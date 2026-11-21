RotoBaller's updated Week 11 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.
Fantasy managers will face a bye-week dilemma in Week 11, with six teams on bye. On top of injuries, managers will be without players from the Seahawks, Rams, Patriots, Falcons, Packers, and Browns. Selecting the correct FLEX could be key to winning your league matchup. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our top 200 Week 11 fantasy football FLEX rankings to help find an injury or bye-week replacement. In this article, you will find where Elic Ayomanor, Germie Bernard, Keenan Allen, Malik Washington, Tyler Allgeier, Makai Lemon, Tyjae Spears, Justice Hill, Alvin Kamara, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, and Michael Mayer rank in our top 200 FLEXES for Week 11.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 11 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 11 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard finished with zero receptions in last week's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will hope to turn things around in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a great matchup on paper for Bernard. Not only do the Eagles surrender the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, but they also allow more fantasy points to slot receivers than any other team in the NFL. Although Bernard lines up in the slot for nearly half of his snaps, his snap share could decrease this week as the Steelers' receiving corps gets healthier.
Both Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and could cut into Bernard's playing time. In all three games this season with Bernard, Wilson, Pittman, and DK Metcalf available, Bernard logged a sub-50% snap share, with Wilson frequently operating out of the slot. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers believe Bernard has done enough to earn a more permanent role down the stretch, but for now, he's best viewed as a risky flex option in most fantasy leagues.
Keenan Allen, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen had five receptions for 61 yards on seven targets in his team debut against the Cowboys. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had said before that game that Allen would be eased into the offense, but the team took advantage of the Cowboys' leaky defense and gave the receiver the second-most targets on the team. Shanahan didn't necessarily go back on his word, as Allen was on the field for only 48% of the 49ers' offensive snaps.
Allen could be in for a similarly limited snap share in Week 11, especially if Mike Evans (Achilles) returns to action on Sunday. Team usage aside, Allen's matchup against the Vikings is not ideal. Minnesota is allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points per game and has given up just five touchdowns to opposing receivers. Allen's situation carries inherent risk, but in a week when six teams are on bye, he deserves flex consideration.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) was upgraded to a full practice on Friday, but is listed as questionable to play on Sunday in the Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Spears may be questionable on the final injury report, but he should play a second straight game in Dallas this week after returning from a two-game absence due to a knee injury to handle just 16 snaps behind starter Tony Pollard in last week's loss to the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 25-year-old had just four carries for 28 yards and caught his only target for no gain. It has been a frustrating season for the pass-catching back while being banged up for most of the year. Meanwhile, Pollard has run away with the lion's share of the backfield touches in Tennessee and has become a must-start fantasy RB. The matchup this weekend against Dallas' shaky defense is a good one for Spears and an up-and-coming Titans offense, but Spears is still a shaky RB3/flex option in PPR leagues with declining passing-game looks. He has just 22 carries this year for 94 yards and no touchdowns, and has added 16 catches for 75 yards and no scores through the air.
Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill has caught at least three passes in five straight games. He set season highs with five catches and 34 receiving yards on seven targets in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. On third-and-eight, he turned a short pass from Jacoby Brissett into a 25-yard gain to the Chargers' 17-yard line. Hill is rostered in 13% of Yahoo leagues and is worth a Week 11 bench spot in 14-team PPR formats.
The Carolina Panthers host Baltimore on Sunday and have allowed 29.4 receiving yards per game to running backs, below the league average of 32.9. He also offers insurance for Derrick Henry managers after playing 33 offensive snaps to Henry's 38 on Monday. They were the only Baltimore running backs with carries, and Henry took 10 of their 13 attempts and scored both Ravens touchdowns. Hill's only game with more than six carries this season came in Week 9 against Jacksonville. He ran nine times for 85 yards that night, with 65 coming on his touchdown.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is a reliable target in the passing game, and he will look to make an impact against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Goedert will play his second game with quarterback Joe Milton III on Sunday. The Eagles are coming off of a bye week, but prior to that in a Week 9 loss to the New York Giants, Goedert recorded five receptions (on six targets) for 50 yards (10.0 yards per catch) in his first game catching passes from Milton. Through seven games in 2026, Goedert has drawn 42 targets and amassed 31 receptions for 308 yards (9.9 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.
Per RotoBaller's NFL stats page, Goedert is averaging 8.4 fantasy points per game in half-PPR leagues, which ranks in the top-11 among tight ends. The Steelers give 242.2 passing yards per game, which is the third-worst in the NFL. However, Pro Football Reference shows that Pittsburgh allows 7.8 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which ranks 14th in the league. Notably, the Eagles have been playing without wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) over the past three games, but Smith is returning in Week 11, while Wicks remains out.
The Eagles also promoted veteran tight end Zach Ertz to the active roster from the practice squad this week. While all of this could cut into Goedert's target share, expect the tight end to still play a significant role against the Steelers. RotoBaller sees Goedert as its No. 11 tight end for Week 11 (half-PPR) and projects him to score 7.4 fantasy points. The quarterback situation remains a question mark, but Goedert should be in all lineups.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Germie Bernard, Keenan Allen, Justice Hill, Tyjae Spears, and Dallas Goedert. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Elic Ayomanor, Germie Bernard, Keenan Allen, Malik Washington, Tyler Allgeier, Makai Lemon, Tyjae Spears, Justice Hill, Alvin Kamara, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, and Michael Mayer:
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