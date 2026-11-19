The top NFL Pick'em pool picks for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Andersen's weekly NFL Pick'em pool targets, avoids, and predictions to help win pick'em contests.
Welcome back to our NFL Pick'em Pool Picks for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. The trade deadline has come and gone, and we are officially at the point in the season where the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. As we get into Week 11, we continue to form a better understanding of which teams are contenders or pretenders.
Some questions do still exist, though. Can the Chargers win again after snapping their winless streak? Will Kirk Cousins' miraculous season continue, or will he get stymied on the road in Santa Clara?
Every week of the 2026 NFL season, I'll lock in picks for each game and tier them based on my confidence level for the selection. The games will be grouped into locks, semi-confident picks, and toss-ups. The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least confident pick. The winner picks are italicized. Let's get to the picks for Week 11.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 NFL Pick'em Pool Locks
The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least confident pick. The higher the number, the better. The winner picks are italicized.
- 13: Cardinals vs. Chiefs
The Cardinals are dealing with injuries throughout their offense, and third-string quarterback Carson Beck didn't show much promise in his first career start last week. His schedule doesn't get any easier as he prepares for the Chiefs, who just dismantled the Falcons as Emmett Johnson filled in admirably for Kenneth Walker III (groin). Kansas City is a lock to win this week.
Remember when Andy Reid compared Emmett Johnson to LeSean McCoy?
Turns out that was pretty accurate.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) November 18, 2026
- 12: Dolphins vs. Bills
The Dolphins' defense has shown flashes of upside at times this season, but they'll be no match for the Bills' elite offense. Josh Allen had three touchdowns in last week's divisional win against the Jets, and he'll look to repeat that achievement on Sunday in Buffalo. The Bills have quietly taken over as the No. 1 team in terms of points scored per game (31.9) this season.
- 11: Saints vs. Bears
A disappointing year continues for the Saints, who fell to 3-6 after losing to the Panthers last week. New Orleans is averaging 16.7 points over its last three games, which is the fifth-lowest mark in the NFL. Meanwhile, Chicago is averaging 30.3 points over its last three games, which ranks seventh-best. The edge goes to Chicago in this matchup between polar opposite offenses.
- 10: Buccaneers vs. Lions
It looks like the Bucs may have to start Jalon Daniels this week, as quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is trending in the wrong direction. Detroit would have been favored even if Mayfield were healthy, and the veteran's projected absence only widens the spread. Don't sleep on the Lions' defense, which has locked in lately and is allowing an average of 11.3 points over their last three games.
Semi-Confident Picks For Week 11 Pick 'Em Pools
- 9: Jaguars vs. Giants
The Giants have been impressive at times, which is why this game isn't quite in the "lock" range. However, we still can't pick against the Jaguars, who could be the favorite to win the AFC after loading up on defense at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, on offense, the Jags are averaging an NFL-best 38.3 points over the last three weeks. New York's defense won't be able to slow Jacksonville down.
- 8: Colts vs. Texans
The Texans have been unpredictable at times, but if there's ever a week to pick them, it's this one. Indianapolis eked out a win last week, but only because they were playing against a Kyle McCord-led Dolphins team. The Texans are a different beast, averaging 29.7 points on offense over the last three weeks. After the trade deadline, Indianapolis no longer has the talent to keep up with Houston.
Daniel Jones UNDER 178.5 PASSING YARDS -111
(Win 1u at DraftKings)
Jones has the worst group of WRs in the NFL.
L4: 108, 180, 144, 108
What if he gets benched in this game? https://t.co/e6g8fd1jUb
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) November 19, 2026
- 7: Bengals vs. Commanders
Against any other quarterback, the Commanders might have stood a chance. However, Joe Burrow has been playing in a completely different world lately, amassing 4+ touchdowns in each of his last five games. During that five-game span, he has a total of 22 touchdowns on the ground or through the air. Sorry, Washington, but your defense isn't slowing down Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.
