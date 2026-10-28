👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 8 (2026): Fantasy Football Pickups for Dylan Sampson, Seth McGowan, Antonio Williams, Makai Lemon, Travis Hunter, Mason Taylor

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Mason Taylor - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.

While some waivers ran Tuesday night, plenty of leagues run their waiver wire later in the week. Beyond injuries, fantasy managers will face bye weeks again, as the Texans, Saints, Giants, and 49ers are off this week. At RotoBaller HQ, our updated Week 8 mid-week waiver wire rankings for the 2026 season help you prioritize who to pick up, whether you need a bye-week or injury replacement, or a high-upside bench stash. 

Injuries are taking a toll, and some players are seeing expanded roles as a result. With the rumors of the Colts trading star running back Jonathan Taylor, will Seth McGowan be the Colts' featured running back if Taylor is moved at the NFL trade deadline? Is Makai Lemon the Eagles' top wideout with injuries to DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks? Has Mason Taylor taken over Kenyon Sadiq as the Jets' top tight end after catching five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday's loss to the Dolphins?

These Week 8 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 8 on the waiver wire!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 8?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Rachaad White RB 55 Add in All Leagues
2 Zach Charbonnet RB 69 Add in All Leagues
3 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 70 Add in All Leagues
4 Jordyn Tyson WR 49 Add in All Leagues
5 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 KC Concepcion Jr. WR 60 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Jonah Coleman RB 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Antonio Williams WR 8 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Jadarian Price RB 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Tre Tucker WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Courtland Sutton WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Jakobi Meyers WR 44 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Khalil Shakir WR 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Bam Knight RB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Hunter Henry TE 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Keenan Allen WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Samaje Perine RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Devaughn Vele WR 57 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Rico Dowdle RB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Makai Lemon WR 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Kendrick Bourne WR 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
23 Emmett Johnson RB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Kaelon Black RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 T.J. Hockenson TE 53 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Caleb Douglas WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Seth McGowan RB 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Keaton Mitchell RB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Mike Washington Jr. RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Darius Cooper WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Malik Washington WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 DeMario Douglas WR 38 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
33 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Pat Freiermuth TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Kimani Vidal RB 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Tyler Allgeier RB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Jonathon Brooks RB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Terrance Ferguson TE 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Kenny Gainwell RB 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Mike Gesicki TE 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Travis Hunter WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Mason Taylor TE 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
45 Malachi Fields WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Jeremy McNichols RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Konata Mumpfield WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Keon Coleman WR 28 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Michael Mayer TE 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Colby Parkinson TE 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Tyler Higbee TE 46 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Roschon Johnson RB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Greg Dulcich TE 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Tez Johnson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
58 Darnell Washington TE 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Kaytron Allen RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Jauan Jennings WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Khalil Herbert RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Tyreek Hill WR 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Josh Cuevas TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Michael Carter RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Jacoby Brissett QB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Malik Willis QB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Kirk Cousins QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Baker Mayfield QB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Geno Smith QB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Bo Nix QB 70 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Michael Penix Jr. QB 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Aaron Rodgers QB 56 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
74 Deshaun Watson QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Sam Darnold QB 36 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Tanner McKee QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 J.J. McCarthy QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Tyler Huntley QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 New England Patriots DST 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Cincinnati Bengals DST 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Jacksonville Jaguars DST 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Las Vegas Raiders DST 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Kansas City Chiefs DST 53 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Cleveland Browns DST 64 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Atlanta Falcons DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Mason Taylor, Antonio Williams, Seth McGowan, Dylan Sampson, and Travis Hunter. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 8.

Mason Taylor, TE, New York Jets

New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor has taken on a much larger role offensively, and his two-touchdown performance on Sunday has solidified him as a top waiver wire target going forward. In recent weeks, the 22-year-old has overtaken rookie Kenyon Sadiq as the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart. He has 12 catches, 119 yards, and two touchdowns over his last three games, and he has played at least 55% of the snaps in each of those contests.

