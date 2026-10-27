Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 8 (2026)

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 8 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 8 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Zay Flowers isn’t just a must-start wide receiver anymore. He’s making a legitimate run at the overall WR1 spot in fantasy football, and I’m not sure any matchup or quarterback situation can slow him down. The volume is elite, the big-play ability is undeniable, and with Lamar Jackson back, the ceiling could be absolutely ridiculous.
But while Flowers climbs toward the top of the fantasy mountain, other receivers give managers plenty of reasons to pump the brakes. Tee Higgins has a juicy matchup, George Pickens has a chance to bounce back, and Jaylen Waddle keeps testing our patience. Sometimes the biggest names come with the biggest risks, and Week 8 is shaping up to be another week where matchups matter more than reputation.
Then there’s A.J. Brown. The talent is undeniable, but his return from an ankle injury could be capping his fantasy floor at the worst possible time. So, which wide receivers deserve your trust, and which ones could leave your lineup limping into Monday? Let’s break it down in RotoBaller’s Week 8 wide receiver starts and sits.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 8 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Zay Flowers - WR, Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
I’m convinced Flowers is matchup- and quarterback-proof. On Sunday, Flowers had a 32% targets share, and even with Tyler Huntley under center, we are looking at 2.18 yards per route run. With Jackson back, that yards-per-route run will nearly triple, as it was 7.84 when Jackson previously ran the offense.
Zay Flowers house call!
CINvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/VzU4Obs1Hv
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Flowers has produced 608 receiving yards to date, or about 101.3 per game, and his 40 receptions have pushed his yards per reception to 15.2. Against the Bengals, Flowers casually dropped 137 receiving yards with eight receptions, with 101 of those yards coming after the catch.
Flowers has missed time due to injury, including the second half of Week 1 that turned into missing Week 2 entirely. Still, Flowers’ 122.2 fantasy points are the sixth-most among his receiver peers, and his 20.4-per-game total trails only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua, CeeDee Lamb, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
A receiver who sees a 28% target share or greater every time he steps on the field is a must-start, and that becomes even more evident when the opponent, Buffalo, allows 35.5 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which ranks inside the top three for production allowed this season.
Favorable matchup. Plenty of opportunities, plus a game that figures to be high-scoring; don’t be shocked if Flowers finished Week 1 as the overall WR1.
Tee Higgins - WR, Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans
Higgins had himself a game last week against the Ravens. In that contest, Higgins was a big play threat, hauling in six of seven targets for 148 yards and a touchdown, all in the second half. That's 24.7 yards per reception. He does that this week against the Titans, and he may break the internet.
Tennessee is allowing more than 33 fantasy points per game this season, which puts them among the friendliest six or seven teams in fantasy production. KC Concepcion Jr., who didn’t break out until last week, caught eight passes for 129 yards against this Titans defense.
Burrow dropped that one right in the bucket for Tee
CINvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/0cTT0jvKqS
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
After that performance against the Ravens, Higgins sits fifth in the NFL in receiving yards per game at 95.2, and with 26.8 fantasy points, he also ranks in the top ten in fantasy points per game at 17.0.
Talent has never been the question for Higgins; it’s been the opportunity alongside Ja'Marr Chase. While Higgins remains a volatile weekly option, this soft matchup will likely guarantee a top-24 finish.
George Pickens - WR, Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals
Regardless of what happened against the Eagles to close out Monday Night Football, fantasy managers need to exploit this matchup in Week 8. Per game, the Cardinals allow more than 33 fantasy points to opposing receivers, opening a clear path to production for multiple receivers in the same contest.
Technically, the Cardinals held the Broncos pass-catching trio of Waddle, Courtland Sutton, and Marvin Mims to nine receptions for 146 receiving yards, but did the Cardinals limit that production, or did Bo Nix limit it as he has all season long?
