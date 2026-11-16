Phil Clark's running back (RB) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. His free agent RBs to add, stream and stash off waivers.
We have now entered the planning process for Week 11 as the fantasy postseason continues its rapid approach. Congratulations to all of you for your resilience as you have repeatedly navigated the numerous challenges that have emerged throughout the regular season. Injuries at the running back position remain an unrelenting issue, including the groin injury that prevented Kenneth Walker III from operating in his usual capacity as Kansas City's workhorse back in Week 10.
Many of you will also contend with a highly impactful bye week that will involve six teams. Running backs from the Patriots, Falcons, Browns, Packers, Seahawks, and Rams will not be available. That should incentivize anyone with Bijan Robinson, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Quinshon Judkins, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kaleb Johnson, Zach Charbonnet, or Jadarian Price to remove them from their lineup.
However, this article is designed to help you overcome all developments that have created roster issues by identifying the best running backs that are available on your waiver wire. All backs examined in this article are available in at least 40% of Yahoo! leagues. After you've finished this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck with your Week 11 matchups!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Upcoming Bye Weeks:
- Week 11: New England, Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, Seattle, Los Angeles Rams
- Week 12: No Teams On Bye
- Week 13: New York Jets, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Las Vegas
- Week 14: Dallas, Arizona
Top Priorities - Week 11 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires
|Top Priorities
|Team
|Rostered
|Kaelon Black
|San Francisco 49ers
|39%
|Seth McGowan
|Indianapolis Colts
|18%
|Kaleb Johnson
|Green Bay Packers
|18%
|Dylan Sampson
|Cleveland Browns
|34%
|Emari Demercado
|Houston Texans
|0%
|Kenny Gainwell
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|44%
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
39% Rostered
Black’s role as the RB2 in Kyle Shanahan’s offense has preserved his place among the top-tier handcuffs throughout his rookie season.
His ongoing involvement as the direct backup to Christian McCaffrey also sustains his potential to secure an enormous workload if McCaffrey is impacted by injury.
Black has also displayed his ability to operate effectively while sharing touches with McCaffrey and is capable of delivering RB1 production if that scenario develops.
Black has secured a 33.8% snap share and a 33.9% rush share since Week 6. He has also accumulated 186 rushing yards during the 49ers’ last three matchups.
KAELON BLACK RUNNING THROUGH THE DEFENSE
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/G9ZWuR4cLB
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Black also attained a 42% snap share and a 37.9% rush share when San Francisco visited Dallas in Week 10. He also generated 53 rushing yards and finished sixth among all backs in efficiency (4.21), according to Next Gen Stats.
Black can deliver RB1 production if McCaffrey is forced to the sideline. Black can also emerge as an asset if Shanahan reduces McCaffrey’s workload during any of the 49ers’ remaining matchups.
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
18% Rostered
It appeared the McGowan prospects of operating as anything beyond a handcuff had been eviscerated when the Colts eschewed the opportunity to trade Jonathan Taylor.
That sustained Taylor’s role as the primary back for Indianapolis, while seemingly preventing McGowan from securing standalone value in advance of the fantasy postseason.
However, McGowan surprisingly established season highs in rush share (35.3%), attempts (12), and rushing yards (77) when Indianapolis hosted Miami in Week 10.
There Seth goes. 😤
📺 CBS https://t.co/wSxaG7Y713
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 15, 2026
He also averaged 6.4 yards per attempt and rose to second overall in rush yards over expected (34), according to Next Gen Stats.
McGowan has now registered a 23.0% snap share and a 19.5% rush share since Week 1. His shares have also increased to 27.8%/24.6% since Week 4.
McGowan‘s favorable workload in Week 10 preserves his potential to function as an RB3/flex despite Taylor’s continued presence.
McGowan also remains at the periphery of an extensive workload if Taylor is sidelined during any of the Colts’ remaining matchups.
Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers
18% Rostered
Projecting the distribution of touches in Green Bay’s backfield has been an arduous task this season during any matchups in which Josh Jacobs has been sidelined.
However, Johnson has emerged as the preferred back to target after the Packers’ restructured backfield was on display in Week 10.
Both Johnson (26.0%) and MarShawn Lloyd (24.1%) garnered similar snap shares, although Johnson paced the backfield in rush share (58.8%) and rushing yards (42).
Lloyd registered a 23.5% rush share and generated 13 rushing yards. He also led the tandem in routes run (seven), targets (three), and receiving yards (26). Chris Brooks secured a 48.5% snap share but was limited to two carries and one target.
