Adam Koffler's fantasy football starts and sits for Week 11 of the 2026 season. His top sleepers and busts on the start-sit bubble, including Adonai Mitchell and Ollie Gordon II.
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Week 11. Frank Ammirante filled in admirably for me the last two weeks, but now I'm back and ready to help you make that final playoff push.
This week, we've got a whopping six teams on bye (Falcons, Browns, Packers, Rams, Patriots, and Seahawks). As such, business decisions will need to be made, and that starts with start/sit dilemmas.
Remember, the goal of this article is to provide actionable advice on players being talked about. Guys who come up in the most questions asked by you. Here are my top trending starts and sits for Week 11, with some bonus names provided.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 Fantasy Football Starts
Adonai Mitchell - WR, New York Jets @ LAC
Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, hip) is trending to miss the Jets' Week 11 game vs. the Chargers. That means Mitchell is the clear-cut WR2 alongside Garrett Wilson. In three games without the rookie this season, Mitchell has put up some big numbers.
Per Fantasy Points Data, Mitchell had a 46.8% air yards share and 25% first read target share in those three games Cooper either didn't play or left early. His usage led to 12.9 expected fantasy points per game. In Week 2 vs. the Packers, when Cooper didn't suit up at all, Mitchell saw a season-high 12 targets.
His profile is a bit boom-or-bust in nature, but that's ok going up against a Chargers defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers this season.
Omarion Hampton - RB, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYJ
Hampton hasn't lived up to expectations in his second year, not even close, but that doesn't mean we can't start him in Week 11. In fact, I'm suggesting you do start him this weekend at home against the Jets. On the year, the Jets have allowed the second-most rushing yards to opposing running backs.
Last week, Hampton took control of the backfield, rushing 22 times for 105 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore. He accounted for 75% of the RB opportunities in a game the Chargers led throughout.
The Chargers are 3-point home favorites in Week 11, which should mean lots of Hampton touches against a porous Jets run defense. Start 'em!
Kyle Monangai - RB, Chicago Bears vs. NO
Welcome back Monangai! He's been out for nearly a month and a half with turf toe but appears poised to make his return against the Saints in Week 11. And what better opponent to face off against in your first game back then the New Orleans Saints, who allow the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season.
Monangai has played just four games this season. Two of those games came against soft run defenses (Carolina and New York Jets). In those two games, he rushed 40 total times for 246 yards (6.15 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.
60 yards and a score feels like the floor for Monangai in a game the Bears are 11.5-point favorites with an implied point total of 30.
Aaron Jones Sr. - RB, Minnesota Vikings @ SF
Sure, Jones is in a split with Jordan Mason these days, but it's the former that has a much more fantasy-friendly game. In Week 10, it was Jones that took 7-of-8 snaps inside the 10-yard line. That came despite the positive game script in which you might expect to see more Mason. This led to 12.3
Jones also ran more routes (11 vs. 8) than Mason, suggesting he's the preferred pass-catching back in this Vikings offense. That should help in Week 11 against a 49ers team that has ceded the second-most receptions (57) to opposing running backs this season.
The competitive game script and Minnesota's overall trust in Jones over Mason in key situations gives him the edge this week and makes him a decent RB2 or flex starter.
Bonus starts: Stefon Diggs vs. CIN, Rome Odunze vs. NO, Josh Downs vs. ARI, Rico Dowdle @ PHI, Mark Andrews @ CAR
Week 11 Fantasy Football Sits
Saquon Barkley - RB, Philadelphia Eagles vs. PIT
Dual-threat quarterback Joe Milton III is set to get another start for the Eagles in Week 11. Tanner McKee wasn't much better, but at least he wasn't much of a threat with his legs inside the 5-yard line. Milton, on the other hand, rushed nine times in his first start for the Eagles. At 6'5", 246 lbs., Milton is very much a threat to steal work from Barkley around the goal line.
Not only that, but Saquon has really struggled of late. In his last two games, he's totaled just 52 rushing yards on 26 carries (2.0 yards per carry). That came against two beatable run defenses in the Commanders and Giants. Next up is a matchup vs. a Steelers defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards to opposing running backs this season.
Barkley has also been very limited in the passing game this season, never earning more than two targets in any one game. He saw just one on a 59% snap share in Week 9 with Milton under center. Sit 'em!
Ollie Gordon II - RB, Miami Dolphins @ BUF
The Dolphins find themselves as 16.5-point underdogs in Buffalo this week. They have an implied point total of just 14. That's not great for Gordon going up against a defense allowing the ninth-fewest rushing yards to opposing running backs this season.
Gordon has been a solid pickup for fantasy managers this season, but he's generally struggled in games the Dolphins get blown out. In two games (one against KC, the other against Detroit) the Dolphins have lost by 10+ points, Gordon has rushed just 33 times for 96 yards (2.91 yards per carry).
He salvaged his performance in Week 3 vs. KC with a touchdown, however, there likely won't be many red zone opportunities for the Dolphins in Week 11. With Kyle McCord under center last weekend, Gordon didn't log a single red zone carry, and they'll be tough to come by once again this weekend.
D.J. Moore - WR, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA
The Bills have blown out their last three opponents by an average of 20.7 points. We're looking at another blowout in Week 11 at home vs. the lowly 1-8 Dolphins team led by quarterback Kyle McCord.
That's concerning for Moore, who is targeted more in competitive games than he is in blowouts. In his last three games (the blowouts), Moore is averaging just 3.7 catches for 65.7 yards on six targets per game. He's scored two touchdowns in these games, but we'd like a few more targets to feel confident starting him.
As a 16.5-point favorite, the Bills are likely to run a ton in Week 11, which means fewer opportunities for Moore in the passing game. If you're starting him, you're hoping for a long touchdown in the first half. This could very well turn into one where the Bills run 30 times in the second half.
Travis Kelce - TE, Kansas City Chiefs vs. ARI
The Chiefs, much like the Bills this weekend, are set to destroy their opponent. Both teams are 16.5-point home favorites. How much opportunity then is available for Kelce, who all of a sudden finds himself as the third option in the passing game behind Rashee Rice and new addition Josh Downs.
And while Kelce is practicing in full this week, he suffered an ankle injury last weekend that forced him to miss a bunch of snaps. He hasn't found paydirt since Week 3 and will likely be more of a part-time player in Week 11 as the Chiefs don't try to push him too hard in a very winnable game.
You might not have a better option at the position, but I would suggest starting guys like Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, and Gunnar Helm over Kelce this weekend.
Bonus sits: Travis Etienne Jr. @ CHI, Jordan Mason @ SF, Tyler Allgeier @ KC, DeVonta Smith vs. PIT, Tre' Harris vs. NYJ, DK Metcalf @ PHI
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