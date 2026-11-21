RotoBaller's updated Week 11 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The weekend has arrived, and now that most NFL injury reports are out, we are back with more rankings. Fantasy managers will have to go through the bye gauntlet in Week 11 with six teams off. The Patriots, Browns, Falcons, Packers, Rams, and Seahawks are on a bye. Whether you are looking for a streamer or a bye week replacement, check our Week 11 fantasy football quarterback rankings. In this article, you will find where key quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Cam Ward, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Tyler Shough, Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith, Joe Milton III, and Kyle McCord are ranked.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 11 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|1
|2
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|3
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|2
|4
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|6
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|2
|7
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|9
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|3
|10
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|3
|11
|Cam Ward
|QB
|3
|12
|Jared Goff
|QB
|4
|13
|Bo Nix
|QB
|4
|14
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|4
|15
|Bryce Young
|QB
|4
|16
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|4
|17
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|5
|18
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|19
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|20
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|21
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|22
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|5
|23
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|5
|24
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|6
|25
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|6
|26
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|27
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|6
|28
|Cade Klubnik
|QB
|6
|29
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|6
|30
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
Week 11 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Geno Smith, New York Jets
New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) has no injury designation for the Week 11 contest and will play on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Smith suffered an ankle injury and was tested for a concussion in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills, but the 36-year-old veteran avoided any serious injuries and is in the clear to play this weekend as the Jets look to end their lengthy losing streak. While Smith has looked much better than he did in his disastrous 2025 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, he still profiles as a low-end QB2 in superflex fantasy leagues, and he will be without rookie first-round receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle).
The two-time Pro Bowler has completed 67.1% of his passes for 2,226 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only three interceptions in 10 starts after tossing a league-high 17 picks last year. He had a nice two-game stretch in Weeks 7 and 8 against the Miami Dolphins and Raiders, where he threw for 577 yards, five TDs, and only two interceptions. But in the last two games against the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, Smith has thrown for only 313 combined yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. With potential limited mobility against a Chargers defense that is around the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to QBs this year, Smith has limited upside, with potential limited mobility outside of the pocket.
Joe Milton III, Philadelphia Eagles
Following a bye week, quarterback Joe Milton III will make his second start for the Philadelphia Eagles in an intrastate matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. In his first career start against the New York Giants in Week 9, Milton completed 18 out of 34 passes (52.9%) for 169 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Milton added nine rushes for 64 yards (7.1 yards per carry) in the 19-11 loss to the Giants. Milton was signed to Philadelphia's roster off of the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on Oct. 16, just before starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17. With Hurts out (likely for the remainder of the 2026 season), and Tanner McKee benched after three starts, Milton is now running the offense in Philadelphia.
Milton will look to improve upon his rather pedestrian performance against the Giants, and he will get a chance to do so against a Pittsburgh defense that just allowed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for 409 yards and four touchdowns. The Steelers currently rank 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (242.2). However, according to Pro Football Reference, the Steelers only give up 14.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which is the sixth-best in the NFL.
The Eagles are currently in the middle of a seven-game losing streak and desperately want a win. Milton ranks as RotoBaller's No. 22 quarterback for Week 11, and he is expected to score 12.6 fantasy points. Milton is currently rostered in just 5% of Yahoo leagues. Milton is worth monitoring to see how he performs, but as of now, he is best left as a fantasy free agent.
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
The return of quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings was an unforgettable feel-good moment, but also showed a new level of fantasy appeal ahead of the Vikings' Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran QB looked totally in control in a dominant win at Green Bay, and an offense that already includes superstar receiver Justin Jefferson is set to see the return of tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) and receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) this week.
The 49ers have been slightly below average against fantasy quarterbacks, ranking 19th in fantasy points allowed and tied for 29th in sacks. The Vikings certainly have their flaws, but there was no doubt after one game that Cousins made them better. As RotoBaller's 10th-rated quarterback in Week 11, Cousins is a viable starter, even in one-QB formats.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy set a new career high for passing yards in a game last week, throwing for 389 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. It was his highest-scoring game in fantasy this season and his seventh top-12 finish in nine games. Purdy will be hard-pressed to reach his ceiling in Week 11 against the Vikings. Brian Flores' extreme blitz-heavy defense has thrown opposing quarterbacks off-kilter in 2026.
Minnesota is holding opposing quarterbacks to an average of 13.3 fantasy points per game, and has given up more than 20 just once, while surrendering the second-fewest passing yards and just six passing touchdowns. In his last two meetings against Flores-led defenses, in 2023 and 2024, Purdy has a combined 591 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions. The latest iteration of Minnesota's defense will be a new challenge, but in Week 11 Purdy still projects as a QB1, albeit on the lower end.
Kyle McCord, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord had a decent debut last week against the Colts, completing 17 of 32 passes for 209 passing yards. While he didn't throw a touchdown or an interception, he did rush twice for four yards and a touchdown and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. He's set for another start this week with Malik Willis (groin/core) on IR, but he's in a tougher matchup on the road in Buffalo. McCord is only the QB25 in RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, which is especially low with only 26 teams in action.
He did show some potential upside, but this matchup will be a tough one for him with a shaky offense around him and a good defense ready to slow him down. In almost all leagues, there are better options available, although if you are desperate, McCord is lined up to start and does have some high-upside options available as playmakers in the offense.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Geno Smith, Joe Milton III, Brock Purdy, Kyle McCord, and Kirk Cousins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Patrick Mahomes, Cam Ward, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Tyler Shough, Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith, Joe Milton, and Kyle McCord:
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