👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups - Top Fantasy Football WR Adds for Week 8 Include Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields, Ryan Flournoy

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Ryan Flournoy - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Frank's fantasy football WR waiver wire pickups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Free agent wide receivers to add, stream, and stash off waivers.

Week 7 showed the impact of the waiver wire, especially at wide receiver. Omar Cooper Jr. stole the spotlight with another huge game, looking like an early waiver-wire league winner who could make a major impact down the stretch.

That's the beauty of the waiver wire. Players who weren't even on the fantasy radar a few weeks ago can suddenly emerge as potential difference-makers. Cooper looks like that exact type of pickup. Last week, we highlighted him in this article. He was only 5% rostered at the time.

Of course, not every breakout will translate into sustained production. The key is identifying receivers with the talent and opportunity to build on their recent success. With that in mind, let's look at eight sleeper wide receivers worth targeting on the waiver wire heading into Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers - 25% rostered

De'Zhaun Stribling is worth stashing if you have room on your bench. The rookie second-round pick generated plenty of buzz during training camp and the preseason before suffering an ankle injury in Week 1 that required surgery. The good news is that head coach Kyle Shanahan recently confirmed Stribling remains on track to return in December.

The biggest reason for optimism is San Francisco's wide-open receiving corps. Ricky Pearsall is out for the season, while Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel have also been dealing with injuries. There's a clear opportunity for Stribling to carve out a meaningful role once he's healthy, especially in an offense led by Brock Purdy.

Obviously, you'll need to be patient here. Stribling isn't expected back for several more weeks, so this is strictly a stash for fantasy managers with room to spare. However, the combination of his talent and San Francisco's lack of healthy receivers makes him an intriguing late-season lottery ticket.

Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys - 22% rostered

Ryan Flournoy continues to make the most of his opportunities in Dallas. The third-year receiver caught all four of his targets for 70 yards in Monday night's 38-21 win over the Eagles, finishing second on the team in receiving yards. Flournoy has now recorded at least 70 receiving yards in two of his last three games, showing that he can make an impact even while playing behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

The Cowboys have one of the more pass-heavy offenses in the NFL, giving Flournoy an opportunity to remain involved as the No. 3 receiver. Dak Prescott has shown a willingness to spread the ball around. Flournoy is starting to develop better chemistry with his quarterback. The problem is that Lamb and Pickens will continue to dominate targets when healthy, making Flournoy difficult to trust as a weekly fantasy starter.

However, Flournoy would become a priority waiver-wire pickup if either Lamb or Pickens missed time, making him worth a stash in deeper leagues.

Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals - 18% rostered

Kendrick Bourne is starting to carve out a consistent role in Arizona's passing game. The veteran receiver has seen at least six targets in three consecutive games, including eight targets in back-to-back contests against the Lions and Rams. Bourne caught five passes for 70 yards in Week 5 and followed that up with five receptions for 47 yards in Week 6.

While Bourne managed just three catches for nine yards against Denver in Week 7, the six targets were encouraging. More importantly, Arizona has a wide-open opportunity at wide receiver following Marvin Harrison Jr.'s departure. Bourne has emerged as one of the team's primary options behind Michael Wilson, while Jalen Brooks' season-ending wrist injury should create even more opportunities.

Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 14% rostered

Adonai Mitchell returned to the lineup in Week 7 after missing four games with a finger injury, but he failed to catch any of his three targets against the Dolphins. The third-year receiver played just 26 offensive snaps, finishing behind Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr. in the pecking order. It wasn't the return fantasy managers were hoping for, but Mitchell remains an intriguing stash.

The biggest obstacle is Cooper, who has emerged as a legitimate playmaker in New York's passing attack. The rookie has now topped 100 receiving yards in consecutive games, making it difficult for Mitchell to reclaim his previous role. However, Mitchell showed promise before getting hurt, catching nine passes for 123 yards over the first two weeks.

At just 14% rostered, Mitchell is worth stashing in deeper leagues, especially if you have room on your bench.

 

Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 10% rostered

Caleb Douglas made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup, catching two of three targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's 28-25 win over the Jets. The rookie scored his first NFL touchdown on a seven-yard reception before breaking free for a 63-yard score in the fourth quarter. It was an impressive performance considering he hadn't played since Week 2 due to an ankle injury.

We've now seen Douglas flash significant upside in both of his healthy outings. He caught five passes for 94 yards in his NFL debut against the Raiders, and his explosive performance against the Jets gives Miami another much-needed playmaker. The Dolphins have a wide-open opportunity at receiver, giving Douglas a legitimate chance to emerge as a key part of their passing attack.

At just 10% rostered, Douglas is one of my favourite pickups this week.

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 9% rostered

Antonio Williams suddenly has a wide-open opportunity in Washington's passing attack following Terry McLaurin's season-ending knee injury. The rookie has already shown flashes, including a three-catch, 50-yard performance against the 49ers in Week 6. Williams has caught 18 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown this season, and his role should expand considerably with McLaurin no longer in the picture.

The most encouraging development is that head coach Dan Quinn has already indicated Williams will see more playing time and targets. Stefon Diggs remains Washington's top receiver, but Williams has an opportunity to establish himself as a reliable secondary option. We've already seen him draw eight targets in a game earlier this season, showing that he can handle a larger role when needed.