Jacobs is recovering from surgery on his fractured finger, although he could return for Green Bay’s Week 12 matchup with the Rams.
However, Johnson appears primed to operate as the Packers’ temporary lead rusher if Jacobs is unavailable following Green Bay's Week 11 bye.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
34% Rostered
Sampson suffered a knee injury in Week 1, which resulted in his absence from Weeks 2-6. However, Sampson has made an impactful return to Cleveland’s backfield since re-emerging in Week 7.
Sampson has operated as the primary receiving weapon from the backfield. Sampson is also leading Quinshon Judkins in snap share during that span (54.1%/43.4%) and has cemented his role as the Browns’ RB2.
Sampson has also registered a 15.7% rush share and a 13.0% target share, while vaulting among the league leaders at his position in multiple receiving categories.
Sampson has also soared to third among backs in yards after catch (120) since Week 7. He is also fourth in both targets (22) and receptions (16), and fifth in receiving yards (152).
Sampson’s proficiency as a pass catcher has elevated him into RB2/RB3 territory in PPR leagues. He would also seize an expanded workload during any matchups in which Judkins is sidelined.
Emari Demercado, Houston Texans
0% Rostered
The recommendation of adding Demercado will not fuel the same level of enthusiasm as other backs who have been examined in this week’s column.
However, he may emerge with a sizable workload during Houston’s Thursday night matchup with Indianapolis.
Woody Marks suffered a concussion when the Texans visited Cleveland in Week 10. David Montgomery also has not returned to Houston’s backfield rotation since he sustained a groin injury in Week 5.
Those factors leave Demercado positioned to seize a critical role in the Texans offense if Marks and Montgomery are unavailable against the Colts.
Demercado operated with a 33.3% snap share in Week 10. He also ran 12 routes and accumulated two touches.
While Demercado’s Week 10 numbers were unexceptional (eight touches/15 total yards), he will secure an integral role if Marks and Montgomery are inactive on Thursday.
That makes Demercado a viable roster option for anyone whose roster is impacted by injuries and the six-team bye week.
Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44% Rostered
Gainwell had registered an 11.8% rush share from Weeks 1-6 while failing to exceed a 10.3% share during four of his six matchups during that span.
However, Gainwell has secured a 33.1% rush share since Week 7. That includes his season-high 44.6% share when the Buccaneers hosted Atlanta in Week 8.
Gainwell also accumulated 244 rushing yards from Weeks 7-9, which placed him sixth among all backs during that sequence.
Baker Mayfield scrambles and throws to Kenny Gainwell for the first down!
TBvsCHI on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/sHaVRO8HUb
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026
That total was largely fueled by the career-high 140 yards that he stockpiled in Week 8, when he also finished fourth in rush yards over expected (65) according to Next Gen Stats.
Gainwell also led all backs with a season-high 60 receiving yards when Tampa Bay traveled to Chicago in Week 9. He was also targeted on 21.4% of his routes and finished third in yards per route run (4.29)
Gainwell will continue to function in a rotation with Bucky Irving when the Buccaneers visit Detroit in Week 11. However, Gainwell can still operate as an RB3/flex in your lineups.
Secondary Options - Week 11 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters
|Secondary Options
|Team
|Rostered
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|Washington Commanders
|52%
|Tank Bigsby
|Philadelphia Eagles
|10%
|Will Shipley
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2%
|Corey Kiner
|New England Patriots
|60%
|Jonathon Brooks
|Carolina Panthers
|37%
|Tyjae Spears
|Tennessee Titans
|11%
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
52% Rostered
Croskey-Merritt was operating as Washington’s lead rusher before he re-aggravated a groin injury in Week 5.
However, Croskey-Merritt will be eligible to return from injured reserve when the Commanders host Cincinnati this week. He should also recapture his previous role whenever he does re-emerge.
Croskey-Merritt secured a 44.9% snap share and a 49.3% rush share from Weeks 1-5. Rachaad White had registered a 21.3% rush share, followed by Austin Ekeler’s 5.1%.
Croskey-Merritt accumulated 239 rushing yards while leading Washington’s backfield in yards after contact (152) and red zone attempts (six) before he was sidelined.
33-yard TD from Bill Croskey-Merritt!
@NYGvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/TYtDvgaM5m
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
He also generated a season-high 82 rushing yards in Week 5, while vaulting to second among all backs in efficiency (2.59), according to Next Gen Stats.
White and Ekeler will remain involved in Washington’s restructured backfield following Croskey-Merritt’s return.
However, Croskey-Merritt will enter an uncongested pathway toward lead back duties. That provides you with an additional starting option as you navigate injuries and the remaining bye weeks.
