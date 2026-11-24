Expert NFL betting picks for Wednesday, 11/25/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Wednesday Night Football game between the Packers and Rams.
Hello everybody, and welcome to a special Week 12 edition of Wednesday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well underway, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to anyone interested in every slate each week.
This article will focus on the Week 12 Wednesday night slate, and I will provide several betting angles for the scheduled games. I typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. You can also feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.
This week's Wednesday night slate features a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 12 of Wednesday Night Football!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Thanksgiving Eve Football Odds and Spread
Green Bay Packers (+2.5) at Los Angeles Rams (-139 ML)
Over/Under (44.5)
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Thanksgiving Eve Football Game Picks
We have a really fun matchup on Thanksgiving Eve between the 6-4 Green Bay Packers and the 6-4 Los Angeles Rams. Both of these teams are slightly banged up, with the Rams missing two key wide receivers in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. That being said, we should still have a really solid matchup.
Green Bay has been very strong on the offensive side of the ball, especially when looking at their passing attack. Overall, they average over 284 passing yards per game, which ranks inside the top five league-wide. Additionally, they average nearly 23 points per game, which ranks inside the top half of the league.
The Packers have also been respectable on defense, allowing just 328 yards of total offense, which ranks in the top half of the league. They have been strongest against the pass, allowing an average of 229 passing yards per game, which also ranks inside the top half of the league.
That being said, the Packers do allow an average of 111 rushing yards per game, which ranks just inside the bottom half of the league, so this is an area they would certainly like to improve upon, and may very well upon the return of Micah Parsons.
The Rams have been strong on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. On offense, they average nearly 25 points per game, which ranks 11th-best in the league.
They also rank in the top 10 in both rushing and passing yards per game, and average over 385 total yards of offense per game, which ranks fifth-best in the league. On defense, the Rams are just as strong, allowing an average of just under 19 points per game, which ranks fifth-best.
The strongest area of their defense is stopping the pass, which is Green Bay's strength on offense, allowing under 200 passing yards per game and ranking fourth overall in this category. This is the key matchup to watch between these two teams.
Based on the overall strengths of these defenses and the fact that the Rams have one of the best pass defenses in the league, I think we could see a lower-scoring affair tonight, which is why I am looking at the game total under 44.5.
The Pick: UNDER 44.5 (-110 DraftKings), (52% Novig)