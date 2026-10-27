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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes - Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 8

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Travis Hunter - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Picks

Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 8 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Travis Hunter, Dylan Sampson, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! Another week of NFL action is in the books, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. While many may look for those breakout performances, stashing an upside lottery ticket can be the difference between winning or losing your league in December,

Below, we will look at four stash options that may not have much standalone value but could be league winners down the stretch.

Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes

Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Dylan Sampson, RB, CLE

5% Rostered

After logging just two snaps in Week 1 before suffering a knee injury, the second-year back returned in Week 7 and surprisingly earned a large role. He logged six attempts for 45 yards and caught all three targets for another 32 yards. While Quinshon Judkins continued to dominate the backfield (17 carries), Sampson quickly established himself as the clear No. 2 option.

Sampson is one of the few stash candidates who are not only a high-value handcuff but could have standalone value in deeper PPR formats. If Judkins misses time, Sampson could see a heavy rushing and target share.

 

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, JAX

25% Rostered

While Bhayshul Tuten has taken over the Jacksonville backfield, Chris Rodriguez Jr. is still a viable stash in 12+ team leagues. In their last contest (in Week 6, Rodriguez took 11 carries for 55 yards. Prior to that, Rodriguez averaged 5.6 attempts per game.

However, in the event Tuten were to miss time, Rodriguez would not only see up to 20 attempts per game, but also see a heavy dose of receiving work, as Tuten has seen at least three targets in each of his last two games. Stashing No. 2 running backs in high-octane offenses is a great way to secure a late-season lottery ticket.

 

Emmett Johnson, RB, KC

20% Rostered

The final running back we will look at is a rookie. Emmett Johnson has been the clear No. 2 behind workhorse Kenneth Walker III this season. However, while Rodriguez and Sampson have shown some value at times, Johnson has had very limited opportunities. He has averaged just 3.2 attempts per game while seeing 1.8 targets per game.

Despite this, Johnson remains an elite stash given the role he would take on if Walker were to suffer an injury. Walker has dealt with injuries earlier in his career, and with him on pace to set a career high in rushing and receiving work, he could be at even greater injury risk down the stretch.

 

Travis Hunter, WR, JAX

10% Rostered

Rounding out our list will be a WR. While Travis Hunter enjoyed a breakout game in Week 6, he remains a speculative starter going forward, which qualifies him more as a stash. In this contest, Hunter caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, HC Liam Coen said he expects Hunter to be more involved in the passing game during the team's Week 7 bye. While he still has ample target competition on the roster, rumblings suggest Brian Thomas Jr. could be dealt, which could open up the No. 2/No. 3 role for the former second overall pick.

For now, he is a top upside stash for those needing a late-season boost at WR. If his role continues to grow, he could hold weekly FLEX upside.

Read more player news and updates for Week 8

 

Other High-Upside Bench Stashes

 

Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 8?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
1 Rachaad White RB 55 Add in All Leagues
2 Zach Charbonnet RB 69 Add in All Leagues
3 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 70 Add in All Leagues
4 Jordyn Tyson WR 49 Add in All Leagues
5 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 KC Concepcion Jr. WR 60 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Jonah Coleman RB 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Antonio Williams WR 8 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Jadarian Price RB 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Tre Tucker WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Courtland Sutton WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Jakobi Meyers WR 44 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Khalil Shakir WR 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Bam Knight RB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Hunter Henry TE 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Keenan Allen WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Samaje Perine RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Devaughn Vele WR 57 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Rico Dowdle RB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Makai Lemon WR 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Kendrick Bourne WR 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
23 Emmett Johnson RB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Kaelon Black RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 T.J. Hockenson TE 53 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Caleb Douglas WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Seth McGowan RB 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Keaton Mitchell RB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Mike Washington Jr. RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Darius Cooper WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Malik Washington WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 DeMario Douglas WR 38 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
33 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Pat Freiermuth TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Kimani Vidal RB 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Tyler Allgeier RB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Jonathon Brooks RB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Terrance Ferguson TE 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Kenny Gainwell RB 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Mike Gesicki TE 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Travis Hunter WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Mason Taylor TE 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
45 Malachi Fields WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Jeremy McNichols RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Konata Mumpfield WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Keon Coleman WR 28 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Michael Mayer TE 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Colby Parkinson TE 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Tyler Higbee TE 46 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Roschon Johnson RB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Greg Dulcich TE 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Tez Johnson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
58 Darnell Washington TE 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Kaytron Allen RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Jauan Jennings WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Khalil Herbert RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Tyreek Hill WR 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Josh Cuevas TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Michael Carter RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Jacoby Brissett QB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Malik Willis QB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Fernando Mendoza QB 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Baker Mayfield QB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Geno Smith QB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Bo Nix QB 70 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Michael Penix Jr. QB 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Aaron Rodgers QB 56 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
74 Deshaun Watson QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Sam Darnold QB 36 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Tanner McKee QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 J.J. McCarthy QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Tyler Huntley QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 New England Patriots DST 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Cincinnati Bengals DST 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Jacksonville Jaguars DST 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Las Vegas Raiders DST 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Kansas City Chiefs DST 53 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Cleveland Browns DST 64 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Atlanta Falcons DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Travis Hunter, Emmett Johnson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Dylan Sampson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Travis Hunter, Emmett Johnson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Dylan Sampson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Travis Hunter, Emmett Johnson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Dylan Sampson:

