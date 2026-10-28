Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 8 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 8 fantasy football ranks for 2026.
It's time to look ahead to the second half of the fantasy football regular season as Week 8 approaches with our updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. The NFL's trade deadline rumor mill is heating up, and some names have already started moving, so there's plenty to keep up with! Whether you're addressing needs via trade or waivers, here are our Week 8 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of October 28.
Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Tony Pollard, Zay Flowers, Caleb Douglas, KC Concepcion Jr., Josh Jacobs, Antonio Williams, Malik Willis, and others. Allow this to inspire some sharp moves to help you inch closer to the ultimate victory!
Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 8
- How do the Panthers rebound from the Week 7 drubbing? Surely the bye week didn't ruin the mojo.
- Do the Packers get Savion Williams more involved with Matthew Golden ailing?
- Is Lamar Jackson close enough to 100% if active, and is their banged-up offensive line still serviceable?
- How does Cincinnati split rushing work in a game against TEN that they should control?
- What will Arizona's backfield look like if Jeremiyah Love returns from his ankle injury?
- Will Detroit's offense be able to solve Minnesota's defense and press MIN's O into action?
- Who is left for the Colts, and does Quinton Nelson's departure mush the O-line's potency?
- What's the RB and WR target distribution for NYJ with Breece Hall likely back?
- Can Baker Mayfield sling it against Atlanta after not being asked of much in the return?
- How will the Chargers tweak their approach coming out of the bye?
- Does Denver lean more on Jonah Coleman in his second game back?
- Who steps up for Washington next to Stefon Diggs (Antonio Williams, right? Right?)?
- Can Ben Johnson redeem the Minnesota game by overcoming Seattle's D on the road?
These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.
Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!
Week 8 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/28:
Week 8 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/28:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|2
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|5
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|6
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|7
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|3
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|3
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|11
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|3
|12
|James Cook III
|RB
|4
|13
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|14
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|4
|15
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|16
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|17
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|18
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|19
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|4
|20
|Josh Allen
|QB
|4
|21
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|22
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|23
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|24
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|25
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|26
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|5
|27
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|28
|Nico Collins
|WR
|5
|29
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|30
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|5
|31
|Chase Brown
|RB
|5
|32
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|33
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|34
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|35
|George Kittle
|TE
|5
|36
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|5
|37
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|38
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|39
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|40
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|41
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|42
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|6
|43
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|6
|44
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|6
|45
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|6
|46
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|6
|47
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|6
|48
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|6
|49
|Breece Hall
|RB
|6
|50
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|51
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|6
|52
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|6
|53
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|54
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|6
|55
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|6
|56
|Drake Maye
|QB
|6
|57
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|6
|58
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|6
|59
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|60
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|61
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|6
|62
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|7
|63
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|64
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|7
|65
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|66
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|67
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|68
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|69
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|70
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|71
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|72
|Jared Goff
|QB
|7
|73
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|74
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|7
|75
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|7
|76
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|7
|77
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|78
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|79
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|80
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|7
|81
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|82
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|7
|83
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|84
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|7
|85
|Jordan Love
|QB
|7
|86
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|87
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|8
|88
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|8
|89
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|8
|90
|Rachaad White
|RB
|8
|91
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|8
|92
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|93
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|8
|94
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|8
|95
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|96
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|97
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|8
|98
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|8
|99
|Bryce Young
|QB
|8
|100
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|8
|101
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|102
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|9
|103
|Woody Marks
|RB
|9
|104
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|9
|105
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|9
|106
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|9
|107
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|9
|108
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|9
|109
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|9
|110
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|9
|111
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|9
|112
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|9
|113
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|114
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|115
|Josh Downs
|WR
|9
|116
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|9
|117
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|9
|118
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|9
|119
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|9
|120
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|121
|David Montgomery
|RB
|10
|122
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|10
|123
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|10
|124
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|10
|125
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|10
|126
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|10
|127
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|128
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|10
|129
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|10
|130
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|10
|131
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|10
|132
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|10
|133
|Davante Adams
|WR
|10
|134
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|10
|135
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|10
|136
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|10
|137
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|10
|138
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|139
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|10
|140
|Malik Willis
|QB
|10
|141
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|10
|142
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|143
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|11
|144
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|145
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|11
|146
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|11
|147
|Bam Knight
|RB
|11
|148
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|149
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|11
|150
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|11
|151
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|11
|152
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|11
|153
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|11
|154
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|11
|155
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|11
|156
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|11
|157
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|11
|158
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|159
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|160
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|11
|161
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|162
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|11
|163
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|11
|164
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|11
|165
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|166
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|11
|167
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|168
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|169
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|12
|170
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|12
|171
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|12
|172
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|12
|173
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|12
|174
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|12
|175
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|12
|176
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|12
|177
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|178
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|179
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|180
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|12
|181
|Bo Nix
|QB
|12
|182
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|183
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|12
|184
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|12
|185
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|186
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|12
|187
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|12
|188
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|12
|189
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|12
|190
|James Conner
|RB
|12
|191
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|192
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|12
|193
|Geno Smith
|QB
|12
|194
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|195
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|12
|196
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|12
|197
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|198
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|12
|199
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|12
|200
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
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