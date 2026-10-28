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TNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 8 Fantasy Football Matchups for Thursday Night Footbal

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Matthew Golden - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Packers, Panthers. Week 8 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Jalen Coker, Josh Jacobs, Chuba Hubbard, and more.

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers will host the Carolina Panthers at the historic Lambeau Field.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Jalen Coker, Josh Jacobs, Chuba Hubbard, and more. Which Panthers and Packers players should you start or sit in Week 8?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 8, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 8, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Carolina Panthers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Tetairoa McMillan Start 116.7 WR CAR GB
Jalen Coker Start 113.5 WR CAR GB
Chuba Hubbard Start 111.8 RB CAR GB
Bryce Young Start 104.5 QB CAR GB
Ryan Fitzgerald Risky Start 103.1 K CAR GB
Tommy Tremble Sit 101.6 TE CAR GB
Darren Waller Sit 101.5 TE CAR GB
John Metchie III Sit 99.7 WR CAR GB
Brycen Tremayne Sit 99.6 WR CAR GB
David Moore Sit 98.9 WR CAR GB
Mitchell Evans Sit 98.4 TE CAR GB
Carolina Panthers Sit 96.9 DEF CAR GB
AJ Dillon Sit 95.9 RB CAR GB
Trevor Etienne Sit 95.4 RB CAR GB
Anthony Tyus III Sit 94.4 RB CAR GB
Feleipe Franks Sit 91.7 TE CAR GB
Ja'Tavion Sanders Sit 91.7 TE CAR GB
Kenny Pickett Sit 88.5 QB CAR GB
Haynes King Sit 87.9 QB CAR GB

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

Carolina wide receiver Jalen Coker spent time on the injury report this week, but he's been cleared to play in Week 8 against Green Bay on Thursday night. Coker was on the injury report with a shoulder ailment, being listed as limited on Monday, but becoming a full practice participant for Tuesday and Wednesday. He's coming off his worst game of the season in Week 7 against Tampa Bay.

Coker managed just one reception for nine yards across four targets in that one. He's also delivered three good fantasy showings across his other four appearances, so he's been a pretty steady fantasy option. Green Bay has struggled at times to slow opposing wide receivers, so Coker is set up to bounce back. Of course, Coker is the team's No. 2 wideout behind Tetairoa McMillan, making Coker a better flex-level option in standard leagues.

He checks in as WR15 in our RotoBaller Week 8 projections, so the matchup is getting him into most fantasy starting lineups. Now that he's off the injury report, fantasy owners should feel more confident in the young wideout delivering on Thursday night.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard is set up for success in the team's Week 8 Thursday night game against Green Bay. The Packers have struggled to slow opposing backs so far, allowing 115 rushing yards per contest. Like most of his offensive teammates, Hubbard will be looking to bounce back after a rough showing in Week 7 against Tampa Bay.

The RB had just 33 rushing yards on seven attempts, while catching four of his five targets for 27 yards. Hubbard had been over 100 total yards in the three contests before that, so he'll be looking to get back on track in Week 8.

While his matchup is favorable, Hubbard will be running behind a couple of new offensive linemen as Taylor Moton (fibula) and Damien Lewis (knee) are each out, so expectations for Hubbard need to be tempered a bit. Hubbard sits ninth among fantasy RBs in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, so he's one to be starting in all leagues.

 

Green Bay Packers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Christian Watson Start 115.6 WR GB CAR
Josh Jacobs Start 115 RB GB CAR
Matthew Golden Start 112.7 WR GB CAR
Jordan Love Start 110.4 QB GB CAR
Tucker Kraft Start 109.6 TE GB CAR
MarShawn Lloyd Sit 101.1 RB GB CAR
Savion Williams Sit 100.4 WR GB CAR
Trey Smack Sit 100 K GB CAR
Pierre Strong Jr. Sit 99.7 RB GB CAR
Jonnu Smith Sit 98.2 TE GB CAR
Kaleb Johnson Sit 97.8 RB GB CAR
Bo Melton Sit 97.2 WR GB CAR
Mark Redman Sit 96.2 TE GB CAR
J. Michael Sturdivant Sit 95.4 WR GB CAR
Green Bay Packers Sit 93.7 DEF GB CAR
Coleman Owen Sit 92.4 WR GB CAR
Josh Whyle Sit 92.4 TE GB CAR
Tyrod Taylor Sit 87.1 QB GB CAR

Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder, foot) has drawn 25 targets over his past two games, including 12 against the Detroit Lions in Week 7, when he caught six passes for 39 yards, but he is questionable for Thursday night's Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

His potential absence would leave a significant amount of recent passing volume available for other receivers, particularly Christian Watson and Savion Williams. Williams caught all three of his targets for 47 yards against the Lions and could see additional opportunities if Golden is sidelined.