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars - 9% rostered

Travis Hunter is starting to show why he was such a highly regarded prospect. The second-year playmaker is coming off his best offensive performance of the season, catching four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown against the Texans in Week 6. Hunter also made an impact defensively, recording an interception in the end zone. More importantly for fantasy managers, his role in the passing game expanded considerably during the second half.

The biggest reason for optimism is the uncertainty surrounding Brian Thomas Jr.'s future in Jacksonville. Thomas was benched for the entire second half against Houston, and trade rumours continue to circulate ahead of the deadline. If the Jaguars move Thomas, Hunter could see a significant increase in opportunities alongside Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. We've already seen what Hunter can do when given more chances to make plays.

Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 4% rostered

Malachi Fields is coming off the best game of his young career, catching four of five targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win over the Texans. The rookie made his biggest play on a 47-yard reception, showing off the big-play ability that makes him an intriguing fantasy prospect. Fields has now drawn 13 targets over his last two games, suggesting he could be earning a larger role in New York's passing attack.

What's particularly encouraging is that Fields delivered his breakout performance with J.J. McCarthy making his first start of the season. The Giants already have Malik Nabers as their top receiver, but there's an opportunity for Fields to establish himself as a reliable secondary option. At 6-foot-4, he brings a different element to the offense with his size and ability to make contested catches.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ryan Flournoy, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ryan Flournoy, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ryan Flournoy, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields:

Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Seth McGowan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Caleb Douglas
vs
Darius Cooper
Caleb Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demario Douglas
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kimani Vidal
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Bam Knight
Caleb Douglas
vs
James Conner
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jadarian Price
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Hunter
Caleb Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre' Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tez Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Watkins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Treylon Burks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jauan Jennings
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyreek Hill
Malachi Fields
vs
Mason Taylor
Malachi Fields
vs
Tre' Harris
Malachi Fields
vs
Travis Hunter
Malachi Fields
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Malachi Fields
vs
Mike Gesicki
Malachi Fields
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Malachi Fields
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Malachi Fields
vs
Keon Coleman
Malachi Fields
vs
Dylan Sampson
Malachi Fields
vs
Michael Mayer
Malachi Fields
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Malachi Fields
vs
Colby Parkinson
Malachi Fields
vs
James Conner
Malachi Fields
vs
Tyler Higbee
Malachi Fields
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Malachi Fields
vs
Roschon Johnson
Malachi Fields
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Malachi Fields
vs
Greg Dulcich
Malachi Fields
vs
Kimani Vidal
Malachi Fields
vs
Tez Johnson
Malachi Fields
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Malachi Fields
vs
Eli Raridon
Malachi Fields
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Malachi Fields
vs
Jordan Watkins
Malachi Fields
vs
Demario Douglas
Malachi Fields
vs
Darnell Washington
Malachi Fields
vs
Malik Washington
Malachi Fields
vs
Treylon Burks
Malachi Fields
vs
Darius Cooper
Malachi Fields
vs
Kaytron Allen
Malachi Fields
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Malachi Fields
vs
Jauan Jennings
Malachi Fields
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Malachi Fields
vs
Khalil Herbert
Malachi Fields
vs
Seth McGowan
Malachi Fields
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malachi Fields
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malachi Fields
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Malachi Fields
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Malachi Fields
vs
Antonio Williams
Malachi Fields
vs
Tre Tucker
Malachi Fields
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malachi Fields
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malachi Fields
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malachi Fields
vs
Keenan Allen
Malachi Fields
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Malachi Fields
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malachi Fields
vs
Makai Lemon
Malachi Fields
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Malachi Fields
vs
Tyreek Hill

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Waiver Wire Analysis

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
Week 8 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 8)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Maxime Raynaud

Out at Least Two More Weeks
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Keegan Murray

to be Re-Evaluated in 10 to 14 Days
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Sergio de Larrea

Exits Monday's Win with Knee Strain
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Alex Caruso

Leaves Game Early with Ankle Injury
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Exits Monday's Loss with Right-Knee Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Lauri Markkanen

Exits with Right-Wrist Injury
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
Gui Santos

Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
James Conner

Could "Potentially" Play This Year
Isaiah Stewart

Good to Go in Utah
Deebo Samuel Sr.

has a Chance to Return in Week 9
Jaxson Hayes

Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
Jalen Suggs

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Cason Wallace

Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
Jalen Williams

Likely Out for the Season
De'Zhaun Stribling

on Track to Return in December
T.J. McConnell

Out Again Monday
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Andrew Nembhard

to Miss First Game of the Season
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Aaron Nesmith

Good to Go Monday
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Ivica Zubac

Ruled Out Monday Against Bucks
Cooper Flagg

Upgraded to Available Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn on the Hot Seat in Washington
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Ladd McConkey

Present at Monday's Practice
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Undecided on if Terrance Ferguson Will Practice This Week
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Sticking With Kirk Cousins at QB Going into Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Dealing With Ankle Injury
Alec Pierce

Unlikely to Return to Practice This Week
Stefon Diggs

Won't See a Workload Change with Teammate's Injury
Jadarian Price

to Practice This Week, Status Up in the Air for Week 8
Emeka Egbuka

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Quarterbacks Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice