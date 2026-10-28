Quincy's top fantasy football matchups for Week 8 of 2026. His favorite start 'em, sit 'em picks and predictions -- strong start/sit matchups that he loves.
Week 7 in the NFL was a bit of a snooze fest at times, resulting in some tough fantasy football scores. Even the best fantasy teams struggled through this week. This tends to happen a couple of times per season, and it is just something that we fantasy managers have to deal with.
Week 8 marks roughly the halfway point of the fantasy football season. Even one-win teams are not out of the running in fantasy, but start/sit decisions are very important from here on out. We are entering the most exciting stretch of the fantasy season.
This coming week features several solid matchups and a few truly horrible matchups. We will dive into each of them and the advanced stats behind them below. Let's get this party started.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchups We Love
Jacoby Brissett - Arizona Cardinals
Opponent: at DAL
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 24th
Although Brissett and Arizona's offense continue to struggle, the fantasy points have still flowed at times. Brissett scored 16.48 fantasy points in a blowout loss on Sunday. He is going to accumulate statistics, especially in great matchups. Luckily, the Cowboys present as one of the friendliest matchups in the league.
Dallas has been gouged by Jordan Love, Jalon Daniels, and C.J. Stroud in recent weeks. It is almost a guarantee that this defense will allow a QB1 performance in fantasy in any given week. Brissett is adept at racking up stats enough to be a top-10 option this week, especially in a game in which the Cardinals should be playing catch-up once again.
Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks
Opponent: CHI
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 26th
Seattle's defense is allowing just 17.9 points per game to opposing offenses, but this game could turn into a shootout with the Bears. Additionally, while Chicago's defense has played better of late, it is still graded 26th in pass rushing and 23rd in pass coverage. As such, Darnold should have plenty of time to throw, and he is coming off arguably his best game of the season against a tough Kansas City Chiefs defense.
If the Seahawks can play from ahead and keep Darnold out of mistake-driven situations, he should have a respectable fantasy day. Seattle will need to score in this game, and if Darnold keeps the turnovers down, he is a legitimate streaming option.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Kyler Murray @ DET
- Geno Smith vs. LV
Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
Opponent: at DEN
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 11th
You may not have noticed because of his hot start, but Patrick Mahomes has not scored more than 17 fantasy points since Week 2. He is not a difference-maker in fantasy as a result, and that does not project to get better in Week 8 regardless of Rashee Rice's status.
The Chiefs have made Kenneth Walker III the true focal point in this offense. The offense goes as he goes, and we saw a poor three-point result in Week 7 against Seattle's vaunted defense when Walker was shut down. Denver presents a similar challenge as Seattle through the air, but can be had on the ground. Expect a heavy dose of Walker and limited Mahomes in this one.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Jayden Daniels vs. PHI
- Bryce Young @ GB
Running Back Matchups We Love
Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles
Opponent: at WAS
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 6th
Barkley has reached a point in this offense where he needs to be included on this list, given that he has not played like an automatic starter throughout this season. However, Week 8 presents a solid matchup for the veteran. Washington is allowing 100.5 rushing yards per game, which is respectable, but it is allowing 28.5 points per game.
A high points-per-game average means that opposing teams are often in scoring position. Even if Barkley posts a modest rushing line, he should be one of the best bets of the week to score a touchdown. If there was any week for Barkley to deliver as an RB2, it is this one. In his return on Monday, he was effective in his opportunities, rushing for 62 yards and scoring on just seven carries.
*Note: Barkley's hamstring/back injury will be one to watch. Barkley has said he plans to play through it but managers should monitor the practice reports.
Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers
Opponent: CAR
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 31st
Jacobs returned in Week 7 and looked quite good. He will draw a much softer matchup in Week 8 when Carolina comes to town. Although he is currently ranked as an RB1 on RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings, he has top-5 potential in Week 8. The Panthers' rushing defense has been notoriously bad for several years in a row now.
This unit's tackling grade is 23rd, and the rushing defense is graded No. 31.
The visual below shows how effective Bucky Irving was against this rushing defense last Sunday, posting many positive runs of greater than five yards (106 rushing yards and two scores).
