Matthew Golden Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Oct 29, 2026, 9:22 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is trending towards playing on Thursday Night Football against the Panthers, according to the latest from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Golden was unable to practice on Monday or Tuesday but was able to get in a limited session on Wednesday and is on track to play on Thursday despite battling both a shoulder and a foot injury. Golden has been excellent this season, leading the team with 69 targets and catching six passes in each of his last three games. He has three games with over 100 yards already this season and has also scored three touchdowns. If he's available, he'll be a strong starting option in all formats, but if he is limited at all, Christian Watson, Savion Williams, Tucker Kraft, and Bo Melton could all get more targets. Check back before kickoff for the final word on Golden, but it looks like he's trending towards being active at this point.--Zach Thompson
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Lamar Jackson Poised to Return in Week 8
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 29, 2026, 9:14 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is ready to return from his injury barring a setback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He left at halftime of the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and has missed the last three games. He'll return just in time for a tasty matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, and Rapoport reports that the team wanted to be sure that Jackson was 100% before he returned to the field. Before leaving that Week 4 game at half, Jackson racked up 967 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He'll be a strong play in his return against Buffalo and will also give the rest of the offense a boost. After taking on the Bills, Jackson will have a short week before the Ravens host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football of Week 9.--Zach Thompson
Source: Ian Rapoport
Quinshon Judkins Proves Capable of Producing Big Results
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 1:26 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has recently emerged as a top "riser" in fantasy football rankings. Judkins enjoyed an enormous performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 as he tallied 17 carries, 96 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. This was a big step in the right direction for Judkins, who had previously taken somewhat of a backseat with fewer than 10 PPR points in four of his first five games this year. The 27-year-old had 18 touches in his last game, so we're intrigued by the volume, although we would like to see him start playing more than 60% of the snaps. For context, he played just 53% in Week 7. A Week 8 matchup against the Steelers could be tricky, but for the most part, Judkins has a very intriguing rest-of-season outlook now that he has shown a high volume of playing time and efficiency, often in the same game.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Colston Loveland Seems to Have Turned a Corner After Big Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 1:22 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a very slow start to the season, but he has come on strong in recent weeks and established himself as a mid-to-high TE1 in PPR leagues once again. Over just his last two games, Loveland has 19 targets, 13 catches, 134 yards, and two touchdowns. He posted his season-high fantasy output last Thursday against the Patriots, and he seems to have re-established himself as one of quarterback Caleb Williams' favorite targets in the passing game. Loveland's participation rates also work in his favor, as he has played at least 79% of the snaps in every game so far -- even when he was struggling to produce. All in all, the 22-year-old is back to ranking as a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football, especially in a Bears passing attack that has been forced to throw more often in recent weeks.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Limited with a Chest Injury on Wednesday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 1:19 AM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. The 27-year-old is coming off a bye week, but he did play through a rib injury in Week 6. With that being said, it's unclear if that injury has any connection to his latest ailment. Kincaid has been the epitome of a boom-or-bust player this year, scoring higher than 10.5 PPR points or lower than 4.0 PPR points in each of his six games so far. He's a talented player in a high-powered offense, but the Bills' passing game does a good job spreading the ball around. As a result, Kincaid's volume has been somewhat inconsistent. We do expect him to play without any significant limitations in Week 8, and he'll rank as a low-end TE1 with additional upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Buffalo Bills
Myles Garrett Will Not be Designated to Return Ahead of Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 1:14 AM ETLos Angeles Rams star pass rusher Myles Garrett (knee) will not have his practice window opened this week, head coach Sean McVay told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Garrett has been on injured reserve since the days following Los Angeles' Week 1 loss in Australia. He has missed six consecutive games and is now on track to miss a seventh. NFL teams have the option to designate players to return, which allows them to practice for a certain amount of time without being activated from injured reserve. However, the Rams aren't ready to open Garrett's practice window quite yet, which suggests that he could still be at least 1-2 weeks away from returning. The 30-year-old wasn't himself in the season opener, logging zero tackles on a 40% snap share. However, he posted a whopping 23 sacks last year in Cleveland, so we expect him to be a game wrecker once he's healthy again.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Gary Klein
Michael Wilson Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 28, 2026, 11:10 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice session due to an injury to his ribs. Wilson has not missed a game in 2026 as of yet, but his status for a Week 8 matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys will need to continue to be monitored throughout the week. Wilson has recorded 37 receptions (on 66 targets) for 375 yards (10.1 yards per catch) and one touchdown in seven games played this season. If Wilson is forced to miss any time, other options at wide receiver for the Cardinals include Kendrick Bourne, Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil, and Devin Duvernay, while tight end Trey McBride will continue to dominate targets in the passing game. Arizona recently lost wide receiver Jalen Brooks for the remainder of the 2026 season following emergency surgery due to a dislocated wrist.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Arizona Cardinals
Stefon Diggs Expected to Return to Practice on Thursday
