Nick Mariano looks at all 2026 fantasy football Week 12 kickers -- streamers, starts, sits, targets, avoids, and waiver wire pickups. Our Week 12 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL kickers.
Week 12 loads us up with a staggered holiday schedule where all 32 teams come to play after a six-team bye. Jason Myers is the only bigger name who will return, but he’s only had one double-digit fantasy performance across 10 games, so the bye may help some of you be free. Now, who is ready to explore this week’s menu of turkey legs?
Thanks to our early projections, we have plenty of streamer candidates for your consideration if those two aren’t available to you. Even the best kickers can have off weeks or simply not be used much, but we do what we can to set ourselves up for success. In general, we still have healthy trends to follow and highlight those Ks in good spots who are widely available.
We'll talk through some low-rostered kickers who should help you towards a win in Week 12. Analyzing kickers can feel like a luck-driven exercise, but there are factors we can use to increase our chances of enjoying those spike weeks. You may be tired by this point in the season, but that’s exactly when you need to find the energy to keep seeking out every advantage we can get!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Team
|Opp.
|Y% Rost
|1
|1
|Cam Little
|JAX
|TEN
|95%
|1
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|PHI
|99%
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|BAL
|94%
|2
|4
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|NO
|87%
|2
|5
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|CAR
|29%
|2
|6
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|@DET
|65%
|2
|7
|Jake Bates
|DET
|CHI
|76%
|2
|8
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|ATL
|90%
|2
|9
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|KC
|84%
|3
|10
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|@IND
|7%
|3
|11
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|DEN
|34%
|3
|12
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|@ARI
|9%
|3
|13
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|SEA
|58%
|3
|14
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|@MIA
|14%
|3
|15
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|LV
|1%
|3
|16
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|NE
|34%
|3
|17
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|@JAX
|2%
|4
|18
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|@PIT
|25%
|4
|19
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|@SF
|43%
|4
|20
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|@BUF
|34%
|4
|21
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|NYG
|81%
|5
|22
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|@CIN
|1%
|5
|23
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|@TB
|7%
|5
|24
|Trey Smack
|GB
|@LAR
|9%
|5
|25
|Matt Gay
|LV
|@CLE
|15%
|6
|26
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|@DAL
|3%
|6
|27
|Riley Patterson
|BAL
|@HOU
|1%
|6
|28
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|@LAC
|3%
|6
|29
|Brandon McManus
|LAR
|GB
|3%
|6
|30
|Daniel Carlson
|MIA
|NYJ
|0%
|6
|31
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|WSH
|3%
|6
|32
|Jake Moody
|ATL
|@MIN
|0%
Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 12
Only players rostered in fewer than 50% of fantasy football leagues are considered streamers, and I try to aim lower than that. Respect the tiers and don't get bogged down by pure ordinal rank.
First of all, respect to Will Reichard for nearly hitting that 71-yard attempt in the Mexico City altitude. It's a shame that it fell just short.
Week 11 was a generally solid league-wide kicker show, with an 84.3% success rate overall. Pending Monday night, kickers were 12-for-13 in the 40-49-yard portion of the field, but only 13-for-19 from 50-plus (68.4%) after consecutive strong weeks above 75%.
Chase McLaughlin (TB) vs. Carolina Panthers
29% Rostered
The Bucs couldn’t keep up with Detroit in a 31-21 loss, which left McLaughlin limited to three extra points. This snapped a four-game streak with 10 or more fantasy points and is only the second game of the year without an attempt. He still collected some history anyway.
Chase McLaughlin has now surpassed Connor Barth (477) for the third-most kicking points in team history.
— Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) November 22, 2026
Luckily for him (and us), he now gets a Carolina team that he and Tampa Bay decimated back in Week 7. And each subsequent matchup through Week 17 is solid, with the Chargers, Ravens, and Saints all serving up top-10 K games.
McLaughlin and Tyler Bass are the only qualified kickers who remain perfect on the year, but ol’ Chase hasn’t missed any extra points either (Bass has missed two). Put some respect on the Perfect Pirate ahead of a plus matchup with the Panthers.