Denver and Dallas sit at opposite ends of the passing spectrum. Denver averages 175.1 passing yards per game, the seventh-fewest, while the Cowboys average more than 267 passing yards per game and rank among the top six passing teams this year.
Heading into the Eagles contest, Pickens has averaged a modest 4.5 receptions per game and will likely face coverage from Quinyn Mitchell, who has returned to shutting down opposing receivers, with just 19 catches for 172 yards in six contests. If Pickens struggles again, there will be a stronger emphasis on getting Pickens back on track against the Cardinals in Week 8.
Week 8 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Jaylen Waddle - WR, Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs
Even after his second-best game of the season, I think fantasy managers can bench Waddle for now. The matchup against the Cardinals was as good as it gets, yet the production was far from adequate. Waddle caught four of seven targets for 4.8 yards and fell shy of 10 fantasy points for the fifth time in seven contests.
Waddle is the most perplexing wide receiver in fantasy. The metrics are not terrible. They actually point to a path to fantasy production. It just hasn't yielded the sweet nectar of fantasy fruit yet. In Week 7, Waddle saw a 28% target share, a 75% route share, and 14.2 expected points (5.4 more than he finished with).
Further complicating matters, Waddle’s participation this week is far from guaranteed. In that game against the Cardinals, Waddle reinjured his left shoulder and chest while attempting to dive on a loose ball. It appears more likely to be a labral issue or subluxation than AC joint-related, but I’m not a doctor, and you need to monitor his status.
Rome Odunze - WR, Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks
I really wanted to put Luther Burden III on here, and I may still do so, considering the matchup is one of the tougher ones facing opposing receivers this season.
Seattle is the only team allowing fewer than 20 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers this season. They held the Kansas City Chiefs to three total points, with Xavier Worthy leading the Chiefs in receptions (three) and targets (six), while Cyrus Allen led the way in receiving yards with 18.
Rome Odunze is the new whipping boy among fantasy football receivers. That’s right, Marvin Harrison Jr.: a new receiver in town has officially taken your place. Odunze is getting open; he has one of the better average separation scores among receivers and one of the better route-win rates, yet Caleb Williams sees this and says, no thank you; look at his targets per route run; it’s 0.17.
It doesn’t matter if you get open; if you’re not going to get the ball, ask Josh Downs. Odunze is the WR56 averaging 8.6 fantasy points per game. Demarcus Robinson, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, and Dontayvion Wicks all average more fantasy points per game than Odunze.
The target volume has been shaky. Odunze has 38 targets through seven games, and in recent games with Williams, he has received only 10%, 11%, and 8% of the targets. That creates a low floor even when he runs a lot of routes.
A.J. Brown - WR, New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Another contentious name on the “ Sit List” last week was Garrett Wilson. Benching Wilson was the right move in fantasy, as he caught two of three targets for 26 yards. The Jets faced the Miami Dolphins last week. The same Dolphins defense will face Brown this week.
Brown has struggled since returning from the injured reserve. The targets are there, 16 in two games, but six receptions for 75 yards isn’t going to cut it as a WR2. Better days are ahead, and Brown is a buy-low candidate, but entering this game against Miami averaging 6.8 fantasy points per game doesn't get me excited.
Maye finds AJ Brown for the first.
Pats driving again.
NEvsCHI on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/sHQqas1WZs
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2026
In fact, if I were looking to “buy” Brown, I’d wait another week. Only the Seahawks and the Chiefs are allowing less fantasy production at the position than the Dolphins this season, and the Dolphins are allowing fewer than 25 fantasy points per contest. If Brown has another off game, the price tag will hit clearance as frustrations continue to mount.
Start Brown only if your alternatives are clearly worse. If choosing between Brown and Odunze: I’d still prefer Brown’s talent and target expectation, but the gap is much smaller than I previously suggested.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Zay Flowers, Rome Odunze, A.J. Brown. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Zay Flowers, Rome Odunze, A.J. Brown. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Zay Flowers, Rome Odunze, A.J. Brown compared to others:
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