Thunder Dan's favorite RB matchups to exploit for Week 11 of 2026 - DFS running backs to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These RB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.
By Saturday, I have had a chance to look at the upcoming Sunday games through a number of different lenses. I do betting content, DFS content, and a lot of matchup-based content (as you know, if you're here), and it forces me to take a macro view of the slate, while also being able to zoom in and get granular with a lot more specific data points.
However you want to look at this slate, it's a wonky one. We have a smaller group of games (just 10) on the Sunday main slate due to the biggest bunch of byes (6) of the season. Four of those ten games have double-digit spreads, with the Dallas-Tennessee game trailing just behind at 7.5 points. The games with the closest spreads either have crazy low totals (like PIT-PHI at 37.5) or offenses that we have little confidence in (like the Jets vs. Chargers, yuck!)
We also have another chalk Emmett Johnson week incoming with his rostership projecting to be astronomical. How do we navigate that and do we dare fade him in some lineups? Those answers are all here...and more! I've enhanced my Thunder Dan Matchup Grade to factor in some of the advanced stats I've been using over the last several weeks to create separation between the top plays and the rest of the field. Also, don't forget this analysis and the data I collect can apply to prop betting, too! Alright, let's get into the Week 11 matchups already!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 Running Back Matchups
These are my "Thunder Dan Matchup Grades," which incorporate data from both PFF and the DVOA ratings found at FTN.
Like last week, there are three additional columns: opponent EPA per rush attempt, opponent YBC per attempt, and opponent explosive run rate.
- EPA/Rush = Expected Points Added Per Rushing Attempt
- YBC/Att = Yards Gained BEFORE Contact Per Rushing Attempt
- Explosive Run Rate = Percentage of running plays where the defense allows 10+ yards
We now have NINE weeks of data, and larger sample sizes make our data more reliable and predictable over time.
Remember, we are not evaluating the backs' elusiveness, explosiveness, or ability to break tackles. We are looking at the quality of their blockers, offensive schemes, projected role and usage, the quality of their opponent, and then taking an educated guess at the projected game script for each back this week.
Chalky Cash Game Running Backs
Emmett Johnson ($6,000 DK, $6,200 FD)
There's chalk, and then there's 80% chalk, as we are expecting with Johnson this week. He was under 5k on DraftKings last week, and we all jammed him into lineups at the last minute, only to watch him go for 171 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against Atlanta.
When you pair that result with the projected game script (Chiefs -16.5) and workload for Johnson (he handled 81% of the carries and was targeted seven times), you get the chalkiest projected player of the year.
He's no longer free at 6k, but still about 2k too cheap for his role and workload. Kenneth Walker III has been unstoppable this season as the KC lead back, and Johnson has looked dynamic with his opportunities.
Does it even matter that Arizona ranks 9th against the run this season? I don't think so. Even if Johnson is slowed down as a runner, he's shown the ability to break off big plays as a pass-catcher. And with the Arizona offense fading into oblivion and facing a good Kansas City defensive unit, you can be sure that the Chiefs will have the ball plenty and probably dominate field position.
Mahomes finds his rookie RB Emmett Johnson for six!
KCvsATL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/nJcTVO9IbY
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
You're a braver man than I am if you fade Johnson, and likely a foolish one if you don't at least click on him in cash games or small field or single entry tournaments.
Jonah Coleman ($6,300 DK, $6,500 FD)
In a normal week, Coleman would be in the running for the chalkiest back on the slate. But make no mistake about it, he will most definitely be the second most heavily rostered running back on Sunday behind Johnson.
With the top grade in my ratings this week, I think he deserves to be! If you have been following this column this season, you'll know that the Raiders have been a team we have been picking on (with success, I'll add) for at least the last six weeks or so.
While Denver has struggled to run the ball consistently this season, Coleman has easily been their most effective runner and has emerged as their lead back. He handled 15 touches against Kansas City in Week 8 and then a season-high 21 touches against Carolina in Week 9, finishing with 104 and 88 yards from scrimmage, respectively.
He also scored a touchdown in each game. He has a perfect setup in this one, as the Broncos are 10.5-point favorites at home and are facing a Raiders team that has turned to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders offense struggled to get much going last week against Seattle, and things don't get easier against a rested Broncos team here.
Coleman is an easy pick this week; don't overthink it! He and Johnson should be your cash game options, and there really isn't much discussion needed. It should be a lot easier to get over the field in tournaments with Coleman than Johnson, if you want to load up there, too. He has my full endorsement, this feels like a great spot for him to erupt for his first 100-yard game of his career and have a chance to score multiple touchdowns.
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Running Back Pivots
Tony Pollard ($6,500 DK, $6,800 FD)
The Titans are the most compelling team on this slate; there's no doubt about it. I wrote a lot about Cam Ward yesterday in my QB matchups, and I think getting this Tennessee-Dallas game right is the key to winning the slate.
