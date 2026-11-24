Rob's fantasy football players to drop when making waiver wire moves for Week 12 (2026). He helps fantasy football managers decide on who to cut from rosters.
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We have only a few weeks left in the fantasy football regular season. We're well past the point of players being who they are. In reality, we've passed that point several weeks ago. What does that mean for fantasy managers and how we handle some of the year's most disappointing players? Do they still deserve a spot on your roster?
The reality is, as disappointing as some of these players have been, the waiver wire has been arguably just as, if not more, disappointing this season. With all the increased information and strategy surrounding this beautiful game, sleepers have become almost extinct. So, who do we finally cut the cord on? Let's discuss!
Whenever we cut someone, we do have to add someone. This article will help you decide who to drop, who to keep, and who is on their last legs. If you need help deciding who to add, check out my Week 12 waiver wire article.
Fantasy Football Running Backs to Consider Cutting
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings - 74% Rostered
Let's just be blunt. Aaron Jones Sr. has more juice. Despite being several years his elder, Jones just looks like the better runner. He's more decisive, he's quicker, and he has more juice to turn the corner.
Aaron Jones runs it in for 6️⃣
MINvsSF on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/I6EHmKgZnC
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
Mason missed Weeks 2-5, and the team was on bye in Week 6. Since returning to the lineup in Week 7, Mason has failed to score 7.0 half-PPR points in a single game. Over that sample, which includes five games, Mason is averaging just 4.8 half-PPR PPG.
Volume hasn't been the problem either. Since the team acquired Kirk Cousins before Week 10, Mason has touched the ball 28 times in the past two weeks. He's scored just 5.9 and 4.2 half-PPR points.
He's a touchdown-dependent RB3. If he scores, he might score 10-12 points. If he doesn't score, he'll score 3-5 points. He's the definition of a snooze-fest. A real roster clogger. Let someone else carry him.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 72% Rostered
Allgeier broke out in Week 8 with 33.6 half-PPR points against a laughably bad Dallas defense. The real joke was that Mike LaFleur indicated that the plan was to give Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight the majority of the touches that game, with Allgeier working distantly in a No. 3 role. Knight and Love ended up both getting knocked out of the game, opening the door for Allgeier.
We need to give credit to Allgeier for being good enough to walk through that door; however, when it comes to the Dallas defense, that's been a door almost everyone has been able to walk through. Since that game, Allgeier has scored 5.6, 1.4, and 2.3 half-PPR points.
This is despite Knight missing one of those games and Love missing all three. Love is on IR and will have to miss one more game. Based on his last three performances, even the most daring fantasy manager wouldn't have the stones to put Allgeier in their starting lineup this week. Next week, Love could very well be back.
Can't start him when Love is active. Can't really start him when Love isn't active. Crazy enough, can't even start him when Love and Knight are both inactive. That's about as useless as one can be.
Other Running Backs to Consider Cutting:
- J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos - 56% Rostered
- TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots - 42% Rostered
Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Consider Cutting
D.K. Metcalf - Pittsburgh Steelers - 91% Rostered
Metcalf has been one of the biggest fantasy football busts of the season. Metcalf has yet to score 15.0 half-PPR points in a single game this season. He's been held to three or fewer receptions in six out of 10 games. Four of those have come in his last four games.
He has 31 yards or fewer in more games than he has scored 7.0 half-PPR points. In fact, Metcalf has the same number of games with fewer than 5.0 half-PPR points as he has with more than 7.0 half-PPR points.
DK Metcalf when asked why he has struggled to maintain his composure on the field in his career:
"I think you got to ask the people that seemingly do that to me."
— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 23, 2026
The production has been a major problem, but it's not his only one. His mindset and effort level are even more problematic. Even after being ejected, Metcalf has shown no remorse. He hasn't been apologetic. In fact, he's completely failed to take any accountability whatsoever.
Roman Wilson returned this past weekend. Michael Pittman Jr. could return in Week 12. Germie Bernard is a round two rookie who continues to display his skill. Given how inefficient Metcalf has been, how soon before Pittsburgh starts to utilize these other three players? Would it surprise you if the team reduced Metcalf's role? It really shouldn't!
He's completely untrustable right now. Throughout his career, he hasn't always been consistent, but he's always had high weekly upside. This year, that weekly upside has been non-existent. He has zero games with 15 half-PPR points.
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots - 81% Rostered
Short and sweet, Drake Maye is done for the year. Brown is now expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.
Brown has only appeared in four games this season. He hasn't scored 7.0 half-PPR points in any of them. Given how ineffective Brown has been this season with Maye, trusting him with Tommy DeVito would be the definition of insanity. The loss of his quarterback is bad enough. The ever-growing list of injuries is just the icing on the cake.
Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans - 34% Rostered
Ayomanor was a Week 11 sleeper after the team put Wan'Dale Robinson on injured reserve. Unfortunately for those hopefuls, it was Chimere Dike who was the biggest beneficiary of that. Ayomanor had a big Week 10 when Carnell Tate was still out. After this past weekend, when Tate returned to the lineup, it's clear that Ayomanor is Tate's primary backup; Dike is Robinson's.
With Carnell Tate in + Wan’Dale Robinson out in Week 11, Chimere Dike was the clear-cut WR2:
69 yards on 7 targets
78% snap share
75% route rate
26.9% target share
0.259 targets per route run
2.56 yards per route run
Played 17 more snaps and ran 8 more routes than Elic Ayomanor
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) November 23, 2026
Cam Ward and this Tennessee offense aren't good enough to support multiple fantasy-relevant pass-catchers. Tate is the clear No. 1 on the team. Given what we saw this past weekend, Dike should be assumed to be the best bet to be the team's No. 2. That'll leave Ayomanor competing as the No. 3 with Gunnar Helm.
If the Week 12 results between Ayomanor and Dike were closer, maybe we'd give Ayomanor another week, but it was a decisive victory for Dike. Fantasy managers should shift their attention to him if you're looking for a waiver wire darling. Dike or Jack Bech.
Other Receivers to Consider Cutting:
- Chris Godwin Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 52% Rostered
- Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles - 42% Rostered
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston Texans - 40% Rostered
- DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots -39% Rostered
Tight Ends to Consider Cutting
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars - 70% Rostered
Jacksonville has one of the better offenses in the NFL. The biggest problem is that Jacksonville has the 11th-fewest pass attempts per game. That creates a situation where Strange and other players can get pinched by the lack of volume. Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers are clearly the No. 1 and No. 2 targets on this offense.
That puts Strange as the No. 3, competing with Bhayshul Tuten, Brian Thomas Jr., and Josh Cameron. In 10 games this season, Strange has three or fewer targets in six of them, including four straight games coming out of their Week 7 bye.
Strange has two or fewer receptions in five out of ten games. He has less than 35 receiving yards in six out of 10 games. He only has two games where he scored double-digit half-PPR points this season. Ironically enough, he failed to score 10 points in either of the two games he caught a touchdown in.
Other Tight Ends to Consider Cutting:
- Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints - 51% Rostered
- Hunter Henry, New England Patriots - 47% Rostered
Hold
Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons - 64% Rostered
Pitts has been incredibly frustrating this season. He scored 12.7, 20.5, and 10.7 half-PPR points in Weeks 5-7. In those three games, he averaged 14.6 half-PPR PPG. In his other six games this year, he's averaging just 2.9 half-PPR PPG.
He's scored 5.0 half-PPR points or fewer in six out of 10 games this year. That includes four games with less than 3.0 half-PPR points. In fact, he has more games with less than 3.0 half-PPR points than he does with more than 6.5 half-PPR points. That's a pretty damning statistic. So, why are we holding Pitts?
His schedule. Based on his remaining schedule, Pitts has the third-easiest schedule for the rest of the season. More importantly, much of this comes in Weeks 15-17, the fantasy football playoffs. In the three most important weeks of the season, Pitts is fortunate enough to play teams giving up the second-, sixth-, and ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.
The tight end position has really fallen off a cliff. It started hot, but has limped to the finish line here. There are now maybe just a handful, if that, of tight ends fantasy managers can confidently start. Pitts isn't one of them, but given how dire the options are across the league, hanging onto someone with such a great schedule is worth doing, even if all you're doing is keeping him out of your opponent's hands.
On the Hot Seat
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders - 70% Rostered
White came into their Week 11 contest against the Bengals with a few limited practices and didn't appear to be 100%. That may have come into play when looking at his opportunities and playing time on Monday Night. However, that's not the only reason he's listed here.
#Commanders Week 11 RB Usage
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt: 42% snaps, 13 carries, 9 routes, 3 targets (77 yds, TD)
- Austin Ekeler: 36% snaps, 7 carries, 15 routes, 3 targets (43 yds)
- Rachaad White: 20% snaps, 0 touches
Jayden Daniels led them with 55 rushing yards
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 24, 2026
With Jacory Croskey-Merritt back from injury, he immediately took over the No. 1 role in the Washington backfield. White was a distant No. 3 in terms of snaps and didn't record a single touch. I am sure some of that is due to his injury, but it certainly looks like White and Austin Ekeler will share whatever is left behind Croskey-Merritt.
That'll leave him with very little standalone value. Even when JCM was out, White failed to provide much value for fantasy managers. Sure, he was startable, and that has its worth, but he didn't run away with the Commanders' backfield. He didn't score 15.0 half-PPR points in a single game.
That's not a high bar, but it's nothing either. It's really just to show that even without Croskey-Merritt, White failed to provide much of a ceiling. Without Croskey-Merritt, he was a decent flex play; an RB3. Not relevant, but not changing your fortunes either. With Croskey-Merritt, he's bench fodder.
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