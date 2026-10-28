Blake Corum Continues to See an Increase in Usage
Oct 28, 2026, 10:23 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum recorded a team-high 17 carries and recorded 93 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown in a 35-21 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. He also tallied one reception for eight yards. Corum posted season-highs in carries, rushing yards and offensive snaps played (32) in Week 7. It was the second week in a row in which Corum split carries pretty evenly with starting running back Kyren Williams. Against the Raiders, Williams played 37 offensive snaps and tallied 16 rushing attempts for 99 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for 22 yards (11.0 yards per catch). However, Williams lost a fumble in the game. In an 18-16 Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Williams saw 10 rushing attempts and made three receptions (13 total touches), while Corum earned nine carries and recorded two catches (11 total touches). In seven games in 2026, Corum has amassed 64 rushes for 316 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 10 receptions for 99 yards and an additional score. While Williams will remain the No. 1 tailback for the Rams, Corum is going to continue to see opportunities and has flex appeal, with RB2 upside.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
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George Pickens Remains on the Injury Report for Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 10:12 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder, hamstring) remains on the team's Week 8 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens was on last week's injury report as well with a shoulder injury, but his hamstring injury is new. Still, the 25-year-old should be able to upgrade to a full practice by Friday, which would clear him to play for the Week 8 matchup against the visiting Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Pickens caught four of his six targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the 38-21 victory over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. His six targets were a disappointment after he drew 24 targets in the previous two games against the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but fantasy managers cannot complain after he found the end zone for the second time in the last three weeks. So far in 2026, Pickens has been overshadowed by teammate CeeDee Lamb, who has been a top-three receiver in fantasy, but Pickens remains a must-start in all fantasy lineups. He could easily explode for his second 100-yard game this weekend against Arizona.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Daniel Jones' Play and Situation Make Him a Difficult Player to Roster
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Oct 28, 2026, 10:05 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off a 2025 season where he was the QB12 in fantasy points per game at 18.3 points. This season, he slots in at QB33 (10.7 fantasy points per game) among qualified QBs. Suffice it to say that Jones has had a disastrous start to the 2026 season. He has thrown for only four touchdowns and, on top of that, has thrown seven interceptions through seven games this season. While it likely cannot get much worse fantasy-wise, the Colts have shown that they are in sell-mode. They have already traded away All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson, and rumors are swirling about potential trades of elite running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Josh Downs. A declining offensive environment can only spell more trouble for Jones, who should only be rostered in the deepest of leagues and ones with a second QB slot.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points
Elijah Mitchell Offers Stash Value as Next Man Up in Philly
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 28, 2026, 9:56 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Elijah Mitchell made his team debut during last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He carried the ball three times for 11 yards, while hauling in three of his four targets for 23 additional yards through the air. Mitchell reverted to the practice squad on Tuesday, but he has a good chance of returning for the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles are banged up with Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) questionable right now, and three other backs on the Injured Reserve. There's a chance that Mitchell is the lead back or No. 2 option for this weekend. Fantasy managers in need of running back help in deep leagues should consider scooping up Mitchell.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dontayvion Wicks is Absent from Wednesday's Walkthrough
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 28, 2026, 9:43 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough, according to Zach Berman. Wicks sat out the Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and him being absent start of this week isn't a great start. The expectation is that he'll need to at least participate in a limited capacity to have a chance to play against the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Eagles are banged up at wide receiver with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) absent during Wednesday's walkthrough as well. Makai Lemon could end up being the top wideout again. Fantasy managers will need to check back throughout the week for more updates on Wicks and Smith ahead of Sunday's game.--Andy Webb
Source: Zach Berman