Dominic Zvada (NYG) at Indianapolis Colts
7% Rostered
The Giants and Zvada have endured quite the roller coaster during his rookie year, with things like the weather and general performance yielding some Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde for us all. Though he missed a 32-yarder in Week 11, he was also good from 53, 54, and 43.
Critically, the 43-yarder came after pulling the 32 wide left across the frame. And until Harbaugh discards him, the trust and volume remain for us to enjoy as detached fantasy managers. The only thing I know is that his power from distance has been known for years.
🎯 53 yds
🎯 55 yds
🎯 52 yds
🎯 53 yds
🎯 56 yds
🎯 56 yds
🎯 54 yds
@UMichFootball K Dominic Zvada remains perfect from 50+ this season 👀
#B1GFootball https://t.co/gyVe1rD2vs
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 2, 2024
The success rates aren’t astounding, but Coach Harbaugh remains unafraid to trot him out there when the inconsistent J.J. McCarthy-led offense stalls out. His 11 FG attempts and eight makes from 50-plus trail only Spencer Shrader.
Speaking of the Colts, they’re in a bit of a cartoonish downward spiral these days, with the defense ceding top-three kicking numbers to opponents. You have to eat the risk that bad Zvada laces up, but there’s so much upside present here.
Early Vegas lines have the Giants implied for 24.5 points, the 10th-highest total on the slate.
Joey Slye (TEN) at Jacksonville Jaguars
2% Rostered
Tennessee and Dallas didn’t quite turn into the evenly-matched track meet that we all thought, but even a tilted 51-30 loss supplied three field goals and three extra points for Slye. This comes after his fantastic trio of 50-plus hits against Jacksonville in Week 10, which we’d love to see again in the rematch this Sunday.
The Titans make plenty of mistakes as a whole, and that “defense” has allowed 40 or more points in three straight games! But the raw volume of plays makes for fantasy dreams, as they once again led the NFL in no-huddle rate by a country mile.
Per SumerSports, TEN’s 25.7 seconds of game clock per play over its last five games is nearly a full second faster than the second-place Saints (26.6). Even if they aren’t the most successful bunch, if you can jam in rapid-fire plays, then we can unearth some precious gems. Mix in a big leg, and we’ve got a party.
Andre Szmyt (CLE) vs. Las Vegas Raiders
1% Rostered
Szmyt has kicked multiple FGs in nine consecutive games since an icy Week 1 at Jacksonville, with his 2.8 attempts per game over the team’s last five games ranking fourth out of all kickers. The Browns have enjoyed a fun schedule for kickers, and now they’ve been flexed into primetime against the Raiders.
Though we haven’t gotten a top-tier game (he’s capped out at 13 points in any given week), the 2.22 FGs made per game since Week 2 are tied for the fifth-most. As a result, he’s averaging nearly 10 points per game in that window as a top-12 option.
And at risk of falling into those pre-sorted categories for picking apart kickers with a fantasy lens, Szmyt also ranks in the top-10 success rates on kicks of 45 yards or more.
Jason Sanders (NYJ) at Miami Dolphins
14% Rostered
Sanders continues to be a midseason riser after a middling first five games, with a league-leading 3.17 FGs made per game between Weeks 6-11. And unlike Zvada, that figure comes with a healthy 90.5% success rate.
Of course, the Week 7 matchup with these same Dolphins was the rotten apple of the bunch. He only kicked one FG in the 30-39 yard bucket next to a pair of extra points in a 28-25 loss. The Jets can lose games by multiple scores and still dredge up four FG attempts for Sanders, which is exactly what transpired in Weeks 9 and 10.
The confidence took a bit longer to get back up, but he's well past "locked in" at this point.
Jason Sanders says he just felt a little off in training camp and the preseason with the #Jets. He was trying to fully rediscover his confidence.
And then came the regular-season opener.
“I knew who I was coming into it, but I think once I stepped foot on the field in Tennessee, it kind of just came back, like, we’ve been doing this, this is who you are, this is what you’re good at.
“It just took a lot longer than we thought it would.”
— Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) November 22, 2026
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.