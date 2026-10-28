👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Top 5 Injured Players to Stash for Fantasy Football - Week 8 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Roman Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Hayden's top 5 injured players to stash for fantasy football as of Week 8 (2026). His top fantasy football injury stashes for IR spots and redraft leagues.

Among this week's top waiver wire targets was a trio of rookies. Broncos RB Jonah Coleman, Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr., and Dolphins WR Caleb Douglas all had promising performances in Week 7, prompting fantasy managers to pursue them. These three should continue to emerge over the back half of the season.

Another thing these first-year players have in common is that they have all missed multiple weeks with injuries this season, with Coleman and Cooper spending brief stints on injured reserve. Fantasy managers who stashed these players are reaping the rewards, as they were ahead of the curve by rostering them.

Let's break down five widely available players who are injured, yet still worth taking a look at on waivers ahead of Week 8.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson (ankle) has missed out on a lot of fantasy points during his time on injured reserve. He has not played since exiting in Week 3 prematurely, but Rams tight ends have been thriving in the meantime. Over the past five weeks, the Rams have averaged 11.8 targets to their tight ends, the third-highest mark over that span.

The Rams intended to use Ferguson as their top receiving TE this year, too. He saw nine targets in Week 2, of which he caught six for 54 yards and a TD. Tyler Higbee stepped up after Ferguson went down, but the team spread the love to three tight ends on Sunday. Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen combined for 11 catches on 14 targets for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Ferguson is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, but he is reportedly unlikely to do so. If these reports prove correct, Ferguson would get at least one more week of rest before potentially suiting up against the Commanders in Week 9. The Rams have their bye in Week 11; ideally Ferguson will return before then.

When Ferguson does come back, he will return to a great situation for fantasy production. He led the team's tight ends in routes over the first two weeks of the season, and he would likely return to that role despite the success of his teammates. Star receiver Davante Adams will also miss an extended period of time with a ruptured hamstring, freeing up a good chunk of targets.

Despite an unclear return date, Ferguson's upside makes him a great stash candidate. The Rams have a prolific passing offense, averaging 274.1 passing yards per game, third-most in the NFL. As the Rams' TE1, Ferguson will give fantasy managers plenty of value down the line, but some patience may be necessary.

 

Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson (finger) was injured in Week 5 against the Colts after seeing just one target. His dislocated finger landed him on injured reserve, and he will not be eligible to return to the field until Week 11 as a result. Wilson's time out is overlapping with teammate Michael Pittman Jr.'s time on IR with a foot injury.

Wilson's absence has been felt over the past few weeks. His aDOT of 15.0 yards ranks 11th among the league's receivers and tops among Steelers. Wilson also had eight deep targets out of his 25. In both Week 3 and Week 4, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had exactly eight throws of 20 or more yards. Rodgers has just eight such passes over the past three weeks combined.

Although rookie receiver Germie Bernard has been productive for the Steelers, Wilson provides a dimension that Bernard (5.6-yard aDOT) does not. The team's other top targets over the past few weeks have been WR1 DK Metcalf, RBs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, and TE Pat Freiermuth. When Wilson comes back, he will rejoin Metcalf as one of Pittsburgh's few downfield threats.

Wilson had made some plays in that role before his untimely injury, too. He scored two touchdowns in the four full games he played, and in three of those games he posted a catch of at least 20 yards. Wilson also saw exactly six targets in each of the first four weeks, underscoring the consistency in his target volume.

Finally, the Steelers rank sixth in team pass plays per game. With Wilson filling a crucial role in an offense that is emphasizing the pass, he presents value for fantasy managers. He should be a quality asset down the home stretch of the fantasy season. If you have a spare roster spot on your bench, consider holding Wilson for a few weeks.

 

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Stribling (ankle) landed on injured reserve after a Week 1 injury in Australia that required surgery. It was an unfortunate development for a young player who had a promising preseason. Stribling, a second-round rookie, caught seven passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut, but he had no grabs in his regular-season debut before going down.

He is far from the only 49ers receiver to get hurt this season, though. Demarcus Robinson also injured his ankle; Mike Evans has Achilles tendinitis; Deebo Samuel Sr. has a hamstring injury; and Ricky Pearsall is out for the season with a PCL issue. The team is currently relying on Christian Kirk, Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Watkins.

Needless to say, the team is eagerly awaiting Stribling's return. Sadly, that probably will not happen for at least another month. Stribling was expected to miss about 10 weeks after surgery, and he is reportedly on track to return in December. A Week 13 return would pose a rich opportunity for him, though, as well as for his fantasy managers.

San Francisco lost for the first time this past Sunday, but their passing attack remained productive. Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 27 of his 40 attempts for 288 yards against the Falcons, with just seven of his completions to wide receivers. The 49ers average just 32.3 pass plays per game, but they rank first with 7.8 net yards gained per pass attempt.

When Stribling is healthy, he can put his elite athleticism (4.36-second 40-yard dash) to work to regain his preseason momentum. He will rejoin a successful team with an efficient offense and chaos at his position. He is definitely worth stashing for any manager who can afford to spend a roster spot on him for another month.

