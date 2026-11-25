Corbin analyzes fantasy football WR/CB matchups to find sleepers, targets, avoids for Week 12 of 2026. His WRs to upgrade based on cornerback matchups data.
Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 12 of the 2026 fantasy football season. No teams have their bye week in Week 12. Wide receiver injuries may cause fantasy managers to consider risky options, so several updates will occur throughout the week as injury reports come in. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them.
The data we access for offensive and defensive players continues to skyrocket. Though we mainly focus on offensive players, the defensive matchups and coverages sometimes take a backseat. However, the goal of this weekly column is to cover the potential wide receiver upgrades and downgrades based on the weekly WR/CB matchups for fantasy football.
Most teams mix in defensive backs all over the field, with very few cornerbacks shadowing an opposing top receiver. The main takeaway involves not overreacting to a weaker matchup if the receiver is a high-end to near-elite target earner and producer in their respective offense. Based on the weekly matchups, we'll use various tools to find several matchup upgrades and downgrades for the opposing receivers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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WR vs. CB Chart Details
The WR/CB Matchup Chart is back again for 2026! You can find it below! We'll have the most favorable and unfavorable matchups based on several metrics. We use weighted averages to create an adjusted offensive and defensive score. Some inputs include yards per route run, fantasy points per route run, and targets per route run.
We'll have a weekly matchup score, calculated by adjusting the scores by subtracting the defensive number from the offensive one. The caveat would be the limited data due to injuries among offensive and defensive players, which may skew the matchups to be more or less favorable.
Since this is a relatively new process, there may be some minor adjustments along the way. With more data from the 2026 season, we'll learn what matchups to target and which ones to temper expectations for.
Players can underperform and outperform in a given matchup based on luck and skill factors. There are multiple layers to consider in these matchups, especially since team defenses tend to shift their coverage based on the opposing offenses.
How to Use The WR/CB Chart
One way to use this chart is to identify weaker or tougher projected matchups in the given week. Another purpose is identifying which team-level matchups to target. For instance, if multiple receivers have a positive or green matchup score on the same team, that indicates the opposing secondary could be a favorable matchup.
The flip side is also true. Finally, when a receiver has a positive or negative matchup score, it shouldn’t be used as a start or sit tool. However, it’s more helpful to utilize the matchup score to adjust expectations for that wide receiver. We also know there can be a wide range of outcomes where a receiver thrives or posts a dud, regardless of the matchup and projected game script.
Key Terms and Abbreviations
- TPRR = targets per route run
- YPRR = yards per route run
- FPRR = fantasy points per route run
WR/CB Matchups Chart Notes
With the new charts, we're removing the section on team offenses in alphabetical order. That said, we'll list some of the WR/CB matchup notes based on injuries and other updates. Slot matchups will be next to the receiver's name.
- Steelers WR Michael Pittman Jr. practiced fully on Tuesday. He expects to be activated from injured reserve. Roman Wilson played on the outside (83.3%) in Week 11 with Germie Bernard (51.1%) and Max Hurleman (43.8%) in the slot. Pittman might be battling Wilson and Bernard for routes.
- Browns WR Denzel Boston was dealing with a toe injury before their Week 11 bye. He didn't practice on Tuesday.
- Giants CB Greg Newsome had ankle surgery. He heads to injured reserve. Paulson Adebo should see more outside coverage. The Giants have five cornerbacks on injured reserve, including Newsome.
- Buccaneers CB Jacob Parrish is dealing with a back injury. He underwent an MRI on Monday.
- 49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir is dealing with a foot injury.
- Dolphins CB Julius Brents is day-to-day with a shoulder injury.
- Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey returned to the team facility on Monday after being inactive due to a coach's decision.
- Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury. He could miss Thursday's game.
- Bills CB Christian Benford was out in Week 11. He had a limited practice on Tuesday.
- Jets CB and second-round rookie D'Angelo Ponds has been covering more slot snaps.
- Titans CB Cor'Dale Flott left Week 11 with a neck injury.
Best Projected Week 12 WR/CB Matchups
All columns in chart below are sortable, expand rows for more data.
Click a column header to sort; click the arrow on a row for the full stats.
Worst Projected Week 12 WR/CB Matchups
All columns in chart below are sortable, expand rows for more data.
Click a column header to sort; click the arrow on a row for the full stats.