Seeing Tennessee as the second-ranked spot in my model is surprising, to say the least. The Titans have not had a formidable run game this season, but Pollard and this offensive unit have been trending up over the last month.
Pollard logged 76 yards against the Colts a month ago, and since has followed it up with 129 yards on the ground against the Browns and 117 yards against the Bengals. Last week he was held to just 33 yards on 9 carries by a good Jacksonville front, but ended up having his best day of the season as a pass-catcher, securing eight of nine targets for 66 yards.
Tony Pollard faces a Cowboys run defense, which allows:
-Most yards per attempt in stacked boxes
-8th-highest explosive rush percentage
-Most yards before contact per attempt
-13th-most yards after contact per attempt
Data via @FTNFantasy https://t.co/YScn3G5HDb
— Corbin (@corbin_young21) November 21, 2026
The Titans rate poorly in PFF's run-blocking metrics, but as my friend Corbin Young points out in the tweet above, the Cowboys are a matchup so good that we'd be foolish not to get hung up on one bad rating when we have a lot of green in the rest of the columns.
Tennessee is going to try to establish the run early to stay in this game, but if Pollard's heavy usage as a receiver holds up, then he could be game-script proof and could still crush his price tag with production in the passing game.
I firmly believe that the Cowboys will let the Titans hang around in this game, and a Tennessee upset is certainly within the range of outcomes. I'm going to be loading up on Pollard in tournaments, and I think he has the most upside of our pivot plays on this slate.
D'Andre Swift ($6,900 DK, $6,400 FD)
If Kyle Monangai wasn't back this week, we'd be talking about Swift as one of the best plays on the board! The Bears have an elite run game and are facing a Saints team that ranks 29th in DVOA rush defense. New Orleans simply can't stop the run this season, and with Chicago favored by 11.5 points in this game, I am not sure the Bears are going to need to unleash Caleb Williams and the passing game.
Listen, I did write up Caleb Williams in my QB matchups piece, but he's projected as the second most highly rostered QB on the slate, while Swift is barely cracking the top ten. I am not sure how much sense that makes when the most likely game script (based on the spread) is the Bears playing from in front and winning by two scores.
If Swift's DK price tag is too steep for a back in a committee (and I'll admit that it is), then go ahead and roll some Kyle Monangai ($5,400) in tournaments, while playing Swift at 6.4K on FanDuel (a great potential value there).
By the way, the last time Monangai played a football game back on October 4th, he ran the ball 30 times for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns!
The point is that this matchup for the Bears' running game is a juicy one. And the return of Monangai to the lineup is making this a spot that players are avoiding instead of targeting. Take advantage!
Bhayshul Tuten ($6,800 DK, $6,900 FD)
I had been playing Tuten on just about every slate this season until last week, when I loaded up on the Jaguars' passing game against Tennessee instead. Well, lost in the big game from Trevor Lawrence in that one was that Tuten kept on rolling, too, racking up 113 yards from scrimmage and finding the end zone for the fourth straight game.
He's having a fantastic season, and despite not practicing much this week, he should be good to go in what could be one of the more competitive games on Sunday with the Giants.
Tuten's matchup pops in my ratings, even though the Giants have been a pretty respectable run defense this season. I do think they've gotten off pretty easy lately. While only a handful of backs have cracked 70 yards rushing against them this year, they've faced the Commanders twice, the lifeless shell of the Philadelphia Eagles, the abysmal Texans run game, and the Saints over their last five games.
Tuten and the Jags will surely be their toughest test since facing Kyren Williams and the Rams back in Week 2.
Tuten is no longer the cheap option that he was earlier in the season, and he's priced in the same area as D'Andre Swift, where players are going to scroll right by him looking for the Coleman and Johnson value.
I think it would be a mistake not to get some exposure to Tuten on this slate. The Jags offense is really good, and Tuten has shown that he's a dual-threat back with upside for multiple touchdowns.
Honorable Mention: James Cook III ($7,900 DK, $8,600 FD)
It feels weird that we aren't jamming someone like CMC or Gibbs into lineups this week. If you are finding that you have a bunch of salary left over after building your favorite stacks, then I'd consider Cook a really solid spend-up sleeper (if that's such a thing).
We were on him last week at pretty light rostership, and he had a really good day against the Jets, running for 157 yards and a touchdown. What the box score won't tell you is if that Josh Allen stole two short touchdowns from Cook, who was tackled at the one-yard line and who also dropped a swing pass that was a walk-in TD.
74-YARD TD FOR JAMES COOK
BUFvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/DFRLVP17FL
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
With a potentially super-friendly game script (Bills are 16.5-point faves), it could be a ground-and-pound approach for Buffalo, and Cook has a two- or even three-TD game coming at some point.
Be greedy when others are fearful! Good luck, everyone, and thanks for reading.
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