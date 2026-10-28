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Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 8 Updates for Top 200

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Tony Pollard - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 8 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 8 fantasy football ranks for 2026.

It's time to look ahead to the second half of the fantasy football regular season as Week 8 approaches with our updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. The NFL's trade deadline rumor mill is heating up, and some names have already started moving, so there's plenty to keep up with! Whether you're addressing needs via trade or waivers, here are our Week 8 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of October 28.

Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Tony Pollard, Zay Flowers, Caleb Douglas, KC Concepcion Jr., Josh Jacobs, Antonio Williams, Malik Willis, and others. Allow this to inspire some sharp moves to help you inch closer to the ultimate victory!

Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 8

  • How do the Panthers rebound from the Week 7 drubbing? Surely the bye week didn't ruin the mojo.
  • Do the Packers get Savion Williams more involved with Matthew Golden ailing?
  • Is Lamar Jackson close enough to 100% if active, and is their banged-up offensive line still serviceable?
  • How does Cincinnati split rushing work in a game against TEN that they should control?
  • What will Arizona's backfield look like if Jeremiyah Love returns from his ankle injury?
  • Will Detroit's offense be able to solve Minnesota's defense and press MIN's O into action?
  • Who is left for the Colts, and does Quinton Nelson's departure mush the O-line's potency?
  • What's the RB and WR target distribution for NYJ with Breece Hall likely back?
  • Can Baker Mayfield sling it against Atlanta after not being asked of much in the return?
  • How will the Chargers tweak their approach coming out of the bye?
  • Does Denver lean more on Jonah Coleman in his second game back?
  • Who steps up for Washington next to Stefon Diggs (Antonio Williams, right? Right?)?
  • Can Ben Johnson redeem the Minnesota game by overcoming Seattle's D on the road?

These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.

Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!

 

