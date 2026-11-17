Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 11 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.
Hey RotoBallers, we are back with more early rankings for Week 11. Bye Armageddon is here, with the Falcons, Browns, Packers, Rams, Patriots, and Seahawks on a bye this week. Our early Week 11 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings help fantasy managers get an early start on bye-week replacements. Below, you will find key running back options such as Derrick Henry. Kenneth Walker, Jonah Coleman, D'Andre Swift, Tony Pollard, James Cook III, Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley, Emmett Johnson, Jordan Mason, Kenny Gainwell, Rico Dowdle, and Seth McGowan.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 11 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|1
|3
|James Cook III
|RB
|4
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|6
|1
|5
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|7
|1
|6
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|8
|2
|7
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|10
|2
|8
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|11
|2
|9
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|12
|3
|10
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|15
|3
|11
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|16
|3
|12
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|17
|3
|13
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|18
|3
|14
|Chase Brown
|RB
|19
|3
|15
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|22
|3
|16
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|24
|3
|17
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|29
|4
|18
|Breece Hall
|RB
|30
|4
|19
|David Montgomery
|RB
|33
|4
|20
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|38
|4
|21
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|40
|4
|22
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|50
|5
|23
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|52
|5
|24
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|53
|5
|25
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|57
|5
|26
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|58
|5
|27
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|59
|5
|28
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|65
|5
|29
|Rachaad White
|RB
|76
|5
|30
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|78
|5
|31
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|79
|5
|32
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|88
|5
|33
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|91
|5
|34
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|92
|5
|35
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|99
|6
|36
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|102
|6
|37
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|103
|6
|38
|Justice Hill
|RB
|104
|6
|39
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|105
|6
|40
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|106
|6
|41
|Bam Knight
|RB
|112
|6
|42
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|115
|6
|43
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|117
|6
|44
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|118
|6
|45
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|119
|7
|46
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|127
|7
|47
|Audric Estime
|RB
|128
|7
|48
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|131
|7
|49
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|132
|7
|50
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|133
|7
|51
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|139
|7
|52
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|141
|7
|53
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|142
|7
|54
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|147
|7
|55
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|152
|7
|56
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|157
|7
|57
|Ray Davis
|RB
|164
|7
|58
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|166
|7
|59
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|181
|7
|60
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|187
|8
|61
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|190
|8
|62
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|192
|8
|63
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|199
|8
|64
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|205
|8
|65
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|212
|8
|66
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|216
|8
|67
|Jordan James
|RB
|234
|8
|68
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|235
|8
|69
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|236
|8
|70
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|243
|8
|71
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|247
|8
|72
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|256
|8
|73
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|257
|8
|74
|Lew Nichols
|RB
|263
|8
|75
|Gregory Desrosiers
|RB
|269
|9
|76
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|270
|9
|77
|Nate Carter
|RB
|277
Week 11 Running Back News
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry posted 10 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in Monday night's 23-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. He hauled in all five of his targets for an additional 10 yards. Yikes. Henry lost two yards on Baltimore's first play from scrimmage, foreshadowing one of the most inefficient games of his illustrious career. Fortunately, the eleventh-year pro punched in two short scores to redeem his fantasy outing, giving him double-digit rushing TDs for the ninth straight year.
Having quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center should produce more favorable outcomes down the line, though Henry's biggest fantasy roadblock is the snap split he shares with backfield mate Justice Hill. On the bright side, Henry has the ground attack nearly all to himself and matched Hill's routes run on Monday (25) - a figure he's significantly lagged in this season. Perhaps the former will fare better in next weekend's road tilt against a susceptible Carolina Panthers rush defense.
David Montgomery, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) was listed as a full participant on the team's estimated injury report on Monday. Montgomery missed a fourth straight game due to a groin injury in the loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and head coach DeMeco Ryans said he was uncertain if the 29-year-old would be able to return for Thursday night's game against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts. Montgomery also practiced in full last Friday, though, so it is looking a lot like he will return to face the Colts this week. In other Texans running back news, Woody Marks is in the concussion protocol and is unlikely to be ready on a short week.
So if Montgomery is cleared to play in Week 11, he could see a sizeable role as Houston's lead back in his first game back from a groin injury. With that said, the Texans could still ease him into the backfield alongside Emari Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale. In his first five games with the Texans this year, Montgomery has not looked great, averaging a paltry 2.7 yards per carry for 138 yards and two rushing touchdowns, which both came in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. If Montgomery suits up this week on Thursday night, fantasy managers should consider him an RB3/flex play, at best. Check back on Wednesday for his final Week 11 status.
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) returned to practice on Monday and is "on track" to return from more than a month in the team's Week 11 game this Sunday at home against the New Orleans Saints, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. In addition to a toe injury, Monangai has missed Chicago's last five games with turf toe, and he has not played since seeing a career-high 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-12 win over the New York Jets on Oct. 4. Monday's session was Monangai's second practice in more than a month. "The time off definitely helped, but I mean it's going to be there," Monangai said. "Offseason I'll heal it. That will be for then.
It's something I can manage now. The time off was needed, though, for sure. I feel in a much better spot than I was a month ago." Plates and orthotics inside of his cleats will help the 24-year-old second-year back manage his turf-toe injury for the rest of the season, but it remains to be seen if he will be as explosive as he was before the injury, when he produced 324 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 60 carries (5.4 yards per attempt) in four games to begin the year. Getting Monangai back will be a big boost for the Bears' ground attack, which is already in good hands with D'Andre Swift leading the charge. Monangai will likely have snap-count restrictions if he returns this weekend, but when healthy, he has proven to be a nice power back with RB3/flex appeal in fantasy football leagues.
Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) missed the team's win over the Falcons with a groin injury, but according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team believes it is a short-term ailment. In his absence, rookie Emmett Johnson topped 100 rushing yards for the first time in his career, adding an additional 70 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and it's possible he's earned an expanded role even upon Walker's return.
The fantasy RB2 through the first nine weeks of the year, Walker can be plugged back into lineups as soon as he's given the green light, but until that happens, Johnson can be started with confidence and should maintain standalone flex value even with Walker playing ahead of him.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Derrick Henry. Kenneth Walker III, Jonah Coleman, D'Andre Swift, Tony Pollard, Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley, Emmett Johnson, Jordan Mason, Kenny Gainwell, Rico Dowdle, and Seth McGowan. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Derrick Henry. Kenneth Walker III, Jonah Coleman, D'Andre Swift, Tony Pollard, Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley, Emmett Johnson, Jordan Mason, Kenny Gainwell, Rico Dowdle, and Seth McGowan:
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