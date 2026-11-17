Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 11 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.
Amazingly, the season continues to fly by as Week 11 is officially here. With the Falcons, Browns, Packers, Rams, Patriots, and Seahawks on the bye, fantasy managers are more likely to look for a tight streamer in Week 11. At RotoBaller HQ, our Week 11 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings help fantasy managers navigate the week and find bye-week replacements. In this article, you will see where key tight end options such as Trey McBride, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Tyler Warren, Mike Gesicki, Dalton Schultz, Mark Andrews, Brenton Strange, Michael Mayer, Brevyn Spann-Ford, and Gunnar Helm rank in our early TE rankings.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 11 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|32
|2
|2
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|34
|3
|3
|Trey McBride
|TE
|39
|3
|4
|George Kittle
|TE
|43
|3
|5
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|44
|3
|6
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|48
|4
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|56
|5
|8
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|63
|5
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|64
|5
|10
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|80
|5
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|83
|5
|12
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|84
|5
|13
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|86
|5
|14
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|95
|6
|15
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|97
|6
|16
|Darren Waller
|TE
|108
|6
|17
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|109
|6
|18
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|116
|6
|19
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|122
|6
|20
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|124
|6
|21
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|129
|6
|22
|Cade Otton
|TE
|130
|6
|23
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|134
|6
|24
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|136
|6
|25
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|138
|7
|26
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|144
|7
|27
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|146
|7
|28
|Evan Engram
|TE
|148
|7
|29
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|149
|7
|30
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|154
|7
|31
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|160
|7
|32
|Noah Gray
|TE
|165
|7
|33
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|178
|7
|34
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|180
|7
|35
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|182
|8
|36
|Noah Fant
|TE
|183
|8
|37
|Drew Sample
|TE
|184
|8
|38
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|186
|8
|39
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|191
|8
|40
|Sam Roush
|TE
|193
|8
|41
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|195
|8
|42
|David Njoku
|TE
|196
|8
|43
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|200
|8
|44
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|201
|8
|45
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|208
|8
|46
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|213
|8
|47
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|219
|8
|48
|Brock Wright
|TE
|220
|8
|49
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|221
|8
|50
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|222
|8
|51
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|228
|8
|52
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|230
|8
|53
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|231
|8
|54
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|232
|8
|55
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|233
|9
|56
|John Bates
|TE
|242
|9
|57
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|245
|9
|58
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|246
|9
|59
|Ben Yurosek
|TE
|249
|9
|60
|Jack Endries
|TE
|250
|9
|61
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|252
|9
|62
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|254
|9
|63
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|264
|9
|64
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|265
|9
|65
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|266
|9
|66
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|267
|10
|67
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|268
|10
|68
|James Mitchell
|TE
|271
|10
|69
|Will Mallory
|TE
|272
|10
|70
|Cade Stover
|TE
|273
|10
|71
|Payne Durham
|TE
|274
|10
|72
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|275
|10
|73
|Keleki Latu
|TE
|276
|10
|74
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|278
|10
|75
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|279
Week 11 Tight End Rankings News
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews reeled in all eight of his targets for 82 yards in his team's 23-20 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Andrews didn't receive his first look of the night until late in the first quarter, though he'd end up leading Baltimore in receptions and receiving yards in quarterback Jacoby Brissett's first start. Only rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane finished the night with more targets (11).
It's an encouraging effort for the 31-year-old, as his production marked season highs across the board in what's been his second straight underwhelming campaign. Whether Andrews will be as often targeted the next time he takes the field with his new QB remains to be seen, but at the very least, there's a little life here as the Ravens continue fighting for a playoff spot. The team will square off with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 11.
Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm hasn't been a very flashy name in fantasy football this season, but he does still have some waiver wire appeal for Week 11 as he continues to occupy a larger role on offense. Helm has been the No. 1 tight end in Tennessee all year long, but his receiving volume has seen an uptick over the last three games. During that three-game span, he has 17 targets, 12 catches, and 123 yards. It's worth noting that top wide receiver Carnell Tate did miss two of those three games, so perhaps some of Helm's recent targets will get redistributed to Tate when he returns soon.
However, we're optimistic that the second-year tight end can maintain his sizable volume, especially as the Titans have given quarterback Cam Ward more freedom to throw the ball early and often on offense. Helm has been impressive in terms of target share, and now, managers need him to start finding the end zone. He scored two touchdowns as a rookie last year, but zero touchdowns so far in 2026. He's a low-risk waiver wire target who ranks as a low-end TE2 with additional upside going forward.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Across 10 games so far in 2026, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has recorded 41 catches for 404 yards and a touchdown on 49 targets. While the 25-year-old has already set career-highs in both receptions and receiving yards, his production has been capped while sharing the field with Raiders superstar tight end Brock Bowers (ankle). However, Bowers suffered an ankle injury during the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and could now be facing missed time.
If Bowers is sidelined, Mayer could emerge as the top short-area target for Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. While fantasy managers should not expect explosive upside from Mayer, he may be a very valuable player in PPR-scoring formats and could be worth a look on the waiver wire heading into Week 11.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki faces the Washington Commanders on Monday night in Week 11. Washington has allowed the second-most touchdowns to tight ends this season, including a 66-yard score to Isaiah Likely last week. Likely caught nine passes for 127 yards in that game. Gesicki is rostered in 40% of Yahoo leagues and is a touchdown-dependent streamer in 12-team PPR leagues. Six of his 20 catches have gone for touchdowns.
He scored from four yards out against Miami and six yards out against Baltimore, with each score coming on his only catch of the game. Gesicki has drawn four targets on Joe Burrow's 73 pass attempts over the past two games, catching three passes for 20 yards. Both of his targets against Pittsburgh came on the opening drive, including a third-down incompletion from the six-yard line. Drew Sample and Jack Endries combined for the other five tight end targets in that game. Sample played 42 offensive snaps to Gesicki's 27 and caught a three-yard touchdown on Cincinnati's next drive.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trey McBride, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Tyler Warren, Dalton Schultz, Mark Andrews, Brenton Strange, Michael Mayer, Brevyn Spann-Ford, and Gunnar Helm. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Trey McBride, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Tyler Warren, Mike Gesicki, Dalton Schultz, Mark Andrews, Brenton Strange, Michael Mayer, Brevyn Spann-Ford, and Gunnar Helm:
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