Week 8 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings

These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/28:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 5 Puka Nacua WR
3 6 Brock Bowers TE
3 7 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 11 James Cook III RB
3 12 Zay Flowers WR
3 13 Kyren Williams RB
3 14 Trey McBride TE
3 15 Derrick Henry RB
3 16 Justin Jefferson WR
3 17 Chris Olave WR
3 18 Drake London WR
4 19 Javonte Williams RB
4 20 Josh Allen QB
4 21 Parker Washington WR
4 22 Christian Watson WR
4 23 Malik Nabers WR
4 24 D'Andre Swift RB
4 25 Jonathan Taylor RB
4 26 Josh Jacobs RB
4 27 Tee Higgins WR
4 28 Nico Collins WR
4 29 Bhayshul Tuten RB
4 30 Matthew Golden WR
4 31 Bucky Irving RB
4 32 Chase Brown RB
4 33 George Kittle TE
4 34 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 35 George Pickens WR
4 36 Mike Evans WR
4 37 A.J. Brown WR
5 38 Garrett Wilson WR
5 39 Chuba Hubbard RB
5 40 DJ Moore WR
5 41 Luther Burden III WR
5 42 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 43 Lamar Jackson QB
5 44 Jameson Williams WR
5 45 Jaylen Warren RB
5 46 Jalen Coker WR
5 47 Saquon Barkley RB
5 48 Colston Loveland TE
5 49 Breece Hall RB
5 50 Michael Wilson WR
5 51 Sam LaPorta TE
5 52 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 53 Rashee Rice WR
5 54 Isaiah Likely TE
6 55 DeVonta Smith WR
6 56 Drake Maye QB
6 57 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 58 Joe Burrow QB
6 59 Jayden Daniels QB
6 60 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 61 Brock Purdy QB
6 62 Ollie Gordon II RB
6 63 Caleb Williams QB
6 64 Stefon Diggs WR
7 65 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 66 Carnell Tate WR
7 67 Tucker Kraft TE
7 68 Ladd McConkey WR
7 69 Rome Odunze WR
7 70 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 71 Jared Goff QB
7 72 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 73 DK Metcalf WR
7 74 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 75 Zach Charbonnet RB
7 76 Kyle Monangai RB
7 77 Blake Corum RB
7 78 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
7 79 Dak Prescott QB
7 80 Tyler Warren TE
7 81 Jonah Coleman RB
7 82 Cam Skattebo RB
7 83 Jordan Mason RB
7 84 Jordan Love QB
8 85 KC Concepcion WR
8 86 Tony Pollard RB
8 87 Germie Bernard WR
8 88 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 89 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
8 90 Denzel Boston WR
8 91 Rachaad White RB
8 92 RJ Harvey RB
8 93 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 94 Tre Tucker WR
8 95 Braelon Allen RB
8 96 Jordan Addison WR
8 97 Brenton Strange TE
8 98 Bryce Young QB
8 99 C.J. Stroud QB
8 100 Caleb Douglas WR
8 101 Tyler Shough QB
9 102 Omarion Hampton RB
9 103 Courtland Sutton WR
9 104 Travis Kelce TE
9 105 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 106 Woody Marks RB
9 107 Rico Dowdle RB
9 108 Antonio Williams WR
9 109 Jaylen Waddle WR
9 110 Dallas Goedert TE
9 111 Emmett Johnson RB
9 112 Chig Okonkwo TE
9 113 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
9 114 Makai Lemon WR
9 115 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 116 Matthew Stafford QB
9 117 Josh Downs WR
9 118 Kaelon Black RB
9 119 David Montgomery RB
9 120 Alvin Kamara RB
9 121 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
9 122 Khalil Shakir WR
10 123 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 124 Kyler Murray QB
10 125 Kendrick Bourne WR
10 126 Jadarian Price RB
10 127 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 128 Malik Washington WR
10 129 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 130 Samaje Perine RB
10 131 Ryan Flournoy WR
10 132 Keenan Allen WR
10 133 Pat Freiermuth TE
10 134 Davante Adams WR
10 135 Devin Singletary RB
10 136 Kirk Cousins QB
10 137 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 138 Seth McGowan RB
10 139 Malik Willis QB
11 140 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 141 Devaughn Vele WR
11 142 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 143 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 144 Dylan Sampson RB
11 145 Travis Hunter WR
11 146 Bam Knight RB
11 147 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
11 148 Hunter Henry TE
11 149 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
11 150 Xavier Worthy WR
11 151 TreVeyon Henderson RB
11 152 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 153 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
11 154 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
11 155 Juwan Johnson TE
11 156 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
11 157 Baker Mayfield QB
11 158 Kenneth Gainwell RB
11 159 J.K. Dobbins RB
11 160 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
11 161 Mike Gesicki TE
11 162 Michael Penix Jr. QB
11 163 Kimani Vidal RB
11 164 Keon Coleman WR
11 165 Aaron Rodgers QB
11 166 Emanuel Wilson RB
11 167 Tyjae Spears RB
12 168 Chris Bell WR
12 169 Mark Andrews TE
12 170 Malachi Fields WR
12 171 Mason Taylor TE
12 172 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 173 Ted Hurst WR
12 174 Kendre Miller RB
12 175 Dalton Schultz TE
12 176 Tyler Higbee TE
12 177 Alec Pierce WR
12 178 Kalif Raymond WR
12 179 Rashod Bateman WR
12 180 Bo Nix QB
12 181 Michael Mayer TE
12 182 Dameon Pierce RB
12 183 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 184 Treylon Burks WR
12 185 Konata Mumpfield WR
12 186 Sam Darnold QB
12 187 Greg Dulcich TE
12 188 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 189 James Conner RB
12 190 Rashid Shaheed WR
12 191 Ray Davis RB
12 192 Deshaun Watson QB
12 193 Geno Smith QB
12 194 Romeo Doubs WR
12 195 J.J. McCarthy QB
12 196 Justin Herbert QB
12 197 Jonathon Brooks RB
12 198 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 199 Jauan Jennings WR
12 200 Oronde Gadsden II TE

 

