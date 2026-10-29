Corbin analyzes fantasy football WR/CB matchups to find sleepers, targets, avoids for Week 8 of 2026. His WRs to upgrade based on cornerback matchups data.
Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 8 of the 2026 fantasy football season. The Texans, Saints, Giants, and 49ers have their bye week. Wide receiver injuries may cause fantasy managers to consider risky options, so several updates will occur throughout the week as injury reports come in. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them.
The data we access for offensive and defensive players continues to skyrocket. Though we mainly focus on offensive players, the defensive matchups and coverages sometimes take a backseat. However, the goal of this weekly column is to cover the potential wide receiver upgrades and downgrades based on the weekly WR/CB matchups for fantasy football.
Most teams mix in defensive backs all over the field, with very few cornerbacks shadowing an opposing top receiver. The main takeaway involves not overreacting to a weaker matchup if the receiver is a high-end to near-elite target earner and producer in their respective offense. Based on the weekly matchups, we'll use various tools to find several matchup upgrades and downgrades for the opposing receivers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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WR vs. CB Chart Details
The WR/CB Matchup Chart is back again for 2026! You can find it below! We'll have the most favorable and unfavorable matchups based on several metrics. We used weighted averages to create an adjusted offensive and defensive score. Some inputs include yards per route run, fantasy points per route run, and targets per route run.
We'll have a weekly matchup score, calculated by adjusting the scores by subtracting the defensive number from the offensive one. The caveat would be the limited data due to injuries among offensive and defensive players, which may skew the matchups to be more or less favorable.
Since this is a relatively new process, there may be some minor adjustments along the way. With more data from the 2026 season, we'll learn what matchups to target and which ones to temper expectations for.
Players can underperform and outperform in a given matchup based on luck and skill factors. There are multiple layers to consider in these matchups, especially since team defenses tend to shift their coverages based on the opposing offenses.
How to Use The WR/CB Chart
One way to use this chart is to identify weaker or tougher projected matchups in the given week. Another purpose is identifying which team-level matchups to target. For instance, if multiple receivers have a positive or green matchup score on the same team, that indicates the opposing secondary could be a favorable matchup.
The flip side is also true. Finally, when a receiver has a positive or negative matchup score, it shouldn’t be used as a start or sit tool. However, it’s more helpful to utilize the matchup score to adjust expectations for that wide receiver. We also know there can be a wide range of outcomes where a receiver thrives or posts a dud, regardless of the matchup and projected game script.
Key Terms and Abbreviations
- TPRR = targets per route run
- YPRR = yards per route run
- FPRR = fantasy points per route run
WR/CB Matchups Chart: Alphabetical
Below, we'll see the WR/CB matchups for Week 8 sorted alphabetically. We also have players marked differently to indicate a new player (red-shaded cell), an injured player (red text), and slot coverage (bold text) to monitor. Rookies will have a yellow-shaded cell.
I also noted the magenta colored text as players whom the teams list as safeties, but they tend to cover receivers in the slot. That seems to be a recent trend. Safeties have been covering the slot when teams don't prefer another corner, whether for size or coverage skills.
We added additional team-level metrics to the formula to account for team context. The red numbers indicate a more challenging matchup for the receiver, and the green numbers indicate a favorable matchup (or the defender allows a high rate on the given metric). These charts will be updated throughout the week after injury news.
A reminder that I include potential backups for injured players on defense and offense, which is why you might see two of each player. The key cornerback moves involve the Panthers' Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve, plus Joey Porter Jr. being traded to the Cowboys.
The visual below shows offenses from the Arizona Cardinals to the Cleveland Browns.
- DJ Moore had a limited practice Wednesday after missing the previous two games before their bye week.
The visual below shows offenses from the Dallas Cowboys to the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Jaylen Waddle is dealing with a chest injury. He missed practice on Wednesday.
- Rashee Rice had a limited practice Wednesday.
- Panthers CB Akayleb Evans was ruled out on Thursday. Chau Smith-Wade is one of the only other healthy cornerbacks available. They'll likely call up someone from the practice squad for depth.
- Pat Surtain practiced fully on Wednesday. He is trending in a positive direction.
The visual below shows offenses from the Los Angeles Rams to the New York Jets.
- Chargers WR Ladd McConkey practiced fully on Wednesday. He was dealing with a foot injury, but most recently had a concussion.
- Tre' Harris had a limited practice Wednesday.
