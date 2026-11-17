Nick Mariano's fantasy football waiver wire FAAB bidding guide for Week 11 (2026) -- how many FAAB dollars (free agent acquisition budget) to spend on waivers.
We're roaring into Week 11, a six-week bye-pocalypse of sorts, on the heels of some high-flying action and big games out of our early-round picks. Are you in a position to weather the storm, or are we pushing the limits with an entire bench on "BYE" and patching the starting lineup with waiver adds? Allow us to not only plug the gaps, but take another step forward to a championship with our famous waiver wire pickups list and our fantasy football waiver wire columns by position -- specially tailored for leagues using FAAB.
Remember that these FAAB prices do not indicate how much free-agent players will go for, but are best viewed as percentage ranges to help you get your bearings. You will need to stay acutely aware of how many other managers in your league still have funds to utilize, and where their positional weaknesses/priorities sit. Your league context can provide the ultimate recommendation guidelines.
Try to leverage historical data and personal knowledge whenever possible, while respecting your team's construction. We will cap the rostered rate at 40% on Yahoo!, but you must adjust if someone is dropped or remains on the wire above that threshold. This week sends the Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams, and Seahawks to their bye.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks
Cam Ward (QB, TEN) - 9% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-7%
Superflex Bid: 30-40%
Ward became only the second quarterback to throw multiple TDs against the Jaguars in 2026, completing 28-of-39 attempts for 231 yards (he did throw a pick). Ward also rushed for 39 yards, which gives him 80 in his last two games following only 71 in his first seven efforts. His four TDs in the last two also match the tally from the first seven.
The Titans changed their attitude towards Ward and the offense to lean on the young signal-caller and see what he can do. Why did this take so long, you ask? Good question. But we’re here now, and they’re running a swift no-huddle offense that generates more fantasy potential.
Per SumerSports, Tennessee's 75 no-huddle plays over its last three games are more than double any other team's figure. The same source gives them an overall 50% success rate on no-huddle plays as well, ranking seventh in the NFL. Plenty of promising signs here.
Doing this much without Carnell Tate (shoulder) has to be encouraging, and now we’ll get the Cowboys defense on top of that. Dallas also plays fast, so we could get something closer to the 43-36 game between Tennessee and Cincinnati in Week 8.
Joe Milton III (QB, PHI) - 3% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-7%
Superflex Bid: 30-40%
Milton had highs and lows in his 2026 debut against the Giants in Week 9, showing off the cannon arm at times, but connecting on barely half of his 34 pass attempts. Some of that is laid at the depleted Philly WR room, which may return both DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks in Week 11 against Pittsburgh.
The real fantasy appeal here is grounded in his rushing nine times for 64 yards (he also ran in a two-point conversion). And his passing outcomes should improve as the team’s health rises.
Even if you don’t want to play him against the Steelers, regardless of Smith/Wicks being available, you’ll want to note the generous upcoming schedule. Milton will face a trio of top-10 QB matchups against the Cowboys, Cardinals, and Colts in Weeks 12-14.
Jalon Daniels (QB, TB) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Superflex Bid: 20-30%
On Sunday, we learned that Mayfield picked up an ankle/foot injury in Week 9’s loss to Chicago, and that it could hold him out of Week 11’s road date in Detroit. We’ve largely pivoted from relying on fantasy production out of Tampa Bay passers due to the run-heavy attack, but Detroit’s offense can press things and the defense is now missing star Aidan Hutchinson.
Daniels could be intriguing after he amassed 117 rushing yards over three starts, including a Week 5 win in Dallas. The passing ceiling isn’t there for a premier day, but those in a bye-week bind should enjoy aligning a rushing threat in a dome game with Detroit. We've gotten another discouraging signal regarding Mayfield's availability:
Bucs have promoted QB Easton Stick from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, taking the spot opened last week when they released receiver David Sills. Stick was out of elevations, so he'd need be on the 53 to be QB2 if Baker Mayfield can't go Sunday in Detroit.
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 16, 2026
Dollar Bin:
*Jacoby Brissett - Derrick Henry will sap TDs, but 340 yards in BAL debut is nifty.
*Fernando Mendoza - Awful schedule stretch continues at DEN. Rushing is helpful.
*J.J. McCarthy - Push off through horrid schedule run if possible before DET/DAL W16/17.
*Kyle McCord - 2QB/Superflex sicko territory only.
*Carson Beck - Not even sure the sickos can dance with this yet.