Week 8 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings

These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 10/28:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB
2 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 4 Puka Nacua WR
2 5 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 6 Brock Bowers TE
3 7 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 11 Zay Flowers WR
3 12 James Cook III RB
4 13 Trey McBride TE
4 14 Justin Jefferson WR
4 15 Kyren Williams RB
4 16 Chris Olave WR
4 17 Drake London WR
4 18 Parker Washington WR
4 19 Derrick Henry RB
4 20 Josh Allen QB
4 21 Malik Nabers WR
4 22 Javonte Williams RB
4 23 Christian Watson WR
4 24 Tee Higgins WR
4 25 D'Andre Swift RB
4 26 Jonathan Taylor RB
5 27 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 28 Nico Collins WR
5 29 Matthew Golden WR
5 30 Josh Jacobs RB
5 31 Chase Brown RB
5 32 Bucky Irving RB
5 33 George Pickens WR
5 34 Mike Evans WR
5 35 George Kittle TE
5 36 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 37 Garrett Wilson WR
5 38 Luther Burden III WR
5 39 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 40 A.J. Brown WR
5 41 DJ Moore WR
5 42 Jameson Williams WR
6 43 Chuba Hubbard RB
6 44 Lamar Jackson QB
6 45 Jaylen Warren RB
6 46 Jalen Coker WR
6 47 Colston Loveland TE
6 48 Michael Wilson WR
6 49 Breece Hall RB
6 50 Sam LaPorta TE
6 51 Saquon Barkley RB
6 52 Rashee Rice WR
6 53 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 54 DeVonta Smith WR
6 55 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 56 Drake Maye QB
6 57 Joe Burrow QB
6 58 Isaiah Likely TE
6 59 Jayden Daniels QB
6 60 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 61 Brock Purdy QB
6 62 Stefon Diggs WR
7 63 Caleb Williams QB
7 64 Ollie Gordon II RB
7 65 Carnell Tate WR
7 66 Tucker Kraft TE
7 67 Ladd McConkey WR
7 68 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 69 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 70 Rome Odunze WR
7 71 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 72 Jared Goff QB
7 73 DK Metcalf WR
7 74 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 75 Zach Charbonnet RB
7 76 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
7 77 Tyler Warren TE
7 78 Kyle Monangai RB
7 79 Dak Prescott QB
7 80 Jonah Coleman RB
7 81 Blake Corum RB
7 82 KC Concepcion WR
7 83 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 84 Cam Skattebo RB
7 85 Jordan Love QB
7 86 Jordan Mason RB
8 87 Germie Bernard WR
8 88 Denzel Boston WR
8 89 Tony Pollard RB
8 90 Rachaad White RB
8 91 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
8 92 Tre Tucker WR
8 93 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 94 Brenton Strange TE
8 95 RJ Harvey RB
8 96 Jordan Addison WR
8 97 Caleb Douglas WR
8 98 Braelon Allen RB
8 99 Bryce Young QB
8 100 C.J. Stroud QB
8 101 Courtland Sutton WR
8 102 Tyler Shough QB
9 103 Woody Marks RB
9 104 Omarion Hampton RB
9 105 Travis Kelce TE
9 106 Antonio Williams WR
9 107 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 108 Dallas Goedert TE
9 109 Jaylen Waddle WR
9 110 Chig Okonkwo TE
9 111 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
9 112 Rico Dowdle RB
9 113 Makai Lemon WR
9 114 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 115 Josh Downs WR
9 116 Emmett Johnson RB
9 117 Matthew Stafford QB
9 118 Alvin Kamara RB
9 119 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
9 120 Khalil Shakir WR
10 121 David Montgomery RB
10 122 Kaelon Black RB
10 123 Kendrick Bourne WR
10 124 Kyler Murray QB
10 125 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 126 Jadarian Price RB
10 127 Malik Washington WR
10 128 Keenan Allen WR
10 129 Samaje Perine RB
10 130 Ryan Flournoy WR
10 131 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 132 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 133 Davante Adams WR
10 134 Pat Freiermuth TE
10 135 Devin Singletary RB
10 136 Kirk Cousins QB
10 137 Devaughn Vele WR
10 138 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 139 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
10 140 Malik Willis QB
10 141 Dylan Sampson RB
10 142 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 143 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
11 144 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 145 Seth McGowan RB
11 146 Travis Hunter WR
11 147 Bam Knight RB
11 148 Hunter Henry TE
11 149 Xavier Worthy WR
11 150 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
11 151 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
11 152 Juwan Johnson TE
11 153 TreVeyon Henderson RB
11 154 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
11 155 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
11 156 Kenneth Gainwell RB
11 157 Baker Mayfield QB
11 158 Mike Gesicki TE
11 159 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 160 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
11 161 Kimani Vidal RB
11 162 Michael Penix Jr. QB
11 163 Keon Coleman WR
11 164 J.K. Dobbins RB
11 165 Tyjae Spears RB
11 166 Aaron Rodgers QB
11 167 Chris Bell WR
11 168 Malachi Fields WR
12 169 Mark Andrews TE
12 170 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 171 Mason Taylor TE
12 172 Ted Hurst WR
12 173 Dalton Schultz TE
12 174 Kalif Raymond WR
12 175 Tyler Higbee TE
12 176 Kendre Miller RB
12 177 Rashod Bateman WR
12 178 Michael Mayer TE
12 179 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 180 Alec Pierce WR
12 181 Bo Nix QB
12 182 Treylon Burks WR
12 183 Konata Mumpfield WR
12 184 Greg Dulcich TE
12 185 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 186 Sam Darnold QB
12 187 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 188 Rashid Shaheed WR
12 189 Dameon Pierce RB
12 190 James Conner RB
12 191 Deshaun Watson QB
12 192 Romeo Doubs WR
12 193 Geno Smith QB
12 194 Ray Davis RB
12 195 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 196 J.J. McCarthy QB
12 197 Jauan Jennings WR
12 198 Justin Herbert QB
12 199 Jonathon Brooks RB
12 200 Oronde Gadsden II TE

