Quincy's NFL Week 12 power rankings. Where does each team stand ahead of Week 12? Read the updated power rankings featuring the San Francisco 49ers and more.
We are in the thick of it now. Thanksgiving is this week, and we are beginning to see how some teams are separating themselves. The 49ers, for example, look like an absolute powerhouse. What they were able to do to the Vikings' defense on Sunday night was nothing short of incredible.
On the flip side, several teams that enjoyed solid Week 10s fell flat in Week 11. The Chargers were notable as a team that looked like it could be turning a corner, but dropped a game to the Jets. The bottom of the barrel has been tough to watch, but there are fireworks at the top.
As we head into Week 12, the NFC and AFC races are getting interesting. Buffalo and Kansas City will battle it out on Thanksgiving in their seemingly annual meeting. Seattle and San Francisco will renew their rivalry as well. Let's dive in and see where each team stands as we head into a massive slate of games.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:
- Overall fantasy football rankings
- Running back (RB) rankings
- Wide receiver (WR) rankings
- Quarterback (QB) rankings
- Tight end (TE) rankings
- Defense (D/ST) rankings
- Kicker (K) rankings
- FLEX rankings
- Dynasty rankings
No. 32 - Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers were on top of the world after beating the Ravens in Week 10, but they fell to the Jets in Week 11. The offense still played better than it has for much of the season, but this was still a very poor loss for this team.
No. 31 - Miami Dolphins
Miami lost once again in Week 11. The Bills were too much to handle for this squad, even though Buffalo did everything in its power to try and give this game away. Without Malik Willis, the Dolphins' offense is struggling to get much going.
No. 30 - Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis was put down in major fashion by the Texans last Thursday. The team released Daniel Jones as a result, who now finds himself at a new low in his career. Indianapolis is directionless, and a lot of changes are on the way.
No. 29 - Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals were blown out in a major way by the Chiefs in Week 11. Patrick Mahomes II had his way with this team, and Arizona struggled to get going with Josh Johnson at quarterback.
No. 28 - Tennessee Titans
Tennessee's offense showed up once again in Week 11, but the defense allowed a whopping 51 points. There was nothing this team could do to stop the Cowboys. At least Cam Ward continued to look better.
Cam Ward was doing the most on this wild TD pass 👀 https://t.co/Su6CrsKDYP
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
No. 27 - New York Jets
You don't get to jump too high in the power rankings when you take down the No. 32-ranked team, but the Jets do deserve a small leap given that there are several one-win teams in the league. Still, New York will need to prove this win was no fluke. Even so, there is a lot to be excited about for the future of this franchise if they can get some things right in the offseason.
No. 26 - Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta enjoyed a bye in Week 11. The team will emerge from the bye with a tough challenge against the Vikings. This will be an interesting litmus test for one of the most inconsistent teams all season.
No. 25 - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans was unable to handle the Bears' pass rush on Sunday. Tyler Shough continues to do as much as he can despite a porous offensive line. Shough just needs a bit of help, but he looks like he could be something in this league.
No. 24 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay was held down by the Lions in Week 11. Baker Mayfield and co. could not get much going on offense, and Detroit's rush defense is a lot to handle. The Buccaneers' chances at winning the division are slipping.
No. 23 - Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore's free fall continued with a loss to the Panthers in Week 11. This defense simply does not have what it takes to compete this season. The offense played much better, but you can only do so much if you are able to score more than 30 points.
No. 22 - Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza looked solid through one half against the Broncos, but Denver turned it on in the second half much like Seattle did in Week 10. Still, Mendoza looks like he is the man for the job. The Raiders just need to get substantially better around him.
Fernando Mendoza throws his FIRST career passing TD 🔥
LVvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Kse8UFzJpd
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
No. 21 - Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia managed to beat the Steelers in Week 11. It was an impressive win considering how many injuries the Eagles are dealing with right now. Joe Milton III has not been spectacular, but he has been serviceable. Thursday's bout with Dallas on Thanksgiving will be interesting.
No. 20 - Houston Texans
Houston grabbed a win over the lowly Colts in Week 11. C.J. Stroud looked great once again as he spread the ball around. The Texans' defense also finally showed up, albeit in an easy matchup.
STROUD. NICO. SIX.
INDvsHOU on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/N8wVUjuo77
— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2026
No. 19 - New England Patriots
New England was on bye in Week 11 amidst a myriad of injuries. The season seems lost as Tommy DeVito is set to start the rest of the way with no A.J. Brown. We will see how it plays out, but the Patriots' prospects are looking dire.
No. 18 - Washington Commanders
The Commanders delivered a massive victory over the Bengals on Monday night. Jayden Daniels and co. seem to be figuring out how to win close games, rather than squander them. Washington has placed itself squarely in the divisional race after taking down the red-hot Bengals.
No. 17 - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas continued its massive offensive output in Week 11. The Cowboys made a statement by dropping 51 points on the Titans. The team still allowed 30, so it will be interesting to see how Dallas' defensive unit fares against the Eagles on Thanksgiving.
No. 16 - Carolina Panthers
The Panthers continued their push for the divisional title with a win over Baltimore in Week 11. The win brought Carolina back to 0.500 and allowed the offense to reset. Carolina's defense still leaves a lot to be desired, but the team as a whole needs to start stringing together multiple solid weeks in a row
No. 15 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh fell once again in Week 11, this time to the Eagles. The loss was unfortunate as the Steelers were looking to keep pace with Cincinnati in the divisional race. Pittsburgh seems to continue to take two steps forward and two steps back at a time.
No. 14 - Cleveland Browns
Cleveland was on a bye in Week 11, but it watched as the Steelers dropped another game, opening the door for Cleveland to advance in the divisional rankings. With their defense playing well, Cleveland can play with anyone on any given Sunday.
No. 13 - New York Giants
New York pulled a huge upset over the Jaguars in Week 11, and now looks like a true threat in the NFC. New York is well on its way to a divisional title, but the defense is playing well enough to potentially net this team a playoff win or two.
Deonte Banks gets a takeaway for the Giants!
JAXvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/3WUkdaStVg
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
No. 12 - Green Bay Packers
Green Bay was on a bye in Week 11, but the team looks like it will get Micah Parsons back in a massive Thanksgiving Eve tilt against the Rams. This game could make or break Green Bay's season, especially with the Rams right on their heels in the Wild Card.
No. 11 - Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles was on a bye in Week 11 and will look to take down the Packers on Wednesday. A win would be huge for a team that is massively depleted by injuries at this point in the season. Additionally, Puka Nacua is lost for the year, clouding the Rams' playoff chances.
No. 10 - Seattle Seahawks
Seattle enjoyed a bye in Week 11. The team will look to exit the bye with a healthier defense, and their primary signal-caller, Sam Darnold, under center. Week 12 presents a massive test against the 49ers, a team the Seahawks probably should have beaten a few weeks ago.
No. 9 - Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings were slammed down by the 49ers in Week 11. Minnesota's vaunted defense could do nothing against the quick attack of San Francisco. This team needs to find some answers quickly as the Lions and Bears continue to string together wins.
No. 8 - Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati's offense seemed to be solved by Washington on Monday night. This team was hardly able to get going in the second half, after blowing an early 10-point lead. The Bengals were surging in recent weeks, but this loss proved they can be vulnerable.
No. 7 - Kansas City Chiefs
Once again, Emmett Johnson displayed that he has what it takes to fill in for Kenneth Walker III. Kansas City treated the Cardinals like a pass-through game, and now turns its sights on the Bills on Thanksgiving night.
The rookie Emmett Johnson has his fourth-straight game with a touchdown
AZvsKC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/KtsWXC5Q74
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
No. 6 - Denver Broncos
Denver looked like it could be on its way to an upset loss in Week 11, but the team got it together in the second half and stymied the Raiders. Perhaps the biggest storyline coming out of this game was the performance of Jonah Coleman. He gashed through Las Vegas' defense and gave the Broncos an offensive identity.
No. 5 - Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars dropped a game to the Giants in Week 11. The loss does not threaten Jacksonville's divisional standings, but it does raise questions for their ability to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
No. 4 - Chicago Bears
Chicago's defense has stepped up in a big way in recent weeks with the offense struggling to produce as normal. The addition of Jeffery Simmons has paid dividends for this team.
No. 3 - Detroit Lions
Detroit took down the Buccaneers in Week 11. This team is in the driver's seat in the NFC North. Week 12 on Thanksgiving night will be a huge tilt with the Bears for the divisional lead.
No. 2 - Buffalo Bills
Buffalo has fallen one spot in the power rankings after winning another ugly game. Josh Allen continues to be inconsistent with his interceptions. Those picks will be difficult to come back from against better competition moving forward.
No. 1 - San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers took care of business on Sunday night. Brock Purdy continues to enjoy his best season as a pro. Mike Evans has proven that he is the key to San Francisco's success. He just needs to stay healthy.
Mike Evans extends the lead for the 49ers 🗣️
MINvsSF on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/78XExNCLhW
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
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