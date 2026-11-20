Lock in the best NFL Week 11 same game parlay picks. Get Tom Vecchio's expert-built SGP player prop stacks, correlated game scripts, and high-value odds for Sunday's games.
Last week, we hit yet another +251 SGP win thanks to the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys! We'll look right back at the Cowboys this week, along with two other games.
It's a fun 10-game slate we have to sort through this week, but there are some clear games to avoid. A 37.5 total between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles. No thanks. A 16.5-point spread for the Kansas City Chiefs at home, hosting the Arizona Cardinals. No thanks. It narrows things down a bit, so let's get to it.
Just to note, I will make it very clear when I'm using some type of promo or boost and how that impacts the odds. Without further ado, let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 11 Same Game Parlays
- Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers (43.5 total)
- New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (48.5 total)
- Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys (54.5 total)
Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers SGP (+228 FanDuel)
Panthers -2.5, Total - 43.5 points
This game looks decent at face value, but I think there's some sneaky value in this spot. We have a desperate Baltimore Ravens team and a Carolina Panthers team who are pushing to the playoffs.
Starting off this SGP really simply with Chuba Hubbard for 80+ rushing and receiving yards, a mark he's hit in seven of nine games this season. Since Week 7, the Ravens' defense has moved to 24th in the league at 0.082 EPA/play. They struggled last week versus Omarion Hampton, and I expect that to continue this week.
Next, we take Bryce Young for 175+, a much lower number compared to his normal 238.5 prop. He's been over this mark in all but one game this season, so this shouldn't be an issue for him. If he's throwing the ball, it should be going to Tetairoa McMillan, who comes in with a team-high 25.2% target share. The Ravens have allowed the sixth-most (1,644) receiving yards to opposing wide receivers, so Tet is in a good spot.
Finally, we turn to the newly acquired Jacoby Brissett for 200+ passing yards. Last week, the Ravens simply couldn't run the ball, and it forced Brissett to throw for 340 yards on 33 of 49 passing. If they're trailing late-game, they're going to pass in a big way, putting Brissett in a good spot for just 200 yards.
- Chuba Hubbard 80+ rushing+receiving yards
- Bryce Young 175+ passing yards
- Tetairoa McMillan 50+ receiving yards
- Jacoby Brissett 200+ passing yards
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears SGP (+210 FanDuel)
Bears -11.5, Total - 48.5 points