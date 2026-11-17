Fantasy football rankings - Week 11 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Week 11 is here, and at RotoBaller HQ, we help fantasy managers get a head start with our early rankings. Managers will face a bye-week crisis, as six teams are off this week. The Patriots, Falcons, Browns, Packers, Rams, and Seahawks are on a bye. Our early Week 11 overall rankings have you covered if you're looking for a bye-week replacement or just want an early start to the week. Our rankings will be updated throughout the week as news flows in.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings
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Week 11 Fantasy Football News
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers totaled 74 yards on six of seven receptions in his team's 23-20 home loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Flowers was sitting on a measly two touches entering the fourth quarter, so it was nice to see him pick it up considerably during that frame. However, the former first-round pick's lone blemish came when he coughed up a costly fumble just outside the two-minute warning while fighting for extra yards.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton totaled 105 yards and a touchdown on his 22 carries in Monday night's 23-20 road win against the Baltimore Ravens. He gained no yards on his lone catch (two targets). Hampton eclipsed the century mark for the first time this season in one of his more effective outings. It was the 23-year-old's first rushing score since Week 4. He ran hard, picking up gains of 11, 13, 16, and 19.
Monday's win was also the second straight game in which Hampton saw the majority of the backfield touches, outproducing teammates Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, who combined for 18 yards on eight total opportunities. Moreover, it was quarterback Justin Herbert's first clean game all year. If Herbert gets back in a groove, things will look up for the Chargers' attack. Hampton will attempt to keep it rolling in Week 11 against a New York Jets defense that's been one of the most vulnerable to opposing ground attacks.
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are hopeful that star wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) will return to practice this week, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Evans has been sidelined since Week 6 by an Achilles injury, but it appears he could have a chance to return in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings. The 33-year-old has battled nagging injury issues throughout 2026 but has been highly productive when on the field, recording 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns on 39 targets across six games.
Evans has some more target competition than before he got injured, as the 49ers added wide receiver Keenan Allen at the trade deadline. Still, Evans profiles as the team's clear WR1 and could now be closer to full health after multiple weeks on the sidelines. If active, Evans profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers even in a very tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) was back on the practice field Monday as the team returned from its bye, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Burden left Chicago's 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. hit him on a catch with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Head coach Ben Johnson confirmed the concussion after the game. The Bears host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Soldier Field and have yet to announce whether Burden has cleared the concussion protocol.
Burden caught seven of nine targets for 97 yards on 34 offensive snaps against Tampa Bay, including a 56-yard touchdown from Caleb Williams in the first quarter. He has caught 26 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns over his last four games and leads Chicago with 49 catches, 644 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions this season. Through nine games, he's doubled the two touchdown catches he had in 15 games as a rookie and is eight yards shy of last year's receiving total.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Zay Flowers, Omarion Hampton, Mike Evans, Luther Burden III, Nico Collins, David Montgomery, Isaiah Likely, Jordyn Tyson, Kyle Monangai, Khalil Shakir, Aaron Jones Sr., Keon Coleman, Tre Tucker, Seth McGown, Chris Godwin Jr., Kaelon Black, Makai Lemon, Laquon Treadwell, Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, and Justin Herbert. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Zay Flowers, Omarion Hampton, Mike Evans, Luther Burden III, Nico Collins, David Montgomery, Isaiah Likely, Jordyn Tyson, Kyle Monangai, Khalil Shakir, Aaron Jones Sr., Keon Coleman, Tre Tucker, Seth McGown, Chris Godwin Jr., Kaelon Black, Makai Lemon, Laquon Treadwell, Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, and Justin Herbert:
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