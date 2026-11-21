RotoBaller's updated Week 11 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.
Hello RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 11 slate kicks off in just 24 hours, which means it's almost time to set our final lineups. With six teams on bye, including many reliable running backs like Quinshon Judkins, Zach Charbonnet, and superstar Bijan Robinson, managers may have to dig deeper to fill their lineup. Below you will find our updated RB PPR rankings for Week 11 to assist in those tough start/sit calls.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 11 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|4
|2
|3
|James Cook III
|RB
|5
|2
|4
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|6
|2
|5
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|10
|2
|6
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|11
|3
|7
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|12
|3
|8
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|13
|3
|9
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|14
|3
|10
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|15
|3
|11
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|16
|3
|12
|Chase Brown
|RB
|17
|3
|13
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|20
|3
|14
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|23
|3
|15
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|24
|4
|16
|Breece Hall
|RB
|26
|4
|17
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|30
|4
|18
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|32
|5
|19
|David Montgomery
|RB
|36
|5
|20
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|41
|5
|21
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|42
|5
|22
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|49
|5
|23
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|55
|5
|24
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|56
|5
|25
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|60
|6
|26
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|62
|6
|27
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|70
|6
|28
|Rachaad White
|RB
|73
|6
|29
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|76
|7
|30
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|85
|7
|31
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|90
|7
|32
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|91
|7
|33
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|97
|8
|34
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|98
|8
|35
|Justice Hill
|RB
|99
|8
|36
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|100
|8
|37
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|101
|8
|38
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|102
|8
|39
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|106
|8
|40
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|112
|9
|41
|Bam Knight
|RB
|113
|9
|42
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|114
|9
|43
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|116
|9
|44
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|122
|9
|45
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|123
|9
|46
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|126
|9
|47
|Audric Estime
|RB
|127
|10
|48
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|130
|10
|49
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|133
|10
|50
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|135
|10
|51
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|137
|10
|52
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|145
|10
|53
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|147
|10
|54
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|151
|10
|55
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|158
|11
|56
|Ray Davis
|RB
|165
|11
|57
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|166
|11
|58
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|175
|11
|59
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|180
|11
|60
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|189
|11
|61
|Nate Carter
|RB
|190
|11
|62
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|191
|11
|63
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|192
|12
|64
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|206
|12
|65
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|207
|12
|66
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|213
|12
|67
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|218
|13
|68
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|221
|13
|69
|Adam Randall
|RB
|222
|13
|70
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|232
|13
|71
|Jordan James
|RB
|237
|13
|72
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|239
|13
|73
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|247
|13
|74
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|249
|14
|75
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|257
|14
|76
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|258
|15
|77
|Lew Nichols
|RB
|262
|15
|78
|Gregory Desrosiers
|RB
|270
|15
|79
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|274
Week 11 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight led the team with only 19 rushing yards on five carries in Week 10. Knight drew an equal number of touches as starter Tyler Allgeier and was on the field for 19 snaps to Allgeier's 16. With the offense helmed by rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) against the Rams, Arizona's offense was in distress, converting just six first downs and controlling the clock for less than 18 minutes.
Beck is questionable and unlikely to play in Week 11, so it could be journeyman Josh Johnson who stands in as the Cardinals' fourth starting quarterback this season. The offense's outlook is troubling in a meeting with the Chiefs. Knight himself draws a tough matchup against a defense that is allowing just 3.46 yards per carry. Despite Knight's relative success compared to Allgeier, he is not someone to count on in Week 11.
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is coming off a rough performance yardage-wise against the Los Angeles Chargers and is looking to bounce back against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Henry was limited to just 10 yards rushing on 10 carries but managed to find the end zone twice against the Chargers. It wasn't his most consistent effort, and it could be another tough matchup for him against the Panthers coming up on Sunday.
Carolina has allowed an average of 124 yards rushing per game, which is 11th-worst in the league. But the Panthers' run defense has been solid as of late, having allowed an average of 65.6 yards rushing to its last three opponents. Henry is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked running back and is projected to score 16 fantasy points against Carolina.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has taken over as the team's primary running back since the season-ending injury to De'Von Achane (knee), and he will again be in position for potentially a big workload as his team visits the Bills in Week 11. Gordon had a season-high four catches in Week 10 for 39 receiving yards to go with his 76 rushing yards on 20 carries against the Colts.
He'll remain a solid check-down option for QB Kyle McCord, who will be making his second straight start this week. Gordon hasn't found the end zone in three weeks but has four touchdowns on the year.
In his role as a workhorse back in the offense, he brings both a high ceiling and a high floor in Week 11's matchup in Buffalo. The Bills have been a top-10 matchup for RBs this season, and Gordon is RotoBaller's RB17 for Week 11, making him a starting running back in almost all leagues this week.
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black had a solid showing in Week 10 in a barnburner against the Cowboys last week. Black took 11 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown while giving Christian McCaffrey needed rest in the 46-40 win. It was the rookie's best fantasy showing to date, but it was almost undone by a late fumble which, fortunately, he recovered.
Assuming he is not in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse in Week 11, Black should be in the rotation regularly during San Francisco's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. The venue's high altitude could compel the team to give McCaffrey extra rest, giving Black more time on the field.
The Vikings are one of the best defenses in the NFL, but are giving up 4.26 yards per carry to opposing running backs. Black projects as a back-end RB3 but might be worth gambling on in leagues short on options, with six teams on bye.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kaelon Black, Ollie Gordon II, Derrick Henry, Bam Knight. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Kaelon Black, Ollie Gordon II, Derrick Henry, Bam Knight:
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