Week 12 WR/CB Matchup Upgrades
Luther Burden III vs. Khalil Dorsey and Rome Odunze vs. Rock Ya-Sin
Since Week 6, when Caleb Williams returned healthy, the Bears rank 5th in pass rate over expected (PROE) and 5th in explosive pass rate (12.4%). Since Week 6, Burden leads the Bears with a 28.7% first-read target share and 3.63 yards per route run. He has produced 3+ fantasy points more (16.96) than his expected fantasy points per game (13.03).
That said, Rome Odunze has similar usage (13.66 expected fantasy points), with a 17% first-read target share and 2.00 yards per route run. Unfortunately, Odunze could be a buy candidate, averaging 11 fantasy points per game since Week 6. The Bears face the Lions, who allow the 2nd-highest PROE and the 12th-highest explosive pass rate.
The Lions use man coverage at the 6th-highest rate and allow the 5th-most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, the Lions deploy single-high looks at the 9th-highest rate and allow the 8th-most fantasy points per dropback. Burden leads the Bears in yards per route run (2.46) with a 22% target rate against man coverage.
The visual below shows the Bears pass catchers against man, zone, and single-high coverage.
Though Kalif Raymond has a 27% target rate and 2.27 yards per route run against man coverage, his usage has been trending downward. Odunze hasn't been efficient with 0.85 yards per route run against man coverage. However, Odunze has been more productive against single-high coverage with 1.88 yards per route run and an 18% target rate.
Burden leads the Bears in yards per route run (1.99) and target rate (27%) against single-high. It could be a solid game for Colston Loveland, who averages a 22% target rate and 1.65 yards per route run against single-high coverage. This should be one of the higher-scoring games on the slate, projecting for a 55.5-point over/under.
Burden projects to face Khalil Dorsey with Odunze lining up against Rock Ya-Sin. The Lions defense has played better since Week 7. Dorsey allows a -0.542 EPA per target (92nd percentile) and 1.15 fantasy points per target (73rd percentile). Meanwhile, Ya-Sin allows a 0.240 EPA per target (45th percentile) and 1.47 fantasy points per target (59th percentile).
Look for Burden and Odunze to fare well against the Lions' man and single-high coverage.
Rashee Rice vs. Davison Igbinosun
Since Week 6, the Chiefs rank 2nd in PROE and 13th in explosive pass percentage. They face the Bills, who allow the 12th-highest PROE and 25th-highest explosive pass rate. Buffalo plays zone coverage at the 14th-highest rate and allows the 30th-most fantasy points per dropback.
The Bills limit fantasy points per dropback (No. 27) when using two-high coverages (No. 15). Rice leads the Chiefs in target rate (27%) and yards per route run (2.73) against zone coverage. Travis Kelce is close behind, with a 24% target rate and 2.36 yards per route run against zone.
Josh Downs has been better against man coverage, with a 30% target rate and 2.15 yards per route run. Since the Bills' defense tends to limit explosive plays, Patrick Mahomes will target Rice and Kelce in the short and middle areas of the field to generate yards after the catch.
The visual below shows the Chiefs' pass catchers against zone, single-high, and two-high coverages.
Specifically, Rice averages a 26% target rate and 2.67 yards per route run against two-high looks. Meanwhile, against two-high looks, Kelce garners a 21% target rate and 2.37 yards per route run. The Cyrus Allen truthers might say look at the bottom row.
Allen has a 23% target rate and 2.61 yards per route run against zone coverage across a 56-route sample. Surprisingly, Allen averages a 34% target rate and 4.41 yards per route run against two-high looks. Allen could have a couple of splash plays against the Bills, though that's a risky play.
The Bills' best cornerback, Christian Benford, was out in Week 11. He might not play on Thursday in Week 12. Rice projects to face Davison Igbinosun or Maxwell Hairston, who cover the outside receivers. Rice projects to match up against Igbinosun because he took Benford's place. Igbinosun allows a -0.412 EPA per target (88th percentile) and 1.02 fantasy points per target (76th percentile) since Week 6.
Though the Bills defense has been playing better, they faced weaker pass catchers and offenses over the past few weeks, including the Dolphins, Jets, Vikings, and Ravens since Buffalo's Week 7 bye. Rice should fare well as a high-end WR2 in PPR leagues against the Bills' zone coverage.
