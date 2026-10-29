2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 8 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 8 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 8.
The fantasy football season is flying by, and the quarterback spot has been tough to navigate this season due to byes and injuries. We're here to help with our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 8. In the rankings below, check out where key signal-callers such as Matthew Stafford, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Aaron Rodgers, and Malik Willis stand, among all others.
Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Drake Maye
|QB
|1
|3
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|4
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|2
|5
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|6
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|7
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|3
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|3
|9
|Jordan Love
|QB
|3
|10
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|11
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|3
|12
|Jared Goff
|QB
|4
|13
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|14
|Bryce Young
|QB
|4
|15
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|16
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|4
|17
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|5
|18
|Malik Willis
|QB
|5
|19
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|20
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|21
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|22
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|5
|23
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|24
|Bo Nix
|QB
|6
|25
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|26
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|6
|27
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|28
|Cam Ward
|QB
Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is ready to return from his injury, barring a setback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He left at halftime of the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and has missed the last three games. He'll return just in time for a tasty matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, and Rapoport reports that the team wanted to be sure that Jackson was 100% before he returned to the field.
Before leaving that Week 4 game at halftime, Jackson racked up 967 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He'll be a strong play in his return against Buffalo and will also give the rest of the offense a boost. After taking on the Bills, Jackson will have a short week before the Ravens host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye got off to an abysmal start in 2026 -- which included turning the ball over seven times compared to just one touchdown pass through the first three games of the campaign -- but has bounced back in a big way over the past four games. In the past four weeks, Maye has thrown for 1,199 yards (299.75 yards per game), 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions (he did lose one fumble in that stretch as well). He has also scored two rushing touchdowns during that span.
Most recently, Maye completed 24 out of 31 passes (77.4%) for 321 yards and scored three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing), while throwing one pick in a 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7. It took Maye some time to find his footing in 2026, but he has solidified his status as a must-start quarterback. Maye ranks as RotoBaller's No. 2 quarterback for Week 8 in a road matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has maintained steady touchdown production entering Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina. Love threw for 274 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against Detroit last week, bringing his total to 13 touchdown passes through seven games. Carolina has allowed just 195.7 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL, but will be without cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (hamstring).
Green Bay faces its own personnel concerns, with center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and guard Travis Glover (knee) ruled out, creating uncertainty along the offensive line. Receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable after returning to limited practice Wednesday.
Love's other receiving options include Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, and Josh Jacobs, who caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown against Detroit. Love has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season, including multiple scores in six of seven contests. RotoBaller ranks him QB9 for Week 8, making him a solid QB1 despite the offensive-line concerns and Carolina's strong pass defense.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Carolina quarterback Bryce Young will be facing Green Bay on the road on Thursday night to kick off Week 8. The QB struggled in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, completing just 14-of-27 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing two interceptions; he rushed once for nine yards and was sacked five times.
The Panthers scored just 13 points in what ended as a 30-point loss, and the offense managed just 266 total yards. Things won't get any easier against the Packers, who have been tough on quarterbacks this season. Young's test is even tougher after the team placed right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve. The Panthers' offense will also be without guard Damien Lewis (knee). Young is slotted 15th among quarterbacks in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, so he's a better deep-league option in Week 8. He's skippable in standard leagues if you have other options to try instead.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Matthew Stafford, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Aaron Rodgers, Malik Willis. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Matthew Stafford, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Aaron Rodgers, Malik Willis:
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