As the Jets continue to find themselves in negative game script scenarios, opportunities will keep popping up for Taylor to command sizable target shares with impressive volume around the goal line. He ranks as the overall TE7 in half-PPR scoring over the last three weeks, and he's a fringe top-15 tight end going forward in redraft leagues. Therein lies an opportunity for managers to add a potential fantasy starter off waivers, as Taylor remains available in more than 97% of leagues.

 

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

When last seen, Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams was helping to pick up the slack following the devastating knee injury suffered by Terry McLaurin (knee). With the veteran exiting early from the team's Week 6 loss to the 49ers, Williams caught all three of his targets for 50 yards, and with the team now coming out of the bye week, head coach Dan Quinn specifically highlighted the 2026 third-rounder as a player who will have more responsibility in McLaurin's absence.

Through six games, Williams has made 18 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown, and with the Commanders coming off their bye, he is readily available in many redraft leagues.

 

Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Seth McGowan has played a limited role in his team's offense so far in 2026, recording 146 yards from scrimmage on 36 touches across seven games. The 25-year-old had his usage scaled up on Sunday, logging 11 carries for 46 yards against the Minnesota Vikings. McGowan's growing role could be a sign of things to come. The Colts still have superstar running back Jonathan Taylor firmly ahead of McGowan on the depth chart, which will not change as long as Taylor remains healthy and on the roster.

However, with the Colts currently sitting at 2-5 and riding a three-game losing streak, trade speculation around Taylor has begun to heat up. If Taylor were to get moved, McGowan could be in line to assume a workhorse role in the Indianapolis backfield. In leagues where he is available on the waiver wire, McGowan profiles as a priority stash candidate as the trade deadline approaches.

 

Dylan Sampson, RB, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson made his return to the field during Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans. He made his return after missing the last five games due to a knee injury. Sampson rushed the ball six times for 45 yards and hauled in all three of his targets for 32 additional yards in the win over the Titans.

The 22-year-old is clearly the No. 2 back in Cleveland, but he has shown that he can be a solid contributor when healthy. The expectation is that his role will continue to grow as long as he keeps playing like this every week. Sampson is looking like an interesting stash option in 12-team formats ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

 

Travis Hunter, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is back on the fantasy radar after an impressive offensive showing against the Houston Texans in London in Week 6. Hunter had played almost exclusively on offense through the first five games this year, but he got more involved as a receiver against the Texans a week ago, catching four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. He also impressed defensively with three tackles and an interception in the loss.

Hunter's four catches came on just nine offensive snaps, so quarterback Trevor Lawrence obviously made an effort to get him the ball when he was on the field. With such a small offensive snap count, it's hard to forecast week-over-week consistency for Hunter on offense. However, at the very least, he's back on the fantasy radar as a potential waiver wire option going forward. He could become particularly intriguing in fantasy football if the Jaguars trade wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the next two weeks.

 

