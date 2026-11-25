Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.
Hey RotoBallers! Happy Thanksgiving! Week 12 will be unique, with football games on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Most leagues have already run their waiver wire, but there is still time this week to pick up a player. The fantasy playoffs are fast approaching, and we have updated Week 12 mid-week waiver wire rankings for the 2026 season to help managers navigate through the waiver wire. In this article, you'll see who to prioritize and who to add to strengthen your fantasy rosters.
Injuries are taking a toll, and some players are seeing expanded roles as a result. Is Tyler Higbee the Rams' primary tight end over Colby Parkinson with Terrace Ferguson ruled out for the season? Has Ted Hurst become Baker Mayfield's favorite target after catching five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions? Is Jack Bech the Raiders' new No. 1 wide receiver after erupting for eight catches, 88 yards, and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Broncos?
These Week 12 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 12 on the waiver wire!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 12?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|45
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|4
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|5
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|67
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|7
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Justice Hill
|RB
|24
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|46
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|9
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|12
|Will Shipley
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|13
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|16
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|14
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|63
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|16
|Tank Dell
|WR
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|64
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|18
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|21
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|21
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|25
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|25
|Ted Hurst III
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Malik Washington
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|29
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|41
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Jack Bech
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|33
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|37
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|38
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|39
|Myles Price
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|43
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|44
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|25
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Ray Davis
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Davis Allen
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Tai Felton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|58
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Cam Ward
|QB
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Joe Milton
|QB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|47
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Geno Smith
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|0
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|DJ Uiagalelei
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Carson Beck
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|New York Giants
|DST
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|80
|New York Jets
|DST
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names include Ted Hurst III, Tyler Higbee, Jack Bech, Kaleb Johnson, and Jonathon Brooks. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 12.
Ted Hurst III, WR, Tampa Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III is worth stashing in 12-team leagues that start three receivers after taking on a bigger role coming out of the bye. He went from one offensive snap against the Chicago Bears to 44 against the Detroit Lions and caught five of a team-high seven targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Todd Bowles said the team wanted to get Hurst more involved and pointed to drops as something he needs to clean up.
Hurst played more than twice as many snaps as Tez Johnson against Detroit. Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka still played more than Hurst, so his clearest path to steady work is staying ahead of Johnson in the rotation. He's rostered in one percent of Yahoo leagues. I'd keep him on the bench Monday night against the Carolina Panthers. He went three straight games without a catch before the bye, including the first Carolina meeting. I'd want to see him keep that playing time for another week before using him in a lineup.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is a Week 12 streaming option in 12-team PPR leagues for Wednesday's game against the Green Bay Packers. He's available in 79% of Yahoo leagues. Puka Nacua (knee) is on injured reserve, and head coach Sean McVay indicated that Davante Adams (hamstring) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle and hamstring) are unlikely to return this week. With all three out against the Arizona Cardinals before the bye, Higbee led the Rams' tight ends with four targets and caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown. Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen each played about two-thirds of the offensive snaps, and Allen also caught a touchdown.
Green Bay has allowed the second-fewest receiving yards per game to tight ends, so Higbee could need a touchdown to pay off if he gets a similar workload. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Adams is more likely to return around mid-December. Fantasy managers should consider holding Higbee beyond Wednesday if he leads the Rams' tight ends in targets again.
Jack Bech, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech led the team with eight receptions in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, ending the day with 88 yards and a touchdown. Through two starts by first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Bech has averaged a team-leading 7.5 targets per game, and with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) sidelined by an ankle injury, the 2025 second-round pick proved more than capable of providing usable fantasy production.
Conflicting reports about the severity of Bowers' injury have left his Week 12 availability up in the air, but Bech should be targeted on waivers as a potential plug-and-play starter should Bowers miss another week, while also possessing longer-term potential if his budding connection with Mendoza proves legitimate.
Kaeleb Johnson, RB, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could lead the backfield Wednesday against Los Angeles if Josh Jacobs (finger) is unable to play. Johnson handled 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown against New England in Week 9, then led Green Bay with 10 carries for 42 yards against Minnesota before the bye. His role in the passing game has remained limited, and MarShawn Lloyd is also expected to see touches if Jacobs is sidelined.
The matchup offers little help, as Los Angeles has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Johnson would have some appeal in deeper leagues if Jacobs sits, but with no teams on bye in Week 12, most fantasy managers should have better starting options.
Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales admitted on Monday that Trevor Etienne's and Tre Tyus' special teams value is making it challenging to find a spot for running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) as he looks to come off Injured Reserve, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Brooks' return-from-IR window is open for only another eight days, and if the Panthers do not activate him by then, he will be lost for the rest of the 2026 season. The 23-year-old was able to practice in full last week, but he was not activated to play in the win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Brooks was a popular post-hype sleeper this preseason despite already tearing his ACL twice in his NFL career, but he is becoming harder to keep stashed, with a potential limited role coming once he's off IR. The former second-rounder from Texas did not see much work in two games this year before his injury, either, behind starter Chuba Hubbard, carrying the ball nine times for 30 yards and catching two of three targets for 43 yards through the air.
Brooks should come off IR and be active for a Week 12 matchup against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night, but he will be almost impossible to trust for standalone fantasy value as long as Hubbard remains healthy.
Running Backs - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|45
|Add in All Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Justice Hill
|RB
|24
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|9
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Will Shipley
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|25
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Ray Davis
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|67
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|46
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|16
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ted Hurst III
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jack Bech
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Myles Price
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|25
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tai Felton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tight Ends- Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|63
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|64
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|21
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|41
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Davis Allen
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 12:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Cam Ward
|QB
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Joe Milton
|QB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|47
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|0
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|DJ Uiagalelei
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Carson Beck
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 12:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Giants
|DST
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|New York Jets
|DST
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 12 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 12 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 12 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 12 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 12 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 12 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ted Hurst III, Antonio Williams, Justice Hill, Konata Mumpfield, Will Shipley, Tyler Higbee, Jonathon Brooks, Kaleb Johnson, Jack Bech, Pat Bryant, Samaje Perine, Chimere Dike, Dylan Sampson, Rashod Bateman, Brandon Aiyuk, Tutu Atwell, Roman Wilson, Darius Cooper, Myles Price, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Freiermuth, Sione Vaki, Fernando Mendoza, Cam Ward, Deshaun Watson, Joe Milton III, J.J. McCarthy, Anthony Richardson Sr., and Mason Rudolph. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ted Hurst III, Tyler Higbee, Jack Bech, Kaleb Johnson, and Jonathon Brooks. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ted Hurst III, Antonio Williams, Justice Hill, Konata Mumpfield, Will Shipley, Tyler Higbee, Jonathon Brooks, Kaleb Johnson, Jack Bech, Pat Bryant, Samaje Perine, Chimere Dike, Dylan Sampson, Rashod Bateman, Brandon Aiyuk, Tutu Atwell, Roman Wilson, Darius Cooper, Myles Price, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Freiermuth, Sione Vaki, Fernando Mendoza, Cam Ward, Deshaun Watson, Joe Milton III, J.J. McCarthy, Anthony Richardson Sr., and Mason Rudolph:
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