*Anthony Richardson Sr. - Should get a chance, but regime may just hate him.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs
Kaelon Black (RB, SF) - 39% rostered
FAAB Bid: 15-20%
Aggressive Bid: 20-25%
Desperation Bid: 25-35%
Yes, only 39% rostered. The rookie turned 11 carries into 53 yards and a touchdown to go with two catches for another 13 yards. Black has seen 11-13 touches per game in San Fran’s last three games, averaging about 5.5 yards per carry as Christian McCaffrey’s complement. Being a wrecking ball helps:
KAELON BLACK RUNNING THROUGH THE DEFENSE
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/G9ZWuR4cLB
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
The growing role in a prominent offense should be enough. If not, then consider what Emmett Johnson just did for Kansas City and how that illustrates the “reward” for rostering Black against the risk that a healthy CMC always owns the spotlight.
Seth McGowan (RB, IND) - 18% rostered
FAAB Bid: 8-12%
Aggressive Bid: 12-18%
Desperation Bid: 18-25%
Even with Jonathan Taylor still in town, McGowan set new career-high marks with 12 rushes and 77 yards while scoring his second TD in as many games. Last week’s score was fluky due to JT leaving the field due to a lost cleat, but there are no excuses on this one. Well, facing Miami for their first win since Week 4 helped.
McGowan is performing well enough to earn expanded opportunities, whereas Taylor’s carry share has continued to dwindle. The latter never fell below 62.5% in any of their first six games, except Sunday’s 47.1% is the fourth straight below 57% since then. Go for it if he was dropped following the trade deadline.
Kaleb Johnson (RB, GB) - 18% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%
The Packers are on a bye, and Josh Jacobs (finger) could be back for Week 12, but we must note that Johnson led the team with 10 carries (42 yards). Chris Brooks was back (three yards on three touches), which pushed Pierre Strong Jr. out. MarShawn Lloyd got the receiving work (3-26-0) while underwhelming as a rusher (4-13-0). Johnson is the 1A RB.
Emari Demercado (RB, HOU) - 0% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Desperation Bid: 3-5%
Woody Marks suffered a concussion on Sunday, and Houston has a quick turnaround with the Colts on Thursday Night Football. With David Montgomery (groin) out since Week 5, Marks had led an RB room that had also lost Jawhar Jordan (quad) and sees Dare Ogunbowale take some ancillary reps.
Demercado has only gained 32 yards on 13 carries over two games after being claimed off waivers from Dallas. But facing Indianapolis with a starter’s volume would be enough to make him a FLEX play in most 12-teamers. Do note that Montgomery was listed as a full practice participant on an estimated report, so we’re keeping this recommendation low.
Shallow League Adds:
*Kenny Gainwell (44% rostered) - They want to ease Bucky Irving’s workload regardless of QB.
*Kyle Monangai (69%) - Had 150 yards and two TDs when last healthy in Week 4.
*Jacory Croskey-Merritt (55%) - Will he command lion’s share when healthy, or is this a three-man rotation?
*RJ Harvey (52%) - Simple PPR stash if byes have forced a drop.
Dollar Bin:
*Mike Washington Jr. - Somehow a better rusher than Ashton Jeanty, but the bar is low with this line.
*Samaje Perine - Double-digit touches or a TD in four of his last five. Cheap ticket to CIN O.
*Chris Rodriguez Jr. - TD-dependent flex play, and handcuff on potent JAX offense.
*Sione Vaki - Averaging eight touches over last three games (5.35 YPC), DET handcuff.
*Ray Davis - Pure handcuff but high ceiling on BUF.
*Austin Ekeler - Deep-league play if JCM isn’t ready.
*Justice Hill - PPR play with BAL’s injured line unable to open lanes for Derrick Henry.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers
Pat Bryant (WR, DEN) - 4% rostered
FAAB Bid: 7-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%
Bryant was forced to the IR with an ankle injury after Week 4 after compiling a modest 9-133-1. It was neat, but he had 12 targets to Jaylen Waddle’s 26 and Courtland Sutton’s 20. He then returned to action in Week 9 with a 4-56-1 line before the bye week, which coincided with Waddle getting concussed.
He should be healthy after the break, but it doesn’t change that Bryant’s promising role could expand with neither Waddle nor Sutton standing out. There’s more work for the receivers with how underused Evan Engram is and RJ Harvey out. In Weeks 1-4 and 9, Bryant’s 1.69 Yards per Route Run rivals Waddle’s 1.82 and dwarfs Sutton’s 0.92 mark.