No Practice for Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 9:42 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) did not take part in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Waddle's disappointing first season with the Broncos continued in the Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with four catches for 48 yards on seven targets, and now he is dealing with an injury and is questionable for this Sunday's clash against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. The 27-year-old was present during the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, but he went down as a non-participant on the final report. The Broncos are not ruling him out for Week 8, but Waddle will need to return to the practice field by Friday to have a shot at suiting up against the Chiefs. Waddle had just one catch on three targets for two yards in the Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, and outside of his 138-yard game in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, he has barely done anything for fantasy managers. With Pat Bryant (ankle) still on Injured Reserve, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. would serve as Denver's top three wideouts if Waddle is ruled out this weekend. Waddle enters Week 8 as the WR42 in half-PPR scoring with 26 catches for 276 yards and one touchdown through seven weeks in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
DeVonta Smith Misses Walkthrough on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 28, 2026, 9:35 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough. Smith has missed three of the last four games due to a hamstring injury. This was only a walkthrough, so Smith still has a decent chance of practicing this week and playing during the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. He'll likely need to be involved on Thursday and Friday to have a chance to play this weekend. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the week. Makai Lemon could end up operating as the top wideout if Smith is forced to miss another game.--Andy Webb
Source: Zach Berman
Saquon Barkley is a Non-Participant on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 28, 2026, 9:32 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) was a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Berman reports. This doesn't come as a surprise, given that Barkley is dealing with multiple injuries right now. He missed two games because of a hamstring issue, and he sat out the fourth quarter of Monday's game due to a back problem. The hope is that Barkley will get mixed back into practice throughout the week. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles be cautious with Barkley during practice this week. Fantasy managers should check back on Friday to see what his game status is for the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders.--Andy Webb
Source: Zach Berman
Jalen Nailor Not Worth Rostering Despite Preseason Hope
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:29 PM ETWide receiver Jalen Nailor joined the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason after serving as a productive third WR on the Minnesota Vikings, but he has yet to see meaningful production this year. There was speculation that Jalen Nailor could have a major role, or even enter the season as the Raiders' top wide receiver. In five fully healthy games, Nailor has 20 targets, but has only hauled in eight of them. There are multiple solid receiving options ahead of Nailor in the pecking order, including tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, as well as wide receiver Tre Tucker, who has taken a large step forward this season. Nailor has a target share of only 11.2% in his healthy games and has only been able to produce an average of 3.1 fantasy points per game. Jalen Nailor has not lived up to his preseason expectations and will likely not be worth rostering for the remainder of the season.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points
Tyler Allgeier Misses Wednesday's Practice Session With Toe Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 28, 2026, 9:22 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (toe) didn't suit up for Wednesday's practice session, Zach Gershman reports. It appears the 26-year-old is dealing with a toe issue to begin the week. His absence is significant given that he has started in each of the last two games. Lead back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday, so Allgeier could take a step back in Week 8. There's still plenty of time for Allgeier to get ready ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. His overall fantasy value will likely take a hit if Love is back in the mix this weekend. Fantasy managers should continue to stay tuned for updates throughout the week.--Andy Webb
Source: Zach Gershman
Adonai Mitchell Tough to Roster After Teammate's Return
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:07 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell made his return to the field in Week 7 after missing four games due to a finger injury that required surgery. There was an expectation that he would assert himself back into the offense and make a decent contribution after catching nine passes on a combined 15 targets in his first two games of the season. However, he did not catch any passes on his three targets and only played in 44% of the snaps in the Week 7 matchup against the Dolphins. This performance coincides with Jets first-round rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.'s reappearance in Week 6 after he suffered an ankle injury in the season opener. Cooper had a snap rate of 64% in Week 7, while also garnering 12 targets in the team's last two games. Mitchell may have spike performances this season, but added competition in the Jets' crowded pass-catching room will make it difficult for him to maintain any fantasy value in redraft leagues.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Pro Football Reference
Lamar Jackson Practices in Full on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 7:27 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, the first time he has had a full practice since spraining his left ankle 24 days ago in the team's Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. As long as the 29-year-old two-time MVP does not suffer a setback with his ankle in practice over the next two days, he will be on his way to making his return in a Week 8 showdown on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Although Jackson could be somewhat limited from a scrambling perspective, if he is active in Buffalo, fantasy managers should be throwing the talented dual-threat signal-caller back into their starting lineups. The four-time Pro Bowler has gone 3-1 as a starter this year for Baltimore while throwing for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and only one interception. He has added 19 rushing attempts for 144 yards (7.6 yards per attempt) and a touchdown on the ground. The rest of Baltimore's offensive skill players will receive a boost in fantasy value with Jackson on the verge of a return.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Jaylin Noel to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Turf Toe
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 7:19 PM ETHouston Texans second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel (toe) was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season and undergo surgery for turf toe, a person with knowledge of the situation told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. It is a major blow for the Texans' offense and for Noel, who was having a breakout year with a team-high 331 receiving yards on 19 catches and two receiving touchdowns. He was also serving as the team's primary return man on special teams. Thanks to the former third-rounder out of Iowa State, the Texans rank fourth in the league in passing yards and second in pass plays of 20-plus yards. Fellow second-year receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) is also out for the year, leaving Tank Dell and Marvin Harrison Jr. with elevated pass-catching roles the rest of the way behind veteran Nico Collins. The 24-year-old Noel will finish his second year in the NFL with a league-high 14.4 yards per target after posting a 26-292-2 line in 17 games as a rookie in 2025. He is now droppable in all single-year fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Jaydon Blue on the Waiver Radar in Banged-Up Eagles Backfield
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 7:05 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Jaydon Blue has now become a deep-league waiver-wire pickup at the running back position with an opportunity for a role in Philly's banged-up backfield after they placed Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) on Injured Reserve on Wednesday. Pierce became the team's third RB placed on IR this season, joining Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot), and with Saquon Barkley also nursing hamstring and back injuries going into a Week 8 matchup against the division-rival Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football, Blue has been added to the 53-man roster and could play a significant role when he makes his Eagles' debut this week. The 22-year-old former fifth-rounder by the Dallas Cowboys last year out of Texas will only be in play as a desperation flex option in the Eagles' depleted offense on Sunday night if Barkley does not play. Blue appeared in only five games for Dallas as a rookie in 2025 and handled just 38 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown while catching one pass for five yards. If Barkley misses another game, Blue will be battling with Elijah Mitchell for backfield touches in Philly.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Dameon Pierce Goes on Injured Reserve With Undisclosed Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 6:55 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles placed running back Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) on Injured Reserve on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury that he suffered in the Monday night loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Pierce is now the third Eagles RB to land on IR this year, joining Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot). Star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) missed two games with a hamstring injury before returning and battling through a back injury on Monday night, but he thinks he will be fine to play on a short week this Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders. With Pierce now out for at least four games, the Eagles signed Jaydon Blue to the active 53-man roster as the direct backup to Barkley. In Pierce's three games with the Eagles, he was a plug-and-play fantasy option at the position with Barkley out, and he had 37 carries for 96 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns while adding seven receptions for 14 yards on 11 targets. He can now be dropped in most fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Matthew Golden Has WR2 Upside In Week 8 Against Carolina
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 28, 2026, 6:48 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden remains a strong fantasy option for Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina, as long as his shoulder and foot injuries don't keep him out. Golden caught six of 12 targets for 39 yards against Detroit last week, a disappointing performance after consecutive 100-yard outings against Chicago and Dallas. He has recorded 36 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns through seven games, averaging 15.0 yards per catch. Golden has drawn 25 targets over his last two games, but Carolina presents a difficult matchup, allowing only 798 receiving yards and three touchdowns to opposing wide receivers through six games. Golden (shoulder/foot) did not participate in practice Monday or Tuesday before returning to limited participation Wednesday and is officially questionable. His substantial target volume provides considerable fantasy upside, but his health and Carolina's strong pass defense introduce risk. RotoBaller ranks Golden WR13 for Week 8, making him a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside if active. Fantasy managers should confirm his availability before Thursday's kickoff.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jeremiyah Love to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 6:44 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, according to head coach Mike LaFleur. The Cardinals are easing the 21-year-old third overall pick back in after he has missed each of the team's last two games due to a lingering ankle injury that he has been dealing with since before the start of the 2026 regular season. His return to practice will give him a chance to make his return in Week 8 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, but Love might need to upgrade to a full practice session on either Thursday or Friday to avoid a questionable tag going into the weekend. With Love sidelined the last two weeks, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight have worked in a backfield timeshare, with Knight outsnapping Allgeier 53% to 47% in the Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos while also outproducing him with seven carries for 48 yards and three catches for 15 yards. If Love returns, the Cardinals could involve all three RBs against Dallas, which would be a nightmare scenario for Love's fantasy managers. The Cardinals did not cut Love loose in his first five NFL games, with the young RB handling 67 carries for 245 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and one rushing score while adding 11 catches for 36 yards and another touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Cardinals - Bo Brack
MarShawn Lloyd Carries Limited Fantasy Appeal Into Week 8
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 28, 2026, 6:43 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd faces a reduced role in Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina following Josh Jacobs' return to the lineup. Lloyd rushed six times for 20 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards in Sunday's loss to Detroit, playing 36% of Green Bay's offensive snaps. Jacobs immediately reclaimed the lead role, playing 52% of the snaps while handling 11 carries and seven targets. Carolina presents an excellent rushing matchup, allowing an NFL-worst 153.2 yards per game after surrendering 258 yards and three rushing touchdowns to Tampa Bay last week. However, Lloyd may not receive enough opportunities to take advantage, particularly if Jacobs' workload increases in his second game back. Green Bay will be without center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and guard Travis Glover (knee), further complicating the rushing attack. Lloyd has averaged just 2.6 yards per carry through seven games, making his limited workload difficult to trust. RotoBaller ranks him RB54 for Week 8, leaving him on fantasy benches outside the deepest leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Davante Adams Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 6:37 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that veteran wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) had successful cleanout surgery on his injured left hamstring and "it's probably closer to the shorter term" of the six- to 10-week timeline, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. Adams ruptured his left hamstring in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals and is now on Injured Reserve and out for the foreseeable future. However, the 33-year-old All-Pro wideout should be stashed in all fantasy leagues, with the potential to return just before the fantasy playoffs. The Rams are saying that they are hopeful that he will return a little bit after their Week 11 bye, which means Adams could be available again for fantasy managers for a Week 12 matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 25, against the Green Bay Packers. In the meantime, star receiver Puka Nacua will handle a bigger target share, with Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, and Tutu Atwell picking up scraps behind him and the tight ends.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
Savion Williams Has Expanded Role Potential In Week 8 Against Carolina
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 28, 2026, 6:35 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams has an opportunity to turn his growing role into fantasy production in Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina. Williams ran routes on 67.4% of Green Bay's dropbacks against Detroit, up from 59.1% in Week 6, and caught all three targets for 47 yards. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich praised Williams for making critical third- and fourth-down conversions and expressed confidence in giving him additional responsibilities. Carolina has allowed just 195.7 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL, but will be shorthanded at cornerback with Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) ruled out. Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable after returning to limited participation Wednesday, potentially creating additional opportunities for Williams. Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft remain Green Bay's primary receiving options, and Williams has yet to draw more than four targets in a game. RotoBaller ranks Williams WR65 for Week 8, making him a speculative deep-league PPR Flex option if Golden sits, but a bench option in most formats if Golden plays.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tucker Kraft Offers High-End TE1 Value In Week 8 Against Carolina
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 28, 2026, 6:30 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft enters Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina following another productive performance against Detroit. Kraft caught four of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss, giving him two receiving scores over his past four games. He has recorded 29 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns through seven contests, drawing at least five targets in five consecutive games. Kraft's consistent involvement has made him a dependable option for quarterback Jordan Love, including running routes on more than 80% of dropbacks against Detroit. Carolina has limited opposing tight ends to 4.7 receptions and 46.3 receiving yards per game, making sustained production difficult. However, the Panthers have allowed four touchdowns to the position through six games, giving Kraft a chance to contribute in the red zone. Receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable, creating some uncertainty about Green Bay's target distribution. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE3 for Week 8, making him a must-start TE1 with significant scoring upside against Carolina.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller