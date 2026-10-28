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Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 9 (2026): Best Fantasy Football Streaming Options

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New York Giants Defense - Abdul Carter, Fantasy Football DST, Defense Streamers, Waiver Wire IDP

Frank Ammirante analyzes which defenses (DEF) to sit or start in Week 9 (2026) of the NFL season, and provides his best fantasy football streaming options.

Finding the right defense to stream can give you an advantage in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates.

As is always the case in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the waiver wire.

With that in mind, let's take a look at why the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants are my favorite defensive streamers for Week 9.

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Best D/ST Streaming Options For Week 9

Each of these D/ST streaming options is widely available. More popular options aren't listed here because they are currently rostered in more than 30% of Yahoo! leagues.

Chicago Bears (26%) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bears defense has quietly become a decent fantasy option this season, averaging 6.9 fantasy points per game. Chicago has already scored at least 11 fantasy points twice, showing some upside for a unit that's still widely available in fantasy leagues.

One thing that stands out is Chicago's ability to generate pressure. The Bears have recorded at least two sacks in every game this season, giving them a reliable source of fantasy production even when they aren't forcing turnovers.

Now they get a matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. Mayfield has been inconsistent this season, making Tampa Bay an exploitable opponent for fantasy defenses. If the Bears can get pressure on him early, there's an opportunity for sacks and potentially a few mistakes.

That sack production is what makes Chicago appealing as a streaming option. Mayfield has struggled to find consistency, and Tampa Bay's passing game hasn't been particularly explosive. The Bears don't necessarily need to shut down the Buccaneers to deliver a useful fantasy performance if they can keep generating pressure.

At just 26% rostered, Chicago is widely available and worth considering for this matchup. The Bears have shown enough upside to be a viable streaming option, especially in leagues that reward sacks heavily.

Dallas Cowboys (20%) at Indianapolis Colts

The Cowboys defense has been a massive disappointment for fantasy managers this season, averaging just 2.3 fantasy points per game. Dallas hasn't been able to generate consistent pressure or turnovers, making it difficult to trust this unit in most matchups.

However, I think the Cowboys could be a sneaky streaming option during this week. It's not necessarily because Dallas has turned things around defensively, but rather because the Colts are starting to tear apart their roster.

Indianapolis has already traded two key players, sending All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the 49ers. Losing Nelson is particularly concerning for an offense that has struggled to find consistency, especially with such an important piece of its offensive line now gone.

There's also the possibility that Jonathan Taylor could be moved before this matchup. The star running back has been mentioned in trade discussions, and with the Colts clearly looking toward the future, it's worth monitoring his status ahead of the November 10 deadline.

This could end up being the Cowboys' best fantasy matchup of the season. If Indianapolis continues selling off key players, Dallas would face a depleted offense that's already dealing with plenty of uncertainty.

Detroit Lions (16%) at Miami Dolphins

The Lions defense hasn't been particularly reliable for fantasy managers this season, averaging just 5.0 fantasy points per game. However, there's reason for optimism, as Detroit has scored at least six fantasy points in three of its last four games.

What really caught my attention was how much better the Lions looked coming out of their bye week. Detroit held the Packers to just 17 points in Week 7, with Brian Branch making an immediate impact in his return from a torn Achilles. The star safety came up with a crucial fourth-quarter interception, helping the Lions secure a 20-17 victory.

Branch's return is a big deal for a Detroit secondary that has struggled with injuries this season. Having an impact player like him back in the lineup should make life easier for the rest of the defense. We also saw Aidan Hutchinson generate seven pressures against Green Bay, which is another encouraging sign.

Now the Lions get a matchup against the Dolphins, who have been a favorable opponent for fantasy defenses. Miami's offense has struggled with consistency, making this an appealing spot for a Detroit unit that appears to be trending in the right direction.

New Orleans Saints (6%) vs Cleveland Browns

The Saints defense hasn't been particularly reliable for fantasy managers this season, averaging just 5.3 fantasy points per game. However, New Orleans has shown some upside lately, scoring at least 12 fantasy points in two of its last three games.

That's encouraging for a defense that struggled to generate consistent fantasy production earlier in the year. While the Saints haven't been able to put everything together, they've shown the ability to make impact plays and deliver strong performances in favorable matchups.

Now they get a home matchup against Deshaun Watson and the Browns. Cleveland has been one of the NFL's more surprising teams this season, but its offense hasn't been nearly as good as its record. Watson remains an inconsistent passer, making this an intriguing matchup for a Saints defense that's starting to show signs of life.

I'm interested in New Orleans' ability to generate sacks and turnovers. If the Saints can put Watson under pressure and force Cleveland into obvious passing situations, there's an opportunity for another spike week in fantasy.

New York Giants (4%) at Philadelphia Eagles

The Giants defense hasn't been a reliable fantasy option this season, averaging just 5.1 fantasy points per game. New York has struggled to generate consistent production, making it difficult to trust this unit in most matchups.

However, I'm interested in the Giants as a desperation streamer this week because of the matchup against Tanner McKee and the Eagles. Philadelphia has been one of the NFL's biggest disappointments this season, and things have only gotten worse since Jalen Hurts landed on injured reserve.

The Eagles have struggled to move the ball consistently with McKee under center, scoring just 14 points against the Panthers before putting up 21 against the Cowboys. It's a far cry from the offense we're used to seeing in Philadelphia, and there's little reason to expect a quick turnaround.

What's even more appealing is that the Giants will be coming off their bye week. That gives New York extra time to prepare for an inexperienced quarterback who has struggled to keep the Eagles offense on track. There's an opportunity to generate sacks and turnovers if McKee is forced into obvious passing situations.

 

Ranking the Week 9 Streaming D/STs

I'd rank these deep streamer D/STs in this article as follows:

  1. New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns
  2. New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
  3. Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  4. Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins
  5. Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts

If you're in a league where more widely rostered D/STs are available, I'd consider the following matchups as well:

  • Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals
  • Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers
  • Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
  • Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets
  • San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Most of these defenses are rostered, but double-check your waiver wire to make sure. You'd be surprised; sometimes a fantasy manager may have dropped them if they had a bye or if they got off to a slow start to the season.

 

Tips for Streaming D/STs

Keep these tips in mind when streaming D/STs:

  • Prioritize defenses on teams favored to win, since playing with a lead can create more chances for sacks and turnovers.
  • Focus on matchups against offenses dealing with poor quarterback play.
  • Consider adding a defense one week ahead of a favorable matchup if you have an available bench spot.
  • Don't commit to a D/ST long-term unless it's consistently putting up strong fantasy numbers, like the Vikings.

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