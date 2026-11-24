Michael Florio's fantasy football sneaky starts, pivot plays, and post-waiver waiver pickups for Week 12 of 2026. Start 'em as under-the-radar fantasy sleepers.
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Week 12 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Quarterbacks
Cam Ward has averaged 22.5 fantasy PPG in his last three games. He has thrown at least 30 times and has multiple passing touchdowns in each. He has also run for at least 39 yards or scored a rushing TD in each of those games. The Titans said they want to put more on his plate to properly evaluate him, and it’s led to a mini fantasy breakout.
I am buying into this Ward surge. He has a tougher matchup this week against the Jags, and while I do not love that this is the second time they have faced in three weeks, he did have success in the prior matchup. He threw for 231 yards, two touchdowns, ran for 39, and finished with 19.14 fantasy points. If you are streaming, ride the hot hand.
Cam with some 4th down magic to Calvin 🪄
📺: @NFLonFOX https://t.co/FyAaILyMff
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 22, 2026
Deshaun Watson has been playing better as of late. He has thrown for over 300 yards in three straight games, with a rushing touchdown in his last two. He has run for 20-plus yards in seven of nine games and topped 40 three times. He has topped 18 fantasy points twice in his last three games.
He gets a great matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns and seventh-most passing yards per game. They generate pressure at the sixth-lowest rate, so Watson should have time to throw. Lastly, they allow the fourth-most fantasy PPG to QBs. If you’ve been streaming, Watson is an option to take a shot on this week.
Anthony Richardson is back in our fantasy lives! He has averaged 17.4 fantasy PPG in his 12 career games with 90-plus percent of snaps played. He topped 20 fantasy points in half of those games. The ceiling is high due to his rushing ability and his big arm leading to chunk plays.
The floor is low due to the passing issues we have seen and the holes the Colts have after the trade deadline. Still, the Giants have allowed the eighth-most passing touchdowns and sixth-most fantasy PPG to QBs this season. The upside has him in play as a deeper streaming option this week. If you have been streaming, it is worth adding him.
#Colts HC Shane Steichen on his relationship with QB Anthony Richardson Sr.:
“I think we’re in a really good place. I know there is a lot of stuff out there, but me and him, we still talk regularly, and I’m excited for his opportunity. He’s matured. … He puts in good work.” https://t.co/pLEotVZRfW
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 23, 2026
Deeper Options:
J.J. McCarthy is in play in deeper leagues due to him running more as of late. He has run for at least 22 yards in four of his last five games. That has led to him topping 14 fantasy points in two straight and three of his last five. The Colts are fifth in touchdown passes allowed and generate pressure at the lowest rate in the NFL. A friendly matchup has him in play in two-QB formats.
Joe Milton is another deep option due to his legs and the matchup. Milton ran for 64 yards in his first start. The Cowboys are third in pass TDs, fifth in pass yards per game, and third in fantasy PPG to QBs. The matchup is worth taking a shot on in deeper leagues.
Running Backs
Braelon Allen is coming off a 17-touch game due to the Jets playing from ahead. That is likely to be the case again this week against the Dolphins. Plus, Allen has picked up explosive runs at the third-highest rate among RBs. The Dolphins give up explosive runs to RBs at the fourth-highest rate.
In total, they have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to RBs. Given the opportunities both for volume and big plays, it is worth taking a chance on Allen as a flex play this week.
Aaron Jones has scored a touchdown and topped 11 fantasy points in each of his last two games. He’s averaged 10.5 touches per game in those two. Now he gets the Falcons, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to RBs. They are eighth in rushing yards per game and third in explosive run rate to RBs. That has him in the flex range.
Jordan Mason has averaged 13.5 touches per game in the last two weeks. If the Vikings are playing from ahead and grinding the clock out late, Mason would likely be the back they use. He has a low floor, but more upside in this matchup.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt returned last week and played 42 percent of the snaps. He carried the ball 13 times for 54 yards and a touchdown, while catching two of three targets for 23 yards. He finished with 15.7 fantasy points, his second game topping 14 in PPR leagues.
Croskey-Merritt also just looked like the best runner for the Commanders. Do not be surprised if he sees a larger workload this week. Not just cause last week was his first game back from injury, but because the game script should be on his side. Bill is a solid RB2 or flex play this week.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt runs it in to get the Commanders on the board!