Fun with on pace numbers!
- Joe Burrow is on pace for 5,279 pass yds and 51 pass TDs. The only QB to reach or exceed those numbers was Peyton Manning in 2013 (5,477 yds, 55 TDs)
- Josh Allen is on pace for 25 pass TDs and 21 rush TDs. There's never been a 20-20 season
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 17, 2026
- 6: Raiders vs. Broncos
Fernando Mendoza's second start pits him against a Broncos defense that looks good on paper, but has actually been a bit of a letdown this year. Bo Nix has found his groove with six touchdowns in three games, and Denver is undeniably the better team. However, Vegas will keep it close with Denver averaging the third-fewest yards on offense and the sixth-most yards allowed on defense.
- 5: Steelers vs. Eagles
The Steelers looked really bad on Sunday night, allowing the Bengals to pummel them from the opening play through the end of the game. With that being said, they'll have far less to worry about this week against the Eagles, who are averaging an NFL-worst 260.2 yards per game on offense. This is a get-right game for Pittsburgh before they turn around to host Denver and Houston.
NFL Pick 'Em Toss-Ups Of Week 11
- 4: Titans vs. Cowboys
The Cowboys are on a trajectory toward mediocrity again this season. Dallas has a 4-6 record, and although the Cowboys rank fifth in offensive points per game, their defense has been playing really poorly with an NFL-worst 393.8 yards allowed per game. They have also allowed an average of 34.0 points per game over the last three weeks.
We're still taking Dallas to win this one, but don't be surprised if the Titans put up a legitimate fight. Cam Ward has seemingly come out of nowhere and taken a massive leap lately. Over his last two games, he has 535 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and 80 rushing yards. We don't predict a Titans upset win, but they should at least keep things close against the Cowboys' porous defense.
- 3: Ravens vs. Panthers
Believe it or not, the Panthers have sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a 4-5 record. Carolina hasn't inspired a ton of confidence lately, but their Chuba Hubbard-led rushing attack has been a lone bright spot.
On the opposite sideline, the Ravens are limping into Week 11 with Jacoby Brissett, their fourth different starting quarterback this season. Brissett couldn't lead a comeback against the winless (at the time) Chargers, and we don't see him putting up much of a fight against a Carolina defense that sneakily ranks ninth-best in defensive yards per game over the last three weeks.
Derrick Henry Week 10
- 10 carries, 10 yards, 2 TDs
- 5 tgt, 5 rec, 10 yds
- 19 fantasy pts
The good: Best fantasy game since Week 5 and 5 rec is the 2nd-most in his career
The bad: Inefficent. 10 is 2nd fewest rush yds in a game with double-digit carries in career
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 17, 2026
- 2: Vikings vs. 49ers
What a year it has been for Kirk Cousins, who is the QB6 in fantasy football and somehow threw two touchdown passes while leading the Vikings to a dominant win over the Packers last week. Cousins deserves plenty of credit, but this Minnesota defense has proven to be the difference maker time and time again, allowing the fewest points per game and the second-fewest yards per game.
But what will happen when that elite defense faces the 49ers' elite offense? San Francisco is averaging a whopping 400 yards of offense per game, which ranks first in the league, despite dealing with a plethora of injuries at the wide receiver position. You might think a good defense beats a good offense, but we're leaning toward San Francisco in this one because of how dominant they've been, even against strong teams.
- 1: Jets vs. Chargers
If you actually want to try picking this game, you'd be better off flipping a coin or blindfolding yourself and throwing a dart at the winner. It feels like the Chargers' win last week was a little fraudulent because of how poor the Ravens have been playing, and so, believe it or not, the Jets actually represent a tougher test for the Bolts than the Ravens did.
Because of that, we're picking the Jets. However, it's also worth noting that this pick could change if Geno Smith (ankle) gets ruled out and Cade Klubnik has to start. Right now, it sounds like Smith will be active for Week 11, but he might have some physical limitations.
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