Tank Bigsby / Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles
(Bigsby 10% Rostered) (Shipley 2% Rostered)
Bigsby and Shipley are both eligible to return from injured reserve when Philadelphia hosts Pittsburgh this week, even though it is unclear when they will re-emerge.
Bigsby was operating as the Eagles’ backup rusher behind Saquon Barkley at the onset of the regular season, and he remains the preferred handcuff option to pursue from your waiver wire.
Bigsby secured a short-term role as Philadelphia’s lead rusher in Week 4, when Barkley encountered a hamstring injury.
Bigsby capitalized by generating 55 rushing yards/35 yards after contact before he sustained a core muscle injury during the contest. However, Bigsby should recapture his previous role whenever he returns.
Bigsby should secure a sizable workload if Barkley’s touches are managed during any of the Eagles’ remaining matchups. Bigsby will also seize a temporary lead back role if Barkley is unavailable.
Shipley would emerge as an enticing option if Bigsby remains sidelined, but Bigsby is currently the insurance policy for you to target.
Corey Kiner, New England Patriots
60% Rostered
Kiner’s unexpected rise into relevance has provided fantasy managers with an additional roster option as injuries and bye weeks create escalating roster dilemmas.
Kiner’s level of involvement during upcoming matchups is largely dependent on the health of Rhamondre Stevenson, who should benefit from the timing of New England’s Week 11 bye.
However, Kiner should re-emerge as the Patriots’ temporary lead back if Stevenson is unable to operate in his usual role when New England visits the Chargers in Week 12.
Kiner also delivers short-term appeal as a handcuff if Stevenson functions as the Patriots’ primary back, following the placement of TreVeyon Henderson on injured reserve (November 14).
Kiner had registered an 8.3 snap share and an 11.7% rush share from Weeks 1-4, but those percentages have improved to 17.2%/29.1% since Week 5. He has also secured 47.4% rush share since Week 9.
While Stevenson’s status should be monitored, it is Henderson’s extended absence that will solidify Kiner’s viability as a roster addition.
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
37% Rostered
The core muscle injury that Brooks sustained in Week 2 led to his placement on injured reserve (September 23).
Brooks has also been limited to just 33 snaps and 11 touches due to his extended absence. However, anyone who made an impactful investment in Brooks during draft season (ADP 67/RB27) could soon be rewarded for their patience.
Brooks remained sidelined during Carolina’s Week 10 matchup at New Orleans. However, Brooks did return to practice on November 11, and he could re-emerge in the Panthers’ backfield rotation when Carolina hosts Baltimore in Week 11.
Brooks should quickly reclaim his previous role as the RB2 behind Chuba Hubbard whenever he does resurface, while rising within a depth chart that does not contain formidable competition for touches (Trevor Etienne/A.J. Dillon/Anthony Tyus III).
That will also leave Brooks primed to secure a sizable workload if Hubbard becomes unavailable during any of the Panthers’ upcoming matchups.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
11% Rostered
Spears returned to Tennessee’s backfield in Week 10 following his recovery from a Grade 1 knee strain that sidelined him since Week 7.
Spears’s snap shares had ranged between 54% and 35.8% from Weeks 1-5, while his rush shares ranged between 24.1% and 7.1%.
Spears was also leading Tennessee’s backfield in routes run (84), target share (11%), and receiving yards (84) before his absence.
Spears also registered a 28.1% snap share and a 10.7% snap share in Week 10, while generating 28 rushing yards and averaging 7.0 yards per attempt. Spears also ran 11 routes and secured his only target from Cam Ward.
Nicholas Singleton has not registered a touch since Week 4, even though Spears and Pollard are playing on expiring contracts.
Spears' versatility and Singleton's inability to secure a role in Tennessee’s rotation sustain Spears' prospects of seizing an expanded workload if Pollard is forced to the sideline.
High Upside Handcuffs - Week 11 Waiver Wire Running Backs
|High Upside Handcuffs
|Team
|Rostered
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|33%
|Samaje Perine
|Cincinnati Bengals
|15%
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|36%
|Sione Vaki
|Detroit Lions
|2%
|Justice Hill
|Baltimore Ravens
|12%
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
33% Rostered
Washington’s status as an enticing handcuff has been intact during his rookie season, as he operates as the RB2 in the Raiders’ backfield.
There is also rationale for believing that Washington could still secure standalone value despite the presence of Ashton Jeanty. That will require Klint Kubiak to expand his utilization of Washington on early downs.
Washington registered a 17.1% snap share and a 20.0% rush share from Weeks 1-5, while averaging 5.0 attempts/25 rushing yards per game during that sequence.