Golden was listed as an estimated nonparticipant Monday and Tuesday but was promoted to limited participation on Wednesday, suggesting he is trending in the right direction to suit up. If he were to play, he would carry high-end WR2 upside in all formats.

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft caught four of his six targets for 48 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 7 loss against the Detroit Lions. The 25-year-old had a relatively quiet start to the season since he was still working his way back from an ACL tear, but he has turned a corner over the past four weeks. Throughout his last four games, he has had two touchdowns and three double-digit fantasy performances in PPR leagues.

There was never any doubt that Kraft had TE1 value in his future, but it's officially here now that he has fully recovered from the serious knee injury. He has re-established himself as one of quarterback Jordan Love's favorite targets alongside Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Kraft should rank as a mid-range TE1 heading into Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, who just surrendered 37 offensive points to the Buccaneers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Player 2
 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jalen Coker, Josh Jacobs, Chuba Hubbard. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Chase Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Mason
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jalen Coker
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jalen Coker
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jalen Coker
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Brock Bowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Tony Pollard
Jalen Coker
vs
Bucky Irving
Jalen Coker
vs
Breece Hall
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jalen Coker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jalen Coker
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
James Cook III
Jalen Coker
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Derrick Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Blake Corum
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Colston Loveland
Jalen Coker
vs
Javonte Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyren Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jalen Coker
vs
Rome Odunze
Jalen Coker
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Germie Bernard
Jalen Coker
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Hunter Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Addison
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Antonio Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jalen Coker
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jalen Coker
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jalen Coker
vs
Brenton Strange
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Downs
Jalen Coker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jalen Coker
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
RJ Harvey
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jalen Coker
vs
Mason Taylor
Jalen Coker
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Coker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Coker
vs
Darren Waller
Jalen Coker
vs
Samaje Perine
Jalen Coker
vs
Bam Knight
Jalen Coker
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Makai Lemon
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
AJ Barner
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Demario Douglas
Jalen Coker
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jalen Coker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jalen Coker
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Keon Coleman
Jalen Coker
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Coker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Hunter
Jalen Coker
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jalen Coker
vs
Treylon Burks
Jalen Coker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Bell
Jalen Coker
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jalen Coker
vs
Ted Hurst
Jalen Coker
vs
Savion Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Troy Franklin
Jalen Coker
vs
Efton Chism III
Jalen Coker
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jalen Coker
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Harris
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Cameron
Jalen Coker
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Jalen Coker
vs
Tez Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Darius Cooper
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jalen Coker
vs
Cody White
Jalen Coker
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jalen Coker
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jalen Coker
vs
Tory Horton
Jalen Coker
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jalen Coker
vs
Tutu Atwell
Jalen Coker
vs
Dyami Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Whittington
Jalen Coker
vs
Joshua Palmer
Jalen Coker
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen Royals
Jalen Coker
vs
Zachariah Branch
Jalen Coker
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jalen Coker
vs
Devontez Walker
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Bond
Jalen Coker
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Jalen Coker
vs
Simi Fehoko
Jalen Coker
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Colbie Young
Jalen Coker
vs
Chimere Dike
Jalen Coker
vs
Ben Skowronek
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake London
Josh Jacobs
vs
Trey McBride
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Jacobs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Jacobs
vs
James Cook III
Josh Jacobs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Jacobs
vs
Derrick Henry
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Jacobs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Jacobs
vs
Javonte Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Jacobs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyren Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Jacobs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rachaad White
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Jacobs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Jacobs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Jacobs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Breece Hall
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonah Coleman
Josh Jacobs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Jacobs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Jacobs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Jacobs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Jacobs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Jacobs
vs
Germie Bernard
Josh Jacobs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Jacobs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Jacobs
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Antonio Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brenton Strange
Josh Jacobs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Jacobs
vs
Josh Downs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Malik Washington
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mike Gesicki
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Josh Jacobs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Jacobs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mason Taylor
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Josh Jacobs
vs
Darren Waller
Josh Jacobs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bam Knight
Josh Jacobs
vs
Colby Parkinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Jacobs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
AJ Barner
Josh Jacobs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Demario Douglas
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Jacobs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dylan Sampson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kimani Vidal
Josh Jacobs
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Josh Jacobs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dameon Pierce
Josh Jacobs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justice Hill
Josh Jacobs
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jadarian Price
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ty Johnson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Corey Kiner
Josh Jacobs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Austin Ekeler
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Goodson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emmett Johnson
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Holani
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Wright
Josh Jacobs
vs
Sione Vaki
Josh Jacobs
vs
Seth McGowan
Josh Jacobs
vs
Sean Tucker
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kaytron Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dylan Laube
Josh Jacobs
vs
Roschon Johnson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Josh Jacobs
vs
Isaiah Davis
Josh Jacobs
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Trevor Etienne
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Josh Jacobs
vs
Hunter Luepke
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ray Davis
Josh Jacobs
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tahj Brooks
Josh Jacobs
vs
Michael Carter
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rasheen Ali
Josh Jacobs
vs
Khalil Herbert
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jacob Saylors
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trey McBride
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Zay Flowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake London
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brock Bowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Puka Nacua
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tee Higgins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Pickens
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Golden
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Mason
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jalen Coker
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rachaad White
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Luther Burden III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DJ Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Carnell Tate
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rashee Rice
Chuba Hubbard
vs
A.J. Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Devonta Smith
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DK Metcalf
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Breece Hall
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jameson Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tre Tucker
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Denzel Boston
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sam Laporta
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Colston Loveland
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chuba Hubbard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rome Odunze
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Germie Bernard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
KC Concepcion
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Kelce
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Hunter Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Addison
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Antonio Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brenton Strange
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Keenan Allen
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Downs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Braelon Allen
Chuba Hubbard
vs
RJ Harvey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mason Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mark Andrews
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Darren Waller
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Samaje Perine
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bam Knight
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Makai Lemon
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
AJ Barner
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Demario Douglas
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Chuba Hubbard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justice Hill
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ty Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Corey Kiner
Chuba Hubbard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Austin Ekeler
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Goodson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Holani
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Wright
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sione Vaki
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Seth McGowan
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sean Tucker
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kaytron Allen
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dylan Laube
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Roschon Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Isaiah Davis
Chuba Hubbard
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trevor Etienne
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Hunter Luepke
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ray Davis
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tahj Brooks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Carter
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rasheen Ali
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Khalil Herbert
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacob Saylors

