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Start/Sit Chart - All Week 8 Fantasy Football Matchups and Player Ratings

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Jameson Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football start/sit picks for Week 8. Expert advice for all Week 8 NFL matchups and players in Week 8 of 2026. This week's start em, sit em picks include Omarion Hampton, Rachaad White, and more.

Welcome to Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, and to our fantasy football Week 8 start/sit recommendations chart for all player matchups and all games. Today, we'll look at some interesting Week 8 lineup decisions for players like Rachaad White, Omarion Hampton, and more -- and how their matchups project for the week.

Even though we are only a month into the season, it is crucial to double-check your lineup to make sure you have the best possible option in your starting lineup.

So who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick-reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these Week 8 matchups. This weekly column provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck in Week 8, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Start/Sit Matchups Chart

Players are sorted from highest to lowest Matchup Ratings. You can also use the color-coded chart below. See more matchup stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections tool.

This chart is updated daily as due to injuries, role changes and snap trends. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the matchup ratings on a separate page:

 

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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