Travis Hunter
vs
Mike Gesicki
Travis Hunter
vs
Mason Taylor
Travis Hunter
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Travis Hunter
vs
Malachi Fields
Travis Hunter
vs
Dylan Sampson
Travis Hunter
vs
Tre' Harris
Travis Hunter
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Travis Hunter
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Travis Hunter
vs
James Conner
Travis Hunter
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Travis Hunter
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Travis Hunter
vs
Keon Coleman
Travis Hunter
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Travis Hunter
vs
Michael Mayer
Travis Hunter
vs
Kimani Vidal
Travis Hunter
vs
Colby Parkinson
Travis Hunter
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Travis Hunter
vs
Tyler Higbee
Travis Hunter
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Travis Hunter
vs
Roschon Johnson
Travis Hunter
vs
Demario Douglas
Travis Hunter
vs
Greg Dulcich
Travis Hunter
vs
Malik Washington
Travis Hunter
vs
Tez Johnson
Travis Hunter
vs
Darius Cooper
Travis Hunter
vs
Eli Raridon
Travis Hunter
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Travis Hunter
vs
Jordan Watkins
Travis Hunter
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Travis Hunter
vs
Darnell Washington
Travis Hunter
vs
Seth McGowan
Travis Hunter
vs
Treylon Burks
Travis Hunter
vs
Caleb Douglas
Travis Hunter
vs
Kaytron Allen
Travis Hunter
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Hunter
vs
Jauan Jennings
Travis Hunter
vs
Kaelon Black
Travis Hunter
vs
Khalil Herbert
Travis Hunter
vs
Emmett Johnson
Travis Hunter
vs
Tyreek Hill
Travis Hunter
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Travis Hunter
vs
Josh Cuevas
Travis Hunter
vs
Makai Lemon
Travis Hunter
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Travis Hunter
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Travis Hunter
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Travis Hunter
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Travis Hunter
vs
Antonio Williams
Travis Hunter
vs
Tre Tucker
Travis Hunter
vs
Courtland Sutton
Travis Hunter
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Travis Hunter
vs
Khalil Shakir
Travis Hunter
vs
Keenan Allen
Travis Hunter
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Travis Hunter
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emmett Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emmett Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Darius Cooper
Emmett Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bam Knight
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emmett Johnson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jadarian Price
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Antonio Williams
Emmett Johnson
vs
James Conner
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emmett Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Travis Hunter
Emmett Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mason Taylor
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Emmett Johnson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaytron Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Herbert
Emmett Johnson
vs
Michael Carter
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Darius Cooper
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
James Conner
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Travis Hunter
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tre' Harris
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kaytron Allen
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Khalil Herbert
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Michael Carter
Dylan Sampson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Dylan Sampson
vs
James Conner
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Travis Hunter
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mason Taylor
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Dylan Sampson
vs
Malachi Fields
Dylan Sampson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tre' Harris
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Dylan Sampson
vs
Demario Douglas
Dylan Sampson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Dylan Sampson
vs
Malik Washington
Dylan Sampson
vs
Keon Coleman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Darius Cooper
Dylan Sampson
vs
Michael Mayer
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dylan Sampson
vs
Seth McGowan
Dylan Sampson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dylan Sampson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dylan Sampson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tez Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kaelon Black
Dylan Sampson
vs
Eli Raridon
Dylan Sampson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dylan Sampson
vs
Darnell Washington
Dylan Sampson
vs
Makai Lemon
Dylan Sampson
vs
Treylon Burks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kaytron Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Dylan Sampson
vs
Samaje Perine
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rachaad White
Dylan Sampson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jadarian Price
Dylan Sampson
vs
Bam Knight
Dylan Sampson
vs
Khalil Herbert
Dylan Sampson
vs
Michael Carter

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
Week 8 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 8)


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