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alex Caruso

Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Absent on Wednesday
DJ Moore

Will Practice on Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Not Present at Wednesday's Practice
AJ Dybantsa

to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Rashee Rice

Returning to Practice on Wednesday
Carnell Tate

Won't Practice Due to Shoulder Injury
Josh Downs

Requests Trade From Colts
Breece Hall

to be Limited on Wednesday
Jaylen Waddle

Trending Toward Questionable Status, With Hope for Sunday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Jonathan Taylor

Has Not Asked Out of Indianapolis
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Jaxson Hayes

Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Kyrie Irving

Questionable Against Thunder
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Ajay Mitchell

Questionable Against Dallas
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Andrew Nembhard

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Tyrese Haliburton

Iffy for Wednesday
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
AJ Dybantsa

Listed as Questionable Versus Cleveland
Yaxel Lendeborg

Questionable for Wednesday
Chet Holmgren

to Miss Second Straight Game
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Sidelined with Back Soreness Wednesday
Yves Missi

Remains Sidelined Wednesday
Branden Carlson

Available for Season Debut on Tuesday
Scoot Henderson

Good to Go Against Lakers
Anthony Edwards

Sidelined Until December
Micah Parsons

has a Chance to Practice Next Week
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Matthew Golden

"Working Through it" Before Thursday's Game
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Against Kings
Mark Jankowski

Available Tuesday
Dante Fabbro

Making Season Debut Against Flyers
Cam York

Returns to Action Tuesday
Carter Hart

Suffers Injury During Morning Skate
Connor Hellebuyck

Set for Devils Debut Tuesday
DeForest Buckner

49ers Reunite With DeForest Buckner, Acquire him From Colts
Lamar Jackson

Expected to Return in Week 8
Lauri Markkanen

Day-To-Day With Wrist Sprain
Jalen Coker

Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Tuesday
Rui Hachimura

Sidelined for Wednesday
Ausar Thompson

Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Out 6-8 Weeks With Torn MCL
Kawhi Leonard

Could Miss Multiple Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Not Spotted at Tuesday's Practice
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Don't Seem Likely to Trade Jonathan Taylor
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Headed to Injured Reserve
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Quenton Nelson

Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Saquon Barkley

Not Worried About his Back Injury
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
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