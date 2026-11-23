Expert NFL betting picks for Monday 11/23/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Commanders.
Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 11 edition of Monday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well into November, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to everyone interested in every slate each week.
This weekly article will focus on the Monday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay.
This week's Monday Night Football slate features a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 11 of Monday Night Football!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Monday Night Football Odds and Spread
Cincinnati Bengals (-300 ML) at Washington Commanders (+6.5)
Over/Under (54)
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Monday Night Football Game Picks
All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
We had quite the dud, as expected, on Monday Night Football last week between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens, but this week's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders should be much improved.
The Bengals enter this matchup at 7-2 and firmly in the AFC playoff picture, while the Commanders sit at 3-5-1 and are trying to work their way into the NFC playoff picture. Both of these teams have dynamic players on offense as well as different team constructs that should set us up with plenty of betting angles.
The Bengals enter this matchup with an extremely potent offense, scoring an average of nearly 31 points per game, which ranks third overall in the league. They have done this almost entirely through the air, as noted by the fact that they average close to 300 passing yards per game, which is the best in the league.
On defense, the Bengals have been good at limiting points, as they allow just over 21 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league. They do, however, allow nearly 124 rushing yards per game, which ranks 21st in the league.
Washington has struggled on offense, scoring an average of just 22 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league. That being said, they have found some success with the run, averaging nearly 117 rushing yards per game and ranking 13th overall.
On defense, Washington allows nearly 25 points per game, which ranks 20th overall. They will have some trouble stopping the Bengals, as they also allow nearly 245 passing yards per game, which ranks 31st overall. This is where I think we can look to attack the Commanders with both team and player props.
The Bengals' team total is currently sitting at 30.5, which is a number they have eclipsed in each of their previous five games. The Bengals should be able to move the ball through the air at will on this defense, which makes this a worthwhile play on their team total.
The Pick: Bengals team total OVER 30.5 (-120), 55% (NOVIG)
Monday Night Football Player Props
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Joe Burrow OVER 2.5 passing touchdowns (-115), 53% (NOVIG)
I wanted to take a look at Burrow's passing yards here, but the number is currently set to 301.5 passing yards, which is just too high for me to recommend. While he has a tremendous shot to get there against this defense, I think taking a look at him to throw three touchdowns is worthwhile.
First, it is worth pointing out that the Commanders have been strong against the run, allowing an average of just over 79 rushing yards per game to the running back position. They also allow under one rushing touchdown per game to the position, so the Bengals will want to look to the air to score here.
Joe Burrow connects with Drew Sample for the first TD of the game 🗣️
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/1xPsaGlfV8
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
Burrow has thrown three or more touchdowns in five straight games and in six of his previous seven games. The Commanders have also allowed four different quarterbacks to throw three or more touchdowns this season, so this is something they have struggled to prevent.
Chig Okonkwo OVER 40.5 receiving yards (-115), 53% (NOVIG)
The weakest spot in this Bengals defense is by far their defense of the tight end position. Overall, they allow an average of over six receptions and over 76 receiving yards per game, both of which rank in the bottom five league-wide. They have also allowed a total of four tight ends to go over this total on the season.
Okonkwo has been a big factor in this Washington offense. He has seen six or more targets and four or more receptions in four of his previous five games. He has also gone for 41 or more receiving yards in three of his previous five games. Not only that, but in each of those three games, he went for at least 57 receiving yards.
This looks like a great spot for him to continue his recent success.
OH MY CHIG OKONKWO 🗣️
PHIvsWAS on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/oNSAxI8rfV
— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026
Ja'Marr Chase OVER 93.5 receiving yards (-115), 53% (NOVIG)
I could make a case for just about any pass catcher in this Bengals offense based on the matchups with Washington. Even Mike Gesicki has a solid matchup against them, but it is hard to ignore what Chase has been doing in this offense over the previous three games.
Over that stretch, he has hauled in a ridiculous 32 receptions on 42 targets for 527 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has been far and away the best receiver in football over that span. The matchup against Washington is just as juicy as any of those previous matchups as well.
Trying to tackle Ja'Marr Chase is really tough 😅
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/JbQWYD0kNG
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
Overall, Washington is allowing an average of nearly 13 receptions and 150 receiving yards per game to the wide receiver position, both of which rank in the bottom half of the league. They have also allowed a total of five wide receivers to eclipse this total over their previous eight games.
Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay
This is a new section of the article compared to seasons past, where we will build a fun same-game parlay for you all to consider. As these are parlays, it is always recommended to scale down and make these bets a little more conservatively, as we will need multiple legs to go right in order to hit. The legs I like tonight include:
- Bengals Moneyline
- Mike Gesicki ANYTIME touchdown
- Total odds: +259
We have a short and simple same-game parlay this week, with two correlated legs. The Bengals should be able to win this game with their explosive passing attack against a Washington defense that struggles mightily against the pass. So, that is why we are focusing on their moneyline, even though a case for a straight bet on the -6.5 spread can also be made.
I also think Gesicki makes for a nice anytime touchdown target. He has already scored six times this season and has a touchdown in five of his previous seven games. Meanwhile, the Commanders rank 31st in the league by allowing one touchdown per game to the tight end position.
5th straight game with a TD for Mike Gesicki! Bengals retake the lead.
TENvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/XWMIU61Bfn
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
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