Jacobs will likely receive much more work in this game than he did in Week 7. Last week, Jacobs only played 52% of the snaps after hanging around closer to 70%-plus for most of his Packers career. He carries high-end RB1 upside in this matchup.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Bhayshul Tuten vs. IND
- Rhamondre Stevenson @ MIA
Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
D'Andre Swift - Chicago Bears
Opponent: at SEA
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 10th
Did you just see how well Seattle shut down Walker? This defense has hit a point where you should be concerned about any running back drawing this matchup. Swift is enjoying a great season, but running room will be difficult to come by in this game.
Aside from poor performances against the Commanders and 49ers, no teams have been able to get the best of Seattle's defense this season. Caleb Williams and Co. present a different challenge, but you may want to alter the rest of your lineup to go for more upside if you have Swift. Swift is not a must-bench, but you will need to hedge against Seattle's No. 7 total defense grade.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Omarion Hampton/Kimani Vidal @ LAR
- Rico Dowdle vs. CLE
Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
Antonio Williams - Washington Commanders
Opponent: PHI
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 31st
Williams is suddenly in position to become the No. 2 target in the Commanders offense with Terry McLaurin done for the season. Williams draws a surprisingly solid matchup with the Eagles in Week 8 for his first crack in this new role.
Philadelphia just allowed three touchdowns to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Week 7. With the Eagles offense putting very little pressure on opposing teams, the defense is struggling to keep up with the added burden. Williams is a fine flex play in Week 8 with injuries and bye weeks running rampant at this point.
Williams has been very efficient in his limited stint and could enjoy a breakout effort in a full-time role.
DeMario Douglas - New England Patriots
Opponent: at MIA
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 3rd
Although Miami has been solid against opposing wide receivers in fantasy this season, it is primarily because of opposing teams' ability to run all over it in garbage time. Over its last two games, Miami's offense has mustered up 52 total points, forcing the opposition to keep up. As a result, we have seen Bengals and Jets wide receivers have big games against this team.
With Miami playing better football, expect the Patriots to need the services of Douglas. Miami is fresh off its worst total defense, rush defense, and pass coverage-graded game. What is more, the Dolphins' offensive grades have steadily increased of late, suggesting they may be getting better on one side of the ball and worse on the other.
Despite his down week in Week 7, look for Douglas to push for double-digit fantasy points.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Kendrick Bourne @ DAL
- Khalil Shakir vs. BAL
Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
Carnell Tate - Tennessee Titans
Opponent: at CIN
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 17th
Tate has been a fun riser in recent weeks, but expect him to see a lot of DJ Turner II in Week 7. This new-look Bengals defense is legitimate. Dexter Lawrence II could wreak havoc on Tennessee's No. 23 PFF-ranked offensive line. Despite recent improvements from the Titans, this could be a long day.
Of course, Tate is going to soak up targets. He could "volume" his way to a solid week. Still, with Cam Ward only throwing just shy of 30 passes per game, his volume is not as enticing as it is in other offenses.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Denzel Boston @ PIT
- Luther Burden III @ SEA
Tight End Matchup We Love
Hunter Henry - New England Patriots
Opponent: at MIA
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 30th
Henry was a quiet beneficiary of Romeo Doubs' absence in Week 7. He posted seven receptions for 71 yards. He caught all seven targets as well. With New England's offense humming recently, Henry has posted at least 44 yards in three straight weeks. He also has two touchdowns in that span.
Much like Douglas, Henry's services should be necessary in this game. Unlike Douglas, the Dolphins have already been poor against tight ends this season. With Henry running a plethora of high-percentage routes, get ready for a potential top-10 day in fantasy.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Pat Freiermuth vs. CLE
- Brenton Strange vs. IND
Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
Chig Okonkwo - Washington Commanders
Opponent: PHI
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 6th
Okonkwo stormed into the bye week as one of Jayden Daniels' favorite targets. He had two straight double-digit fantasy days before the week off. However, those numbers could be difficult to come by against an Eagles defense that has been shutting down opposing tight ends in fantasy.
Philadelphia is allowing just 8.24 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. That is including big games from Strange and Tyler Higbee. For the most part, tight ends have struggled to shake loose against this team. Look for Washington's receivers to have more success in this game.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Michael Mayer @ NYJ
- Tyler Higbee vs. LAC
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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