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 28, 2026, 10:54 PM ETAccording to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hand, hamstring) wasn't going to practice on Wednesday, but that the veteran will be a full participant for Thursday's session. Diggs officially logged a "DNP" for Wednesday's practice with an injury note of hand/hamstring/NIR (Rest). This appears to simply be a rest day for the 32-year-old Diggs, and there doesn't seem to be any reason for concern. With fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the rest of the 2026 season due to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, Diggs has an opportunity to play a large role for the Commanders. Diggs has recorded 24 receptions for 214 yards and four touchdowns in 2026.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tashan Reed - The Washington Post
Tyler Warren Back at Practice, Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 10:53 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) returned to practice and was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday during the team's walkthrough. It is a good start to Warren's Week 8 preparation after he missed the last two games due to a groin injury, but he will likely need to upgrade to a full participant in the next two days to avoid being ruled out or given a questionable tag for this weekend's contest on the road against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The 24-year-old is on the TE1 radar when active, and his target share could be boosted this year if the Colts trade one or both of receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen by the Nov. 10 deadline. Through his first five games in his sophomore season, Warren has caught 30 of his 36 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns as one of quarterback Daniel Jones' most reliable targets with wideout Alec Pierce (heel) on Injured Reserve. Warren is currently the TE6 by averaging 11.0 half-PPR points through his five games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Drake Maye Bouncing Back from Rough Start to 2026 Season
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 28, 2026, 10:39 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye got off to an abysmal start in 2026 -- which included turning the ball over seven times compared to just one touchdown pass through the first three games of the campaign -- but has bounced back in a big way over the past four games. In the past four weeks, Maye has thrown for 1,199 yards (299.75 yards per game), 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions (he did lose one fumble in that stretch as well). He has also scored two rushing touchdowns during that span. Most recently, Maye completed 24 out of 31 passes (77.4%) for 321 yards and scored three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing), while throwing one pick in a 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7. It took Maye some time to find his footing in 2026, but he has solidified his status as a must-start quarterback. Maye ranks as RotoBaller's No. 2 quarterback for Week 8 in a road matchup against the Miami Dolphins.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ladd McConkey Practicing Without Restrictions Off Bye Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 10:37 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (concussion) was a full participant in the team's first practice of the week as the team comes out of their Week 7 bye. McConkey has been banged up most of the year, previously dealing with a foot injury and then suffering a concussion in the team's Week 6 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. The 24-year-old now appears to be as healthy as he's been since the Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, when he had his best game of the year with five catches on seven targets for 82 yards and his only touchdown of the year. Since then, the former second-rounder from Georgia has only eight receptions on 11 targets for 118 yards in four games. Fantasy managers have every right to remain skeptical of McConkey as a starting option for the upcoming Week 8 game against a strong Los Angeles Rams defense, but with better health, he could rebound as the Chargers seek their first win of the 2026 season. If he has another couple of days of setback-free practice, McConkey should be in the clear to play on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Blake Corum Continues to See an Increase in Usage
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 28, 2026, 10:23 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum recorded a team-high 17 carries and recorded 93 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown in a 35-21 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. He also tallied one reception for eight yards. Corum posted season-highs in carries, rushing yards and offensive snaps played (32) in Week 7. It was the second week in a row in which Corum split carries pretty evenly with starting running back Kyren Williams. Against the Raiders, Williams played 37 offensive snaps and tallied 16 rushing attempts for 99 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for 22 yards (11.0 yards per catch). However, Williams lost a fumble in the game. In an 18-16 Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Williams saw 10 rushing attempts and made three receptions (13 total touches), while Corum earned nine carries and recorded two catches (11 total touches). In seven games in 2026, Corum has amassed 64 rushes for 316 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 10 receptions for 99 yards and an additional score. While Williams will remain the No. 1 tailback for the Rams, Corum is going to continue to see opportunities and has flex appeal, with RB2 upside.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
George Pickens Remains on the Injury Report for Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 10:12 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder, hamstring) remains on the team's Week 8 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens was on last week's injury report as well with a shoulder injury, but his hamstring injury is new. Still, the 25-year-old should be able to upgrade to a full practice by Friday, which would clear him to play for the Week 8 matchup against the visiting Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Pickens caught four of his six targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the 38-21 victory over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. His six targets were a disappointment after he drew 24 targets in the previous two games against the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but fantasy managers cannot complain after he found the end zone for the second time in the last three weeks. So far in 2026, Pickens has been overshadowed by teammate CeeDee Lamb, who has been a top-three receiver in fantasy, but Pickens remains a must-start in all fantasy lineups. He could easily explode for his second 100-yard game this weekend against Arizona.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Daniel Jones' Play and Situation Make Him a Difficult Player to Roster
