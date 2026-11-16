Frank's fantasy football WR waiver wire pickups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Free agent wide receivers to add, stream, and stash off waivers.
We're back with another edition of Waiver Wire Wide Receivers, this time getting you ready for Week 11. This is a volatile position where gems can come out of nowhere to provide a short-term boost. We've already seen that at times this year, especially with rookies like Omar Cooper Jr. and Germie Bernard.
This week, we have eight more wide receivers for you, including a few stashes and talented young wideouts.
With that in mind, find out why I'm recommending Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams, Malachi Fields, Dohnte Meyers, Xavier Hutchinson, Laquon Treadwell, Elic Ayomanor, and Cyrus Allen.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 33% rostered
Mitchell has had some nice moments this season, including a spike week against the Raiders earlier in the year, when he went off for seven catches for 142 yards. But he's had a pair of underwhelming games, which could mean that he's sitting on your waiver wire, especially with fantasy managers dealing with a heavy week for byes in Week 11.
Despite the slow stretch in production, Mitchell has 7+ targets in each of his last three games. He caught 3-of-8 targets for 59 yards vs. the Bills, so his day could have been bigger than it was. Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss vs. the Bills, which could open up more opportunity for Mitchell to make an impact.
Up next is an exploitable matchup against the Chargers, so Mitchell is worth a pickup to see if he can get back on track.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 26% rostered
We've been excited about Williams' opportunity for more targets with Terry McLaurin sidelined, but that hasn't materialized just yet. However, Williams was able to haul in a 31-yard touchdown in the win over the Giants, showing his playmaking ability. This is a talented rookie wideout who could make a major impact down the stretch.
Since Williams hasn't exactly lit the league on fire in McLaurin's absence, there's a chance that you'll find him on your waiver wire, especially with so many teams on bye in Week 11. Williams can be the 1B to Stefon Diggs' 1A in this Commanders offense. With Jayden Daniels playing well, that's a good spot to be in.
ANTONIO WILLIAMS TO THE PYLON.
COMMANDERS RESPOND.
WASvsNYG on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/6dLcWP6Mos
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
Up next is a potential shootout against the Bengals, so Williams will be good to fire up in that spot.
Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 4% rostered
Unlike Mitchell and Williams, who have some value as potential starts in Week 11, Fields is more of a stash. He's a talented rookie who has shown some glimpses of upside at times this season. He's now put up 60+ yards in two of his last three games, including 62 vs. the Commanders and 83 vs. the Texans.
This is a big-bodied wideout who has the ability to win downfield, giving him a high ceiling and making him worth a stash in deeper fantasy leagues. If Malik Nabers were ever forced to miss time, Fields would have a chance to emerge as the No. 2 option behind Isaiah Likely.
Next up is a tough matchup vs. the Jaguars, but one where the G-Men may be forced to air it out. Fields will have some opportunities in that game.
Dohnte Meyers, Cincinnati Bengals - 3% rostered
Similar to Fields, Meyers is more of a stash who would get more value if Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins missed time. I've been impressed at how Meyers has become entrenched as the WR3 for this pass-heavy offense. He's shown shiftiness that could lead to spike weeks with more opportunity.
We saw Meyers haul in a touchdown for the Bengals in their blowout win over the Steelers. While that doesn't mean that he's suddenly startable, it's still intriguing to see how he's been able to produce despite limited targets.
Remember, in deeper leagues, the waiver wire is barren, so players like Meyers warrant consideration. The Bengals take on the Commanders in a likely shootout in Week 11.
Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups
Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans - 3% rostered
The Texans are loaded at wide receiver, including Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, and Marvin Harrison Jr., but Hutchinson continues to produce as the "glue guy" of this group. We saw him catch 4-of-9 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in their loss against the Browns.
Hutchinson has now put up double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive games. With C.J. Stroud performing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this year, and this running game looking non-existent, there will be opportunities for Hutchinson to make plays. It's a pass-heavy offense in Houston now.
Houston gets a terrific matchup against the Colts in Week 11. This should be a game where they have success throwing the ball downfield, giving Hutchinson a chance at some production.
Laquon Treadwell, Indianapolis Colts - 2% rostered
After trading Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, the Colts have wide-open opportunity in their wide receiver room. Tight end Tyler Warren has been a massive disappointment, so the Colts new WR1 could provide some rock-solid production.
We already saw Treadwell do a bit of that in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, where he caught all three of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown. The ball has to go somewhere, and Treadwell is in line to handle most of that volume.
Daniel Jones connects with Laquon Treadwell for six
MIAvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/CPSEXcnog8
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
While Daniel Jones has struggled, and these three targets aren't worth getting excited about, Treadwell is still worth a look in deeper leagues.
Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans - 1% rostered
I thought Chimere Dike was the Titans' wideout to roster in Carnell Tate's absence, but it was Ayomanor who got it done, catching 5-of-10 targets for 79 yards in a shootout against the Jaguars.
While Tate isn't expected to be out long-term, Ayomanor makes sense as a stash in deeper formats. He now has at least five targets in three consecutive games, so the volume has been slightly there.
Up next is a great spot against the Cowboys, who have the worst defense in the NFL. Ayomanor will have a chance at some more production in that matchup.
Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs - 1% rostered
Here we have one more stash. This is a talented rookie who has shown strong separation skills when given an opportunity. Allen caught 2-of-4 targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' blowout win over the Falcons on Sunday.
While he's firmly behind Rashee Rice and Josh Downs, it's not out of the realm of possibility to think Allen can supplant Xavier Worthy, who has been disappointing.
Filthy route from Cyrus Allen 😮💨 https://t.co/YNh2IdJZjU
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
With Patrick Mahomes playing at a high level, there's some appeal on Allen for the rest of the year. If you have a bench spot in a deep league, give him a look.
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