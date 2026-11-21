RotoBaller's updated Week 11 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The Sunday slate of Week 11 kicks off in 24 hours, which means it's almost time to double-check our starting lineups. This weekend, six teams will be on bye, including many weekly TE1s like Harold Fannin Jr. and Tucker Kraft, which could leave managers without a consistent option. Fortunately, our updated TE PPR rankings for Week 11 will assist in those tough start/sit calls.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 11 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|33
|1
|2
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|34
|2
|3
|Trey McBride
|TE
|39
|3
|4
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|43
|3
|5
|George Kittle
|TE
|45
|3
|6
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|48
|3
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|53
|4
|8
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|61
|4
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|63
|5
|10
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|79
|6
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|81
|6
|12
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|82
|6
|13
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|84
|6
|14
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|94
|7
|15
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|95
|7
|16
|Darren Waller
|TE
|104
|7
|17
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|108
|7
|18
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|111
|8
|19
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|118
|8
|20
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|119
|8
|21
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|121
|9
|22
|Cade Otton
|TE
|124
|9
|23
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|128
|9
|24
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|131
|10
|25
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|134
|10
|26
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|138
|10
|27
|Evan Engram
|TE
|141
|10
|28
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|144
|11
|29
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|148
|12
|30
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|157
|13
|31
|Noah Gray
|TE
|161
|13
|32
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|178
|13
|33
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|181
|13
|34
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|183
|13
|35
|Noah Fant
|TE
|184
|13
|36
|Drew Sample
|TE
|185
|13
|37
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|186
|14
|38
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|193
|14
|39
|David Njoku
|TE
|196
|14
|40
|Sam Roush
|TE
|197
|14
|41
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|198
|14
|42
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|199
|14
|43
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|203
|14
|44
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|205
|14
|45
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|210
|14
|46
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|211
|14
|47
|Brock Wright
|TE
|219
|14
|48
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|220
|15
|49
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|223
|15
|50
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|229
|15
|51
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|231
|15
|52
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|233
|15
|53
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|234
|15
|54
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|236
|15
|55
|John Bates
|TE
|243
|15
|56
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|245
|15
|57
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|248
|15
|58
|Ben Yurosek
|TE
|250
|15
|59
|Jack Endries
|TE
|253
|16
|60
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|254
|16
|61
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|255
|16
|62
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|264
|16
|63
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|265
|16
|64
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|266
|16
|65
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|267
|16
|66
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|268
|16
|67
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|269
|16
|68
|Cade Stover
|TE
|271
|16
|69
|James Mitchell
|TE
|272
|16
|70
|Payne Durham
|TE
|273
|17
|71
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|276
|17
|72
|Keleki Latu
|TE
|277
|17
|73
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|278
|17
|74
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|279
Week 11 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had six receptions for 74 yards on a team-high nine targets in Week 10 against the Cowboys. It was Kittle's third top-five finish at tight end in the last four games, and his sixth TE1 finish this season. In Week 11, it will be hard for Kittle to match his past success. On deck for the 49ers is a Sunday night matchup against the Vikings in Mexico City.
Minnesota has been the worst matchup for opposing tight ends in 2026. So far, they have not allowed a tight end to hit double-digit points in PPR scoring, and they have allowed just one touchdown, the fewest receptions, and the fourth-fewest receiving yards to the position. While the matchup is daunting, Kittle's role as one of Brock Purdy's primary targets keeps him in contention for another top-five finish, and he should be in lineups for Week 11.
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught two passes for 30 yards in last week's 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Rashee Rice led the way with 82 yards and newly acquired Josh Downs played limited snaps in his Chiefs debut last week but had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
Despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes passing for five touchdowns in Week 10, Kelce was relatively uninvolved in the offense which could be the case again this week. The Chiefs are heavy home favorites in this Sunday's contest facing the Arizona Cardinals.
Despite being a favorable matchup for tight ends, Kelce's production could suffer from Arizona's inability to operate a functioning offense. If the game is well in hand, the Chiefs could lean on the run game with the occasional deep shots mixed in. Kelce is ranked TE6 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a solid TE1 option in a week with multiple teams on bye.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
While most of the discussion around the Minnesota Vikings' acquisition of quarterback Kirk Cousins centered on wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the change also gives tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) a significantly better outlook ahead of the team's Sunday game against San Francisco. Listed without an injury designation, Hockenson's connection with Cousins is worth betting on from a fantasy perspective against a 49ers defense that ranks 17th against PPR tight ends.
The Iowa alum was PPR tight end No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, playing alongside Cousins in this offense for parts of 2022 and 2023, and his backup, Gavin Bartholomew, caught a touchdown last week in his absence. At minimum, Cousins should give Hockenson regular chances as a check-down option. As RotoBaller's No. 9 tight end this week, Hockenson is startable in almost all formats.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is a reliable target in the passing game, and he will look to make an impact against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Goedert will play his second game with quarterback Joe Milton III on Sunday. The Eagles are coming off of a bye week, but prior to that in a Week 9 loss to the New York Giants, Goedert recorded five receptions (on six targets) for 50 yards (10.0 yards per catch) in his first game catching passes from Milton.
Through seven games in 2026, Goedert has drawn 42 targets and amassed 31 receptions for 308 yards (9.9 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Per RotoBaller's NFL stats page, Goedert is averaging 8.4 fantasy points per game in half-PPR leagues, which ranks in the top-11 among tight ends. The Steelers give 242.2 passing yards per game, which is the third-worst in the NFL.
However, Pro Football Reference shows that Pittsburgh allows 7.8 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which ranks 14th in the league. Notably, the Eagles have been playing without wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) over the past three games, but Smith is returning in Week 11, while Wicks remains out. The Eagles also promoted veteran tight end Zach Ertz to the active roster from the practice squad this week.
While all of this could cut into Goedert's target share, expect the tight end to still play a significant role against the Steelers. RotoBaller sees Goedert as its No. 11 tight end for Week 11 (half-PPR) and projects him to score 7.4 fantasy points. The quarterback situation remains a question mark, but Goedert should be in all lineups.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle. Dallas Goedert. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle. Dallas Goedert:
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