Allen
Zay Flowers
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Rico Dowdle
Zay Flowers
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Emanuel Wilson
Zay Flowers
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Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Zay Flowers
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Zay Flowers
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Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Zay Flowers
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Pat Freiermuth
Zay Flowers
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Kendrick Bourne
Zay Flowers
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Zay Flowers
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Braelon Allen
Zay Flowers
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Courtland Sutton
Zay Flowers
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RJ Harvey
Zay Flowers
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Malik Washington
Zay Flowers
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Mike Gesicki
Zay Flowers
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Tyler Higbee
Zay Flowers
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Khalil Shakir
Zay Flowers
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Omarion Hampton
Zay Flowers
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Mason Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Mark Andrews
Zay Flowers
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Ryan Flournoy
Zay Flowers
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Darren Waller
Zay Flowers
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Samaje Perine
Zay Flowers
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Bam Knight
Zay Flowers
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Colby Parkinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Makai Lemon
Zay Flowers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
AJ Barner
Zay Flowers
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Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Demario Douglas
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Zay Flowers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Zay Flowers
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Kyle Monangai
Zay Flowers
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Zay Flowers
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Dylan Sampson
Zay Flowers
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Mike Washington Jr.
Zay Flowers
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Keon Coleman
Zay Flowers
vs
Cooper Kupp
Zay Flowers
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Rashid Shaheed
Zay Flowers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Hunter
Zay Flowers
vs
Jauan Jennings
Zay Flowers
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Treylon Burks
Zay Flowers
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Quentin Johnston
Zay Flowers
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Elic Ayomanor
Zay Flowers
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Chris Bell
Zay Flowers
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Jahan Dotson
Zay Flowers
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Rashod Bateman
Zay Flowers
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Ted Hurst
Zay Flowers
vs
Savion Williams
Zay Flowers
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Kalif Raymond
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Brooks
Zay Flowers
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Kyle Williams
Zay Flowers
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Efton Chism III
Zay Flowers
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Zay Flowers
vs
Tre Harris
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Cameron
Zay Flowers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Tez Johnson
Zay Flowers
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Zay Flowers
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Darius Cooper
Zay Flowers
vs
Troy Franklin
Zay Flowers
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Zay Flowers
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Jalen Royals
Zay Flowers
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Marvin Mims Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Cody White
Zay Flowers
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Laquon Treadwell
Zay Flowers
vs
Tory Horton
Zay Flowers
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Jerry Jeudy
Zay Flowers
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Tutu Atwell
Zay Flowers
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Dyami Brown
Zay Flowers
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Dohnte Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Nailor
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Whittington
Zay Flowers
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Joshua Palmer
Zay Flowers
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Zachariah Branch
Zay Flowers
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Calvin Ridley
Zay Flowers
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Reggie Virgil
Zay Flowers
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Devontez Walker
Zay Flowers
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Isaiah Bond
Zay Flowers
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Olamide Zaccheaus
Zay Flowers
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Kevin Coleman Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Colbie Young
Zay Flowers
vs
Chimere Dike
Zay Flowers
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Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Zay Flowers
vs
Ben Skowronek
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rome Odunze
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Germie Bernard
Rome Odunze
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Antonio Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Brenton Strange
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rome Odunze
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Breece Hall
Rome Odunze
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rome Odunze
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Braelon Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
vs
Rachaad White
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Mason Taylor
Rome Odunze
vs
Chase Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Mason
Rome Odunze
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Darren Waller
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Samaje Perine
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Bam Knight
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
AJ Barner
Rome Odunze
vs
Brock Bowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Bucky Irving
Rome Odunze
vs
Demario Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rome Odunze
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rome Odunze
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Trey McBride
Rome Odunze
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rome Odunze
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rome Odunze
vs
James Cook III
Rome Odunze
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rome Odunze
vs
Derrick Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Mayer
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Keon Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
Javonte Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rome Odunze
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Hunter
Rome Odunze
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rome Odunze
vs
Treylon Burks
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Bell
Rome Odunze
vs
Jahan Dotson
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rome Odunze
vs
Ted Hurst
Rome Odunze
vs
Savion Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Brooks
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Efton Chism III
Rome Odunze
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Harris
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Cameron
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tez Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rome Odunze
vs
Darius Cooper
Rome Odunze
vs
Troy Franklin
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Royals
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Cody White
Rome Odunze
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Tory Horton
Rome Odunze
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Rome Odunze
vs
Tutu Atwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Dyami Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Whittington
Rome Odunze
vs
Joshua Palmer
Rome Odunze
vs
Zachariah Branch
Rome Odunze
vs
Calvin Ridley
Rome Odunze
vs
Reggie Virgil
Rome Odunze
vs
Devontez Walker
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Bond
Rome Odunze
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Rome Odunze
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
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KC Concepcion
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Travis Kelce
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Hunter Henry
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Jordan Addison
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Javonte Williams
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CeeDee Lamb
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Keenan Allen
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Kyren Williams
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Quentin Johnston
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Elic Ayomanor
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Chris Bell
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Jahan Dotson
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Savion Williams
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

DeForest Buckner

49ers Reunite With DeForest Buckner, Acquire him From Colts
Lamar Jackson

Expected to Return in Week 8
Lauri Markkanen

Day-To-Day With Wrist Sprain
Rui Hachimura

Sidelined for Wednesday
Matthew Golden

Remains a Non-Participant in Practice on Tuesday
Ausar Thompson

Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Out 6-8 Weeks With Torn MCL
Kawhi Leonard

Could Miss Multiple Weeks
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Don't Seem Likely to Trade Jonathan Taylor
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Quenton Nelson

Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Saquon Barkley

Not Worried About his Back Injury
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Maxime Raynaud

Out at Least Two More Weeks
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Keegan Murray

to be Re-Evaluated in 10 to 14 Days
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Sergio de Larrea

Exits Monday's Win with Knee Strain
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Alex Caruso

Leaves Game Early with Ankle Injury
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Exits Monday's Loss with Right-Knee Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Lauri Markkanen

Exits with Right-Wrist Injury
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
Gui Santos

Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
James Conner

Could "Potentially" Play This Year
Isaiah Stewart

Good to Go in Utah
Deebo Samuel Sr.

has a Chance to Return in Week 9
Jaxson Hayes

Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
Jalen Suggs

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Cason Wallace

Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
Jalen Williams

Likely Out for the Season
De'Zhaun Stribling

on Track to Return in December
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn on the Hot Seat in Washington
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Ladd McConkey

Present at Monday's Practice
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Undecided on if Terrance Ferguson Will Practice This Week
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
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