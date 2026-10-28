Michael Florio's fantasy football sneaky starts, pivot plays, and post-waiver waiver pickups for Week 8 of 2026. Start 'em as under-the-radar fantasy sleepers.
Week 8 features another four teams on bye, and there are still some injuries to deal with. However, the more challenging aspect of this week is that many of the top offenses are in extremely tough matchups.
In some instances, you will ride with the big name. However, some may want to avoid and stream a favorable matchup instead. Luckily for those managers, it is a very good streaming week.
Continuing to pile up wins and remain in contention is the name of the game in this portion of the season. These plays will help you do so.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 8 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Quarterbacks
Kyler Murray has been running more as of late with 51 and 39 rushing yards in his last two games. More so, though, this is about the matchup. The Lions have allowed the most passing yards per game (292), as well as the most fantasy PPG. They are second in the NFL with 16 passing TDs allowed, despite already having their bye week.
Jordan Love last week was the first QB to not score 21 fantasy points or finish top eight at the position against the Lions. And he likely would have done both if not for drops. Give Murray another shot this week, in what should be a higher-scoring game than the Vikings typically find themselves in.
Jacoby Brissett has been up-and-down this season. He has certainly been more matchup-dependent than in past years. Luckily for him, and fantasy managers, he has a fantastic matchup this week. The Cowboys have allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG and eighth-most touchdown passes to QBs this season. In a game where the Cards are likely chasing points and having to throw, Brissett is in play as a streaming option.
Malik Willis is coming off his best fantasy game of the season. He scored 26 fantasy points and threw multiple TDs for the first time this year. He has thrown and ran for a touchdown in two straight games, topping 18 fantasy points in each of those games. He now has a rushing TD in half his games and has run for 37-or-more yards in four of six.
In fantasy, 30 rushing yards typically equates to 75 passing yards. So suddenly a 220-yard passing game is equivalent to 300. Lastly, Willis looks more comfortable, and the pieces around him are starting to get healthy. The rushing ability makes him a streaming option for those diving a bit deeper.
Malik Willis lowers his shoulder for the touchdown
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/TVRwL1sULm
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Michael Penix Jr. has thrown three touchdown passes in each of his last two games. He is extremely touchdown-dependent, as he has not thrown for 260 yards in a game and never runs. However, he gets the Bucs this week, who excel against the run. That could mean more passing volume. Plus, things tend to get wacky when NFC South teams meet up.
Geno Smith is coming off a three-touchdown performance. He has shown he can put up numbers in favorable matchups, which he gets this week against the Raiders. They have allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG and tied for second-most pass TDs allowed to QBs. Plus, revenge! He is a streaming option for those diving deeper.
Tanner McKee is an option for those in superflex leagues. He faces the Commanders, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to QBs. They are top five in yards and touchdowns allowed. That has him as a deep league streaming option.
Running Backs
Jonah Coleman looked the part in his first game back last week. Despite Sean Payton saying they will ease him back in, he led the Broncos backfield in snaps (50 percent), carries (nine), and rushing yards (54). I believe he makes the Broncos' offense less predictable, as he is a dual-threat back, unlike how the others have been used.
Plus, he is the best runner. He has four explosive runs on 19 carries (21 percent). J.K. Dobbins has five on 87 carries (six percent), and RJ Harvey does not have one this season. Payton said he needs more work, and I expect him to take over that backfield. The Chiefs are a tough matchup, but volume and ability have him in play.
Broncos RBs
- Jonah Colman has 4 explosive runs on 19 carries (21%)
- J.K. Dobbins has 5 explosive runs on 87 carries (6%)
- RJ Harvey does not have an explosive carry on 24 carries
When the passing attack struggles to create big plays, you need the rushing attack too
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 27, 2026
Blake Corum played 43 percent of snaps to go along with 17 carries and one target last week. He finished with 101 yards and a touchdown in that game. He has picked up explosive runs at the seventh-highest rate in the NFL, which is big this week, as the Chargers have allowed explosive runs to RBs at the eighth-highest rate.