Perhaps Coach Payton wasn't just yapping this preseason?
Kay: "How the hell are you going to keep [Pat Bryant] off the field?"
Sean Payton: "We're not..."
The hype around the Broncos WR is REAL 🔥
@Broncos | @SeanPayton | @PatBryant | @heykayadams https://t.co/4hjPiZ8dN8
— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 10, 2026
Antonio Williams (WR, WAS) - 26% rostered
FAAB Bid: 6-8%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12%
Desperation Bid: 12-18%
The rookie’s first TD since Week 1 came by catching his only two targets for 42 yards. The two looks are his lowest mark through nine games, but the results hadn’t shown up in the box score. Stefon Diggs saw 10 targets in this one, for comparison. But the team has little in the RB room and will surely need to throw a ton to keep up with Cincinnati.
Adonai Mitchell (WR, NYJ) - 33% rostered
FAAB Bid: 5-7%
Aggressive Bid: 7-10%
Desperation Bid: 10-15%
Mitchell caught three of his eight targets for 59 yards in Week 10’s ugly loss, giving him a whopping 24 targets in his last three games. He and Garrett Wilson, who has 26 targets in that span despite only playing two games (!), could feast against the Chargers if Omar Cooper Jr.’s reinjured right ankle holds him out.
Of course, this is contingent on Geno Smith playing. So you’ve got a double-dipped conditional add between the statuses of Smith and Cooper. This is the game we play.
Xavier Hutchinson (WR, HOU) - 6% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%
Hutchinson caught four passes for 58 yards and a TD on nine targets, making him the clear No. 2 while Nico Collins reasserted his alpha status with 16 targets (9-94-1). Tank Dell’s aDOT was more than halved, going from 16.44 to 7.0 on his four targets. Meanwhile, Hutchinson’s 14.11 mark was nearly identical to the 14.2 from Week 9.
This comes after a couple of weeks in the 6-7 aDOT range before the bye week. He’s not terribly exciting and doesn’t have Dell’s ceiling, but Hutch has now scored in three straight weeks and has some downfield presence. Is this tied to Jaylin Noel's absence? Will the Colts push them enough to air it out?
Jauan Jennings (WR, MIN) - 3% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%
Jordan Addison is headed to the short-term IR with a thumb injury, which creates an opportunity next to Justin Jefferson. It could wind up being Myles Price or Tai Felton, but Jennings has 132 catches for 1,618 yards and 15 TDs in the last two years. If he’s ready to go after this recent calf injury, then he’s where the upside should be found.
Jennings has barely appeared on the stat sheet in 2026, catching six passes for 54 yards in six games played. The Vikings’ poor QB performances necessitated a trade for Kirk Cousins, but Jennings has effectively been reduced to an extra run blocker/wind sprinter. His 0.07 targets per route run is the lowest of 154 WR/TE with at least 100 routes run.
But hope springs eternal with Cousins revitalizing the passing attack and Addison out. This is also the perfect runout for Jennings to get a revenge game against the 49ers in San Francisco for Week 11’s matchup.
Elic Ayomanor (WR, TEN) - 1% rostered
Chimere Dike (WR, TEN) - 10% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4% / 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6% / 2-4%
Desperation Bid: 6-8% / 4-6%
Ayomanor stepped up with five catches for 79 yards with Carnell Tate (shoulder) out and Wan’Dale Robinson battling an ankle injury in the second half. He’d only had six catches for 78 total yards between Weeks 7-8, though he’d garnered 12 targets. The ceiling would be high if Tate and/or Robinson can’t go against Dallas’ porous secondary in Week 11.
He traded performances with Dike, who only had 21 total yards on three touches against the Jags after an impressive 5-71-1 day in Week 8. His being outscored by the elevated Xavier Restrepo should keep his FAAB attention minimal, as most have likely forgotten the solid W8 against the Bengals.
Shallow League Adds:
*Jordyn Tyson (58% rostered) - 11 catches on 13 targets, still not at a full workload!
*Keenan Allen (59% rostered) - Eased in with 5-61-0 on seven targets. SF raises TD equity.
*Ryan Flournoy (49% rostered) - Fantasy-relevant role in prolific passing offense.
Dollar Bin:
*Tre’ Harris - Approached 100 yards with Ladd McConkey (back) out.
*Jordan Watkins - Big-play threat, though it’s now a very crowded room.
*Laquon Treadwell - Best IND WR until Alec Pierce is back. Not saying much.