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Oct 28, 2026, 10:05 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off a 2025 season where he was the QB12 in fantasy points per game at 18.3 points. This season, he slots in at QB33 (10.7 fantasy points per game) among qualified QBs. Suffice it to say that Jones has had a disastrous start to the 2026 season. He has thrown for only four touchdowns and, on top of that, has thrown seven interceptions through seven games this season. While it likely cannot get much worse fantasy-wise, the Colts have shown that they are in sell-mode. They have already traded away All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson, and rumors are swirling about potential trades of elite running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Josh Downs. A declining offensive environment can only spell more trouble for Jones, who should only be rostered in the deepest of leagues and ones with a second QB slot.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points
Elijah Mitchell Offers Stash Value as Next Man Up in Philly
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 28, 2026, 9:56 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Elijah Mitchell made his team debut during last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He carried the ball three times for 11 yards, while hauling in three of his four targets for 23 additional yards through the air. Mitchell reverted to the practice squad on Tuesday, but he has a good chance of returning for the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles are banged up with Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) questionable right now, and three other backs on the Injured Reserve. There's a chance that Mitchell is the lead back or No. 2 option for this weekend. Fantasy managers in need of running back help in deep leagues should consider scooping up Mitchell.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dontayvion Wicks is Absent from Wednesday's Walkthrough
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 28, 2026, 9:43 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough, according to Zach Berman. Wicks sat out the Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and him being absent start of this week isn't a great start. The expectation is that he'll need to at least participate in a limited capacity to have a chance to play against the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Eagles are banged up at wide receiver with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) absent during Wednesday's walkthrough as well. Makai Lemon could end up being the top wideout again. Fantasy managers will need to check back throughout the week for more updates on Wicks and Smith ahead of Sunday's game.--Andy Webb
Source: Zach Berman
No Practice for Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 9:42 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) did not take part in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Waddle's disappointing first season with the Broncos continued in the Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with four catches for 48 yards on seven targets, and now he is dealing with an injury and is questionable for this Sunday's clash against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. The 27-year-old was present during the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, but he went down as a non-participant on the final report. The Broncos are not ruling him out for Week 8, but Waddle will need to return to the practice field by Friday to have a shot at suiting up against the Chiefs. Waddle had just one catch on three targets for two yards in the Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, and outside of his 138-yard game in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, he has barely done anything for fantasy managers. With Pat Bryant (ankle) still on Injured Reserve, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. would serve as Denver's top three wideouts if Waddle is ruled out this weekend. Waddle enters Week 8 as the WR42 in half-PPR scoring with 26 catches for 276 yards and one touchdown through seven weeks in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
DeVonta Smith Misses Walkthrough on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 28, 2026, 9:35 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough. Smith has missed three of the last four games due to a hamstring injury. This was only a walkthrough, so Smith still has a decent chance of practicing this week and playing during the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. He'll likely need to be involved on Thursday and Friday to have a chance to play this weekend. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the week. Makai Lemon could end up operating as the top wideout if Smith is forced to miss another game.--Andy Webb
Source: Zach Berman
Saquon Barkley is a Non-Participant on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 28, 2026, 9:32 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) was a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Berman reports. This doesn't come as a surprise, given that Barkley is dealing with multiple injuries right now. He missed two games because of a hamstring issue, and he sat out the fourth quarter of Monday's game due to a back problem. The hope is that Barkley will get mixed back into practice throughout the week. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles be cautious with Barkley during practice this week. Fantasy managers should check back on Friday to see what his game status is for the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders.--Andy Webb
Source: Zach Berman
Jalen Nailor Not Worth Rostering Despite Preseason Hope
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:29 PM ETWide receiver Jalen Nailor joined the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason after serving as a productive third WR on the Minnesota Vikings, but he has yet to see meaningful production this year. There was speculation that Jalen Nailor could have a major role, or even enter the season as the Raiders' top wide receiver. In five fully healthy games, Nailor has 20 targets, but has only hauled in eight of them. There are multiple solid receiving options ahead of Nailor in the pecking order, including tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, as well as wide receiver Tre Tucker, who has taken a large step forward this season. Nailor has a target share of only 11.2% in his healthy games and has only been able to produce an average of 3.1 fantasy points per game. Jalen Nailor has not lived up to his preseason expectations and will likely not be worth rostering for the remainder of the season.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points
Tyler Allgeier Misses Wednesday's Practice Session With Toe Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 28, 2026, 9:22 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (toe) didn't suit up for Wednesday's practice session, Zach Gershman reports. It appears the 26-year-old is dealing with a toe issue to begin the week. His absence is significant given that he has started in each of the last two games. Lead back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday, so Allgeier could take a step back in Week 8. There's still plenty of time for Allgeier to get ready ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. His overall fantasy value will likely take a hit if Love is back in the mix this weekend. Fantasy managers should continue to stay tuned for updates throughout the week.--Andy Webb
Source: Zach Gershman