Running Backs - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Rachaad White RB 55 Add in All Leagues
Zach Charbonnet RB 69 Add in All Leagues
Jonah Coleman RB 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jadarian Price RB 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Bam Knight RB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rico Dowdle RB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kimani Vidal RB 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonathon Brooks RB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kenny Gainwell RB 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeremy McNichols RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kaytron Allen RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Khalil Herbert RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Michael Carter RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 70 Add in All Leagues
Jordyn Tyson WR 49 Add in All Leagues
Omar Cooper Jr. WR 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
KC Concepcion Jr. WR 60 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 12 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Courtland Sutton WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 44 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 57 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 39 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 14 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Darius Cooper WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 38 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Travis Hunter WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 28 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tez Johnson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends- Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Hunter Henry TE 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 53 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mason Taylor TE 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Colby Parkinson TE 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 46 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Greg Dulcich TE 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Darnell Washington TE 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Josh Cuevas TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 8:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacoby Brissett QB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Geno Smith QB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Bo Nix QB 70 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 56 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 36 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tanner McKee QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
J.J. McCarthy QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyler Huntley QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 8:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
New England Patriots DST 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacksonville Jaguars DST 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kansas City Chiefs DST 49 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cleveland Browns DST 57 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Atlanta Falcons DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 8 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 8 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jonah Coleman, Antonio Williams, Jakobi Meyers, Bam Knight, Ja'Kobi Lane, Samaje Perine, Mason Taylor, Dylan Sampson, Travis Hunter, Seth McGowan, Makai Lemon, Caleb Douglas, Keaton Mitchell, Darius Cooper, Kimani Vidal, James Conner, Terrance Ferguson, Keon Coleman, Michael Mayer, Colby Parkinson, Jacoby Brissett, Bo Nix, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and Tanner McKee. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Ollie Gordon, Keenan Allen, Alvin Kamara, and Jaylen Wright. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jonah Coleman, Antonio Williams, Jakobi Meyers, Bam Knight, Ja'Kobi Lane, Samaje Perine, Mason Taylor, Dylan Sampson, Travis Hunter, Seth McGowan, Makai Lemon, Caleb Douglas, Keaton Mitchell, Darius Cooper, Kimani Vidal, James Conner, Terrance Ferguson, Keon Coleman, Michael Mayer, Colby Parkinson, Jacoby Brissett, Bo Nix, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and Tanner McKee:

Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Antonio Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Antonio Williams
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tre Tucker
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Bam Knight
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jadarian Price
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Antonio Williams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Khalil Shakir
Bam Knight
vs
Hunter Henry
Bam Knight
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bam Knight
vs
Keenan Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bam Knight
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
vs
Tre Tucker
Bam Knight
vs
Rachaad White
Bam Knight
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bam Knight
vs
Jadarian Price
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Keenan Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Samaje Perine
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Hunter Henry
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Bam Knight
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Samaje Perine
vs
Devaughn Vele
Samaje Perine
vs
Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
vs
Rico Dowdle
Samaje Perine
vs
Hunter Henry
Samaje Perine
vs
Makai Lemon
Samaje Perine
vs
Bam Knight
Samaje Perine
vs
Rachaad White
Samaje Perine
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine
vs
Jadarian Price
Mason Taylor
vs
Travis Hunter
Mason Taylor
vs
Malachi Fields
Mason Taylor
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mason Taylor
vs
Tre' Harris
Mason Taylor
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Mason Taylor
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Mason Taylor
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mason Taylor
vs
Hunter Henry
Mason Taylor
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mason Taylor
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dylan Sampson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Dylan Sampson
vs
James Conner
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Travis Hunter
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rachaad White
Dylan Sampson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jadarian Price
Travis Hunter
vs
Mike Gesicki
Travis Hunter
vs
Mason Taylor
Travis Hunter
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Travis Hunter
vs
Malachi Fields
Travis Hunter
vs
Dylan Sampson
Travis Hunter
vs
Tre' Harris
Travis Hunter
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Travis Hunter
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Travis Hunter
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Travis Hunter
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Caleb Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
vs
Darius Cooper
Seth McGowan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Rachaad White
Seth McGowan
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Seth McGowan
vs
Jadarian Price
Makai Lemon
vs
Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
vs
Devaughn Vele
Makai Lemon
vs
Emmett Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
vs
Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Makai Lemon
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Makai Lemon
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Seth McGowan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Caleb Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Seth McGowan
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Darius Cooper
Keaton Mitchell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Rachaad White
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jadarian Price
Darius Cooper
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Malik Washington
Darius Cooper
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Darius Cooper
vs
Demario Douglas
Darius Cooper
vs
Seth McGowan
Darius Cooper
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Caleb Douglas
Darius Cooper
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Darius Cooper
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kimani Vidal
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kimani Vidal
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kimani Vidal
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kimani Vidal
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kimani Vidal
vs
Demario Douglas
Kimani Vidal
vs
James Conner
Kimani Vidal
vs
Malik Washington
Kimani Vidal
vs
Rachaad White
Kimani Vidal
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kimani Vidal
vs
Jadarian Price
James Conner
vs
Jonathon Brooks
James Conner
vs
Terrance Ferguson
James Conner
vs
Tyler Allgeier
James Conner
vs
Dylan Sampson
James Conner
vs
Kimani Vidal
James Conner
vs
Kenny Gainwell
James Conner
vs
Pat Freiermuth
James Conner
vs
Rachaad White
James Conner
vs
Zach Charbonnet
James Conner
vs
Jadarian Price
Terrance Ferguson
vs
James Conner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keon Coleman
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Mayer
Keon Coleman
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Keon Coleman
vs
Colby Parkinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre' Harris
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keon Coleman
vs
Malachi Fields
Keon Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keon Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Keon Coleman
Michael Mayer
vs
Colby Parkinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Michael Mayer
vs
Roschon Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Tre' Harris
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colby Parkinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Colby Parkinson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Colby Parkinson
vs
Keon Coleman
Colby Parkinson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Colby Parkinson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Colby Parkinson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colby Parkinson
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Colby Parkinson
vs
Hunter Henry
Colby Parkinson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colby Parkinson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Carter
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Cuevas
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyreek Hill
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Khalil Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Huntley
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bo Nix
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tanner McKee
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Baker Mayfield
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Malik Willis
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Aaron Rodgers
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Deshaun Watson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Deshaun Watson
vs
Sam Darnold
Deshaun Watson
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Deshaun Watson
vs
Tanner McKee
Deshaun Watson
vs
Bo Nix
Deshaun Watson
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Deshaun Watson
vs
Geno Smith
Deshaun Watson
vs
Malik Willis
Deshaun Watson
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Deshaun Watson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tanner McKee
vs
Sam Darnold
Tanner McKee
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tanner McKee
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tanner McKee
vs
Tyler Huntley
Tanner McKee
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tanner McKee
vs
New England Patriots
Tanner McKee
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tanner McKee
vs
Malik Willis
Tanner McKee
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Tanner McKee
vs
Baker Mayfield

