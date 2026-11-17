Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 11 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.
Fantasy managers will face a bye crunch in Week 11, with six teams on a bye. The Rams, Patriots, Packers, Falcons, Browns, and Seahawks are off this week. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 11 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings give fantasy managers a preview of what is in store. See where key wideout options such as George Pickens, Nico Collins, Chris Olave, DJ Moore, Rashee Rice, Jameson Williams, Jordyn Tyson, Rome Odunze, DeVonta Smith, Mike Evans, Ryan Flournoy, Germie Bernard, Antonio Williams, Laquon Treadwell, and Tank Dell rank.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 11 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|5
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|9
|2
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|13
|2
|5
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|14
|2
|6
|Nico Collins
|WR
|20
|2
|7
|George Pickens
|WR
|21
|2
|8
|Parker Washington
|WR
|23
|2
|9
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|25
|3
|10
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|26
|3
|11
|Chris Olave
|WR
|27
|3
|12
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|28
|3
|13
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|31
|3
|14
|DJ Moore
|WR
|35
|3
|15
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|36
|4
|16
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|37
|4
|17
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|41
|4
|18
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|42
|4
|19
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|45
|4
|20
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|46
|4
|21
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|47
|5
|22
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|49
|5
|23
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|51
|5
|24
|Mike Evans
|WR
|54
|5
|25
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|55
|5
|26
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|60
|5
|27
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|61
|5
|28
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|62
|5
|29
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|66
|5
|30
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|67
|5
|31
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|68
|6
|32
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|69
|6
|33
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|70
|6
|34
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|71
|6
|35
|Josh Downs
|WR
|72
|7
|36
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|73
|7
|37
|Tank Dell
|WR
|74
|7
|38
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|75
|8
|39
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|77
|8
|40
|Malik Washington
|WR
|81
|8
|41
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|82
|8
|42
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|85
|8
|43
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|87
|8
|44
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|89
|8
|45
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|90
|8
|46
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|93
|8
|47
|Tre Harris
|WR
|94
|8
|48
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|96
|8
|49
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|98
|8
|50
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|100
|8
|51
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|101
|8
|52
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|107
|8
|53
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|110
|8
|54
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|111
|8
|55
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|113
|8
|56
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|114
|8
|57
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|120
|8
|58
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|121
|8
|59
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|123
|8
|60
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|125
|9
|61
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|126
|9
|62
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|135
|9
|63
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|137
|9
|64
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|140
|9
|65
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|143
|9
|66
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|145
|9
|67
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|150
|9
|68
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|151
|9
|69
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|153
|9
|70
|Myles Price
|WR
|155
|9
|71
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|156
|9
|72
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|158
|9
|73
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|159
|9
|74
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|161
|9
|75
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|162
|10
|76
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|163
|10
|77
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|167
|10
|78
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|168
|10
|79
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|169
|10
|80
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|170
|10
|81
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|171
|10
|82
|Deion Burks
|WR
|172
|10
|83
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|173
|10
|84
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|174
|10
|85
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|175
|10
|86
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|176
|10
|87
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|177
|10
|88
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|179
|10
|89
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|185
|10
|90
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|188
|11
|91
|Chris Bell
|WR
|189
|11
|92
|Jack Bech
|WR
|194
|11
|93
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|197
|11
|94
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|198
|11
|95
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|202
|11
|96
|Tai Felton
|WR
|203
|11
|97
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|204
|11
|98
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|206
|11
|99
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|207
|11
|100
|John Metchie III
|WR
|209
|11
|101
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|210
|11
|102
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|211
|11
|103
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|214
|11
|104
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|215
|11
|105
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|217
|12
|106
|Cody White
|WR
|218
|12
|107
|Derius Davis
|WR
|223
|12
|108
|Dareke Young
|WR
|224
|12
|109
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|225
|12
|110
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|226
|12
|111
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|227
|12
|112
|Tay Martin
|WR
|229
|12
|113
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|237
|12
|114
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|238
|12
|115
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|239
|12
|116
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|240
|12
|117
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|241
|12
|118
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|244
|12
|119
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|248
|12
|120
|Colbie Young
|WR
|251
|13
|121
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|253
|13
|122
|Malik McClain
|WR
|255
|13
|123
|Camden Brown
|WR
|258
|13
|124
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|259
|13
|125
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|260
|13
|126
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|261
|13
|127
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|262
Week 11 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins totaled 94 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-16 receiving in his team's 27-24 loss to the hosting Cleveland Browns. Collins hadn't led Houston in receiving since a 118-yard, two-touchdown outburst in Week 4, so it was nice to see him post big numbers and garner an enormous target total. In fact, the opportunities were a career high for the former third-round pick, and all of his Sunday figures were tops in the outing. With the plethora of weapons at quarterback C.J. Stroud's disposal, it seems likely there could be up-and-down weeks across the board for the entire receiving corps.
That said, Stroud has been playing excellent ball, and he's supported multiple viable fantasy weapons for a few games now, with no consistent rushing attack behind him. Furthermore, Collins should continue to get a boost as long as teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) is sidelined. Next up for Houston is a quick turnaround with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.
Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught 11 of his 14 targets for 231 yards during Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former first-round pick has been absolutely spectacular lately, totaling 10+ catches and 30+ PPR points in each of his last three games. This was the fourth 200-yard performance of Chase's career, as well as his second in the last three years. The 26-year-old ranks as a high-end WR1 in fantasy football and has been a huge reason why the Bengals are first in the AFC North with a five-game winning streak.
He and Joe Burrow have boosted each other's fantasy values lately, with both ranking near the top of their position since early-to-mid October. There has never been any doubt that Chase ranks as a mid-to-high WR1 with Burrow healthy, but it's still worth mentioning that he's a top-tier fantasy receiver who should absolutely feast in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders.
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned 13 targets and recorded nine receptions for 74 yards (8.2 yards per catch) in a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. In Jefferson's first game in 2026 in which he played with newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins, Jefferson set new season highs in both targets and receptions, while the 74 yards were his third-most of the season. Of course, Cousins and Jefferson already have a strong connection after playing together in Minnesota from 2020 until 2023.
Jefferson and the Vikings are hoping that Cousins is the answer to the team's quarterback woes, and he was solid on Sunday, completing 21 out of 31 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Packers. It's been a frustrating year for Jefferson, individually, due to subpar quarterback play from Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, but Jefferson remains one of the most talented wide receivers in the league, and Cousins raises his ceiling significantly. The Vikings are now 7-2 in the 2026 season, thanks in large part to their defense, and Minnesota may have found the solution on offense.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was seemingly unstoppable during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Pickens missed last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to injury, but he returned with a bang this weekend. The 25-year-old hauled in 11 of his 18 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.
Pickens couldn't be kept out of the end zone, but sadly, it still wasn't enough to get his team the win. Pickens set a new season-high in receptions and yardage with this excellent performance. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Pickens to continue putting up video game numbers every week. Pickens should still be able to have plenty of success in a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans next week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: George Pickens, Nico Collins, Chris Olave, DJ Moore, Rashee Rice, Jameson Williams, Jordyn Tyson, Rome Odunze, Devonta Smith, Mike Evans, Ryan Flournoy, Germie Bernard, Antonio Williams, Laquon Treadwell, and Tank Dell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for George Pickens, Nico Collins, Chris Olave, DJ Moore, Rashee Rice, Jameson Williams, Jordyn Tyson, Rome Odunze, Devonta Smith, Mike Evans, Ryan Flournoy, Germie Bernard, Antonio Williams, Laquon Treadwell, and Tank Dell:
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