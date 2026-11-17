Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 11 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.
Hey RotoBallers, Week 11 is officially here. Injuries have hit the quarterback position hard once again, with Patriots star Drake Maye possibly missing the rest of the season with an ankle injury. On top of that, six teams are on a bye as the Patriots, Seahawks, Falcons, Packers, Browns, and Rams are off this week. If you need an injury replacement or a QB streamer, our early Week 11 fantasy football quarterback rankings can help you get started. See where key QB options such as C.J. Stroud, Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Jared Goff, Cam Ward, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, J.J. McCarthy, and Fernando Mendoza are listed this week.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 11 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|1
|2
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|3
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|2
|4
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|6
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|2
|7
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|9
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|3
|10
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|3
|11
|Cam Ward
|QB
|3
|12
|Jared Goff
|QB
|4
|13
|Bo Nix
|QB
|4
|14
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|4
|15
|Bryce Young
|QB
|4
|16
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|4
|17
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|5
|18
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|19
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|20
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|21
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|22
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|5
|23
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|5
|24
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|6
|25
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|6
|26
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|27
|Carson Beck
|QB
|6
|28
|Cade Klubnik
|QB
|6
|29
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|6
|30
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
Week 11 Quarterback News
Geno Smith, New York Jets
New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle), who dealt with ankle and head injuries in the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, underwent tests on Monday that did not reveal anything major, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Smith, whose ankle is the biggest concern, will continue to be evaluated through the week, but so far, everything looks good. The 36-year-old took a hard hit against Buffalo and was evaluated for a concussion on Sunday before eventually returning, only to injure his ankle and be ruled out for the rest of the contest. He finished the day 13-for-21 passing for just 148 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Head coach Aaron Glenn told the media on Monday that if Smith is cleared later this week of any physical issues, he will make the start on Sunday on the road in Los Angeles against the Chargers in Week 11. Rookie Cade Klubnik saw the first snaps of his NFL career against Buffalo and initially gave the offense a little jolt with his legs, but he ultimately finished 11-for-20 passing for 137 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. The Jets will stick with Smith, who has looked much better in 2026 than he did with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, if he is healthy. If Smith is active against the Chargers, he will continue to be a midrange QB2 option for fantasy managers this weekend against a Chargers defense that has been middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing signal-callers.
J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants
New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy has emerged as a must-add player off the waiver wire in dynasty and superflex formats. On Sunday against the Commanders, McCarthy completed 23-of-36 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. His interception came late on a 50/50 ball that Malik Nabers did not come down with. Since McCarthy took over in Week 7 and his relief numbers in Week 6, he has been fairly efficient, ranking 10th in EPA/dropback, fifth in yards per attempt, and eighth in catchable throw rate.
While his fantasy production hasn't necessarily followed suit, his efficiency shows he's doing a solid job when given the opportunity to throw the ball (30th in dropbacks per game). McCarthy should keep getting the opportunity to lead the division, leading the Giants for the rest of the season, and the former tenth overall pick should feel he has something to prove after Minnesota let him go for a fifth-round pick earlier this year.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 35 of his 44 pass attempts for 409 yards, four passing touchdowns, and zero turnovers during Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also rushed for eight yards and took just one sack. Burrow has been absolutely magnificent lately, becoming just the second player in NFL history to record 4+ touchdowns in five consecutive games. Over his last five contests, he has posted a whopping 1,624 passing yards and 22 total touchdowns.
He has also played turnover-free football in four of those five games. The former No. 1 pick has officially taken over as the overall QB1 in fantasy scoring, passing Josh Allen for the top spot on Sunday. Burrow has benefited from a supporting cast headlined by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. As long as Burrow, Chase, and Higgins stay healthy, the LSU product will remain a high-end QB1 on a weekly basis. He should continue to dominate in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders, who just allowed 293 passing yards to J.J. McCarthy.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: C.J. Stroud, Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Jared Goff, Cam Ward, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, J.J. McCarthy, and Fernando Mendoza. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for C.J. Stroud, Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Jared Goff, Cam Ward, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, J.J. McCarthy, and Fernando Mendoza:
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