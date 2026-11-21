RotoBaller's updated Week 11 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 11 slate kicks off on Sunday, which means it's almost time to set our lineups. Managers may have a harder time setting lineups in Week 11 as injuries rise and many players risk missing time, with Mike Evans and Michael Pittman Jr. listed as questionable. Below you will find our updated PPR Week 11 rankings to assist in those tough lineup calls.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 11 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
Week 11 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has established himself as the team's top wide receiver target since returning from an ankle injury in Week 7. He caught a pair of touchdowns to help his team beat the Jets in his first game back and has led the team with eight targets in each of his last two games. He hauled in three of those targets for 71 yards in the Dolphins' loss to the Colts last week, and he has at least 70 receiving yards in three of his last four games.
In Week 11, he'll face the Bills in Buffalo, and if the team has to throw a lot to keep up with the high-scoring Bills, Douglas could be in for a big workload. Opposing WRs have scored the 10th-most PPR points per game against the Bills this season, so it could be a solid matchup for Douglas if he continues to get so much work. He brings big-play potential, and his volume gives him both a high floor and a high ceiling.
In RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, Douglas is the No. 33 WR, making him a solid flex option in deep leagues. Even in standard-sized leagues, he can be a bye-week fill-in or streamer that makes sense as long as he keeps clicking with QB Kyle McCord, who will be making his second NFL start.
Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. had three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown, and three carries for 78 yards and another score. Samuel is averaging 14.4 PPR points per game this season, and that production has been heavily reliant on his ability to get to the end zone. That may prove challenging in Week 11 when the 49ers are facing the Vikings, who have allowed just five total touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2026.
Samuel's role on offense may be scaled back slightly, also. Mike Evans (Achilles) is listed as questionable and may play on Sunday, and the recent acquisition of Keenan Allen will leave Samuel with a smaller piece of the pie.
The game's setting in the high altitude of Mexico City could mean more frequent personnel rotations and fewer snaps for Samuel, as well. Samuel projects as a WR3, and with six teams on bye this week, he should probably be in lineups despite the challenges he is facing.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan continues to display inconsistency in production, even as the Panthers' clear top receiving option. McMillan caught three passes for 35 yards on seven targets in the Panthers Week 10 win versus the New Orleans Saints. He has 30 targets over his previous four games, but has only had a 57% catch rate, amounting to 189 receiving yards.
He has been particularly lackluster in the touchdown category, only scoring three on the season. Despite a lack of fantasy production over these last four weeks, he has clear opportunity; his 30 targets put him 10th in targets among wide receivers.
The Panthers' Week 11 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, are middle of the road in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. However, they have only allowed six touchdowns to wide receivers all year. This matchup isn't projected to be a high-scoring one, so performance expectations should be tempered. Fantasy managers likely can't and shouldn't try to get away from McMillan this week, though. His usage is favorable and enough to keep him as a low-end WR2, RotoBaller's WR20 in Week 11.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer could be looking at a role expansion in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. Mayer has maintained a small specialty role for the majority of the season, but Brock Bowers (ankle) questionable status for Sunday would give the Notre Dame product a heavier workload. The 25-year-old has been a consistent TE2 for Vegas this season, catching 41 passes on 49 targets (83.7% completion rate) for 404 yards and recording one touchdown through 10 games.
He caught two of three targets for 16 yards in a brutal defensive matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. Denver's defense is allowing the third-most full-PPR points to tight ends heading into Week 11, and Mayer could exploit that by linking up with Fernando Mendoza early and often. Fantasy managers need to keep an eye on Bowers' status, since his absence makes Mayer a solid streaming option against Denver.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Caleb Douglas, Deebo Samuel Sr., Tetairoa McMillan, Josh Downs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Caleb Douglas, Deebo Samuel Sr., Tetairoa McMillan, Josh Downs:
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