*Malachi Fields - Making big plays when called upon, but No. 3 option on a running team.
*Konata Mumpfield - 3-81-0 on four targets, now the bye. Davante Adams back for W12?
*Devin Duvernay - Only ARI WR with multiple catches, three targets. At KC next, tough.
*Isaiah Williams - Ancillary play if Cooper is out and Smith starts.
*Kevin Coleman Jr. - Only one catch in W11, but healthy route and target share w/ Chris Bell out.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends
Michael Mayer (TE, LV) - 10% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-5%
Aggressive Bid: 5-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%
We’re stuck in No Man’s Land with Brock Bowers’ status given the conflicting Klint Kubiak statements around the TE’s ankle injury. He is only “day-to-day” despite it being “a significant injury.” For now, we’ll put more stock into the DTD label, since significant is more relative.
Mayer only had three touches for 18 total yards in Fernando Mendoza’s first start, though facing Seattle is an unfair standard. Traveling to Denver won’t be easy, but Mayer could be their best bet against a Broncos team that has allowed the second most fantasy points to the TE position.
Chig Okonkwo (TE, WAS) - 23% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-5%
Aggressive Bid: 5-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%
A back scare and being underthrown on two interceptions took the wind out of another heavily-targeted day for Okonkwo. The TE saw eight targets, but the 4-24-0 line doesn’t move the needle.
His 18.5% target rate over their last five games ranks sixth among TEs, but he has just one red-zone target in that span. Can he get more involved there against Cincy?
Side note: Are we going to see more Ben Sinnott moving forward? He’s simply a good athlete able to make plays.
.@ben_sinnott hurdle 😌 https://t.co/2vZscUVTyi
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 13, 2026
Terrance Ferguson (TE, LAR) - 16% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%
Courtesy reminder that Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) could be a major factor when back, but hurting his hamstring as he was to return from the ankle injury was rough. With Puka Nacua on the IR and Davante Adams uncertain for Week 12, Ferguson should be the team’s WR2 when back. He had 6-54-1 on nine looks in Week 2 with Nacua out.
Gunnar Helm (TE, TEN) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Desperation Bid: 3-4%
Helm could be a quiet benefactor if Tate and Robinson are out or limited. He caught all four targets for 23 yards, seeing little downfield usage against Jacksonville’s stingy defense. Dallas struggles worse against other positions and are simply average against TEs, but the Week 9 bye made many forget about Helm’s 5-76-0 on nine targets in Week 8.
Gavin Bartholomew (TE, MIN) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Desperation Bid: 3-4%
It was neat seeing Bartholomew break free for a score en route to a 3-36-1 line while playing 77% of the offensive snaps. However, T.J. Hockenson is expected to return for Week 11, so the party is likely over. Those willing to risk a low priority on Hock not recovering for a road date at SF can take the chance.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams
Chicago Bears Defense (vs. NO) - 38% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-6%
The Bears emerge from the bye with no travel and a top-10 DST opponent, hosting the Saints before a terrifying stretch of schedule commences. Jeffrey Simmons’ addition has done wonders, and the unit as a whole has 14 sacks and seven turnovers over its last four games. The Saints have cooled after a feisty opening month as questions surround the franchise.
Los Angeles Chargers Defense (vs. NYJ) - 9% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2%
Aggressive Bid: 3%
Desperation Bid: 4%
It’s the Chargers, yes. It’s hard to believe that this defense gave Josh Allen a run for his money with four sacks and five turnovers back in Week 3. At least they generated a pair of turnovers and had their first multi-sack game since Week 4 on Monday night at Baltimore.
This boils down to Geno Smith either missing the game due to his ankle injury and concussive symptoms, or that he’ll be less than 100%. Cade Klubnik went 11-for-20 in relief, throwing an INT and taking three sacks.
Dallas Cowboys Defense (vs. TEN) - 12% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%
If you’re truly in dire straits, then Dallas has rolled up five sacks in two of its last three games. Perception changes after facing a team like the 49ers, and for all of that earlier encouragement for some Tennessee pieces, that’s still an inconsistent team that could be missing offensive pieces. Risk the Tony Pollard revenge game at your own peril.
Shallow League Adds:
*Buffalo Bills (61% rostered) - 28 total points allowed in last three games, hosting Miami.
*Kansas City Chiefs (58% rostered) - Arizona backup offense will have its hands full.
*Cincinnati Bengals (44% rostered) - Many premium RoS matchups ahead.
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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