RotoBaller's updated Week 11 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.
Howdy RotoBallers! Week 11 is bye-armageddon, with six teams on a bye, leaving fantasy managers with fewer kickers to stream. The Seahawks, Patriots, Falcons, Browns, Rams, and Packers are off this week. Whether you are looking for a streamer or a bye-week replacement, our updated Week 11 kicker rankings have you covered. Below, you will find key kickers such as Cam Little, Tyler Bass, Cairo Santos, Will Reichard, Joey Slye, Eddy Pineiro, Wil Lutz, Cameron Dicker, and Drew Stevens.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 11 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Cam Little
|K
|1
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|1
|4
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|5
|Tyler Bass
|K
|2
|6
|Jake Bates
|K
|3
|7
|Chris Boswell
|K
|3
|8
|Cairo Santos
|K
|3
|9
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|3
|10
|Will Reichard
|K
|4
|11
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|4
|12
|Joey Slye
|K
|4
|13
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|4
|14
|Wil Lutz
|K
|4
|15
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|5
|16
|Drew Stevens
|K
|5
|17
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|5
|18
|Harrison Butker
|K
|5
|19
|Jason Sanders
|K
|5
|20
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|5
|21
|Matt Gay
|K
|5
|22
|Riley Patterson
|K
|6
|23
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|6
|24
|Jake Elliott
|K
|6
|25
|Chad Ryland
|K
|6
|26
|Daniel Carlson
|K
Week 11 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings' reinvigorated offense should keep kicker Will Reichard in the conversation for fantasy lineups ahead of a Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Alabama product has been the Vikings' most consistent point-scorer this season, and now Minnesota is getting functional quarterback play from the recently acquired Kirk Cousins, which should mean additional chances for everybody.
Through nine games, Reichard is averaging 10.7 fantasy points per game, which ranks third at his position, no small feat considering how sluggish Minnesota's offense has been for most of the season. Additionally, the game will be played in Mexico City, a high-altitude environment that is normally favorable to kickers. As RotoBaller's No. 10 kicker this week, Reichard can start in all formats.
Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald had a solid outing last Sunday, making both of his extra points and two 50-plus-yard field goals, while missing one from 48 yards out. Over his previous four matchups, he only made six extra points and four field goals, a slow stretch that was improved upon in an on-paper great matchup against the Saints. Fitzgerald is now 15-for-17 on field goals made and 18-for-23 on extra points made in the 2026 season.
The Panthers' Week 11 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, have allowed an average of 9.1 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. Their defense has allowed the ninth-most points per game, 25.9, but the point total for this particular matchup will likely not be very high. The Panthers' offense has not been very productive as of late, so it could make for a lower-scoring affair. Fantasy managers should seek out other options for streaming this week, as Fitzgerald slots in as RotoBaller's 20th-ranked kicker.
Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro has not been the most lucrative player at his position in fantasy this year, but he is providing a reliable floor. San Francisco's high-powered offense is taking away field goal opportunities from Pineiro, but he ranks second in extra points made since they are reaching the end zone so frequently. He has seen at least three chances for extra points in every game this year.
Last week against the Cowboys, Pineiro converted five for the second week in a row and nailed his only field goal attempt of the day. In Week 11, Pineiro makes for a decent streaming option against the Vikings in Mexico City. If their elite defense can stop the 49ers short, Pineiro would be set up for more field goal attempts than usual. The thin air of the venue could aid in long-distance attempts as well. Fantasy managers affected by the six-team bye week should give Pineiro a look.
Drew Stevens, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders rookie kicker Drew Stevens has found consistency after early-season struggles and will look to continue his recent success against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The undrafted rookie out of Iowa has missed only one field goal attempt since Week 3, converting 14 of 15. However, Stevens has missed two extra points in that time, so there's still room for improvement.
Overall, the 22-year-old has drilled 17 of 20 field goal attempts and converted 15 of 18 extra points over nine games this season. He has scored at least seven total points per game in four of his last six contests. Stevens profiles as a viable kicker option in a potential Week 11 shootout against the Bengals on Monday night. Stevens is RotoBaller's 16th-ranked kicker for Week 11.
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 11. Butker has struggled mightily with accuracy this season, but may be turning a corner after last Sunday. The Chiefs kicker did not miss a single kick in last week's contest, a feat he has not achieved since Week 4. Butker nailed all five of his extra-point attempts and did not attempt a single field goal.
Butker will look to turn in another positive performance against the Cardinals in a game where the Chiefs are heavy home favorites. Butker still has former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker breathing down his neck, so a few more bad performances could force Kansas City to make a kicker change. Butker is ranked K18 in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making him a very low-end option at the position this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Will Reichard, Ryan Fitzgerald, Eddy Pineiro, Drew Stevens, and Harrison Butker. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Cam Little, Tyler Bass, Cairo Santos, Joey Slye, Will Reichard, Ryan Fitzgerald, Eddy Pineiro, Drew Stevens, and Harrison Butker:
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