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top DST Matchups: Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 Streamer
RB Breakouts: Snap Count and Usage Risers
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 8 Waiver Wire
Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Chet Holmgren

to Miss Second Straight Game
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Sidelined with Back Soreness Wednesday
Yves Missi

Remains Sidelined Wednesday
Branden Carlson

Available for Season Debut on Tuesday
Scoot Henderson

Good to Go Against Lakers
Anthony Edwards

Sidelined Until December
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Against Kings
Mark Jankowski

Available Tuesday
Dante Fabbro

Making Season Debut Against Flyers
Cam York

Returns to Action Tuesday
Carter Hart

Suffers Injury During Morning Skate
Connor Hellebuyck

Set for Devils Debut Tuesday
DeForest Buckner

49ers Reunite With DeForest Buckner, Acquire him From Colts
Lamar Jackson

Expected to Return in Week 8
Lauri Markkanen

Day-To-Day With Wrist Sprain
Rui Hachimura

Sidelined for Wednesday
Matthew Golden

Remains a Non-Participant in Practice on Tuesday
Ausar Thompson

Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Out 6-8 Weeks With Torn MCL
Kawhi Leonard

Could Miss Multiple Weeks
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Don't Seem Likely to Trade Jonathan Taylor
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Quenton Nelson

Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Saquon Barkley

Not Worried About his Back Injury
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Maxime Raynaud

Out at Least Two More Weeks
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Keegan Murray

to be Re-Evaluated in 10 to 14 Days
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Sergio de Larrea

Exits Monday's Win with Knee Strain
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Alex Caruso

Leaves Game Early with Ankle Injury
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Exits Monday's Loss with Right-Knee Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Lauri Markkanen

Exits with Right-Wrist Injury
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
James Conner

Could "Potentially" Play This Year
Deebo Samuel Sr.

has a Chance to Return in Week 9
De'Zhaun Stribling

on Track to Return in December
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn on the Hot Seat in Washington
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Ladd McConkey

Present at Monday's Practice
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Undecided on if Terrance Ferguson Will Practice This Week
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top DST Matchups: Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 Streamer
RB Breakouts: Snap Count and Usage Risers
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 8 Waiver Wire
Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks