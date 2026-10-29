Gavin McKenna Delivers in First-Line Role

Oct 27, 2026, 6:52 PM ET

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will miss a fifth straight game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. While Byram was initially labeled as day-to-day when he exited the lineup due to an upper-body injury, it's been two weeks since he last played. Byram wore a non-contact jersey during the morning skate, so he still has hurdles to clear before he's available. The Blackhawks invested heavily in Byram, but they haven't seen much return. He has recorded one assist, five SOG, nine blocks, and two hits in six games this season.