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2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 8 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

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2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 8 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 8.

The fantasy football season is flying by, and the quarterback spot has been tough to navigate this season due to byes and injuries. We're here to help with our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 8. In the rankings below, check out where key signal-callers such as Matthew Stafford, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Aaron Rodgers, and Malik Willis stand, among all others.

Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Drake Maye QB
1 3 Joe Burrow QB
2 4 Lamar Jackson QB
2 5 Trevor Lawrence QB
2 6 Jayden Daniels QB
2 7 Dak Prescott QB
3 8 Matthew Stafford QB
3 9 Jordan Love QB
3 10 Caleb Williams QB
3 11 Jacoby Brissett QB
3 12 Jared Goff QB
4 13 Kyler Murray QB
4 14 Bryce Young QB
4 15 Kirk Cousins QB
4 16 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 17 Aaron Rodgers QB
5 18 Malik Willis QB
5 19 Geno Smith QB
5 20 Michael Penix Jr. QB
5 21 Baker Mayfield QB
5 22 Sam Darnold QB
5 23 Deshaun Watson QB
5 24 Bo Nix QB
6 25 Justin Herbert QB
6 26 Tanner McKee QB
6 27 Daniel Jones QB
6 28 Cam Ward QB

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is ready to return from his injury, barring a setback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He left at halftime of the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and has missed the last three games. He'll return just in time for a tasty matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, and Rapoport reports that the team wanted to be sure that Jackson was 100% before he returned to the field.

Before leaving that Week 4 game at halftime, Jackson racked up 967 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He'll be a strong play in his return against Buffalo and will also give the rest of the offense a boost. After taking on the Bills, Jackson will have a short week before the Ravens host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye got off to an abysmal start in 2026 -- which included turning the ball over seven times compared to just one touchdown pass through the first three games of the campaign -- but has bounced back in a big way over the past four games. In the past four weeks, Maye has thrown for 1,199 yards (299.75 yards per game), 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions (he did lose one fumble in that stretch as well). He has also scored two rushing touchdowns during that span.

Most recently, Maye completed 24 out of 31 passes (77.4%) for 321 yards and scored three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing), while throwing one pick in a 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7. It took Maye some time to find his footing in 2026, but he has solidified his status as a must-start quarterback. Maye ranks as RotoBaller's No. 2 quarterback for Week 8 in a road matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has maintained steady touchdown production entering Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina. Love threw for 274 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against Detroit last week, bringing his total to 13 touchdown passes through seven games. Carolina has allowed just 195.7 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL, but will be without cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (hamstring).

Green Bay faces its own personnel concerns, with center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and guard Travis Glover (knee) ruled out, creating uncertainty along the offensive line. Receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable after returning to limited practice Wednesday.

Love's other receiving options include Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, and Josh Jacobs, who caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown against Detroit. Love has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season, including multiple scores in six of seven contests. RotoBaller ranks him QB9 for Week 8, making him a solid QB1 despite the offensive-line concerns and Carolina's strong pass defense.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young will be facing Green Bay on the road on Thursday night to kick off Week 8. The QB struggled in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, completing just 14-of-27 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing two interceptions; he rushed once for nine yards and was sacked five times.

The Panthers scored just 13 points in what ended as a 30-point loss, and the offense managed just 266 total yards. Things won't get any easier against the Packers, who have been tough on quarterbacks this season. Young's test is even tougher after the team placed right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve. The Panthers' offense will also be without guard Damien Lewis (knee). Young is slotted 15th among quarterbacks in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, so he's a better deep-league option in Week 8. He's skippable in standard leagues if you have other options to try instead.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Matthew Stafford, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Aaron Rodgers, Malik Willis. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Matthew Stafford, Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Aaron Rodgers, Malik Willis:

Matthew Stafford
vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jayden Daniels
Matthew Stafford
vs
Caleb Williams
Matthew Stafford
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Matthew Stafford
vs
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kyler Murray
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bryce Young
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kirk Cousins
Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Malik Willis
Matthew Stafford
vs
Geno Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Stafford
vs
Sam Darnold
Matthew Stafford
vs
Deshaun Watson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Stafford
vs
Justin Herbert
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tanner McKee
Matthew Stafford
vs
Daniel Jones
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cam Ward
Matthew Stafford
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Matthew Stafford
vs
Rasheen Ali
Matthew Stafford
vs
Elijah Higgins
Caleb Williams
vs
Jordan Love
Caleb Williams
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Caleb Williams
vs
Matthew Stafford
Caleb Williams
vs
Jared Goff
Caleb Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
vs
Kyler Murray
Caleb Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Caleb Williams
vs
Bryce Young
Caleb Williams
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Caleb Williams
vs
Kirk Cousins
Caleb Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Caleb Williams
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Caleb Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Caleb Williams
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Caleb Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Caleb Williams
vs
Malik Willis
Caleb Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Caleb Williams
vs
Geno Smith
Caleb Williams
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Caleb Williams
vs
Baker Mayfield
Caleb Williams
vs
Sam Darnold
Caleb Williams
vs
Deshaun Watson
Caleb Williams
vs
Bo Nix
Caleb Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Caleb Williams
vs
Tanner McKee
Caleb Williams
vs
Daniel Jones
Caleb Williams
vs
Cam Ward
Caleb Williams
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Caleb Williams
vs
Rasheen Ali
Caleb Williams
vs
Noah Gray
Bryce Young
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Jared Goff
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Caleb Williams
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bryce Young
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bryce Young
vs
Sam Darnold
Bryce Young
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bryce Young
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bryce Young
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bryce Young
vs
Bo Nix
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Justin Herbert
Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Tanner McKee
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Allen
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Bryce Young
vs
Rasheen Ali
Bryce Young
vs
Reggie Virgil
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Cousins
vs
Justin Herbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tanner McKee
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Kirk Cousins
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Kirk Cousins
vs
Seth McGowan
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Caleb Williams
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jared Goff
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jordan Love
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bryce Young
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Dak Prescott
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Burrow
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drake Maye
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Allen
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bo Nix
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tanner McKee
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Cam Ward
Jacoby Brissett
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Rasheen Ali
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Zachariah Branch
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Malik Willis
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bryce Young
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kyler Murray
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Baker Mayfield
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jared Goff
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Caleb Williams
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bo Nix
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jordan Love
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Justin Herbert
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Matthew Stafford
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tanner McKee
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Dak Prescott
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Cam Ward
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Joe Burrow
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Drake Maye
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Josh Allen
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Devontez Walker
Malik Willis
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Malik Willis
vs
Geno Smith
Malik Willis
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
vs
Bryce Young
Malik Willis
vs
Sam Darnold
Malik Willis
vs
Kyler Murray
Malik Willis
vs
Deshaun Watson
Malik Willis
vs
Jared Goff
Malik Willis
vs
Bo Nix
Malik Willis
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Malik Willis
vs
Justin Herbert
Malik Willis
vs
Caleb Williams
Malik Willis
vs
Tanner McKee
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
vs
Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
vs
Matthew Stafford
Malik Willis
vs
Cam Ward
Malik Willis
vs
Dak Prescott
Malik Willis
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Willis
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Malik Willis
vs
Lamar Jackson
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Willis
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Willis
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Malik Willis
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Malik Willis
vs
Austin Hooper

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