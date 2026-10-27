Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 8 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Travis Hunter, Dylan Sampson, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! Another week of NFL action is in the books, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. While many may look for those breakout performances, stashing an upside lottery ticket can be the difference between winning or losing your league in December,
Below, we will look at four stash options that may not have much standalone value but could be league winners down the stretch.
Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Dylan Sampson, RB, CLE
5% Rostered
After logging just two snaps in Week 1 before suffering a knee injury, the second-year back returned in Week 7 and surprisingly earned a large role. He logged six attempts for 45 yards and caught all three targets for another 32 yards. While Quinshon Judkins continued to dominate the backfield (17 carries), Sampson quickly established himself as the clear No. 2 option.
Sampson is one of the few stash candidates who are not only a high-value handcuff but could have standalone value in deeper PPR formats. If Judkins misses time, Sampson could see a heavy rushing and target share.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, JAX
25% Rostered
While Bhayshul Tuten has taken over the Jacksonville backfield, Chris Rodriguez Jr. is still a viable stash in 12+ team leagues. In their last contest (in Week 6, Rodriguez took 11 carries for 55 yards. Prior to that, Rodriguez averaged 5.6 attempts per game.
However, in the event Tuten were to miss time, Rodriguez would not only see up to 20 attempts per game, but also see a heavy dose of receiving work, as Tuten has seen at least three targets in each of his last two games. Stashing No. 2 running backs in high-octane offenses is a great way to secure a late-season lottery ticket.
Emmett Johnson, RB, KC
20% Rostered
The final running back we will look at is a rookie. Emmett Johnson has been the clear No. 2 behind workhorse Kenneth Walker III this season. However, while Rodriguez and Sampson have shown some value at times, Johnson has had very limited opportunities. He has averaged just 3.2 attempts per game while seeing 1.8 targets per game.
Despite this, Johnson remains an elite stash given the role he would take on if Walker were to suffer an injury. Walker has dealt with injuries earlier in his career, and with him on pace to set a career high in rushing and receiving work, he could be at even greater injury risk down the stretch.
Travis Hunter, WR, JAX
10% Rostered
Rounding out our list will be a WR. While Travis Hunter enjoyed a breakout game in Week 6, he remains a speculative starter going forward, which qualifies him more as a stash. In this contest, Hunter caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, HC Liam Coen said he expects Hunter to be more involved in the passing game during the team's Week 7 bye. While he still has ample target competition on the roster, rumblings suggest Brian Thomas Jr. could be dealt, which could open up the No. 2/No. 3 role for the former second overall pick.
For now, he is a top upside stash for those needing a late-season boost at WR. If his role continues to grow, he could hold weekly FLEX upside.
Liam Coen on Travis Hunter:
“That’s kind of who he is. We have to continue to get him the ball and keep building off of it.”
#Jaguars #DUUUVAL https://t.co/McrB2nBgqD
— Action Sports Jax (@ActionSportsJax) October 18, 2026
Read more player news and updates for Week 8
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
- Ryan Flournoy, DAL
- Antonio Williams, WSH
- Samaje Perine, CIN
- Devin Singletary, NYG
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 8?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|1
|Rachaad White
|RB
|55
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|70
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|47
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|KC Concepcion Jr.
|WR
|60
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|7
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|8
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|67
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|11
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|12
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|44
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|48
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|14
|Bam Knight
|RB
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|15
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|55
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|55
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|18
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|19
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|57
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|20
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|35
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|22
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|23
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|53
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|27
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Malik Washington
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|38
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|33
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|45
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|28
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|50
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|46
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|53
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|58
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|64
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Michael Carter
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Malik Willis
|QB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Geno Smith
|QB
|19
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Bo Nix
|QB
|70
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|72
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|73
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|56
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|74
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|13
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|36
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|11
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|79
|New England Patriots
|DST
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|53
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|64
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Travis Hunter, Emmett Johnson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Dylan Sampson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Travis Hunter, Emmett Johnson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Dylan Sampson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Travis Hunter, Emmett Johnson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Dylan Sampson:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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