- Rams' CB Trent McDuffie practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday. He missed Weeks 6 and 7.
- Dolphins' CB JuJu Brents is in concussion protocol.
The visual below shows the Philadelphia Eagles to the Washington Commanders.
- Rashid Shaheed left Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Monitor Shaheed's health heading into Monday.
- Emeka Egbuka was ruled out in Week 7. He had a limited practice Wednesday.
- A.J. Terrell came back in Week 7, but Avieon Terrell missed the last game with a back injury and an illness. Sydney Brown and Mike Hughes covered, with C.J. Henderson and A.J. Terrell covering the outside.
Best Projected Week 8 WR/CB Matchups
Worst Projected Week 8 WR/CB Matchups
Week 8 WR/CB Matchup Upgrades
Omar Cooper Jr. vs. Taron Johnson
Among pass catchers (WR/TE) with 10 routes in Weeks 6-7, Cooper ranks 7th (4.45) in yards per route run. Cooper ranks 20th in expected fantasy points per game (15.57), yet scored 6 more actual points (22.4) over the past two weeks. Though it's a small sample, Cooper leads the Jets in first-read target share (29.3%), ahead of Mason Taylor (24.4%) and Garrett Wilson (12.2%) from Weeks 6-7.
Cooper has a 74.2% route percentage in Weeks 6-7, with Adonai Mitchell eased into Week 7 with 17 routes. Throughout the season, Wilson leads the team in first-read target share (30.6%), with Cooper (22.8%) behind him. Cooper raises the floor and ceiling of the Jets' passing game. The Jets face the Raiders' defense, which uses man coverage at the 13th-highest rate and allows the 7th-most fantasy points per dropback.
Specifically, the Raiders deploy two-high looks at the 16th-highest rate and allow the most fantasy points per dropback. On a 13-route sample, Cooper has a 46% target rate with 10.69 yards per route run against man coverage. Meanwhile, Wilson has a 29% target rate and 3.42 yards per route run against man.
The visual below shows the Jets' pass-catchers against man and zone coverage.
Unsurprisingly, Cooper has feasted against two-high looks, with a 26% target rate and 3.16 yards per route run across 19 routes. Wilson has a 23% target rate and 1.41 yards per route run against two-high looks. Kenyon Sadiq trails Cooper in yards per route run (1.72) against two-high coverages with a 22% target rate.
The Raiders' defense has the 9th-highest percentage without blitzing, yet they allow the most fantasy points per dropback. If the Raiders don't blitz Geno Smith, he will thrive, with 9.44 yards per attempt (94th percentile), a 124.7 passer rating (85th percentile), and 0.084 EPA per dropback (69th percentile).
Cooper projects to face slot corner Taron Johnson. The Raiders have allowed the 5th-most fantasy points to slot receivers. Johnson allows the 47th-most yards per snap and ranks 25th in passer rating among 54 qualified slot players. Cooper's usage and production have been skyrocketing. He has been used as a WR2 with WR1-type upside.
Khalil Shakir vs. Kyle Hamilton
Coming out of their bye week, the Bills' outside receivers have favorable matchups. Unfortunately, DJ Moore's injury status is unknown heading into Week 8. Maybe there's sneaky value for Shakir. He has a 22.2% first-read target share, 23% target rate, and 2.16 yards per route run this season.
Shakir faces the Ravens' defense, which deploys the 8th-highest rate of zone coverage and allows the 28th-most fantasy points per dropback. Baltimore uses two-high looks at the 5th-highest rate and allows the 19th-most fantasy points per dropback. The schematic matchup doesn't look favorable for opposing receivers, but Josh Allen can be the equalizer.
Against zone coverage, Shakir has a 22% target rate and 1.96 yards per route run. It could be a Dalton Kincaid game. Kincaid has a 26% target rate and 2.90 yards per route run against zone coverage. When we filter by two-high looks, Shakir has a 21% target rate and 2.07 yards per route run. Moore leads the team in target rate (27%) and yards per route run (2.53) against two-high coverages.
Safety Kyle Hamilton covers the slot. He allows the 39th-most yards per slot coverage snap and the 38th-highest passer rating. That might be more middle-of-the-pack than a favorable matchup for Shakir. That's especially true, since Hamilton has a size advantage, listed at 6-foot-4, compared to Shakir at 6 feet.
Shakir gives us a cheap way into the Bills' passing offense, though we'll prioritize Moore if healthy.
A.J. Brown vs. JuJu Brents
DeMario Douglas vs. Chris Johnson
Brown has been the least efficient pass catcher (WR/TE), with -6.7 fantasy points over expected per game. In Weeks 6-7, Brown averages -9.9 fantasy points over expected, behind Parker Washington (-11.3). Brown should remain a buy-low option, with regression hitting favorably. That said, don't sleep on Douglas.
He has a 70.4% route percentage, with a 24% target rate, 15.8% first-read target share, and 2.18 yards per route run in Weeks 6-7. We chose that timeframe because it's the two weeks without Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown healthy. Brown has a massive 39.5% first-read target share with a team-high 16.7 expected fantasy points per game.
The Patriots rank 10th in pass rate over expected (PROE), with the Dolphins' defense allowing the 10th-highest PROE. That suggests New England leans on the pass and Miami's defense faces more passes than expected. The Dolphins' defense allows the 2nd-most fantasy points per dropback when using single-high looks (No. 18). Furthermore, the Dolphins allowed the 7th-most fantasy points per dropback in two-high coverages (No. 15).
The visual below shows the Patriots' pass-catcher data against single- and two-high looks.
Douglas has a 23% target rate against single-high coverage with 1.20 yards per route run. He is more efficient, with 1.85 yards per route run, yet only a 15% target rate against two-high looks. Single-high coverages should favor Brown with a 26% target rate and 1.08 yards per route run.
Brown feasted on single-high looks last season, with a 32% target rate and 2.88 yards per route run. He has been slightly more productive against two-high looks, with 1.51 yards per route run. However, the two-high looks benefit Hunter Henry's yards per route run (2.32). It's more neutral for Brown's matchup against JuJu Brents, who allows an 84th-percentile EPA per target and 72nd-percentile fantasy points per target.
Douglas projects to face rookie slot corner Chris Johnson. He allows the 14th-highest slot yards per coverage snap and the 5th-highest passer rating. However, the Dolphins' defense has allowed the 28th-most fantasy points per game to the slot. Douglas might lack week-winning upside, but he has WR3-type usage in a pass-heavy offense.
Ryan Flournoy vs. Garrett Williams
The Cowboys use 11-personnel at the 4th-highest rate and generate the 6th-highest EPA per pass out of 11. Flournoy has a 74.4% route percentage with time out wide (46.3%) and in the slot (53.7%). With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the team, Flournoy has a 17% target rate, 13.4% first-read target share, and 1.39 yards per route run.
The Cardinals use zone coverage at the 5th-highest rate and allow the most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, Arizona loves using two-high looks. The Cardinals deploy two-high looks at the highest percentage and allow the third-most fantasy points per dropback.
Unsurprisingly, Flournoy (1.53) trails Pickens (2.20) and Lamb (2.91) in yards per route run against zone coverage. Flournoy garners a 20% target rate with 1.34 yards per route run against two-high looks. That trails Pickens (1.51) and Lambe (2.67) in yards per route run against two-high. Arizona rarely uses press coverage (No. 29), so Lamb, Flournoy, and Pickens should be able to separate and find open spaces in zone coverage.
Flournoy projects to face slot corner Garrett Williams. He allows the 28th-most yards per coverage snap and the 11th-highest passer rating in the slot. Williams ranks in the 37th percentile in EPA per target and 39th percentile in fantasy points per target.
Stream Flournoy as a WR4 in PPR leagues.
Week 8 WR/CB Matchup Downgrades
Courtland Sutton vs. Mansoor Delane
The Broncos' offense has been struggling, ranking 25th in EPA per dropback and 11th in EPA per rush attempt. Denver ranks 2nd in PROE and 26th in yards per play. Though Sutton has been running routes 76.1% of the time, he has a 17% target rate, 21% first-read target share, and 0.94 yards per route run.
That leads to poor usage and production. The Broncos face a Chiefs defense ranked 31st in PROE and 25th in EPA per pass. It looks challenging for Sutton on the team level. The Chiefs deploy man coverage at the 10th-highest rate and allow the 28th-most fantasy points per dropback.
Specifically, the Chiefs use two-high looks at the 9th-highest rate, yet allow the 29th-most fantasy points per dropback. Though Sutton has a higher target rate (24%) against man coverage, he averages 0.43 yards per route run. Jaylen Waddle leads the team with a 28% target rate, and Troy Franklin leads the Broncos in yards per route run (1.55) against man coverage.
