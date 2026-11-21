RotoBaller's updated Week 11 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to more updated positional rankings. Fantasy managers will have to deal with pesky bye weeks as the Rams, Seahawks, Browns, Packers, Falcons, and Patriots are off this week, leaving fewer fantasy defenses to stream. For managers looking for a bye-weekreplacement or streamer, our Week 11 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings have you covered. Below you will find vital DST options such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Denver Broncos.
Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 11 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|D/ST Tier
|D/ST Rank
|D/ST Name
|Position
|1
|1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|1
|2
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|1
|3
|Houston Texans
|DST
|1
|4
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|2
|5
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|2
|6
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|3
|7
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|3
|8
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|3
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|3
|10
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|4
|11
|New York Jets
|DST
|4
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|4
|13
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|4
|14
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|5
|15
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|5
|16
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|5
|17
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|5
|18
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|5
|19
|New York Giants
|DST
|5
|20
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|6
|21
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|6
|22
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|6
|23
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|6
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|6
|25
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|7
|26
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
Week 11 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football
San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers D/ST picked up some extra fantasy points last Sunday with one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery but had that production wiped out by also giving up 40 points to the Cowboys. It was another down week in the 49ers D/ST's boom-bust cycle, which tends to skew towards the latter. San Francisco has seen fantasy scores of five or fewer points in five games and double-digit fantasy points only twice.
The last time they did was two weeks ago, when they forced five turnovers and scored a touchdown against Kirk Cousins while he was still with the Raiders. The 49ers will face Cousins, now with the Vikings, in Mexico City on Sunday night. In Cousins' first game back with Minnesota, the offense dropped 30 points on the Packers, but the quarterback was sacked three times and intercepted once. With six teams on bye in Week 11, this could be a good time to bet on the San Francisco 49ers' D/ST.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers were picked apart by the Cincinnati Bengals last week, surrendering 38 points and 484 yards of offense, both season highs. Despite this poor performance, Pittsburgh should bounce back this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles quarterback Joe Milton is making his second start of the season and just the third of his NFL career. With Philadelphia averaging just over 16 points per contest, it's no surprise that this game is projected to be the lowest-scoring affair of the week.
Furthermore, the Eagles are giving up the third-most sacks per game this season. Even with key defensive players Patrick Queen (hand), Nick Herbig (hips/ribs), and DeShon Elliott (knee) questionable to suit up, the Steelers DST is one of the safest bets for fantasy production on Sunday and should be started in most formats.
Minnesota Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams defense held the Cardinals to just six points of offense while collecting five sacks and two interceptions, and the Chiefs defense is capable of similar production. The Chiefs defense is ranked first in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making them the best option at the position this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Minnesota Vikings. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos.:
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