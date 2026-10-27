Quarterback (QB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 8 (2026)

Matt's quarterback (QB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 8 of 2026. His QB lineups advice for Week 8 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Matchups matter, and in Week 8, I’m putting that theory to the test with a quarterback landscape that offers some major opportunities—and a few traps fantasy managers need to avoid. Kyler Murray has a matchup worth getting excited about, and if you’ve been waiting for the right week to trust him, this could be your moment. Fantasy football isn’t just about talent, name recognition, or last week’s box score. It’s about finding the right players in the right situations when the points are there for the taking.
But here’s where things get interesting. As good as Jared Goff and Caleb Williams have been, I’m not mindlessly chasing recent production. These matchups have me looking elsewhere, and sometimes the smartest fantasy decision is fading a quarterback who looks like an automatic start on paper.
Let’s break down the Week 8 RotoBaller quarterback starts and sits, identify the matchups to exploit, and make sure you’re putting the right quarterback in your lineup when it matters most.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 8 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Kyler Murray - QB, Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Murray’s return under center in 2026 has left much to be desired, given the hype that accompanied it. From a fantasy perspective, Murray is posting just 11.1 fantasy points per game this season, which puts him at QB37 on a points-per-game basis.
Kyler Murray with a 35-yard run to pick up the first down 🏃
INDvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/GSqLond1o9
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
As for passing yardage, Murray’s 812 sits 30th in the league, and his 162.4 passing yards per game trails former Vikings J.J. McCarthy, who is averaging 165 passing yards per game, so maybe it wasn’t all on McCarthy during his short tenure in Minnesota.
One area Murray has excelled in is avoiding negative plays. When adding sacks and turnovers together, the 11 in which Murray is responsible is tied for the fourth-fewest, trailing only Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson.
Managers looking for a bye week quarterback should be streaming the position based on matchups, and no quarterback has a better matchup this week than Murray, who has a date with a Detroit Lions secondary that is allowing north of 25 fantasy points per contest this season, the most of any team.
In Week 7, Jordan Love was pedestrian by his standards but still produced 19.9 fantasy points against this Lions defense, which signals that Murray has one of the safer floors heading into Week 8.
Dak Prescott - QB, Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
Even before the Cowboys step onto the field to face the Eagles to close out the Week 7 docket, the matchup against the Cardinals is one fantasy managers have had circled on their calendar for some time.
This season, the Cardinals are a top-five matchup for opposing quarterbacks, with their strongest performance to date coming last week against a disoriented Broncos passing attack that has produced the seventh-fewest passing yards per game thus far. Yet, thanks to Bo Nix’s ability to run the ball, he posted 26.3 fantasy points, raising his season average to 14.2.
Unlike the Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys know how to throw the ball. Heading into Monday's contest, Dak Prescott and company average the sixth-most passing yards per game at 267.2, while Prescott averages 18.2 fantasy points per game.
For Prescott, this is where opportunity meets production. The opportunity comes in facing a bottom-five fantasy defense that has boosted the fantasy production of every quarterback they have faced, combined with the Cowboys' willingness to throw a league-high 41 times per game.
Geno Smith- QB, New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders
This season, Geno Smith has been nothing more than a viable superflex option, sitting as the QB24 and averaging 15.3 fantasy points per game. Still, Smith has also taken advantage of favorable matchups, hitting 24 or more fantasy points twice this season, which bodes well for his fantasy outlook this week against his former team.
Mason Taylor gets his second TD of the day and this one is a BEAUTY.
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Dt4j1D8p2z
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
That’s right, we have a revenge game on our hands as Smith and the Jets host the Raiders, a team allowing more than 23 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, making them a top-eight fantasy destination for all your quarterback streaming needs.
Look for the Jets to air the ball out this week. Smith ranks near the bottom of the league in passing attempts over 20 yards. However, his 61% completion rate on those throws leads the NFL. Smith has some pretty efficient underlying metrics, completing 70% of his passes for 1,623 yards, with a 5:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 105.2 quarterback rating.
In what looks like a matchup to exploit on paper, the deep ball could be the key to unlocking Smith’s fantasy production.
Week 8 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Jared Goff - QB, Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
This is not a knock on Jared Goff, but I don't like starting quarterbacks against the Minnesota Vikings this season. That’s a no-fly zone for me. No team is allowing fewer fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season than the Minnesota Vikings.
I know it was Daniel Jones last week, but the Vikings sacked Jones four times, pushing their total to 21 sacks in six contests. They also forced another interception, pushing that total to seven and the total turnovers forced mark to 11.
Minnesota’s pressuring defense has been a real problem, ranking among the elite in scoring defense, EPA per play, pass success rate allowed, completion percentage allowed, passing touchdowns conceded, pressure rate, and, of course, sack rate.
Caleb Williams - QB, Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks
Another defense worth avoiding at all costs this season, unless you are Purdy, is the Seattle Seahawks. On Sunday Night Football, with the lights shining their brightest, this Seahawks defense made Mahomes look like an ordinary man. Seattle not only held the Chiefs to just three points, but also limited Mahomes to 19 of 33 passing for 165 yards and an interception.
Caleb Williams' first drive back ends in a TD to Colston Loveland 🐻
CHIvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/krhXYNpu6F
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
As good as Williams has been since returning from that hamstring injury, this is one of those “temper your expectations” type situations. Against a solid Patriots defensive unit, Williams completed 22 of 33 passes for 308 yards and two touchdown tosses. But Seattle isn’t about that life, ranking second in the NFL in fantasy production conceded at less than 12 fantasy points per contest against the quarterback position.
No team is allowing fewer passing yards per game (144.4) or total yards per game (233.9) this season than Seattle. Williams is good enough to be an outlier, but the odds aren’t high enough to justify the risk fantasy managers should take if they can avoid it for one week.
Bo Nix - QB, Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Coming off one of his best fantasy performances of the season, Nix lands right back on the “sit list” to enter Week 8.
It was great to see Nix double his seasonal output in rushing in one game, nearly in one play, something fantasy managers had been desperately yearning for. Unfortunately, Nix and the Broncos have a date with a Kansas City Chiefs team that was embarrassed on primetime and will be looking to take out some of their frustrations this week.
Nix was already hard enough to trust. While he has two games with more than 25 fantasy points, he also has five games in which he has failed to hit the 16-point threshold and has even fallen short of double digits on a couple of occasions.
Nix's fantasy outlook is probably closer to 10 points than 25 this week, as the Chiefs rank among the top-five fantasy defenses in limiting opposing quarterbacks this season, allowing fewer than 14 per contest. Sam Darnold was solid against the Chiefs on Sunday, completing 20 of 28 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown; however, that only produced 15 fantasy points.
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