Justin Jefferson vs. A.J. Terrell
Since Week 6, Jefferson has strong usage, with 13.47 expected fantasy points per game and a 36% first-read target share. He and T.J. Hockenson (11.39) are the only Vikings pass catchers with double-digit expected fantasy points per game since Week 6, showing the targets have been highly concentrated.
The Vikings rank 9th in PROE and 20th in explosive pass percentage since Week 6. Meanwhile, since Week 6, the Falcons allow the 28th-highest PROE and the 5th-highest explosive pass percentage. The Falcons defense loves using single-high looks at the 4th-highest rate, yet allows the 19th-most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, the Falcons use man coverage at the 11th-highest rate and allow the 22nd-most fantasy points per dropback.
Jefferson has a 30% target rate and 2.33 yards per route run against single-high. Hockenson is the only other healthy Vikings pass catcher with a target rate north of 20% (26%) with a strong 1.89 yards per route run against single-high. That doesn't include Gavin Bartholomew's 24% target rate and 1.72 yards per route run across a 25-route sample.
The visual below shows the Vikings pass catchers against man, zone, and single-high coverages.
Surprisingly, Hockenson has a 29% target rate and 3.11 yards per route run against man coverage, though the Vikings haven't faced it often. Jefferson has a 22% target rate and 1.63 yards per route run against man coverage. Jefferson faces A.J. Terrell, who has been struggling in coverage lately.
Since Week 6, Terrell allows a 0.903 EPA per target (13th percentile) and 3.09 fantasy points per target (8th percentile). Kirk Cousins, Jefferson, and Hockenson should bounce back in Week 12 after a brutal showing in Week 11.
Chris Olave vs. DJ Turner II
The Saints rank 8th in PROE, 31st in explosive pass rate, and 10th in passing success rate since Week 6. They face the Bengals' defense, which allows the 21st-highest PROE, 10th-highest explosive pass rate, and the 2nd-highest rushing success rate.
Olave has strong usage, with 13.12 expected fantasy points per game and a 37.6% first-read target share since Week 6. That includes three games with Jordyn Tyson, who averages 10.15 expected fantasy points and a 24.1% first-read target share. Olave faces a Bengals defense that uses man coverage at the 3rd-highest rate and allows the 10th-most fantasy points per dropback.
The Bengals use single-high looks at the 11th-highest rate and allow the 13th-highest fantasy points per dropback. Olave averages a 26% target rate and 2.22 yards per route run against man coverage. He has better numbers against single-high coverage, with a 29% target rate and 2.58 yards per route run.
The visual below shows the Saints pass catchers against man, zone, and single-high coverage.
Though Tyson has a 38% target rate and 2.08 yards per route run against man coverage, we're dealing with a 13-route sample. Similarly, Tyson has a 38% target rate and 2.69 yards per route run against single-high looks, though with a larger sample (29 routes).
Olave could see shadow coverage from DJ Turner, who allows a 0.188 EPA per target (53rd percentile) and 1.74 fantasy points per target (50th percentile). Turner often blankets receivers on 30.6% of his snaps (80th percentile), which causes opposing quarterbacks to throw into tight coverage.
Assuming the Bengals defense doesn't change it up by bringing additional pressure against Tyler Shough, Olave should be up for the challenge against one of the better cornerbacks.
Week 12 WR/CB Matchup Downgrades
D.K. Metcalf vs. Pat Surtain
Metcalf was ejected from Week 11, though it doesn't sound like he'll be suspended. Since Week 6, the Steelers rank 18th in PROE, 25th in explosive pass rate, and 10th in rushing success rate. Since Week 6, Aaron Rodgers ranks 42nd in aDOT (6.41), 42nd in time to throw (2.29 seconds), and 34th in completion rate over expected (CPOE), out of 45 qualified quarterbacks.
That tells us the Steelers have leaned on their run game while Rodgers looks to throw quick, short passes. They face a Broncos defense that allows the 6th-highest PROE and the 26th-highest explosive pass rate since Week 6. The Broncos use man coverage at the 12th-highest rate and allow the 10th-most fantasy points per dropback.
Specifically, the Broncos deploy single-high looks at the 11th-highest rate and allow the 13th-highest fantasy points per dropback. Metcalf has a 22% target rate and 1.67 yards per route run against man coverage. Roman Wilson (2.12) and Darnell Washington (3.02) are the only Steelers pass catchers with a yards per route run north of 2.00 against man coverage.