The Chargers are also top seven in rush yards per game and rush touchdowns allowed to RBs. In a game where the Rams should have positive game script, Corum is in play as an upside RB2 or flex.
#Rams Week 7 RB Usage
- Kyren Williams: 53% snaps, 16 carries, 14 routes, 2 targets (121 yds, TD, fumble)
- Blake Corum: 43% snaps, 17 carries, 2 routes, 1 target (101 yds, TD)
Corum had 2 TDs called back due to penalty (2 and 43 yds)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 25, 2026
Rhamondre Stevenson has scored 17 fantasy points or more in three of four games. He has 24 targets this season compared to seven for TreVeyon Henderson. That is big this week as the Dolphins are top 10 in catches and receiving yards allowed to RBs. They have also allowed the most receiving touchdowns to RBs.
In total, they have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to RBs. In a game where the Patriots should have a positive game script, Stevenson is worth getting in your lineup this week.
Rachaad White played nearly 70 percent of the snaps last week and saw five targets, as well as a receiving touchdown. White will likely lead the Commanders backfield in carries and certainly will in pass game usage. The Eagles have allowed 275 rush yards and two touchdowns to opponents' RB1s the last two weeks.
Wide Receivers
Michael Wilson has disappointed ever since Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded. However, this is a strong bounce-back opportunity for the Cardinals WR1. The Cowboys are top 10 in fantasy PPG, receiving yards, and touchdowns allowed to WRs. In a game the Cards are likely in catch-up mode, Wilson remains in play.
Carnell Tate has a 25 percent target rate or higher in five of his last six games. He is 11th in the NFL in target share and third in air yard share. He has scored 9.9 PPR points or higher in four of his last five games. That means he brings a safe floor. This week could be more of an upside week as he has the fourth-highest target share vs. man coverage in the NFL and the Bengals play man at an above-average rate.
Additionally, the Titans will be in catch-up mode and having to throw in this one. Tate is becoming someone you can trust weekly as a WR3 or flex option.
Carnell Tate among rookies
Receptions: 34 (1st)
Yards: 413 (1st)
First Downs: 18 (1st)
Yds/Gm: 59.0 (1st) https://t.co/2Zmem03L04
— Titans Era (@titanserashow) October 27, 2026
Keenan Allen has nine or more targets in three of his last four games. He has scored 16-plus fantasy points in those. He gets a good matchup against the Jaguars who are third in yards allowed and fifth in fantasy PPG allowed to WRs. Plus, with Josh Downs asking for a trade, Allen could be operating as the WR1 moving forward. He is worth getting in your lineup in a game the Colts are likely playing from behind.
Ja’Kobi Lane and Rashod Bateman are deeper streaming options this week. This is about the matchup, as the Bills have allowed the most touchdowns (despite already having their bye) and fantasy PPG to WRs. Last year these two teams clashed and combined for over 80 points scored.
Lane was second in targets in each of the last two games. The two have split targets against zone coverage, which the Bills play 81 percent of the time. Lane has had the edge against man in the last two weeks. Lane would be the preferred option, but Bateman, who is the deep threat, brings a high ceiling in this one.
Tight Ends
T.J. Hockenson has had one huge game this season, and I think he got pushed up to a level he does not deserve fantasy-wise. Still, he is in play this week due to the matchup. The Lions have allowed the most yards to tight ends - in fact, there is only one team within 120 of them - and they’ve already had their bye. They have also given up the most touchdowns and fantasy PPG to the position. That is worth streaming the tight end against them.
Dallas Goedert has been a consistent source of volume in the Eagles' passing attack. He has been a very safe floor play, with over nine fantasy points in three straight and four of the five games he has played this season. A safe floor is more than many tight ends provide. He gets the Commanders this week, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to tight ends.
Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon are in play as streaming options. The Dolphins have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to tight ends, including the third-most receiving yards per game and fourth-most touchdowns.
Henry has seen more consistent volume, has rapport with Drake Maye, and brings a safer fantasy floor. That makes him the preferred option of the two. However, Raridon has shown he can play and has earned more usage because of that. He is more boom-or-bust, but is in play in deeper leagues.
Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.
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