Washington’s snap share (36.7%) and rush share (54.5%) have increased since Week 6, while he has averaged 10.8 carries/34.6 rushing yards per game.
Jeanty has operated with a 60.3% snap share/35.4% rush share since Week 6, while he operates as the receiving back for Las Vegas.
Even if Washington’s involvement does not increase while he is sharing touches with Jeanty, Washington remains positioned to secure an expanded role if Jeanty is impacted by injury.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
15% Rostered
Perine has sustained his place among the league’s most effective handcuff options, due to his unchallenged role as the direct backup to Chase Brown on Cincinnati’s depth chart.
Perine appeared to be approaching standalone value when his rush share rose steadily from Weeks 2-5 (8.7%/16.7%/20%/45.2%).
However, Brown has operated with a 70.2% snap share and a 50.6% rush share since Week 6, while Perine's rush share has failed to exceed 30% in three of the Bengals' four matchups during that span (20%/21.1%/45.8%/30%).
That includes Perine’s numbers when Cincinnati hosted Pittsburgh in Week 10. He attained a 30.8% snap share and was also limited to six attempts and 14 rushing yards.
Perine has now failed to exceed six carries or 16 rushing yards during three of his last four games.
However, that does not alter Perine’s status as a valuable insurance policy. Perine is capable of providing RB2/RB3 production if Brown is unavailable during any of the Bengals' upcoming matchups.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
36% Rostered
Those passionate debates that emerged during the offseason surrounding the projected distribution of touches between Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten have long since dissipated as Tuten continues to secure his place among the league’s unquestioned RB1s.
However, Rodriguez is operating with a respectable workload. He also remains embedded as Jacksonville’s RB2.
Rodriguez registered a 23.5% snap share and a 20% rush share from Weeks 1-5, while averaging 5.6 attempts/22.6 rushing yards per game.
Rodriguez’s shares have improved from Weeks 6-10 (27% snap share/25% rush share), while he has also averaged 7.8 carries/30 rushing yards per game.
Rodriguez has also accumulated 10 of his 12 red zone attempts since Week 3, and has accrued five since Week 6.
Rodriguez has yet to attain standalone value even though his numbers have been progressing in a favorable direction. However, he remains an effective handcuff option who would secure a sizable workload if Tuten is forced to the sideline.
Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions
2% Rostered
Vaki has retained his place among the high-upside handcuffs, as he continues to operate as the RB2 behind Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit’s backfield.
Vaki has now operated with a 25.0% snap share and a 13.6% rush share since the Lions’ season opener.
However, Vaki's shares have improved since Week 8 (29.0% snap share/19.8% rush share). He also established season highs in touches (12) and total yards (70) during Week 8.
Vaki also finished sixth among all backs in efficiency (3.06), and ninth in rush yards over expected per attempt (1.53) during that contest, according to Next Gen Stats.
Sione Vaki said "sit down".
NEvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/acDwid662j
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Vaki’s workload will remain constricted due to his role as the backup to Gibbs, who has already stockpiled 240 touches.
However, Vaki also remains at the threshold of a significant workload if Gibbs is impacted by a health issue. Vaki can also become a valuable resource if that occurs.
Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
12% Rostered
The incentive for adding Hill does not involve chasing the season-best numbers that he assembled in Week 9.
Hill had been averaging 5.1 touches/32.4 total yards per game from Weeks 1-8, before he secured 12 touches and 92 total yards during Baltimore's matchup with Jacksonville.
However, Hill’s 65-yard rushing touchdown provided a reminder that he can be added as an effective insurance policy that can diffuse the impact of any absence by Derrick Henry.
Justice Hill pops a 65-yarder for six!
JAXvsBAL on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dXiF7qG1we
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2026
Hill’s ability to perform proficiently as a rusher blends favorably with his ongoing prowess as a pass-catcher.
This versatility also provides the potential for him to sustain last week’s favorable role in Declan Doyle’s offense, which will be transitioning to Jacoby Brissett under center.
Rookie Adam Randall is eligible to return from injured reserve, although it is unclear when Randall might be infused into the Ravens’ backfield equation.
That sustains Hill's viability as a handcuff, as he will secure a sizable role if Henry is sidelined.
Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
These running backs are rostered in over 60% of leagues, but should be added anywhere they are still available:
- Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins - 90% Rostered
- Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks - 89% Rostered
- Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - 88% Rostered
- Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 82% Rostered
- Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 82% Rostered
- Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 79% Rostered
- Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers - 77% Rostered
- Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears - 69% Rostered
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