The visual below shows the Steelers pass catchers against man, zone, and single-high coverages.
Though Metcalf has a strong 23% target rate against single-high, he averages 1.47 yards per route run. Again, Wilson (22% target rate, 2.11 yards per route run) and Washington (25% target rate, 2.48 yards per route run) lead the Steelers in target rate and yards per route run against single-high looks. Maybe it's a sneaky game for Wilson and Washington.
Metcalf projects to face Pat Surtain, who allows a 0.351 EPA per target (39th percentile) and 1.97 fantasy points per target (33rd percentile) since Week 6. Though that looks favorable, Surtain allowed a 0.215 EPA per target (51st percentile) and 1.49 fantasy points per target (68th percentile) throughout the season.
Though Surtain hasn't been a shutdown corner, he should slow down Metcalf and the Steelers' outside receivers. It sounds like Michael Pittman Jr. could return, further muddying the usage from the Steelers' pass catchers, including Metcalf. Be cautious with Metcalf and the Steelers' passing offense in Week 12.
DeMario Douglas vs. Tarheeb Still
If Drake Maye were healthy, this still would be a challenging matchup for Douglas. Since Week 6, the Patriots rank 14th in PROE, 9th in explosive pass rate, and 16th in explosive rush percentage. The Patriots face the Chargers, who allow the 3rd-highest PROE and the 11th-highest explosive pass rate.
The Chargers deploy zone coverage at the 12th-highest rate and allow the 7th-highest fantasy points per dropback. They consistently use two-high looks at the 13th-highest rate and allow the 14th-highest fantasy points per dropback. Douglas averages a 16% target rate and 1.64 yards per route run against zone coverage.
The visual below shows the Patriots pass catchers against zone, single-high, and two-high coverages.
Similarly, Douglas has a 13% target rate and 1.64 yards per route run against two-high looks. That indicates Douglas can be efficient, though he lacks the volume against zone and two-high coverages. As a primary slot receiver (77% since Week 6), Douglas has been better against man coverage, with a 29% target rate and 2.35 yards per route run.
Douglas projects to face Tarheeb Still, who allows 0.312 EPA per target (42nd percentile) and 2.19 fantasy points per target (24th percentile) since Week 6. However, Still has been better throughout the season, allowing 0.183 EPA per target (54th percentile) and 1.89 fantasy points per target (39th percentile).
Douglas was efficient with Maye, but he might be borderline droppable with Tommy DeVito at quarterback. Downgrade Douglas' Week 12 matchup.
Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Nick Emmanwori
The 49ers rank 12th in PROE, 3rd in explosive pass rate, and 5th in rushing success rate since Week 6. They face the Seahawks, who allow the 18th-highest PROE, 31st in explosive pass rate, and 24th in rushing success rate since Week 6. It's strength-against-strength after the 49ers picked apart the Vikings' top defense.
The Seahawks allow the fewest fantasy points per game to the slot. Samuel rotates out wide (55.8%) and in the slot (39.5%) since Week 6. Seattle deploys zone coverage the most and allows the fewest fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, the Seahawks use two-high looks at the 9th-highest rate and allow the 31st-most fantasy points per dropback.
The visual below shows the 49ers' pass catchers against zone, single-high, and two-high coverages.
Against zone coverage, Samuel has a 19% target rate and 1.45 yards per route run. George Kittle (25% target rate, 2.32 yards per route run), Christian McCaffrey (24% target rate, 1.47 yards per route run), and Mike Evans (35% target rate, 4.56 yards per route run) see a target rate north of 20% against zone coverage.
Similarly, Samuel lacks targets (13% target rate) and production (1.02 yards per route run) against two-high looks. Kittle (2.68), McCaffrey (2.12), Jordan Watkins (2.65), and Evans (3.91) lead the 49ers in yards per route run against two-high coverages, coinciding with strong target rates.
Samuel projects to face Nick Emmanwori, who allows a -0.180 EPA per target (82nd percentile) and 1.42 fantasy points per target (63rd percentile) since Week 6. The wildcard is Kyle Shanahan designing plays for Samuel on end arounds or other unique situations to create explosive plays.
Since Week 6, Samuel has been outproducing his expected fantasy points per game (6.15) by over 10 points (16.80), suggesting regression against a strong pass defense. Be cautious about Samuel continued efficiency in Week 12.
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