CINvsWAS on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/kVtZXG4yza
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026
Samaje Perine turned 10 touches into 97 yards last week. He has now topped 13 fantasy points in two straight games. This week he gets the Saints, who have allowed the second-most touchdowns and fantasy PPG to RBs. They are seventh in rushing yards per game to the position. Perine is in the flex range.
Justice Hill leads all running backs with a 17 percent explosive run rate. He has seen 12 targets in the two games with Jacoby Brissett. He scored 8.8 and 17.6 PPR points in those two games. Hill has topped 17 in two of his last three games. As the passing-down back and explosive change-of-pace runner, Hill brings deep league upside.
Wide Receivers
Ladd McConkey has played well when healthy this season. In fact, he has topped 10 fantasy points in the three games he finished this season. He is coming off a season-high eight targets, 20.7 fantasy points, and a two-touchdown performance last week.
He gets the Patriots this week, who have allowed the most touchdowns and second-most fantasy PPG to receivers. They have allowed the most touchdowns to receivers out wide, which is where McConkey runs 60 percent of his routes from. I know he has hurt you this season, but McConkey is worth getting in your lineups this week.
Ladd McConkey makes it a one-score game ⚡️
NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fmlVbNs0id
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are both in play in a fantastic matchup against the Raiders. Vegas has allowed the second-most touchdowns, third-most yards, and ninth-most fantasy PPG to WRs. They are top three in yards and touchdowns to players lined up in the slot, which is where Concepcion runs 47 percent of his routes. They have allowed the fifth-most touchdowns to out wide receivers, where Boston plays 88 percent of the time and Concepcion 38 percent.
Both have seen steady volume this season. Concepcion is the preferred play as his floor is safer. Also, he is a better fit for this matchup. However, Boston is a boom-or-bust flex option that brings a high ceiling each week due to his downfield abilities.
Jakobi Meyers is coming off a 10-target game. He has seen at least six targets in each of his last three games. He brings a safe floor and is in a fantastic matchup. The Titans have allowed the most yards and fantasy PPG to receivers.
While Parker Washington likely eats this week, Meyers is in the WR3 or flex range as well.
Konata Mumpfield is coming off an 81-yard, 11.1 fantasy point game. While the four targets are not ideal, that did lead the Rams' receivers and tight ends (only Kyren Williams had more). The Rams are extremely thin in the pass-catcher department, and there is opportunity for Mumpfield.
He is tied to a good offense and the reigning MVP. He also faces the Packers, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to WRs. In a game where the Rams could have to throw to keep up with the Packers, Mumpfield brings some upside. He is a streaming option in deeper leagues.
Tight Ends
Chig Okonkwo turned five targets into four catches for 66 yards. He has now topped double-digit fantasy points in two of the last three games, as well as four of his last six. He has seven-or-more targets in three of those. This week he gets the Cardinals, who have allowed the second-most touchdowns to TEs. Okonkwo is a TE1 this week.
Mark Andrews disappointed last week. However, that should not make you forget about the 82-yard, 16-point fantasy day he posted the week prior. The Texans are a tough matchup as well. I am not doing a good job selling this, am I?
I still believe the logic that Brissett has always targeted his tight ends at a high rate. Plus, the Ravens have been throwing a ton as of late. That QB tendency is leading me to stream him in some leagues this week.
Pat Freiermuth has topped nine fantasy points in each of his last three games. He gets the Broncos, who have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to tight ends. They have also allowed the fifth-most touchdowns and second-most yards.
Given the recent success and mostly the magic, Freiermuth is a streaming option in a game the Steelers could be trailing and forced to throw.
Mike Gesicki has been up-and-down this season. There is upside, but no floor. However, he is tied to a great QB and offense, and this week has a great matchup. The Saints are in the top eight in touchdowns and fantasy points allowed to tight ends. If you have to stream, Gesicki is an option for you.
Deeper Options:
Evan Engram is coming off an eight-target, 13.4 fantasy-point performance. He has shown chemistry with Bo Nix this season. While it really is only for deep leagues, that usage makes him a streaming option.
Hunter Henry has a chance to be the top target for Tommy DeVito with the Patriots very banged up. Since 2024, 15 percent of DeVito passes have gone to tight ends. Plus, the Chargers have allowed the 11th-most yards to tight ends.
Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.
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