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Breece Hall

to be Limited on Wednesday
Jaylen Waddle

Trending Toward Questionable Status, With Hope for Sunday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Jonathan Taylor

Has Not Asked Out of Indianapolis
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Jaxson Hayes

Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Kyrie Irving

Questionable Against Thunder
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Ajay Mitchell

Questionable Against Dallas
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Andrew Nembhard

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Tyrese Haliburton

Iffy for Wednesday
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
AJ Dybantsa

Listed as Questionable Versus Cleveland
Yaxel Lendeborg

Questionable for Wednesday
Chet Holmgren

to Miss Second Straight Game
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Sidelined with Back Soreness Wednesday
Yves Missi

Remains Sidelined Wednesday
Branden Carlson

Available for Season Debut on Tuesday
Scoot Henderson

Good to Go Against Lakers
Anthony Edwards

Sidelined Until December
Micah Parsons

has a Chance to Practice Next Week
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Matthew Golden

"Working Through it" Before Thursday's Game
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Against Kings
Mark Jankowski

Available Tuesday
Dante Fabbro

Making Season Debut Against Flyers
Cam York

Returns to Action Tuesday
Carter Hart

Suffers Injury During Morning Skate
Connor Hellebuyck

Set for Devils Debut Tuesday
DeForest Buckner

49ers Reunite With DeForest Buckner, Acquire him From Colts
Lamar Jackson

Expected to Return in Week 8
Lauri Markkanen

Day-To-Day With Wrist Sprain
Jalen Coker

Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Tuesday
Rui Hachimura

Sidelined for Wednesday
Ausar Thompson

Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Out 6-8 Weeks With Torn MCL
Kawhi Leonard

Could Miss Multiple Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Not Spotted at Tuesday's Practice
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Don't Seem Likely to Trade Jonathan Taylor
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Headed to Injured Reserve
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Quenton Nelson

Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Saquon Barkley

Not Worried About his Back Injury
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Maxime Raynaud

Out at Least Two More Weeks
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Keegan Murray

to be Re-Evaluated in 10 to 14 Days
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
James Conner

Could "Potentially" Play This Year
Deebo Samuel Sr.

has a Chance to Return in Week 9
De'Zhaun Stribling

on Track to Return in December
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
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Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings
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