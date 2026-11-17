Nick Mariano looks at all 2026 fantasy football Week 11 kickers -- streamers, starts, sits, targets, avoids, and waiver wire pickups. Our Week 11 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL kickers.
Gather around as we roll into Week 11 and its brutal six-team bye. Seattle’s Jason Myers is the only K who is remotely close to universally rostered of the bye-week legs, but the streamer pool gets more competitive with fewer options to go around. Some of you will be fortunate enough to scoop Chase McLaughlin and Cairo Santos coming off of their respective breaks!
Thanks to our early projections, we have plenty of streamer candidates for your consideration if those two aren’t available to you. Even the best kickers can have off weeks or simply not be used much, but we do what we can to set ourselves up for success. In general, we still have healthy trends to follow and highlight those Ks in good spots who are widely available.
We'll talk through some low-rostered kickers who should help you towards a win in Week 11. Analyzing kickers can feel like a luck-driven exercise, but there are factors we can use to increase our chances of enjoying those spike weeks. Let's not neglect those K slots now, so join me in having a roundtable discussion about some kickers who are worth streaming and who's ranked where going into Week 11.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Team
|Opp.
|Y% Rost
|1
|1
|Cam Little
|JAX
|@NYG
|94%
|1
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|TEN
|99%
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|IND
|90%
|2
|4
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|@WSH
|83%
|2
|5
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|MIA
|75%
|2
|6
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|NO
|27%
|3
|7
|Jake Bates
|DET
|TB
|75%
|3
|8
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|@PHI
|33%
|3
|9
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|@DET
|23%
|3
|10
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|@HOU
|86%
|3
|11
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|@SF
|87%
|4
|12
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|@DAL
|0%
|4
|13
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|MIN
|64%
|4
|14
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|LV
|8%
|5
|15
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|CIN
|9%
|5
|16
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|ARI
|25%
|5
|17
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|NYJ
|30%
|5
|18
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|@LAC
|4%
|5
|19
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|@CHI
|3%
|6
|20
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|BAL
|6%
|6
|21
|Matt Gay
|LV
|@DEN
|33%
|6
|22
|Riley Patterson
|BAL
|@CAR
|1%
|6
|23
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|JAX
|14%
|6
|24
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|PIT
|3%
|6
|25
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|@KC
|4%
|6
|26
|TBD
|MIA
|@BUF
|0%
*We will fill in the blank for Miami when a signing/elevation is announced, but you aren't relying on that spot for actionable fantasy news anyhow.
Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 11
Only players rostered in fewer than 50% of fantasy football leagues are considered streamers, and I try to aim lower than that. Respect the tiers and don't get bogged down by pure ordinal rank.
After seeing kickers nail a season-high 90.1% field goal attempts in Week 9, that figure receded to 84.6% in Week 10. Not only that, but the raw volume of kicks also pulled back from another Week 9 high-water mark of 71 FG attempts to just 52. We just saw 3.7 FG attempts per game after that sat above 4.0 in each slate since Week 1.
At least the lowlights from Weeks 7 and 8 are in the past, with kickers back up to a ~77% success rate from 50 or more yards out. Star kicker Brandon Aubrey had caught flak for going 3-for-8 on 50-plus attempts thus far, but sank a pair of 52-yarders to earn some faith back. (He did miss an extra point, however. Tsk tsk.)
A brief note on the Kansas City room: Harrison Butker should rank higher due to the tilted matchup, as the Chiefs have a 28.3 implied total as 15.5-point favorites early in the week! However, he wasn’t asked to attempt a field goal, kicking only five extra points in a 35-13 rout of Atlanta. Until he is tested with longer FGs, we’re still keeping Justin Tucker on the watch list.
And in case you skipped over the intro, let me be clear: Cairo Santos (27% rostered) and Chase McLaughlin (23%) are the clear top targets. The Bears are a wagon and get to face New Orleans’ vulnerable defense, while the Bucs, whether it is Baker Mayfield or Jalon Daniels under center, draw a dome game in Detroit.
Joey Slye (TEN) at Dallas Cowboys
0% Rostered
Those who saw it know why we’re leading off with Slye. Not only did the Titans kicker nail three distance kicks in Week 9 (50, 53, 54), giving him multiple made FGs in three of his last four games, but he also laid an absolute boomstick on kick returner Josh Cameron.
Joey Slye said he’d take matters into his own hands
@Titans
📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/dVxMJxDoOh
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2026
Thunderous hit aside, Slye is now 15-for-16 on FGs this year (14-for-14 on XPs). His only miss was a 59-yard attempt back in Week 3, which most of us can agree is an acceptable misfire range.
The Cowboys defense may simply be too broken to even hold Tennessee to field goals, but they’ve ceded double-digit K performances to five of their last eight opponents. Another underrated element of this game is the raw volume potential based on both teams playing up-tempo ball.
With Cam Ward showing more life lately, as well as Tony Pollard’s inspired rushing, the offense can get there against a team like Dallas.
Wil Lutz (DEN) vs. Las Vegas Raiders
8% Rostered
Lutz is quietly coming off the bye with nine or more fantasy points in five of his last six contests, providing a second-tier lifeline on waivers for those who aren’t able to get their first choice. We're here to chase a favorable game script amidst that thin mountain air.
He missed a field goal from 40 or more yards out in three straight games between Weeks 3-5, but has buckled down to deliver perfection since. This includes going 5-for-5 from 40-plus. The clear risk with facing Vegas is that their defense is so bad that they just get steamrolled.
But for all of the hand-wringing over Bo Nix’s unwillingness to push the ball, Denver ranks eighth with a 39.6% rate of drives that get past midfield and end in a FG attempt. You just need them to move the ball enough to capture an extra drive or two out of it, rather than sitting on possession clocks.
Cameron Dicker (LAC) vs. New York Jets
Jason Sanders (NYJ) at Los Angeles Chargers
30% & 4% Rostered
We’re going to have to stay on our toes with this one. I’m a fan of the general game settings in the California dome, but which side to play hinges on Geno Smith’s availability. He was evaluated for a concussion in Week 10 and would return only to exit with an ankle injury. Cade Klubnik is not it.
Aaron Glenn says QB Geno Smith (along with WR Omar Cooper Jr. and LG Dylan Parham) will have imaging today for their injuries.
Glenn says Smith is the #Jets' starter (not Cade Klubnik) if he's healthy.
"If Geno can't go this week, Cade will be the starter."
— Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) November 16, 2026
There is a very clear argument to be made that Aaron Glenn and the Jets cannot continue to settle for field goals, but Sanders has been a reliable option when things sputter out. And if there’s a game where FGs could win, rather than needing TDs, it would be against a winless Chargers organization.
Consider this the official recognition that the Chargers have played terrible football throughout 2026, but Klubnik would easily be the friendliest competition they’ve faced so far. A hobbled Smith isn’t far off. And despite losing their last two games by a combined 37 points, they’ve gotten a trio of FGs from Dicker in each tilt.
Perhaps both teams struggle to a war of field goals, unable to capitalize in the red zone due to the inconsistent nature of their coaching, players, and execution. I believe that who suits up for the Jets will determine which side of this you want to play. Vegas consensus lines currently favor the Chargers by three points, with most of that due to the home-field advantage.
(Late Monday update: Dicker connected on all three of his field goal attempts against the Ravens, though none were longer than 40 yards. Still, it was nice to see some positives out of the Chargers.)
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