 

Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos

Bryant (ankle) had a solid Week 1 in an overall dismal showing for the Broncos. The second-year receiver caught four of his six targets for 42 yards, leading the team's wide receivers in all three stats in the 31-10 loss to Kansas City. The performance led to higher snap shares and route participation rates over the next two weeks.

In an unlucky turn of events, Bryant hurt his ankle in Week 4 against San Francisco. He had been having an effective day, catching all of his three targets for 47 yards. Bryant was subsequently placed on injured reserve, and he will be eligible to return in Week 9. As Denver has a Week 10 bye, they may hold him out until after that.

That said, the Broncos want Bryant back as soon as possible. Denver's passing offense has largely been languishing this season, especially lately. The team has averaged 143.3 passing yards over the past three weeks with Bryant inactive. Quarterback Bo Nix had a bounceback of sorts on Sunday against Arizona with 222 passing yards, but WR1 Jaylen Waddle left with a chest injury.

Bryant's return will breathe much-needed life into this offense. He ranks third among all receivers in target premium, showing his value over the team's other weapons. Moreover, Bryant averaged 2.47 fantasy points per target before getting hurt, albeit on limited work.

Denver needs a receiver to step up and be a true weapon for Nix, and Bryant has shown flashes of being that receiver. The pieces are in place for the young wideout to break out in the second half of the season. Targeting Bryant this week before he becomes a hotter acquisition would be a wise move.

 

Tank Bigsby, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Bigsby (core) has spent the past few weeks on injured reserve. He has been forced to watch Philadelphia's season fall apart. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the year with a scary blood clot issue, and the Eagles just lost their fifth straight game.

Philadelphia has also suffered at RB. In addition to Bigsby, RB1 Saquon Barkley missed two weeks with a hamstring strain and is now dealing with a back issue. Moreover, Will Shipley (foot) is on injured reserve. Finally, Dameon Pierce suffered an undisclosed injury on Monday, rounding out the decimation the Eagles have experienced at the position.

Barkley has been in trade rumors due to Philadelphia's unexpected collapse. The trade deadline is on November 10, in about two weeks. If Barkley is dealt, Bigsby would ascend to a substantial role as the team's lead running back. He stepped up when Barkley missed some action earlier this year, rushing 13 times in Week 2 and 14 times in Week 4.

The Eagles added Elijah Mitchell last week, and the jury is still out on how effective he can be. The effectiveness of the team's other non-Barkley options so far can be best described as "not very." Bigsby has been underwhelming with an average of 3.2 true yards per carry and a 46.4-percent success rate. Neither Pierce nor Shipley have even reached those numbers, though.

Thus, unless Mitchell beats the trend and thrives, Bigsby should return to his RB2 role at the least. That would put him in position to take over the team's backfield should Barkley get traded or continue to be hampered by injuries. Stashing Bigsby due to the chance of one of these scenarios would be justifiable.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 9
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 8
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 8 Waiver Wire


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tyrese Haliburton

Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Absent on Wednesday
DJ Moore

Will Practice on Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Not Present at Wednesday's Practice
AJ Dybantsa

to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Rashee Rice

Returning to Practice on Wednesday
Carnell Tate

Won't Practice Due to Shoulder Injury
Josh Downs

Requests Trade From Colts
Breece Hall

to be Limited on Wednesday
Jaylen Waddle

Trending Toward Questionable Status, With Hope for Sunday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Jonathan Taylor

Has Not Asked Out of Indianapolis
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Jaxson Hayes

Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Kyrie Irving

Questionable Against Thunder
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Ajay Mitchell

Questionable Against Dallas
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Andrew Nembhard

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Tyrese Haliburton

Iffy for Wednesday
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
AJ Dybantsa

Listed as Questionable Versus Cleveland
Yaxel Lendeborg

Questionable for Wednesday
Chet Holmgren

to Miss Second Straight Game
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Sidelined with Back Soreness Wednesday
Yves Missi

Remains Sidelined Wednesday
Branden Carlson

Available for Season Debut on Tuesday
Scoot Henderson

Good to Go Against Lakers
Anthony Edwards

Sidelined Until December
Micah Parsons

has a Chance to Practice Next Week
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Matthew Golden

"Working Through it" Before Thursday's Game
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Against Kings
Mark Jankowski

Available Tuesday
Dante Fabbro

Making Season Debut Against Flyers
Cam York

Returns to Action Tuesday
Carter Hart

Suffers Injury During Morning Skate
Connor Hellebuyck

Set for Devils Debut Tuesday
DeForest Buckner

49ers Reunite With DeForest Buckner, Acquire him From Colts
Lamar Jackson

Expected to Return in Week 8
Lauri Markkanen

Day-To-Day With Wrist Sprain
Jalen Coker

Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Tuesday
Rui Hachimura

Sidelined for Wednesday
Ausar Thompson

Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Out 6-8 Weeks With Torn MCL
Kawhi Leonard

Could Miss Multiple Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Not Spotted at Tuesday's Practice
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Don't Seem Likely to Trade Jonathan Taylor
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Headed to Injured Reserve
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Quenton Nelson

Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Saquon Barkley

Not Worried About his Back Injury
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top 5 Injured Players To Stash
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 8 Matchup Ratings
Video: Week 8 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts