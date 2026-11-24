Fantasy football starts/sits for WNF, expert advice for all Packers vs. Rams. Week 12 matchups on Wednesday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Matthew Golden, and more.
Welcome to our start/sit chart for the Thanksgiving Eve clash between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. Below is our start/sit matchups chart for all players in the Wednesday night game between the Packers and Rams.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Blake Corum, Matthew Golden, Kyren Williams, Christian Watson, Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee, Matthew Stafford, Jordan Love, Tucker Kraft, and more. Which Packers and Rams players should you start or sit in Week 12?
Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 12, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 12, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Green Bay Packers Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Matthew Golden
|121.9
|Start
|WR
|GB
|@ LAR
|Christian Watson
|113
|Start
|WR
|GB
|@ LAR
|Jordan Love
|109.3
|Start
|QB
|GB
|@ LAR
|Josh Jacobs
|104.3
|Risky Start
|RB
|GB
|@ LAR
|Green Bay Packers
|103.8
|Risky Start
|DEF
|GB
|@ LAR
|Tucker Kraft
|99.8
|Risky Start
|TE
|GB
|@ LAR
|Trey Smack
|87.7
|Sit
|K
|GB
|@ LAR
|MarShawn Lloyd
|46.4
|Sit
|RB
|GB
|@ LAR
|Savion Williams
|37.2
|Sit
|WR
|GB
|@ LAR
|Kaleb Johnson
|28.2
|Sit
|RB
|GB
|@ LAR
|Chris Brooks
|27.7
|Sit
|RB
|GB
|@ LAR
|Jonnu Smith
|19.3
|Sit
|TE
|GB
|@ LAR
|Skyy Moore
|17.7
|Sit
|WR
|GB
|@ LAR
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|15.2
|Sit
|WR
|GB
|@ LAR
|Mark Redman
|11.4
|Sit
|TE
|GB
|@ LAR
|Bo Melton
|7.7
|Sit
|WR
|GB
|@ LAR
|Tyrod Taylor
|2.8
|Sit
|QB
|GB
|@ LAR
Christian Watson, WR, Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is coming off a quiet performance against Minnesota in Week 10, catching three passes for 37 yards. The previous week, he caught seven passes for 171 yards and a touchdown against New England, continuing an impressive season in which he has totaled 916 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Watson will face a tougher challenge Wednesday against Los Angeles, which is allowing just 18.7 points per game.
Green Bay could also be shorthanded along the offensive line, with center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and guard Kevin Zeitler (triceps) both questionable. That could make it difficult for Jordan Love to connect with Watson on deeper throws. Despite those concerns, RotoBaller ranks Watson WR7 for Week 12, making him a clear fantasy starter.
Jordan Love, QB, Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love faces a difficult matchup Wednesday against Los Angeles, which has allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game (187.7) this season. Love was sacked eight times in a 30-10 loss to Minnesota before the bye, throwing for 220 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Pass protection remains a concern for Green Bay, with offensive linemen Sean Rhyan (ankle) and Kevin Zeitler (triceps) both questionable.
Despite his struggles against Minnesota, Love has thrown for 2,838 yards and 20 touchdowns through 10 games this season. He enters Week 12 ranked QB9 by RotoBaller and remains a viable starting option in 12-team leagues.
Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Los Angeles Rams
|110.6
|Start
|DEF
|LAR
|vs GB
|Kyren Williams
|108.7
|Start
|RB
|LAR
|vs GB
|Blake Corum
|107.9
|Risky Start
|RB
|LAR
|vs GB
|Tyler Higbee
|99.4
|Risky Start
|TE
|LAR
|vs GB
|Matthew Stafford
|97.3
|Risky Start
|QB
|LAR
|vs GB
|Brandon McManus
|89
|Sit
|K
|LAR
|vs GB
|Konata Mumpfield
|70.1
|Sit
|WR
|LAR
|vs GB
|Colby Parkinson
|68.3
|Sit
|TE
|LAR
|vs GB
|Tutu Atwell
|67.3
|Sit
|WR
|LAR
|vs GB
|Davis Allen
|38.9
|Sit
|TE
|LAR
|vs GB
|Ronnie Rivers
|22.4
|Sit
|RB
|LAR
|vs GB
|Xavier Smith
|19.4
|Sit
|WR
|LAR
|vs GB
|CJ Daniels
|7.3
|Sit
|WR
|LAR
|vs GB
|Stetson Bennett IV
|2
|Sit
|QB
|LAR
|vs GB
|Ty Simpson
|1.5
|Sit
|QB
|LAR
|vs GB
|Max Klare
|0.8
|Sit
|TE
|LAR
|vs GB
Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (toe) practiced in full for the second straight day on Tuesday and has been removed from the final Week 12 injury report, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. Williams will be active for the Thanksgiving Eve showdown at home against the Green Bay Packers after having the bye week to rest up his sore toe.
The 26-year-old's toe injury is not as worrisome for fantasy managers as his reduction in workload going into last week's bye. In the last two games, Williams has had 27 carries for 68 yards while catching five passes for 25 yards. Backfield mate Blake Corum has taken on a larger workload and has outproduced Williams as well, handling 28 rushing attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns while adding three receptions for 19 yards.
Williams has been more involved in the passing attack, with the Rams still missing top receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring), but Corum's increased involvement on the ground has been concerning for Williams' fantasy managers going into Wednesday's contest against Green Bay.
Despite the timeshare in L.A., Williams should still be considered an RB2 for fantasy purposes in a game on Wednesday that could feature plenty of points at SoFi Stadium. Williams' toe injury should not be a concern for his fantasy managers, and he should be in most starting lineups this week.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is a Week 12 streaming option in 12-team PPR leagues for Wednesday's game against the Green Bay Packers. He's available in 79% of Yahoo leagues. Puka Nacua (knee) is on injured reserve, and head coach Sean McVay indicated that Davante Adams (hamstring) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle and hamstring) are unlikely to return this week.
With all three out against the Arizona Cardinals before the bye, Higbee led the Rams' tight ends with four targets and caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown. Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen each played about two-thirds of the offensive snaps, and Allen also caught a touchdown.
Green Bay has allowed the second-fewest receiving yards per game to tight ends, so Higbee could need a touchdown to pay off if he gets a similar workload. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Adams is more likely to return around mid-December. I'd consider holding Higbee beyond Wednesday if he leads the Rams' tight ends in targets again.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 12 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Blake Corum, Matthew Golden, Kyren Williams, Christian Watson, Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee, Matthew Stafford, Jordan Love, Tucker Kraf. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 12.
Week 12 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 12 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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