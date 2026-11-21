Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Kenny Gainwell, Pat Bryant, Michael Mayer, Makai Lemon, and Jauan Jennings.
Most leagues have already run their waiver wire, but there are still fantasy options that could help you in Week 11 or if you are looking for a high-upside bench stash. Fantasy managers will be in a bye crunch as the Falcons, Patriots, Seahawks, Browns, Packers, and Rams are off this week, leaving managers with fewer options to pick up and stream. Whether you are taking a chance on a high-upside player or an injury stash, or even finding a bye-week replacement, our top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings will help managers prioritize pickups.
As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages rise as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, which you can find below. Below, you will find key waiver wire pickups such as Kenny Gainwell, Kaelon Black, Pat Bryant, Antonio Williams, Elic Ayomanor, Ja'Kobi Lane, Jonathon Brooks, Jauan Jennings, Michael Mayer, Kaleb Johnson, Justice Hill, Gunnar Helm, Adonai Mitchell, Quentin Johnston, and Pat Freiermuth.
These Week 11 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 11!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 11?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|46
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|41
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|5
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|56
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|7
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|61
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|40
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|10
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|27
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|13
|Tank Dell
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|14
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|43
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|51
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|16
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|34
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Malik Washington
|WR
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|21
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|23
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|33
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|30
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|57
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|36
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|38
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Ray Davis
|RB
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Myles Price
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Justice Hill
|RB
|14
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|12
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|44
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Cade Otton
|TE
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Darren Waller
|TE
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|51
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Tai Felton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|59
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|61
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|70
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Cam Ward
|QB
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Joe Milton
|QB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|46
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|28
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|17
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Carson Beck
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|51
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|82
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|83
|New York Jets
|DST
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant's 2026 campaign has been marred by injury, as he's played in just five games. However, Bryant returned to the field in Week 9 with a bang, recording four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Carolina Panthers. Coming out of Denver's bye, Bryant could be poised to establish himself as a consistent feature in the Broncos' passing game.
He's recorded at least 40 receiving yards in four of the five games he's played in this year, and Denver quarterback Bo Nix has been playing better lately after a slow start to the season. Especially in deeper league formats, fantasy managers may want to add Bryant off the waiver wire ahead of Denver's Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jauan Jennings, WR, Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) has deep league appeal when his team plays his former squad, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 11. The Vikings enriched their offense by adding quarterback Kirk Cousins at the trade deadline, but they sorely need another capable wide receiver to step up now that Jordan Addison (thumb) is out after undergoing surgery. Minnesota made do with Myles Price and Tai Felton a week ago in a win at Green Bay, though Jennings is expected to be a significant upgrade over both and could see a big increase in routes run.
Against a 49ers defense that ranks 22nd against PPR receivers, the veteran receiver could have a handful of openings to connect with his new QB. Jennings is No. 52 among receivers in RotoBaller's weekly rankings, but believers in revenge games and/or Cousins' effect on the passing game could swing for a home run with Jennings in a WR4/Flex spot this week.
Kenny Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has been seeing a larger role in the backfield in recent weeks. The Bucs have been using a run-heavy approach, which has meant a significant boost in value for Gainwell. In Week 8, Gainwell saw a season-high 25 carries for 140 yards in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. He saw his workload drop in Week 9, but hopefully it'll pick back up again in Week 11.
He'll draw a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions defense. A unit that ranks 5th in run defense this season. Bucky Irving remains the lead back, so Gainwell's overall ceiling is limited. Fantasy managers should view him as a possible deep league flex option for this weekend.
Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles
After a slow start to his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon was thrust into a larger role over the past three games with starters DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) sidelined with injuries. However, Smith is expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, while Wicks remains out. That likely means Lemon is going to see fewer targets. However, Lemon earned at least eight targets in each of the past three games, and he has received at least six targets in each of the past six games, so he should remain involved against the Steelers. Lemon, the 20th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, amassed 26 targets, 19 receptions, 185 receiving yards and a touchdown in the previous three games that Smith and Wicks missed.
Lemon has played in all nine games for the Eagles this season, and he leads Philadelphia in targets (54), receptions (37), and receiving yards (312), but he has scored just one touchdown. Also of note, the Week 11 game against Pittsburgh will be the second consecutive contest in which Lemon is catching passes from Joe Milton III. In their first game together in Week 9, Milton found Lemon six times (on nine targets) for 61 yards (10.2 yards per reception).
Lemon looks to produce against a Pittsburgh defense allowing 242.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL. However, according to Pro Football Reference, the Steelers give up 19.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, which ranks 11th in the league. Lemon checks in as RotoBaller's No. 48 wide receiver for Week 11 (half-PPR) and projects to score 5.9 fantasy points. While Smith, Wicks, and tight end Dallas Goedert will each demand targets, Lemon is still worth starting as a flex or WR3 against Pittsburgh.
Michael Mayer, TE, Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer could again be thrust into a bigger role in this weekend's road game against the Denver Broncos. Despite often playing second fiddle to teammate Brock Bowers (ankle, quad), the 25-year-old has had his moments in 2026. Things are a bit more uncertain now with rookie signal-caller Fernando Mendoza under center, although Mayer would be an appealing fantasy option if Bowers can't suit up for Sunday's divisional clash.
As it stands, Bowers is questionable for the contest after following up a DNP on Wednesday with two limited sessions to close out the week. If he can't go, Mayer is an intriguing stream against a defense that's allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to the position (18.2). The latter may still be a decent dart throw even if Bowers is deemed active. However, he'd be much more difficult for owners to trust. It's a situation that bears monitoring.
Running Backs - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|46
|Add in All Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|41
|Add in All Leagues
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|51
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|57
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ray Davis
|RB
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Justice Hill
|RB
|14
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|12
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|56
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|61
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|40
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|10
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|27
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|43
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Myles Price
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tai Felton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|34
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|33
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Cade Otton
|TE
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Darren Waller
|TE
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 11:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|70
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cam Ward
|QB
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Joe Milton
|QB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|46
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|28
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|17
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Carson Beck
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 11:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|51
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|New York Jets
|DST
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 11 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 11 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 11 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 11 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 11 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 11 kicker streamers and pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kenny Gainwell, Kaelon Black, Caleb Douglas, Pat Bryant, Michael Mayer, Antonio Williams, Makai Lemon, Adonai Mitchell, Elic Ayomanor, Chig Okonkwo, Ja'Kobi Lane, Jauan Jennings, Austin Ekeler, Chimere Dike, Quentin Johnston, Sione Vaki, Justice Hill, Gunnar Helm, Darren Waller, Pat Freiermuth, Cam Ward, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Milton III, Jacoby Brissett, and Fernando Mendoza. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kenny Gainwell, Pat Bryant, Michael Mayer, Makai Lemon, and Jauan Jennings. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for: Kenny Gainwell, Kaelon Black, Caleb Douglas, Pat Bryant, Michael Mayer, Antonio Williams, Makai Lemon, Adonai Mitchell, Elic Ayomanor, Chig Okonkwo, Ja'Kobi Lane, Jauan Jennings, Austin Ekeler, Chimere Dike, Quentin Johnston, Sione Vaki, Justice Hill, Gunnar Helm, Darren Waller, Pat Freiermuth, Cam Ward, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Milton III, Jacoby Brissett, and Fernando Mendoza.
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