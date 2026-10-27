Frank's fantasy football WR waiver wire pickups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Free agent wide receivers to add, stream, and stash off waivers.
Week 7 showed the impact of the waiver wire, especially at wide receiver. Omar Cooper Jr. stole the spotlight with another huge game, looking like an early waiver-wire league winner who could make a major impact down the stretch.
That's the beauty of the waiver wire. Players who weren't even on the fantasy radar a few weeks ago can suddenly emerge as potential difference-makers. Cooper looks like that exact type of pickup. Last week, we highlighted him in this article. He was only 5% rostered at the time.
Of course, not every breakout will translate into sustained production. The key is identifying receivers with the talent and opportunity to build on their recent success. With that in mind, let's look at eight sleeper wide receivers worth targeting on the waiver wire heading into Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups
De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers - 25% rostered
De'Zhaun Stribling is worth stashing if you have room on your bench. The rookie second-round pick generated plenty of buzz during training camp and the preseason before suffering an ankle injury in Week 1 that required surgery. The good news is that head coach Kyle Shanahan recently confirmed Stribling remains on track to return in December.
The biggest reason for optimism is San Francisco's wide-open receiving corps. Ricky Pearsall is out for the season, while Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel have also been dealing with injuries. There's a clear opportunity for Stribling to carve out a meaningful role once he's healthy, especially in an offense led by Brock Purdy.
Obviously, you'll need to be patient here. Stribling isn't expected back for several more weeks, so this is strictly a stash for fantasy managers with room to spare. However, the combination of his talent and San Francisco's lack of healthy receivers makes him an intriguing late-season lottery ticket.
Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys - 22% rostered
Ryan Flournoy continues to make the most of his opportunities in Dallas. The third-year receiver caught all four of his targets for 70 yards in Monday night's 38-21 win over the Eagles, finishing second on the team in receiving yards. Flournoy has now recorded at least 70 receiving yards in two of his last three games, showing that he can make an impact even while playing behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
The Cowboys have one of the more pass-heavy offenses in the NFL, giving Flournoy an opportunity to remain involved as the No. 3 receiver. Dak Prescott has shown a willingness to spread the ball around. Flournoy is starting to develop better chemistry with his quarterback. The problem is that Lamb and Pickens will continue to dominate targets when healthy, making Flournoy difficult to trust as a weekly fantasy starter.
However, Flournoy would become a priority waiver-wire pickup if either Lamb or Pickens missed time, making him worth a stash in deeper leagues.
Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals - 18% rostered
Kendrick Bourne is starting to carve out a consistent role in Arizona's passing game. The veteran receiver has seen at least six targets in three consecutive games, including eight targets in back-to-back contests against the Lions and Rams. Bourne caught five passes for 70 yards in Week 5 and followed that up with five receptions for 47 yards in Week 6.
While Bourne managed just three catches for nine yards against Denver in Week 7, the six targets were encouraging. More importantly, Arizona has a wide-open opportunity at wide receiver following Marvin Harrison Jr.'s departure. Bourne has emerged as one of the team's primary options behind Michael Wilson, while Jalen Brooks' season-ending wrist injury should create even more opportunities.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 14% rostered
Adonai Mitchell returned to the lineup in Week 7 after missing four games with a finger injury, but he failed to catch any of his three targets against the Dolphins. The third-year receiver played just 26 offensive snaps, finishing behind Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr. in the pecking order. It wasn't the return fantasy managers were hoping for, but Mitchell remains an intriguing stash.
The biggest obstacle is Cooper, who has emerged as a legitimate playmaker in New York's passing attack. The rookie has now topped 100 receiving yards in consecutive games, making it difficult for Mitchell to reclaim his previous role. However, Mitchell showed promise before getting hurt, catching nine passes for 123 yards over the first two weeks.
At just 14% rostered, Mitchell is worth stashing in deeper leagues, especially if you have room on your bench.
Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 10% rostered
Caleb Douglas made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup, catching two of three targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's 28-25 win over the Jets. The rookie scored his first NFL touchdown on a seven-yard reception before breaking free for a 63-yard score in the fourth quarter. It was an impressive performance considering he hadn't played since Week 2 due to an ankle injury.
Caleb Douglas took this one all the way.
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hb8mEQrB80
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
We've now seen Douglas flash significant upside in both of his healthy outings. He caught five passes for 94 yards in his NFL debut against the Raiders, and his explosive performance against the Jets gives Miami another much-needed playmaker. The Dolphins have a wide-open opportunity at receiver, giving Douglas a legitimate chance to emerge as a key part of their passing attack.
At just 10% rostered, Douglas is one of my favourite pickups this week.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 9% rostered
Antonio Williams suddenly has a wide-open opportunity in Washington's passing attack following Terry McLaurin's season-ending knee injury. The rookie has already shown flashes, including a three-catch, 50-yard performance against the 49ers in Week 6. Williams has caught 18 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown this season, and his role should expand considerably with McLaurin no longer in the picture.
The most encouraging development is that head coach Dan Quinn has already indicated Williams will see more playing time and targets. Stefon Diggs remains Washington's top receiver, but Williams has an opportunity to establish himself as a reliable secondary option. We've already seen him draw eight targets in a game earlier this season, showing that he can handle a larger role when needed.
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars - 9% rostered
Travis Hunter is starting to show why he was such a highly regarded prospect. The second-year playmaker is coming off his best offensive performance of the season, catching four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown against the Texans in Week 6. Hunter also made an impact defensively, recording an interception in the end zone. More importantly for fantasy managers, his role in the passing game expanded considerably during the second half.
The biggest reason for optimism is the uncertainty surrounding Brian Thomas Jr.'s future in Jacksonville. Thomas was benched for the entire second half against Houston, and trade rumours continue to circulate ahead of the deadline. If the Jaguars move Thomas, Hunter could see a significant increase in opportunities alongside Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. We've already seen what Hunter can do when given more chances to make plays.
Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 4% rostered
Malachi Fields is coming off the best game of his young career, catching four of five targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win over the Texans. The rookie made his biggest play on a 47-yard reception, showing off the big-play ability that makes him an intriguing fantasy prospect. Fields has now drawn 13 targets over his last two games, suggesting he could be earning a larger role in New York's passing attack.
J.J. zips it into Malachi Fields and he does the rest.
NYGvsHOU on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/UifGLgnC8b
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
What's particularly encouraging is that Fields delivered his breakout performance with J.J. McCarthy making his first start of the season. The Giants already have Malik Nabers as their top receiver, but there's an opportunity for Fields to establish himself as a reliable secondary option. At 6-foot-4, he brings a different element to the offense with his size and ability to make contested catches.
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