The visual below shows the Broncos' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
The data isn't much different for Sutton against two high looks. Sutton garners a 12% target rate and 0.85 yards per route run against two-high. Meanwhile, Waddle (1.43), Evan Engram (1.57), and Pat Bryant (1.61) lead the Broncos in yards per route run against two-high coverages.
Sutton projects to face first-round rookie Mansoor Delane. His per-route numbers aren't favorable, given his 18th-percentile EPA per target and 23rd-percentile fantasy points per target. However, Delane blankets opposing pass catchers on 50% of his coverage snaps (95th percentile). We'll want to continue fading all Broncos' pass catchers until proven otherwise.
Rome Odunze vs. Josh Jobe
Odunze had a downgraded Week 7 matchup against the Patriots, but he posted a solid game (5-4-69). He has a 17% target rate, 17.6% first-read target share, and 1.70 yards per route run. Odunze has WR3- or WR4-type usage, though Ben Johnson can help override the offensive environment.
The Bears rank 15th in PROE, with the Seahawks' defense ranking 26th in PROE allowed. Seattle deploys zone coverage the most and allows the fewest fantasy points per dropback. The Seahawks love deploying two-high coverages at the 6th-highest rate while allowing the 27th-most fantasy points per dropback.
The visual below shows the Bears' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
Odunze (2.16) trails Luther Burden III (3.07) in yards per route run against zone coverage. Similarly, Odunze has decent production, with 1.84 yards per route run against two-high looks. Meanwhile, Burden rocks a 3.07 yards per route run against two-high looks. With the Bears' offense ranking 9th in EPA per dropback, their offensive efficiency can elevate the pass catchers.
The Seahawks generate pressure at the 3rd-highest rate. Against pressure, Caleb Williams averages 4.38 yards per attempt, 40.5% completion percentage, 51.9 passer rating, and -0.025 EPA per dropback. We've seen Williams scramble from pressure to find open receivers or run for a first down.
The Seahawks' defense allows the 27th-most fantasy points to outside receivers. Odunze projects to face Josh Jobe, who can be vulnerable at times, with a 0.438 EPA per target (29th percentile) and 2.00 fantasy points per target (30th percentile). Based on Odunze's usage and team-level matchup, it might be a struggle in Week 8. However, the Bears' pass-catcher usage and production fluctuate, and Odunze can rise.
Josh Downs vs. Jourdan Lewis
Admittedly, Downs hasn't been the same this season. He is running more routes (86.2%), but only a 19% target rate, 23.1% first-read target share, and 1.33 yards per route run. The Colts have been one of the worst passing offenses, ranking 29th in EPA per dropback and 26th in PROE. That suggests they lean on the run and lack passing efficiency.
Downs faces a Jaguars defense that mixes man (No. 14) and zone coverage (No. 18). Jacksonville allows the 26th-most fantasy points per dropback with man coverage and the 10th-most with zone coverage. Downs has been productive against man coverage (2.67) and garners a team-high 33% target rate, tying him with Keenan Allen, though Allen averages 1.31 yards per route run.
The visual below shows the Colts' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
Specifically, the Jaguars deploy Cover 4 (No. 8) and Cover 6 (No. 10). Allen leads the team with a 25% target rate against Cover 4 and 6, with a 7.31 aDOT. Interestingly, Laquon Treadwell averages a team-high 2.21 yards per route run with a 13.3 aDOT against Cover 4 and Cover 6. Meanwhile, Downs has an 11% target rate, 0.39 yards per route run, and 11.1 aDOT against Cover 4 and Cover 6.
The Jaguars' defense pressures the quarterback at the 7th-highest rate. When Daniel Jones faces pressure, he has been awful. Against pressure, Jones averages 3.91 yards per attempt, 39.2% completion percentage, 28.5 passer rating, and -0.735 EPA per dropback. Jones will need to check it down in the short areas of the field, which could be ugly for the Colts' passing offense.
Downs projects to face Jourdan Lewis, who allows the 16th-most yards per slot coverage snap and the 43rd-highest passer rating. Lewis ranks in the 93rd percentile in EPA per target and 31st percentile in fantasy points per target. The Colts' offensive environment and passing struggles will lower Downs's upside. Be cautious with Downs in Week 8.
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