Craig's tight end (TE) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 12 of 2026. His top TE fantasy football pickups, free agents to add, tight end streamers.
Week 12 is Thanksgiving Week in the NFL, and fantasy football managers are thankful because this means no teams are on bye.
This also means the fantasy waiver wire is littered with more options than usual since everyone is playing except the injured guys. The need to pick up a tight end this week is less than normal since no team is off, except if your roster has less talent at tight end on it than the cast of a low-budget slasher flick.
Here are the top waiver wire picks and streamers at the tight end for Week 12, starting with Minnesota’s main man over the middle:Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 12 Waiver Wire
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
The difference between Kirk Cousins and the pick-your-poison pair of Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz is vast. T.J. Hockenson was able to post solid numbers with the inconsistent duo of Murray and Wentz passing to him this year, so of course he should be able to prosper and watch his fantasy value rise with Cousins now tossing to him
Hockenson was out of action for Cousins’ comeback start with Minnesota, but he showed what he can do with an accurate veteran at the helm of the offense during the Vikings’ lopsided loss to San Francisco on Sunday night. Minnesota’s top tight end hauled in six of his seven targets for 55 yards. This is a sign of more good things to come.
T.J. Hockenson got UP for the Vikings first down. 💪
📺 Sunday Night Football on NBC & Peacock https://t.co/tBJvEdpDLu
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 23, 2026
What stands out for Hockenson is his upcoming schedule. Four of his next five opponents – Atlanta, New England, Detroit and Washington – rank 25th or worse in pass defense. So combine the cake schedule with Cousins throwing spirals into his break basket, and Hockenson should be a dependable fantasy tight end from here on out.
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
Chig Okonkwo was the top draw of the tight end waiver pool in last week’s column, and he remains one of the best available tight ends as he enters his Monday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Okonkwo did not get going until October thanks to injuries and the fact that franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels was out of action due to his fractured elbow. But now that Okonkwo and Daniels are both healthy, the chemistry between the two has been great.
Okonkwo has 23 receptions for 242 yards over his past five games heading into Monday night, and next Sunday he should fare well against a hapless Arizona Cardinals team on its 120th quarterback, whose defense is overworked and under-talented. We just need you to get in the end zone, Chig! Zero touchdowns this year?
Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding
Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts Sr. and the entire Atlanta Falcons team, from the quarterback to the kicker, are harder to figure out than a Rubik’s Cube. Pitts was available in more fantasy leagues than he should have been after an early-season slump, but picked things up when oft-injured Michael Penix Jr. returned from his latest injury. Pitts turned in a three-game stretch where he racked up 15 receptions for 124 yards and three touchdowns.
But as Atlanta faltered recently during a three-game losing streak, so did Pitts. His nine catches for 79 yards and no scores were of no help to fantasy football players. So he is available on waiver wires and ready to face Minnesota’s staunch defense this week, although the Vikes did allow San Fran tight end George Kittle to score twice on Sunday night. Pick up Pitts if he is out there on your free agent list.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
We all know the deal with Mike Gesicki. The man finds the end zone as well as TMZ finds celebrities in airports. He has scored six touchdowns on the season, which ties him with Tee Higgins for second on Cincinnati. Top target Ja'Marr Chase has only one more with seven. So Gesicki is the real deal in the red zone.
Gesicki has Washington’s 31st-ranked pass defense on Monday and then New Orleans’ 22nd-ranked pass defense on Sunday afternoon. The guy has to stop being the carbon copy of the Chargers' disappointment, Quentin Johnston, though, when it comes to the one-catch games. Gesicki has three of them over his last five contests.
Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
The future is brighter for Kenyon Sadiq than a block full of houses decorated to win The Great Christmas Light Fight. That said, the rookie has been a major disappointment. Two touchdowns and one 100-yard-game in 11 outings does not make you think we have the next Trey McBride on our hands here. His next four matchups are all against teams with beatable pass defenses and/or terrible records, so do not give up on him for 2026 just yet.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pat Freiermuth cannot be counted on to be the TE1 of your fantasy squad week in and week out. He shares tight end targets with teammate Darnell Washington, and Pittsburgh’s passing attack is inconsistent because Father Time is hanging on quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ right shoulder.
Freiermuth has three straight 30-yard games and five touchdowns on the year, however, so he is still a viable candidate if your league’s tight end pool is bone dry on the waiver wire.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
First-pick-overall Fernando Mendoza has looked as good as advertised since taking over the offense, but that has not helped Michael Mayer. Neither has TE1 Brock Bowers missing time due to another injury. Mayer has only produced three catches for 20 yards over his last two games. The bloom is coming off the rose for Mr. Mayer, so give him a week or two to reclaim it before picking him up.
Brevyn Spann-Ford, Dallas Cowboys
While Jake Ferguson gets nursed back to health by Haley Cavinder, Brevyn Spann-Ford is trying to make the most of his opportunity as Dallas’ de facto TE1. He scored his second career touchdown against Tennessee on Sunday, but he was generally overlooked in favor of Dak Prescott’s favorite targets, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
That trend should continue in Week 12, although maybe Spann-Ford finds the end zone on another short Prescott pass on Thanksgiving at home versus Philadelphia.
Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams
I know your patience is growing thin waiting for Terrance Ferguson to finally return to the field after missing multiple weeks with multiple injuries. He has been activated from the short-term injuries reserve, but he is not ready to play yet. Ferguson is a roster stash, especially in dynasty leagues, because if Pro Bowl Puka Nacua is not re-signed in the offseason, guess who moves up on the target totem pole in 2027?
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
With Nacua, Davante Adams, and the aforementioned Ferguson all sidelined, somebody has to catch Matthew Stafford’s passes. The bulk will probably be headed towards the veteran tight end trio of Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen, with Higbee the favorite to catch the most.
Mitchell Evans, Carolina Panthers
I swear Mitchell Evans was all over the field on Sunday in Carolina’s crazy win over Baltimore. He set career highs across the board with five catches on five targets for 44 yards, and he scored his first touchdown of the season, too. You never know which Panthers tight end will be featured between Evans, Darren Waller, and Tommy Tremble from week to week, but Evans’ ascension bears watching.
Direct snap to Jalen Coker naturally results in a Bryce Young TD pass to Mitchell Evans 😅
BALvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/BWeo6o5WLB
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like T.J. Hockenson, Chig Okonkwo, Kyle Pitts Sr., Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, and Mitchell Evans. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on T.J. Hockenson, Chig Okonkwo, Kyle Pitts Sr., Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, and Mitchell Evans. They are some of the most common searches for tight-end fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for T.J. Hockenson, Chig Okonkwo, Kyle Pitts Sr., Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, and Mitchell Evans:
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